Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Traders Eye $30–$35 Accumulation Zone for a Bounce

Hyperliquid is testing key support levels after a sharp pullback, with participants closely watching whether the next move sparks a rebound or deeper correction.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/25 04:40
Cardano Foundation Unveils Roadmap Aiming For Mass Adoption

The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Roadmap Aiming For Mass Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Foundation Unveils Roadmap Aiming For Mass Adoption Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-foundation-new-roadmap/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:32
Democratic Senators demand probe of Trump officials over WLFI UAE deal

The post Democratic Senators demand probe of Trump officials over WLFI UAE deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Democratic Senators called for investigations into potential ethics violations by Trump administration officials related to World Liberty Financial and its $2 billion in funding from the UAE. In a Sept. 23 letter, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin requested that the inspectors general of the Commerce and State Departments examine whether officials violated ethics rules in transactions that allegedly enriched President Trump’s family and raised national security concerns among White House staff. Probe targets The probe targets deals involving Trump adviser Steve Witkoff, who worked as a State Department employee for six months before transferring to a White House position. It centers on two interconnected deals announced in May. The first involved a US plan to allow the UAE to import American-designed artificial intelligence computer chips. Meanwhile, the second involved a government-backed Emirati firm investing $2 billion in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company created by the Trump family and Witkoff’s relatives. Warren and Slotkin wrote in their letter to acting inspectors general that “the pattern of these transactions is deeply troubling.” The senators noted that Witkoff advocated for chip exports to the UAE. At the same time, his family’s company secured the crypto investment, despite national security concerns that the UAE’s ties to China could compromise security. The report found no evidence of explicit quid pro quo agreements but revealed that the deals intersected in previously unknown ways. The letter further raised concerns that David Sacks, the White House’s “AI and crypto czar,” also participated in chip discussions despite colleagues’ concerns about potential conflicts of interest. The new investigation call builds into a Sept. 17 letter sent by Warren and seven other Democratic lawmakers to Sacks, pressing him to inform them if he surpassed the time window of Trump’s temporary appointment. Congressional scrutiny continues The probe represents the latest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:21
Circle Ventures invests in Crossmint to advance global stablecoin payments

The post Circle Ventures invests in Crossmint to advance global stablecoin payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Circle Ventures has invested in Crossmint to boost global stablecoin payment solutions. Stablecoins are now behind nearly half of digital asset use in regions such as Africa, fueling cross-border remittance. Circle Ventures, the investment arm of stablecoin issuer Circle, has invested in Crossmint, an all-in-one platform for crypto wallets, checkout, minting, and digital money management, to advance global stablecoin payments. The investment comes as stablecoins drive nearly half of digital asset activity in regions like Africa amid growing adoption in cross-border finance. These digital assets pegged to fiat currencies are increasingly powering global remittance and payment networks. Crossmint recently partnered with MoneyGram to enable stablecoin-based services for 50 million people across 200 countries. The platform also partnered with Google to support agentic finance, positioning itself as backend infrastructure for AI-driven agent commerce. Infrastructure providers like Crossmint are building programmable financial tools for autonomous entities, aligning with investments aimed at scaling stablecoin use in emerging agent-based economies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-ventures-investment-crossmint-stablecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:18
A Scalable And Efficient Blockchain Network And EGLD token

The post A Scalable And Efficient Blockchain Network And EGLD token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MultiversX, originally – Elrond network, is a blockchain platform designed to provide high throughput, scalability, and fast transaction speeds while maintaining a high level of security. It aims to enable efficient decentralized applications (DApps) and provide a user-friendly experience for both developers and users.  A sharding architecture MultiversX employs a sharding architecture called Adaptive State Sharding, which divides the network into smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts independently. This design aims to significantly increase the network’s throughput and scalability. It uses a secure Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which combines the benefits of PoS with added security measures. Validators are randomly selected to propose and validate blocks, and they are held accountable through a mechanism called “Stake and Rating.” Elrond Virtual Machine (EVM) Elrond has its own virtual machine called the Elrond Virtual Machine (EVM), which is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This allows developers to port over existing Ethereum smart contracts to the Elrond platform. EGLD token EGLD is the native utility token of the MultiversX network. It is used for staking, paying transaction fees, participating in governance decisions, and participating in the network’s economic activities. Participants in the Elrond network can stake EGLD tokens to secure the network and earn rewards in the form of additional EGLD tokens. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/multiversx-egld-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:14
Cardano Price Predicted to Drop 14%

