2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags

Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags

The post Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin news: Gold price is climbing to new highs as investors seek safety, even as Bitcoin stalls. On Sept. 22, gold rose to about $3,721 per ounce – a new all-time record – pushing its 2025 gain to roughly 43%. In the same hour, Bitcoin fell about 3%, to roughly $112,000, leaving its year-to-date advance near 17%. The timing suggested a rotation: analysts noted that Bitcoin profit-taking may have fueled gold’s rally. In effect, recent data show gold drawing heavy safe-haven flows while Bitcoin’s momentum has waned. Bitcoin news: Gold Safe-Haven Rally Outpaces Crypto The trend has accelerated this week. Gold surged another 5% by Sept. 24, setting a fresh peak around $3,791/oz. Central banks and institutional investors have driven this rally. Reuters reported that gold hit $3,728 on Sept. 22 as central-bank buying and geopolitical risks spurred demand. Industry data confirm massive inflows: physically backed gold ETFs amassed 397 tonnes of bullion in Jan–June 2025, the largest first-half haul since 2020. By comparison, Bitcoin’s peak came in mid-July, when it briefly touched $123,153, up 27% on the year. Since then Bitcoin has fallen back, trading in the low $110,000s as of late Sept. Gold’s ascent reflects its classic safe-haven role amid market uncertainty. In the week after the Fed’s Sept. 17 rate cut, gold and U.S. equities each gained about 1%. At the same time U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened. The 10-year yield jumped 2.5%, DXY +1% – a backdrop that typically puts pressure on risk assets. In Bitcoin news, BTC/USDT duly slipped 3–5% in that period. In short, the macro setup – higher yields and a firmer dollar – has undercut Bitcoin’s recent rally but coincided with fresh gold demand. Gold’s record highs have drawn unprecedented flows. Central banks continue to buy heavily: analysts report a…
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:40
Delen
Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning

Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning

The post Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said he is “very concerned” about President Donald Trump’s warning that taking Tylenol while pregnant could cause autism—becoming the most powerful Republican in Washington to challenge the claim that has been widely rebuked by the medical community. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts “I think science ought to guide these discussions and our decision-making around our health,” Thune said, telling CNN he was “obviously very concerned” about Trump’s comments and how they might affect the health of pregnant women. “There are studies out there that they reference, but again I think there are an awful lot of people who come to a different conclusion about the use of Tylenol,” the Senate majority leader said when asked about Trump on Monday urging pregnant women not to take Tylenol, alleging that its main ingredient, acetaminophen, is linked to autism. Thune is the highest ranking Republican to publicly question Trump—Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a medical doctor who has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also disputed Trump’s remarks linking autism and the use of Tylenol while pregnant. Cassidy urged HHS to “release the new data that it has to support this claim,” writing Monday on X “the preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.” This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/john-thune-is-highest-ranking-republican-to-cast-doubt-on-trumps-claims-about-tylenol-and-autism/
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01205-16.20%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02981-1.68%
SynFutures
F$0.013065-13.30%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:37
Delen
4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

The post 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 23:15 What if the right crypto pick in 2025 could transform a modest investment into a life-changing windfall? In a market where meme coins can surge overnight, choosing wisely among the top cryptos to join in 2025 is the biggest challenge for traders and enthusiasts alike. The buzz isn’t only about popular tokens like Shiba Inu or emerging experiments like Notcoin. The real story lies in fresh presales and exclusive whitelist opportunities that give early participants an edge others can only dream of. MoonBull ($MOBU), Useless Coin ($USELESS), Notcoin ($NOT), and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) stand out in today’s landscape. Each offers unique opportunities, from established community-driven movements to ambitious presale phases that promise staking rewards and secret token drops. Among them, one project is sparking significant anticipation – and it is all about being on the whitelist before the official September 26 presale launch. MoonBull is more than another meme coin. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it combines meme culture’s viral energy with decentralized finance reliability. This dual advantage makes it particularly attractive to traders who want excitement without sacrificing security. Key Features of MoonBull Ethereum Integration: Ensures unmatched reliability and scalability. Staking Rewards: Designed to reward long-term holders with exclusive yields. Secret Token Drops: Reserved for the most loyal supporters. Roadmap Exclusivity: Only whitelisted members see what’s next before launch. MoonBull is positioned to become one of the top cryptos to join in 2025, thanks to its presale design, urgency-driven whitelist strategy, and focus on rewarding early adopters. MoonBull earned its place by combining Ethereum’s reliability with a powerful presale system that creates real incentives for early backers, making it one of the most anticipated meme coins this year. Despite its self-deprecating name, Useless Coin has carved a reputation as a bold experiment…
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.78%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001174-1.67%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:34
Delen
Bitcoin is up while S&P 500, Nasdaq are down: Midday Update

