China's Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO

China’s Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO

The post China’s Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings has made a radical move into the digital finance by releasing a new treasury program. On Wednesday, the company released an announcement about its approved Crypto Asset Investment Policy that would allow it to allocate up to $1 billion to select cryptocurrencies. Jiuzi appoints crypto expert COO to lead $1B treasury strategy The rollout of this ambitious plan follows the recent appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer. The company described him as a “crypto expert” with extensive experience in the industry. His leadership role signals Jiuzi’s intention to strengthen its financial strategy through carefully managed exposure to digital assets. CEO Tao Li welcomed the move, emphasizing its importance for long-term shareholder interests. “Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” he said. Jiuzi sets strict crypto policy with BTC, ETH, BNB and oversight The company’s initial focus will remain on three major tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Jiuzi confirmed that any future diversification into other cryptocurrencies will require approval by the Board’s Risk Committee. This approach reflects the firm’s cautious stance, ensuring that risk remains within manageable boundaries. The company also made it clear that it will not self-custody the assets that it obtains under the program. It will rather be based on pre-existing external custodians that have the highest level of security. The decision implies that Jiuzi is devoted to transparency and that transparency is aimed at safeguarding investor confidence. Oversight of the initiative will rest with a newly created Crypto Asset Risk Committee. The committee will operate under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao and report regularly to the Board. This governance framework has been designed to ensure accountability and professional risk management throughout the policy’s execution. Jiuzi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:42
Flare Mainnet Launches FXRP, Bringing XRP Into DeFi

Flare Mainnet Launches FXRP, Bringing XRP Into DeFi

The post Flare Mainnet Launches FXRP, Bringing XRP Into DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare’s FAssets protocol converts cryptocurrencies like XRP that aren’t smart contract enabled into assets that can be utilized in DeFi on Flare and other applications. To guarantee FAssets maintain the highest levels of safety, trust, and dependability for both institutions and the XRP community, the Flare Foundation will keep making investments in strong, scalable security mechanisms. FAssets, beginning with FXRP v1.2, are now live on the Flare mainnet. Now that the first FAsset has finally been launched, holders of XRP may mint FXRP on Flare and begin using XRP throughout Flare DeFi. The XRP DeFi awakening is just getting started. A quick refresher on FAssets Flare’s FAssets protocol converts cryptocurrencies like XRP that aren’t smart contract enabled into assets that can be utilized in DeFi on Flare and other applications. They are one-to-one copies of the original asset (XRP to FXRP, for example), protected by Flare’s codified data standards and an overcollateralized structure of independent agents. As a consequence, Flare’s composable decentralized financial ecosystem, which includes DEX trading, lending, stablecoin minting, liquid staking, and other use cases, becomes fully accessible to non-smart contract assets. FAssets are built for composability. FXRP may travel freely within Flare’s DeFi ecosystem when it is minted. This eliminates the need for unique workarounds and enables protocols to use FXRP directly as a native building block. How is FXRP secured? FAsset security is a continuous effort rather than a one-time achievement. In addition to Immunefi-powered bug bounties and community-driven evaluations like Code4rena, the system has already completed at least four independent audits by reputable companies like Zellic and Coinspect. Additionally, Hypernative keeps a close eye on the FAssets system and the DeFi apps on Flare around-the-clock. Comprehensive security and fast reaction procedures are also in place. Why are there so many layers? Because FAssets oversee high-value, intricate processes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:24
Coinbase Launches XSGD While Vitalik Calls Base Exemplary

Coinbase Launches XSGD While Vitalik Calls Base Exemplary

The post Coinbase Launches XSGD While Vitalik Calls Base Exemplary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has announced the launch of XSGD, a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, on its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base. This move marks a significant step in Coinbase’s expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the growing importance of stablecoins in the crypto ecosystem. Analyst Insights on XSGD’s Market Impact The introduction of XSGD is expected to enhance liquidity for users in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation. Analysts anticipate that this move will attract institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues. The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem. What is XSGD? XSGD is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Singapore dollar, developed in collaboration with StraitsX. Its integration into Base allows users to transact with a stable and regulated digital asset, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world. The launch is set to go live on September 29, 2025, offering users a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions within the crypto space. Key points about XSGD: Stable Value: 1 XSGD ≈ 1 Singapore Dollar, minimizing volatility typical of other cryptocurrencies. Blockchain-Based: It operates on blockchain networks, including Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, Base, enabling fast, transparent, and secure transactions. Use Cases: Can be used for payments, trading, remittances, and as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto. XSGD is issued in line with Singapore regulatory standards, making it attractive for institutional and retail investors. In short, XSGD allows users to transact digitally with a stable, fiat-backed asset while leveraging the advantages of blockchain, such as decentralization and global accessibility. Vitalik Buterin’s Endorsement of Base Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly praised Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, Base, for its approach to scalability and decentralization. He described Base as “doing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:06
Investors Bet Big: BlockDAG Tops Ozak AI, Remittix, and Little Pepe as 2025’s Best Presale Crypto!

Coindoo2025/09/25 04:00
Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading on E*Trade Platform in 2026

Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading on E*Trade Platform in 2026

Morgan Stanley has announced plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to its E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026. The move marks a major step forward for traditional banking institutions embracing digital assets.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/25 03:45
Wall Street firms are snapping up rights to possible tariff refunds from U.S. importers

Wall Street firms are snapping up rights to possible tariff refunds from U.S. importers

Wall Street firms are snapping up rights to possible tariff refunds from U.S. importers, betting the Supreme Court will void President Donald Trump’s emergency duties and make the government repay tens of billions collected this year. A small circle of hedge funds and niche finance shops is offering about 20 cents per dollar for claims […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 03:40
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Could Reach $14 by 2025, but ChatGPT Picks Layer Brett as the Better Play

Coinstats2025/09/25 03:34
From BTC’s ICO Millionaires to BlockchainFX Presale 2025: The Next Crypto to Explode

Coinstats2025/09/25 03:30
Price predictions 9/24: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX

Price predictions 9/24: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX

Bitcoin bulls are trying to seize control but are expected to face strong selling at $117,500. Will altcoins capitalize on BTC's potential range-bound price action? Key points:Bitcoin made a strong comeback on Wednesday, but the buyers are expected to face heavy selling near $117,500.Several major altcoins are likely to face selling on rallies, but BNB and AVAX may resume their uptrend.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:24
Sens. Warren, Slotkin call for ethics probe into Trump-linked crypto dealings

Sens. Warren, Slotkin call for ethics probe into Trump-linked crypto dealings

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin voiced concerns that ethics rules were broken in connection with World Liberty Financial.
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:24
