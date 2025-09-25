Brainiac’s Mission To Feed Young Minds🧠

The post Brainiac’s Mission To Feed Young Minds🧠 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brainiac Foods is creating everyday foods packed with the nutrients kids (and adults) need for brain health and development. Brainiac How do you tackle a challenge as vast as closing America’s brain nutrition gap? Mark Brooks, CEO and co-founder of Brainiac Foods, is answering that question by creating everyday foods packed with the nutrients kids (and adults) need for brain health and development. In this interview, he shares the brand’s science-first approach, its unique retail strategy, and the mission to make “brain food” accessible to every family. Dave Knox: What inspired you and your co-founder, Jonathan Wolfson, to create Brainiac, and why did you want to focus on brain nutrition? Mark Brooks: The credit goes to Jonathan. We’ve worked together for years. I joined his previous company, which focused on getting oil from algae to use as a new food source. After he took that company public and left, his third child was born and diagnosed with “failure to thrive”—he was losing weight despite being fed. From a parent’s perspective, this was terrifying. Jonathan, being incredibly studious and science-based, researched what was happening and realized the critical role of nutrition in body and brain development. His father and brother-in-law are neurologists, so he immediately focused on helping his son get the developmental nutrition he needed. This sent him on an entrepreneurial journey. He reached out to a slew of science and nutrition experts to ask what he should focus on. They assured him his son would be fine with formula. But then they asked the follow up question: if he understood the role of nutrition for his older kids and himself. “How are they doing eating things like salmon, trout, broccoli, and liver?” they asked. The answer was, of course, that they weren’t. Data from the Institute of Health shows…