Bitcoin is up while S&P 500, Nasdaq are down: Midday Update

The post Bitcoin is up while S&P 500, Nasdaq are down: Midday Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both dipped around midday Wednesday, while Bitcoin surpassed $113,800 at last check. Summary Major U.S. indexes slipped at midday: Nasdaq -0.53%, S&P 500 -0.37%, Dow Jones -0.17%. Alibaba jumped 7.34% after unveiling plans to exceed its $50B AI spending budget, fueling Wall Street optimism on AI. Micron fell 3.9% despite beating earnings, while gold held record highs and cryptocurrencies stalled. Bitcoin (BTC) swung near the $113,800 price level, according to CoinGecko. See below. Source: CoinGecko Nasdaq is down 0.53% in midday trading. The benchmark index S&P 500 is down 0.37%. The blue chip index Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.17%. Stocks showed bulls were set for another big day as Wall Street cheered fresh artificial intelligence-related news from Alibaba (BABA), which rallied 7.34% at last check on Wednesday. The Alibaba stock soared more than 9% in premarket trading and extended the gains as traders bet on AI spending budget. While it planned to spent $50 billion on AI initiatives, Alibaba says it will go beyond this in a push to keep pace with competitors.  And Micron Technology (MU), despite surpassing Wall Street’s expectations in its latest earnings report, dipped 3.9% at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, gold held at record highs while top cryptocurrencies stalled. Wall Street also eyes inflation report Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell spoke this week, days after the U.S. central bank cut its interest rate by 25 basis points.  While investors have priced in more cuts in 2025, Powell’s speech indicated the Fed remains largely cautious. His remarks also alluded to the stock market’s rally as one that sees stocks “fairly highly valued.”  Although the major indices are near record highs, Wall Street’s immediate attention is on the upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index. CPE is the Fed’s…
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-5.34%
Union
U$0.010951+9.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,496.3-2.15%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:33
Delen
It’s Official—’Weapons’ Is Getting A Prequel About Aunt Gladys

It’s Official—’Weapons’ Is Getting A Prequel About Aunt Gladys

The post It’s Official—’Weapons’ Is Getting A Prequel About Aunt Gladys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amy Madigan’s Aunt Gladys will be seen again in the upcoming Weapons prequel Warner Bros. Weapons proved a major hit with audiences and critics, grossing more than $260 million worldwide, and the hit horror film is getting an official prequel, with original writer/director Zach Cregger returning. “It is real and I’ve been talking to Warner Bros. about it,” Cregger told Fangoria in an interview. “There’s a story and I’m pretty excited about it. It’s not bullshit.” Cregger has been open about the fact that he has another story to tell in the Weapons universe, with early rumors of a prequel having been sparked soon after the film’s release. “I was ready,” Cregger said. “I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out.” What Is ‘Weapons’ About? Weapons kicks off with a gripping mystery, in the aftermath of a mass disappearance, with almost every child from a single classroom leaving their beds in the middle of the night and running off. The film follows the clashing perspectives of multiple protagonists, closing with the only child left in the classroom, Alex (Cary Christopher), who knows exactly what happened. The film proved immensely popular with audiences and critics, being tightly paced, expertly unpacking multiple plot twists through each character’s eyes, and delivering a fantastic ending. Spoiler Alert The latter half of the film reveals that Alex’s unwelcome visitor, Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan), is behind the disappearances, holding a strange power over the children and townsfolk. While not much is explained about Gladys, the character’s odd mannerisms and appearance proved deeply unsettling—hence, the character is said to be the focus of the upcoming prequel. What Is The ‘Weapons’ Prequel About? There is no script yet, just an idea, but there are clues to the kind of story Cregger is aiming…
MemeCore
M$2.23358-0.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.78%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00439-0.45%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:28
Delen
Pivotal Roundtable Unveils Path To Clarity

Pivotal Roundtable Unveils Path To Clarity

The post Pivotal Roundtable Unveils Path To Clarity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC CFTC Crypto Regulation: Pivotal Roundtable Unveils Path To Clarity Skip to content Home Crypto News SEC CFTC Crypto Regulation: Pivotal Roundtable Unveils Path to Clarity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sec-cftc-crypto-regulation/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:09
Delen
Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’

Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’

The post Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessica Chastain in “The Savant.” Apple TV+ The Savant star Jessica Chastain says she is “not aligned” with the streamer’s decision to postpone this week’s premiere of the series following the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk. The series was set to begin on Friday, Sept. 26, but now its release is in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Savant doesn’t parallel Kirk’s murder beyond its general plot line surrounding politically motivated planned attacks on specific targets.” The series’ logline reads, “The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.” Apple TV+ released a statement on Tuesday (via THR) that reads, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” Jessica Chastain Says She’s Wishes ‘The Savant’ Wasn’t ‘So Relevant’ Jessica Chastain responded to Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the release of The Savant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.” Chastain then went on to explain in the post why she was against Apple TV+’s decision to delay the release of the series. “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07585-10.68%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534-0.79%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:49
Delen
Crypto Traders Have a New Fave in Aster as It Jumps 2,000% in 7 Days: How High Can It Go?

Crypto Traders Have a New Fave in Aster as It Jumps 2,000% in 7 Days: How High Can It Go?

Hyperliquid rival Aster is the flavor of the week for crypto degens, flying up the charts since debuting seven days ago. Can it keep going?
Ergosum
FAVE$0.05509-2.18%
Aster
ASTER$1.847-12.06%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:53
Delen
Bitcoin, XRP Lead Crypto Rebound As ETH, Dogecoin Stabilize

Bitcoin, XRP Lead Crypto Rebound As ETH, Dogecoin Stabilize

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Bitcoin stabilizing above $113,000.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
XRP
XRP$2.7643-2.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,932.69-2.29%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:39
Delen
Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec

Stablecoins feature 24/7, near-instant cross-border settlement, but retail consumers are waiting for guarantees against fraud and disputes. Stablecoins won’t unseat incumbent payment platforms, including Visa and Mastercard, until the blockchain tokens feature robust consumer protections, according to Guillaume Poncin, chief technology officer of payment company Alchemy.Traditional payment companies offer chargebacks, fraud protection, disputed transaction resolution and credit features that consumers have come to expect. Stablecoin projects must integrate these features to attract the everyday person, Poncin told Cointelegraph.Consumer protection features can be embedded directly in smart contracts, while stablecoin issuers and payment platforms can fund their own insurance pools for payouts in cases of fraud, Poncin said. He said traditional payment rails and stablecoins will merge:Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-5.34%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 03:35
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish