Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags
Bitcoin news: Gold price is climbing to new highs as investors seek safety, even as Bitcoin stalls. On Sept. 22, gold rose to about $3,721 per ounce – a new all-time record – pushing its 2025 gain to roughly 43%. In the same hour, Bitcoin fell about 3%, to roughly $112,000, leaving its year-to-date advance near 17%. The timing suggested a rotation: analysts noted that Bitcoin profit-taking may have fueled gold's rally. In effect, recent data show gold drawing heavy safe-haven flows while Bitcoin's momentum has waned. Bitcoin news: Gold Safe-Haven Rally Outpaces Crypto The trend has accelerated this week. Gold surged another 5% by Sept. 24, setting a fresh peak around $3,791/oz. Central banks and institutional investors have driven this rally. Reuters reported that gold hit $3,728 on Sept. 22 as central-bank buying and geopolitical risks spurred demand. Industry data confirm massive inflows: physically backed gold ETFs amassed 397 tonnes of bullion in Jan–June 2025, the largest first-half haul since 2020. By comparison, Bitcoin's peak came in mid-July, when it briefly touched $123,153, up 27% on the year. Since then Bitcoin has fallen back, trading in the low $110,000s as of late Sept. Gold's ascent reflects its classic safe-haven role amid market uncertainty. In the week after the Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut, gold and U.S. equities each gained about 1%. At the same time U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened. The 10-year yield jumped 2.5%, DXY +1% – a backdrop that typically puts pressure on risk assets. In Bitcoin news, BTC/USDT duly slipped 3–5% in that period. In short, the macro setup – higher yields and a firmer dollar – has undercut Bitcoin's recent rally but coincided with fresh gold demand. Gold's record highs have drawn unprecedented flows. Central banks continue to buy heavily: analysts report a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:40