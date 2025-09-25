2025-09-26 Friday

Will Trump Sue ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel? Why Claims About ‘Illegal Contributions’ Are False

The post Will Trump Sue ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel? Why Claims About ‘Illegal Contributions’ Are False appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to sue ABC over its decision to resume “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”—but while Trump claims that Kimmel’s criticism of the president constitutes unlawful political “contributions,” legal experts contend that’s false, as anything the comedian says on his show is covered by an exemption under campaign finance law. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned to ABC on Sept. 23 following a week-long suspension that drew widespread controversy. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Trump attacked ABC for its decision to resume Kimmel’s show after suspending it for a week, suggesting on Truth Social he would sue the outlet and writing, “Last time I went after [ABC], they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.” The president suggested he would specifically sue ABC for alleged campaign finance law violations, falsely claiming Kimmel is “yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.” But legal experts say that argument is wrong, with campaign finance attorney Brett Kappel telling Forbes Kimmel’s comments are “clearly covered by the ‘media exemption’” in campaign finance law. While federal campaign finance law broadly bars corporations from making any monetary or non-monetary contributions in order to influence an election, it also carves out what’s known as a “media exemption” or “press exemption,” stating the prohibitions don’t apply regarding “any news story, commentary, or editorial” distributed through a “broadcasting station” or “periodical publication,” as long as it’s not owned by a political party or candidate. As a result, the Federal Election Commission has repeatedly held it is fine for media and entertainment companies to broadcast content that talks about elections or political candidates, including when it clearly favors a certain candidate, as long as the speech is within the scope of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:37
Solstice Adopts Chainlink CCIP on Solana for USX Stablecoin

The post Solstice Adopts Chainlink CCIP on Solana for USX Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Solstice adopts Chainlink’s CCIP to power cross-chain transactions for USX stablecoin. USX stablecoin aims for institutional-grade interoperability with Chainlink’s Data Streams. Solstice gains traction with strategic partnerships, including Ceffu, Copper, and Arcanum. Solstice Finance has announced its strategic collaboration with Chainlink to enhance its ecosystem ahead of the USX stablecoin launch.  The collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to ensure secure, tamper-proof market data and institutional-grade interoperability.  This partnership aims to offer sub-second data delivery and smooth cross-chain transactions for the USX stablecoin, which has already surpassed $150 million in total value locked (TVL). Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice Labs, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, “DeFi’s evolution is relentless, and this collaboration represents pioneers shaping today’s market and accelerating adoption.” Solstice (@Solsticefi) has adopted Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams on @solana as its official oracle infrastructure to unlock institutional-grade interoperability and sub-second, tamper-proof market data to power its newly launched $150M+ TVL stablecoin, USX.… pic.twitter.com/QrJJMOMPjz — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 24, 2025 Chainlink’s role as the official oracle infrastructure for Solstice provides time-tested, secure services critical to the stablecoin ecosystem. Additionally, Solstice plans to integrate Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve for transparent collateral verification for USX. Solstice Expands Ecosystem with Key Partnerships for Stablecoin Success Along with Chainlink, Solstice is collaborating with Ceffu, Copper, and Arcanum to further strengthen its ecosystem.  Ceffu will handle off-exchange settlements via MirrorX, enhancing institutional security. Copper supports off-exchange settlements on centralized exchanges, widening options for institutional investors.  Arcanum will contribute to Solstice’s token design and go-to-market strategy, ensuring a seamless experience for both crypto-native and institutional investors. Solstice’s flagship stablecoin, USX, is scheduled for launch in September 2025. As the project gains traction, Solstice is positioned as a potential leader in the stablecoin market.  Meanwhile, Chainlink’s LINK…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:33
Bitcoin Is Undervalued — Should Already Be at $200,000 Price ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Is Undervalued — Should Already Be at $200,000 Price ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin is significantly undervalued relative to its fair market value, according to Matthew Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, which oversees approximately $12 billion in assets. Speaking in September 2025, Hougan stated that based on current macroeconomic conditions and institutional adoption trends, Bitcoin’s price should already be at $200,000. His comments come amid growing institutional interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs and renewed discussions around BTC’s long-term valuation models. This figure sets the baseline for comparing production with demand. Every incremental purchase above that level puts pressure on the available float. Because issuance is fixed and transparent, Hougan said the conversation around fair value is no longer about speculative sentiment but about straightforward arithmetic. Advertisement &nbsp If institutions and funds continue to absorb more coins than miners produce, supply will tighten, and price should adjust accordingly. On the demand side, Hougan cited three distinct drivers. First, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to his May remarks, these funds had already generated approximately $6 billion in net inflows by the time of Consensus 2025. Those inflows represented only the early months of activity, showing how quickly institutional channels can create sustained demand. Bitwise’s published $200K projection The $200,000 target is not a new or casual forecast. Bitwise published it formally in December 2024 in its report “The Year Ahead: 10 Crypto Predictions for 2025.” That research outlined the firm’s case that supply shortages and expanding institutional demand would push Bitcoin toward $200K by year-end. Bitwise has since repeated the projection in multiple public appearances. The firm continued to stand by the $200,000 figure. If even a fraction of institutional and sovereign demand persists, the number of available coins for trading shrinks. Hougan framed this as a simple mismatch: more buyers than coins. This supply-demand gap, he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:29
Crypto Millionaires Rises 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion, Report Finds