The post Cardano Price Predicted to Drop 14% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s price has been under pressure over the past few days, with ADA sliding lower as bearish momentum builds.  The decline points toward a potentially larger drawdown, particularly as long-term holders (LTHs) moved to sell into the weakness. However, whales are stepping in to counterbalance this selling activity. Cardano Whales Attempt To Save ADA Cardano’s long-term holders have recently shown signs of doubt, moving to sell their ADA during the broader market downturn. On-chain data reveals their selling activity reached a two-month high, signaling a shift in sentiment among this typically steady cohort. Sponsored Sponsored The selling by LTHs is concerning because this group is known for exerting a strong influence over price trends. When their confidence wanes, it often leads to extended declines. Their actions highlight growing skepticism, which could weigh heavily on ADA’s near-term performance. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Cardano Age Consumed. Source: Santiment On the other hand, whales are working to offset this pressure. In just three days, as ADA’s price weakened, addresses holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA accumulated more than 460 million tokens. This inflow was worth over $375 million at the time of writing. Such accumulation highlights whale conviction in Cardano’s longer-term potential. By absorbing the supply sold by LTHs, these large investors are attempting to stabilize ADA’s price. Their activity may prove critical in halting further downside momentum and keeping ADA from breaking below key supports. Cardano Whale Holdings. Source: Santiment ADA Price Could Witness a Correction Cardano’s price structure currently shows the formation of a double top, a bearish chart pattern. The neckline sits at $0.80, and ADA is hovering just above it at $0.81, leaving little margin before a potential breakdown. If ADA slips below $0.80, the double top could confirm,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:12
Brainiac’s Mission To Feed Young Minds🧠

The post Brainiac’s Mission To Feed Young Minds🧠 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brainiac Foods is creating everyday foods packed with the nutrients kids (and adults) need for brain health and development. Brainiac How do you tackle a challenge as vast as closing America’s brain nutrition gap? Mark Brooks, CEO and co-founder of Brainiac Foods, is answering that question by creating everyday foods packed with the nutrients kids (and adults) need for brain health and development. In this interview, he shares the brand’s science-first approach, its unique retail strategy, and the mission to make “brain food” accessible to every family. Dave Knox: What inspired you and your co-founder, Jonathan Wolfson, to create Brainiac, and why did you want to focus on brain nutrition? Mark Brooks: The credit goes to Jonathan. We’ve worked together for years. I joined his previous company, which focused on getting oil from algae to use as a new food source. After he took that company public and left, his third child was born and diagnosed with “failure to thrive”—he was losing weight despite being fed. From a parent’s perspective, this was terrifying. Jonathan, being incredibly studious and science-based, researched what was happening and realized the critical role of nutrition in body and brain development. His father and brother-in-law are neurologists, so he immediately focused on helping his son get the developmental nutrition he needed. This sent him on an entrepreneurial journey. He reached out to a slew of science and nutrition experts to ask what he should focus on. They assured him his son would be fine with formula. But then they asked the follow up question: if he understood the role of nutrition for his older kids and himself. “How are they doing eating things like salmon, trout, broccoli, and liver?” they asked. The answer was, of course, that they weren’t. Data from the Institute of Health shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:07
Pound tumbles to two-week lows, tests 1.3400

