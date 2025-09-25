Solstice Adopts Chainlink CCIP on Solana for USX Stablecoin
The post Solstice Adopts Chainlink CCIP on Solana for USX Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Solstice adopts Chainlink’s CCIP to power cross-chain transactions for USX stablecoin. USX stablecoin aims for institutional-grade interoperability with Chainlink’s Data Streams. Solstice gains traction with strategic partnerships, including Ceffu, Copper, and Arcanum. Solstice Finance has announced its strategic collaboration with Chainlink to enhance its ecosystem ahead of the USX stablecoin launch. The collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to ensure secure, tamper-proof market data and institutional-grade interoperability. This partnership aims to offer sub-second data delivery and smooth cross-chain transactions for the USX stablecoin, which has already surpassed $150 million in total value locked (TVL). Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice Labs, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, “DeFi’s evolution is relentless, and this collaboration represents pioneers shaping today’s market and accelerating adoption.” Solstice (@Solsticefi) has adopted Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams on @solana as its official oracle infrastructure to unlock institutional-grade interoperability and sub-second, tamper-proof market data to power its newly launched $150M+ TVL stablecoin, USX.… pic.twitter.com/QrJJMOMPjz — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 24, 2025 Chainlink’s role as the official oracle infrastructure for Solstice provides time-tested, secure services critical to the stablecoin ecosystem. Additionally, Solstice plans to integrate Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve for transparent collateral verification for USX. Solstice Expands Ecosystem with Key Partnerships for Stablecoin Success Along with Chainlink, Solstice is collaborating with Ceffu, Copper, and Arcanum to further strengthen its ecosystem. Ceffu will handle off-exchange settlements via MirrorX, enhancing institutional security. Copper supports off-exchange settlements on centralized exchanges, widening options for institutional investors. Arcanum will contribute to Solstice’s token design and go-to-market strategy, ensuring a seamless experience for both crypto-native and institutional investors. Solstice’s flagship stablecoin, USX, is scheduled for launch in September 2025. As the project gains traction, Solstice is positioned as a potential leader in the stablecoin market. Meanwhile, Chainlink’s LINK…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:33