The post Crypto Millionaires Rises 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion, Report Finds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Recent crypto news shows that millionaires rose 40% year-on-year to 241,700, with centimillionaires up 38% and billionaires up 29%. Bitcoin led the surge, with millionaires up 70% to 145,100 and billionaires up 55%. Institutional adoption accelerated, with US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows climbing from $37.3B to $60.6B, and Ether ETF inflows quadrupling to $13.4B. By mid-2025, global crypto millionaires had surged 40% year-over-year to 241,700. Bitcoin’s continuing rally fueled much of this boom, pushing the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3.3 trillion – a 45% jump from June 2024. Henley & Partners released its Crypto Wealth Report 2025 on Sept. 23, 2025, finding that 145,100 people now hold at least $1 million in Bitcoin – up 70% from a year earlier. Key Statistics as per Crypto News (June 2025) Crypto millionaires: 241,700 worldwide (40% increase YOY). Bitcoin millionaires: 145,100 (70% increase YOY). Total crypto market cap: $3.3 trillion by June 2025 (+45% YOY). Crypto centi-millionaires (>$100M): 450 (+38% YOY). Crypto billionaires (>$1B): 36 (+29% YOY). Bitcoin Wealth Soars Henley’s data show 145,100 people held at least $1 million in Bitcoin by mid-2025 — a 70% year-over-year jump. The report attributes this surge to Bitcoin’s strong price rally, as the token outperformed the broader crypto market during the period. By comparison, overall crypto adoption grew more slowly: global crypto users rose only about 5% to roughly 590 million in that year. Henley’s previous report noted that five of the six new crypto billionaires in 2024 made their fortunes in Bitcoin, underlining Bitcoin’s role in new wealth creation. By June 2025, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization topped $3.3 trillion — about 45% higher than a year earlier. This broad gain reflects strong price advances in Bitcoin and other major digital coins during 2024–25. In context, Henley notes the total number of crypto investors grew only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:25
CFTC To Explore Stablecoins for Derivatives Collateral

The post CFTC To Explore Stablecoins for Derivatives Collateral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is looking to allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to be used in derivatives markets as collateral in a move supported by crypto executives. CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham said on Tuesday that her agency will “work closely with stakeholders” on the scheme and is encouraging feedback on using tokenized collateral in derivatives markets until Oct. 20. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future. For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets.” If implemented, stablecoins like USDC (USDC) and Tether (USDT) would be treated similarly to traditional collateral like cash or US Treasurys in regulated derivatives trading. Congress passed laws earlier this year regulating stablecoins, which have seen their adoption grow among financial institutions. Source: Caroline Pham Stablecoin, crypto heavyweights back move Crypto executives from stablecoin issuers Circle Internet Group, Tether, Ripple Labs and crypto exchanges Coinbase and Crypto.com all gave their stamp of approval for the CFTC’s move. Circle president Heath Tarbert said that the GENIUS Act “creates a world where payment stablecoins issued by licensed American companies can be used as collateral in derivatives and other traditional financial markets.” “Using trusted stablecoins like USDC as collateral will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets 24/7/365,” Tarbert added. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s geared toward establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal also backed the initiative, and said in a X post on Tuesday that “tokenized collateral and stablecoins can unlock US derivatives markets and put us ahead of global competition.” Source: Paul Grewal Meanwhile, Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple, said the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:02
Inside Zcash’s [ZEC] 11% pump – Perps load up, but charts tell another story

Zcash’s 11% surge excites traders, but weak technical signals leave its next move hanging in doubt.
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:00
ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Accused of Stealing Copyrighted Source Code

The firm is also being sued by Washington, D.C.'s attorney general
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:59
Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai

The post Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hash Hedge, an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai. A New Global Stage for Traders The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition: all participants start under equal conditions, by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined, all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers. The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live. Human vs AI: A World First For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence. Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience. Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions. The Prize The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists. Why It Matters The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading. About Hash Hedge Hash Hedge…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:54
Fed Leaders Push Back Against Rate Cuts

The post Fed Leaders Push Back Against Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the anticipated reduction of interest rates by 25 basis points last week, optimism among financial circles quickly shifted as Federal Reserve members expressed less enthusiasm for further cuts. While many in the crypto investment arena had envisioned a more aggressive 75 basis point cut by year-end, this sentiment is not shared broadly among Fed […] Continue Reading:Fed Leaders Push Back Against Rate Cuts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-leaders-push-back-against-rate-cuts
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:50
US Treasury Secretary Criticizes Fed Chair Powell, Talks About Interest Rate Cuts! “Surprised Me!”

The post US Treasury Secretary Criticizes Fed Chair Powell, Talks About Interest Rate Cuts! “Surprised Me!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FED Chairman Jerome Powell spoke last night for the first time since the interest rate decision was announced last week. However, Powell did not give a clear indication of interest rate decisions in the coming months. While this situation increases uncertainty, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent evaluated Jerome Powell’s statement yesterday. Powell Surprised! Speaking on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” today, Scott Bessent criticized Powell for not giving any indication of the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Stating that it was surprising that he did not speak clearly, Bessent argued that the FED was late in lowering interest rates. Bessent stated that the US has now entered a loosening cycle in monetary policy and emphasized that further interest rate cuts are necessary. “It’s surprising that Powell didn’t clearly state the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Powell should have signaled a 100-150 basis point cut in his speech yesterday. Because the Fed has kept interest rates very high for a long time. And interest rates are very restrictive and need to be lowered. “At this point, we need a rate cut. We need to at least return to a neutral interest rate.” Bessent, who also made a statement about possible Fed chair candidates to replace Powell, stated that he will have several meetings with the candidates next week and aims to complete the first round of meetings in the first week of October. Bessent said he was surprised by the strong performance of some candidates but would not name them. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-treasury-secretary-criticizes-fed-chair-powell-talks-about-interest-rate-cuts-surprised-me/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:47