The post Pound tumbles to two-week lows, tests 1.3400 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD slips to more than two-week lows as bearish momentum builds. The US Dollar Index climbs back above 97.50 as Powell’s cautious tone supports the Greenback. Immediate support is at 1.3400, with the September swing low at 1.3333 next on the radar if broken. The British Pound (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak as renewed strength in the Greenback and dovish remarks from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey weighed on sentiment. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near 1.3435, its lowest level in over two weeks, last seen on September 5. The pair is down nearly 0.65% on the day, with downside momentum gathering pace after failing to sustain a recovery above its 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rebounds sharply to 97.70 after two days of losses, as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious tone on future monetary easing helped limit the downside. On the daily chart, GBP/USD continues its decline after peaking at its highest level since early July on September 17, with bears extending their grip. From a technical perspective, the pair has slipped below both the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), at 1.3521 and 1.3470, respectively. Immediate support is seen at 1.3400, and a break beneath this level would expose the September swing low at 1.3333. On the upside, bulls need a recovery above the 21-day SMA to ease selling pressure, with the next resistance sitting near 1.3600. Momentum indicators confirm the downside tilt. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering at 44, heading lower, and signaling sellers remain in control while still leaving room before oversold conditions kick in. Meanwhile,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:04
AI Bet Means Big Upside for IREN

The post AI Bet Means Big Upside for IREN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN), one of the largest self-operated BTC$113,480.00 miners in the U.S., is breaking away from the pack, and Wall Street is taking notice. Bernstein analysts raised their price target on IREN to $75 from $20, implying about 80% upside, as the miner doubles down on building its own AI cloud business rather than relying on co-location deals with partners like CoreWeave (CRWV). IREN has already had a major move, ahead more than eight-fold from its 52-week low of $5.13 hit in April. The shares are higher by 365% year-over-year. The broker now sees IREN’s AI pivot as credible, despite early skepticism about the miner’s ability to execute on a capital-intensive data center build-out and compete with AI cloud players tied to hyperscalers and Nvidia (NVDA). IREN is guiding for rapid growth, the report noted, with $500 million in annual recurring revenue by Q1 2026 on 23,300 GPUs, up from roughly $14 million in Q1 2025. Beyond AI, IREN retains flexibility with its 3 gigawatt (GW) power portfolio, balancing bitcoin mining and AI workloads to maximize revenue per megawatt, Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote. Its 50 EH/s mining operation generates an estimated $600 million in annualized EBITDA at current bitcoin prices, funding its AI expansion, according to the analysts. Bernstein has shifted its valuation approach to a sum-of-parts model, assigning 87% of enterprise value to AI cloud and co-location potential at IREN’s 2GW West Texas site, with the remaining 13% coming from bitcoin mining. At the revised target, IREN would trade at $7.5 million per megawatt (MW), above other AI-focused miners but still far below established data center peers like CoreWeave, suggesting further room for multiple expansion, the report added. Read more: IREN Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading as Bitcoin Miner Doubles AI Cloud Fleet Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/bitcoin-miner-iren-has-80-potential-upside-thanks-to-big-bet-on-ai-cloud-bernstein
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:59
Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways

The post Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Survivor” Season 49 Castaways Courtesy of CBS Survivor Season 49 is finally here with a new group of castaways ready to face off in one of the most challenging reality series ever. Who are the contestants in Survivor Season 49 competing for the $1 million prize? Read on to meet the members of the three tribes: Hina, Kele and Uli. After crowning a winner in May, CBS’s long-running reality competition returns with a new high-stakes season from Fiji’s tropical Mamanuca Islands. Eighteen castaways will brave food deprivation, harsh elements, and grueling challenges as they compete to become the sole survivor and secure one of two available spots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026. This season’s players range in age from 25 to 52, and include a law clerk, an airport ramp agent, a rocket scientist, a financial crime consultant and more. In an interview with Men’s Journal, returning host Jeff Probst said the castaways endured “unrelenting heat” for two weeks, but gameplay improved after the weather conditions got better. ForbesWho Won ‘Survivor’ Season 48? Here’s The Winner Of The $1 Million PrizeBy Monica Mercuri “The back half of the season is fantastic because you can’t predict who’s going home,” he teased. “There’s no way, because you don’t know, because the players didn’t know — they were changing their alliances so fast, and it wasn’t just willy-nilly, it was all strategy based.” The highly anticipated new season of Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Find out how to watch episodes for free here.) Keep reading to learn all about the Season 49 castaways, including their ages, hometowns, current residences, and occupations. Who’s In The Survivor Season 49 Cast? In the premiere episode, participants will be divided into three tribes, each with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:55
