2025-09-26 Friday

DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Whales Accumulation Signals Trend Reversal

DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Whales Accumulation Signals Trend Reversal

The post DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Whales Accumulation Signals Trend Reversal  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE) price has possibly reached its correction bottom. The leading memecoin, with a market cap of about $36.8 billion, gained 2% during the last 24 hours to reach its daily peak of about $0.2497 before retracting to trade around $0.2429 at press time. Why Is the DOGE Price Up Today? Technical Tailwinds Dogecoin price …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 05:37
Wall Street eyes a refund jackpot if SCOTUS sides against Trump

Wall Street eyes a refund jackpot if SCOTUS sides against Trump

The post Wall Street eyes a refund jackpot if SCOTUS sides against Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street firms are snapping up rights to possible tariff refunds from U.S. importers, betting the Supreme Court will void President Donald Trump’s emergency duties and make the government repay tens of billions collected this year. A small circle of hedge funds and niche finance shops is offering about 20 cents per dollar for claims tied to Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, and roughly 5 cents per dollar for levies on goods from Canada, Mexico, or China linked to fentanyl trafficking, according to Salvatore Stile, founder of Alba Wheels Up International, a New York customs broker. The anti-drug claims draw lower bids because they’re seen as more likely to survive in court and thus less likely to be refunded. Investor focus has shifted to bigger packages: the minimum claim size has jumped from a few million dollars to around $10 million in recent days, Stile said. He declined to identify the funds, citing business confidentiality. For companies that have absorbed most of the tariff costs, these arrangements offer quick cash. Investors aim to keep any remaining refund if the Supreme Court throws out the measures, according to four trade specialists familiar with the transactions. Small businesses face uncertain choices As quoted in a WSJ report, Stile said he has advised more than 20 importers on selling “tens of millions of dollars” in refund claims, and that many smaller firms are torn between waiting for a full repayment and taking a partial payout now. “The market is shifting literally daily. People don’t know what to do,” he said. The dispute centers on two rounds of tariffs the president imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The first, announced in February, targeted goods from China, Mexico, and Canada that the White House linked to the U.S. fentanyl crisis. A second wave followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:22
The Ryder Cup’s Most Controversial Match-Ups

The Ryder Cup's Most Controversial Match-Ups

The post The Ryder Cup’s Most Controversial Match-Ups appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy argues with Joe LaCava, caddie of USA’s Patrick Cantlay on the 18th during the fourballs on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Rory McIlroy v. Joe LaCava Following a heated parking lot confrontation during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome involving Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, and Rory McIlroy, stemming from LaCava’s antics on the putting green, the two will meet again after some time apart. LaCava sparked controversy for celebrating in a way that interrupted European player Matthew Fitzpatrick as he prepared to putt. “You know, they throw the names out there and chances are we’ll play Rory at some point because there’s four or five matches. Maybe it’ll happen. You know, we don’t need any of that aggravation. We just want good competition, both guys to play well,” LaCava told the Daily Mail. The on-course incident escalated into a parking lot shouting match, with European player Shane Lowry pulling McIlroy away from the yelling and finger pointing. AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States prepare to tee off on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau v. Rory McIlroy Bryson DeChambeau has been largely separated from head-to-head competition with McIlroy in recent years due to his move to LIV Golf. Still, in the few times they’ve competed together, both have been at the top of leaderboards. Most notably, at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, McIlroy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:19
Paul Atkins Declines CFTC Role, Urges SEC-CFTC Coordination

Paul Atkins Declines CFTC Role, Urges SEC-CFTC Coordination

The post Paul Atkins Declines CFTC Role, Urges SEC-CFTC Coordination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has firmly rejected speculation that he could step in as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Despite his name surfacing in discussions, Atkins stressed he has no interest in holding two positions. Atkins Rejects CFTC Role, Pushes Clearer Crypto Rules and Agency Harmony Speaking in a new interview, Atkins said he is focused on aligning the work of regulators, not taking on another role. Atkins’ comments come as Washington circles debate who will lead the CFTC after the administration’s original nominee stalled. President Trump is now considering a new CFTC chair pick amid tensions over the nomination process. He argued that the real issue is building cooperation between the agencies to create consistent oversight for markets. “Thanks but no thanks,” he remarked, adding that harmonization between the SEC and CFTC is the path forward, not a merger. The SEC chair also discussed broader reforms shaping U.S. financial markets. He acknowledged that Congress is preparing legislation that would shift some oversight of crypto assets to the CFTC. Atkins said the SEC should not be seen as the “Securities and Everything Commission” and welcomed clearer rules that define what counts as a security. In particular, he criticized reliance on the decades-old Howey test, which determines whether certain assets fall under securities law. “The Howey test is very vague,” Atkins said. “It’s a ‘you know it when you see it’ problem. Guidance from Congress would be very helpful”. Atkins Prioritizes SEC Reforms as White House Pushes Market Changes Atkins also pointed to the White House’s pressure for market structure legislation by the end of the year. He noted President Trump made that demand clear during the signing of the GENIUS Act. This is a sign that there is strong political momentum behind the regulatory change. His rejection…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:17
FTT Surges As Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Account Posts Good Morning Message

FTT Surges As Sam Bankman-Fried's X Account Posts Good Morning Message

FTT saw a surge in value following a random post to the X account of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on September 23. Sam Bankman-Fried Surprises With X Post In the Tuesday night X post, the one-time king of crypto posted a simple “gm” (short for good morning) on his social media feed. According to data from CoinGecko, the native FTX token was up over 18% in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. The move raised eyebrows from the crypto community at large, given that federal inmates posting on social media is widely prohibited. However, in a reply to the X post a few hours later, the person behind the message alleged that he was not Bankman-Fried. “No, SBF is not posting himself from prison,” the X post read. “I’m a friend posting on his behalf.” SBF Lawyer Tapped in High-Profile Case News of Bankman-Fried’s social media resurgence came just days after it was revealed that “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni brought on the former crypto kingpin’s lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, in his high-profile case against his former co-star, Blake Lively. Shapiro is representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse in 2022. The appellate attorney also represented Sean “Diddy” Combs ahead of his July 2025 partial acquittal of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Bankman-Fried has been held in federal prison since 2023 and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. The MIT graduate has also been ordered to pay $11 billion in restitution and fees for defrauding investors in his crypto exchange. Oral arguments for Bankman-Fried’s appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. However, with historically low acquittal rates for federal inmates, he faces an uphill legal battle
CryptoNews2025/09/25 05:01
Still some further journey down in rates to go

Still some further journey down in rates to go

The post Still some further journey down in rates to go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with West Midlands Magazines’ Editor, Simon Archer, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that there is still some further journey down in interest rates to go. “But exactly when that will be and how much it will be will depend on the path of inflation going down,” Bailey added, while noting that there is some softening in the labor market, alongside cautiousness among consumers. “People are being quite cautious at the moment. Of course, that affects spending, so that has an effect on the state of the economy because there isn’t as much,” he elaborated. “People aren’t going out as much, they’re not shopping as much, they’re not going out to restaurants and so on as much that affects the overall state economy.” Market reaction These comments received a dovish score of 3.0 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. Pound Sterling remains under bearish pressure following these remarks. At the time of press, GBP/USD was down 0.7% on the day at 1.3430. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bailey-speech-still-some-further-journey-down-in-rates-to-go-202509241407
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:58
Milyar Dolarları Yöneten Şirket, Onchain Verilerine Göre Bu Altcoini Topluyor Olabilir!

Milyar Dolarları Yöneten Şirket, Onchain Verilerine Göre Bu Altcoini Topluyor Olabilir!

Galaxy Digital bağlantılı adreslerin ASTER altcoinindeki hareketliliği dikkat çekiyor. Onchain analiz platformlarının aktardığına göre, Galaxy Digital ile ilişkilendirilen bir adres son 24 saat içerisinde borsalardan 13 milyon ASTER token daha çekti. Bu miktar, güncel fiyatlarla yaklaşık 29.12 milyon dolara karşılık geliyor. Son işlemle birlikte bu adresin toplam ASTER bakiyesi 46 milyona ulaşmış durumda. Tokenlerin toplam […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:56
RLUSD over $700M: on‑chain off‑ramp

RLUSD over $700M: on‑chain off‑ramp

The post RLUSD over $700M: on‑chain off‑ramp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Ripple, the institutional stablecoin RLUSD is now extended to BlackRock’s tokenized money-market funds (BUIDL) and VanEck’s (VBILL) via a new smart contract on Securitize, enabling on-demand conversions and a 24/7 off-ramp to on-chain liquidity. In Brief Integration: BUIDL (BlackRock) and VBILL (VanEck) connected to RLUSD via Securitize Ripple. Off‑ramp 24/7: direct exchange of tokenized shares into RLUSD, without banking windows. Scale: circulation of RLUSD over $700 million, backed by liquid reserves at a 1:1 ratio Ripple. Compliance: issuer regulated under the New York DFS trust charter NYDFS. Roadmap: DeFi support and settlement for tokenized real-world assets, with deployment planned on XRP Ledger and a new frontier of institutional crypto banking. The fact: RLUSD connects tokenized funds and on‑chain liquidity Ripple has activated a direct link between tokenized money-market funds and its stablecoin RLUSD, integrating BlackRock and VanEck products through the Securitize platform. In this context, investors can convert fund shares BUIDL and VBILL into on-chain liquidity in real-time. The on-chain off-ramp system reduces operational frictions between traditional finance and blockchain, offering a continuous and interoperable settlement mechanism for tokenized real assets. That said, the added value lies in the constant availability and native execution on the network. How the exchange “quote → RLUSD” works Basic Mechanics A new smart contract implemented on Securitize receives the tokenized shares of the fund and instantly releases RLUSD. The conversion occurs on-chain at a 1:1 valuation ratio, with the service always active and continuous operation. Requirements and Limits KYC/AML: access restricted to duly verified investors by both Securitize and the fund issuers. Fee: possible conversion and custody fees according to the specifications provided by Securitize and the issuers. Operations: on-demand process not bound by fixed windows; finalization times depend on the blockchain network used. Standard and network The contract interacts both with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:45
Why Bitcoin whales sold $16bn: ‘It’s not a good signal for the market’

