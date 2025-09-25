2025-09-26 Friday

Senate Finance Committee to scrutinize digital asset taxation in Oct. 1 hearing

The Senate Finance Committee said Sept. 24 that it will hold a hearing next week on how digital assets should be taxed as industry leaders continue to push for clear federal rules. Committee Chairman Mike Crapo announced that the session, titled "Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets," will be held on Oct. 1. According to the notice, Coinbase vice president of tax Lawrence Zlatkin and Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto are scheduled to testify. The committee previously sought public input on how existing tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies and whether new legislation is needed. The upcoming hearing is expected to build on recommendations from the White House Digital Asset Working Group, which urged lawmakers to recognize crypto as a separate asset class governed by tailored tax rules for commodities and securities. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis has floated her own proposal, including a de minimis exemption for digital asset transactions under $300 and reduced tax rates on Bitcoin payments as part of a broader push to remove barriers for everyday use. The developments come amid a wider legislative push by lawmakers to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins and the wider crypto industry. However, the timing for the Senate tax hearing remains uncertain. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a government funding measure, which could lead to a shutdown that would force the committee to postpone the hearing. The political standoff has already delayed a separate markup on crypto market structure legislation until later in October. The Finance Committee's hearing will mark one of the Trump administration's most visible steps toward clarifying how digital assets are taxed, a subject long criticized by advocates as mired in ambiguity.
Whales Buy Almost $100K Bitcoin Hyper in Two Hours as Viral Presale Hits $18M

Whales Buy Almost $100K Bitcoin Hyper in Two Hours as Viral Presale Hits $18M

Aidan Weeks, a Master's graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content. Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space.
BlockDAG, Ozak AI, Remittix, and Little Pepe Stand Out!

BlockDAG, Ozak AI, Remittix, and Little Pepe Stand Out!

Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 23:00 Discover the best presale crypto picks of 2025: BlockDAG, Ozak AI, Remittix, and Little Pepe! See why their prices, growth metrics, and early entry matter. What makes a presale project truly stand out in 2025? With new tokens launching every week, investors are asking this more than ever. Not every presale delivers on its promises, and many struggle to move beyond hype. The right one can turn a small early bet into a strong return, while the wrong one leaves holders stuck. That is why it is important to look at live metrics like user growth, funding, and adoption before making a move. This year, four names have been drawing attention for different reasons: BlockDAG, Ozak AI, Remittix, and Little Pepe. Each project has its own value proposition, but BlockDAG stands out as the fastest-scaling crypto of 2025, with presale numbers that back it up. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Signals Global Scale BlockDAG has quickly become a headline presale, with over $410 million raised so far and over 312,000 unique holders backing the project. It is adding over 1,000 new holders daily, showing a steady stream of interest even in its later stages. Investors are eyeing this project because it is not waiting until the mainnet to showcase results. The Awakening Testnet is live, rolling out core blockchain infrastructure that is already being stress-tested and validated in real time. This includes account abstraction, EIP-4337 groundwork, updated vesting contracts, and live miner connectivity through the Stratum protocol. The growth metrics are impossible to ignore. BlockDAG has shipped over 20,000 of its X-Series miners across 130+ countries, with the capacity to ship 2,000 more each week. On top of that, the X1 mobile mining app has crossed 3 million users globally, positioning BlockDAG as a…
Theo Von Asks DHS To Take Down Deportation Video Featuring Him

