Thumzup’s $10M Share Buyback Plan Aligns with Dogecoin Mining Acquisition
TLDR Thumzup Media has approved a $10 million share repurchase program through December 31, 2026. The company has already repurchased 212,432 shares for approximately $1 million at an average price of $4.71 per share. CEO Robert Steele emphasized that the repurchase program reflects confidence in Thumzup’s long-term strategy and shareholder value. Thumzup holds 19.106 Bitcoins [...] The post Thumzup’s $10M Share Buyback Plan Aligns with Dogecoin Mining Acquisition appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 04:37
CFTC Launches Initiative to Use Stablecoins as Derivatives Collateral
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a major initiative on September 23, 2025, to explore using stablecoins as collateral in America's derivatives market.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/25 04:30
Institutional Investors Are Heavily Accumulating XRP And Solana – Here Are The Numbers
Institutional investors are ramping up their exposure to digital assets following the US Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. The latest CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report shows inflows of $1.9 billion into digital asset investment products last week, marking the second consecutive week of strong buying activity. It isn’t surprising that Bitcoin and Ethereum […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 04:30
UNI Crypto: With a $5.7B Market Cap, Investors Question Token Utility Amid Soaring Protocol Revenues
Uniswap dominates DeFi with over a billion in yearly fees, while Labs adds tens of millions more.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/25 04:20
Bitcoin News: Chinese Company Makes $1 Crypto Bet
The Hangzhou-based operator, best known for its network of DC fast chargers in smaller Chinese cities, said the initiative marks […] The post Bitcoin News: Chinese Company Makes $1 Crypto Bet appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 04:05
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Targets New Highs With Institutional Backing as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Eyes 20x Rally
Solana (SOL) has continued to attract institutional buyers, and its quick blockchain along with its growing base of developers are helping fuel anticipation of new highs this year. While SOL remains the benchmark coin among leading altcoins, investors looking for higher returns are also looking at more preliminary plays. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 04:00
180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin: Saylor Says Digital Gold Could Be 10x Bigger Than Gold
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has renewed his call for governments and corporations to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Speaking about his recent discussions with policymakers in Washington, he noted that over 180 public companies worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, according to data from bitcointreasuries.net. MicroStrategy remains the largest holder, […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 04:00
Analysis Firm Issues Warning: “If This Doesn’t Happen in Bitcoin, It Could Drop to $90,000”
Analysis company Glassnode, in its latest note, said that technical data should be taken into consideration in Bitcoin. Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Issues Warning: “If This Doesn’t Happen in Bitcoin, It Could Drop to $90,000”
Coinstats
2025/09/25 03:57
Dogecoin, Bitcoin Treasury Firm Thumzup Sees Stock Climb on Buyback Plans
Thumzup gets a thumbs-up from investors, with TZUP shares rising as the Dogecoin and Bitcoin treasury firm plans to buy back more stock.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 03:41
Senate Committee to Hold Hearing on Crypto Taxation on October 1
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 03:39
