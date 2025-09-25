It’s Official—’Weapons’ Is Getting A Prequel About Aunt Gladys

Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys will be seen again in the upcoming Weapons prequel Warner Bros. Weapons proved a major hit with audiences and critics, grossing more than $260 million worldwide, and the hit horror film is getting an official prequel, with original writer/director Zach Cregger returning. "It is real and I've been talking to Warner Bros. about it," Cregger told Fangoria in an interview. "There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it. It's not bullshit." Cregger has been open about the fact that he has another story to tell in the Weapons universe, with early rumors of a prequel having been sparked soon after the film's release. "I was ready," Cregger said. "I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out." What Is 'Weapons' About? Weapons kicks off with a gripping mystery, in the aftermath of a mass disappearance, with almost every child from a single classroom leaving their beds in the middle of the night and running off. The film follows the clashing perspectives of multiple protagonists, closing with the only child left in the classroom, Alex (Cary Christopher), who knows exactly what happened. The film proved immensely popular with audiences and critics, being tightly paced, expertly unpacking multiple plot twists through each character's eyes, and delivering a fantastic ending. Spoiler Alert The latter half of the film reveals that Alex's unwelcome visitor, Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan), is behind the disappearances, holding a strange power over the children and townsfolk. While not much is explained about Gladys, the character's odd mannerisms and appearance proved deeply unsettling—hence, the character is said to be the focus of the upcoming prequel. What Is The 'Weapons' Prequel About? There is no script yet, just an idea, but there are clues to the kind of story Cregger is aiming…