Theo Von Asks DHS To Take Down Deportation Video Featuring Him

Topline The Department of Homeland Security appeared to remove a video promoting the Trump administration's deportation policy featuring a clip of comedian and podcast host Theo Von after he called on the agency to take it down the night before, saying his thoughts on the issue were "more nuanced than this video allows." The podcast host said his views were "more nuanced" than what the DHS video allowed. FilmMagic Key Facts DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video that featured a clip of Von saying "heard you got deported dude, bye," before claiming the administration oversaw 1.6 million "self-deportations" and 400,000 deportations over the last 250 days. In a post on X, Von asked DHS to send him a check and "please take this down and please keep me out of your 'banger' deportation videos." "When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows," Von wrote, distancing himself from the video, which ends with the message: "leave now." It is unclear why the clip was taken down on Wednesday, and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Key Background Von, who hosts the podcast "This Past Weekend," was one of several podcasters to interview President Donald Trump before the 2024 election, including Joe Rogan and Adin Ross. "This Past Weekend" has 4.27 million subscribers on YouTube, and Trump's willingness to appear on podcasts is frequently credited for expanding the president's support among younger men. Von, who does not identify with a particular political side, The New York Times reported in an April review of his podcast, has previously pushed back against the Trump administration since the president took office in January. In a June interview with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Von called the prospect…
Crypto Taxation Hearing Scheduled by Senate Committee for October 1

TLDR The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on October 1 to discuss crypto taxation. Key witnesses, including experts from Coinbase and Coin Center, will testify during the hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis has proposed a bill to reduce taxes on Bitcoin transactions and eliminate double taxation. The hearing could shape future decisions on how [...]
Kyrgyzstan to move all government services to blockchain by 2028

Kyrgyzstan to move all government services to blockchain by 2028

Key Takeaways Kyrgyzstan aims to migrate all government services to blockchain by 2028. The nation has emerged as a regional crypto leader with over 120 licensed virtual asset service providers by September 2024. Kyrgyzstan plans to transition all government services to blockchain technology by 2028, according to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The Central Asian nation has positioned itself as a regional crypto leader with over 120 licensed virtual asset service providers as of September 2024. Kyrgyzstan advanced legislation in September 2025 to create legal frameworks for stablecoins and state-run mining. The country's digital strategy includes tokenizing real-world assets and establishing a state crypto reserve through government mining. Kyrgyzstan has also developed USDKG, a gold-backed stablecoin designed to provide financial security and transparency. The nation's approach includes licensing exchanges and building digital infrastructure, creating institutional-level foundations that contrast with patchy retail adoption elsewhere in Central Asia.
Fold Stock Pops, Then Plunges After Revealing Bitcoin Rewards Visa Credit Card Plans

Fold Stock Pops, Then Plunges After Revealing Bitcoin Rewards Visa Credit Card Plans

In brief Bitcoin financial services firm Fold revealed details for its upcoming BTC rewards credit card. The card will be issued on the Visa network in a team-up with Stripe. Fold's stock is down more than 14% on the day after opening strong. Bitcoin financial services company Fold Holdings announced Tuesday that its previously delayed BTC rewards credit card will run on the Visa network thanks to a team-up with financial infrastructure firm Stripe. But while Fold's stock (Nasdaq: FLD) started off hot on the day, it quickly plunged. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will let users accumulate Bitcoin through everyday spending, offering up to 3.5% back on all purchases with no spending categories or deposit requirements, the company said. Users earn an unlimited 2% back instantly, plus up to 1.5% additional when paying through their Fold Checking Account. Enhanced rewards of up to 10% are available with major partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of other brands. ﻿ FLD opened at a price of $4.69 on Tuesday after closing at $3.88 on Monday. However, the buzz didn't last, with the price plunging to $3.32 as of this writing, marking a more than 14% dip on the day. "Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone," said Fold founder, Chairman, and CEO Will Reeves, in a statement. "There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real Bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase." No timeline has been announced for the Fold credit card's release. Stripe said that it has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The company also holds 1,485 BTC in its treasury, worth about $167 million at present.
BNB chain gets Griffin AI tool for chat-controlled DeFi

Griffin AI has launched a tool that allows users to execute DeFi transactions using natural language commands.
United States New Home Sales (MoM) registered at 0.8M above expectations (0.65M) in August

The post United States New Home Sales (MoM) registered at 0.8M above expectations (0.65M) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation

Chris Giancarlo, who is colloquially known as 'Crypto Dad,' will moderate a panel on the recent regulatory cooperation