Why Bitcoin whales sold $16bn: 'It's not a good signal for the market'

Things don’t bode well for Bitcoin. Over the past month, Bitcoin whales, the term for entities that hold upwards of 1,000 Bitcoin, have sold over $16 billion worth of coins. The selling is happening at the fastest monthly rate since Bitcoin’s last halving event, in 2024.“These whale sellings are generally not a good signal for the market especially if these sales come from long-term holders of bitcoin,” André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise, told DL News. Why? History, said Dragosch. “Markets tend to react negatively to both whale selling and long-term holder selling.”Bitcoin’s biggest holders are losing their grip. In his September 23 newsletter, Bitcoin analyst James Check flagged roughly $2 billion a day of “revived supply,” or coins that long sat dormant and are now moving back into circulation. That kind of activity often signals that large, seasoned, and committed Bitcoin investors are moving capital elsewhere — even if they haven’t lost faith in Bitcoin itself. “It doesn’t look like ‘I lost conviction in Bitcoin, I’m getting out’ sell-side,” Check wrote. This means that “they will rotate back when the market starts moving again.”Despite the uptick in selling, Bitcoin remains resilient. The top crypto trades at about $113,500, up 2% in the past month, and 80% in the past year. Two theoriesFor Dragosch, there’s two main theories behind the sell-off.“One is that they might be using Bitcoin to fund treasury companies,” he told DL News. Indeed, Bitcoin treasury companies have surged this year. What began in August 2020 as a capital markets gimmick from Michael Saylor has quickly transformed into a multi billion-dollar sector. As of Wednesday, 194 public companies held Bitcoin on their balance sheet, up from 170 a month ago, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The top 100 public firms hold a staggering 1.03 million Bitcoin worth about $116 billion. These firms need loads of capital to keep adding Bitcoin or to finance mergers, and selling into the market can provide that funding.Another theory, said Dragosch, is Bitcoin’s four-year cycle. Four-year cycleSince Bitcoin was released in 2009, its price has followed a pattern. Every four years, a halving cuts the new supply of coins in half, kicking off a bull run. Then, when the price gets too foamy and sentiment a tad too excited, traders take profit and the price plunges into a bear market. Now, some say that the playbook is dead. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, for instance, said in July the forces that have created prior four-year cycles are now weaker. That includes a lesser effect from the halving, and an interest rate cycle that is more positive for crypto. But the halving’s waning influence is not a foregone conclusion just yet. Especially for a cohort of Bitcoin investors that has lived through multiple boom-bust cycles and are accustomed to the familiarity of Bitcoin’s price pattern from years past. Whales “might believe in the four-year halving cycle and therefore expect that Bitcoin has reached its cycle top already,” said Dragosch. Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:37
Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means for Crypto Investors

Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means for Crypto Investors

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means for Crypto Investors The financial world often feels like a complex web, and recent movements in traditional markets are once again grabbing headlines. For many cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, a significant question arises: what do these shifts mean for digital assets? The latest news saw the three major U.S. stock indices — the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow — all closing lower. This US market downturn, though modest, often sends ripples through various investment sectors, including the volatile crypto space. Understanding the Recent US Market Downturn On a recent trading day, the S&P 500 experienced a dip of 0.28%, the Nasdaq fell by 0.33%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 0.37% decline. These figures, while not dramatic, reflect a cautious sentiment among investors in the traditional financial landscape. Such movements are a regular part of market cycles, often influenced by a myriad of factors. What typically drives such a US market downturn? It could be anything from concerns over inflation and rising interest rates to geopolitical tensions or less-than-stellar economic data releases. Investors often react to these signals by pulling back from riskier assets, leading to broader market corrections. Understanding these underlying dynamics is crucial for anyone navigating the investment world, whether in stocks or digital currencies. The Interconnectedness: How a US Market Downturn Impacts Crypto Once touted as a completely uncorrelated asset class, cryptocurrency has shown an increasing tendency to move in tandem with traditional markets, especially tech stocks. This correlation has become more pronounced as institutional money flows into the crypto space, integrating digital assets further into the global financial system. When a US market downturn occurs, here’s how it can influence cryptocurrencies: Risk-Off Sentiment: In times of economic uncertainty, investors often seek “safe haven” assets and reduce exposure to perceived higher-risk investments. Both growth stocks and cryptocurrencies can fall into this category, leading to simultaneous sell-offs. Institutional Adoption: As more large institutions invest in crypto, their portfolio decisions, often driven by macro-economic outlooks, directly impact crypto prices. If they reduce overall market exposure, crypto holdings might be among the first to be trimmed. Macroeconomic Factors: Global inflation, interest rate hikes, and economic growth forecasts affect all asset classes. A tightening monetary policy, for example, can make borrowing more expensive, reducing liquidity across markets and potentially dampening speculative investments like crypto. Navigating Volatility: Strategies for Crypto Investors During a US Market Downturn While market declines can be unsettling, they also present an opportunity for strategic thinking. For crypto investors, understanding how to respond to a US market downturn is key to long-term success. Panic selling is rarely the best approach. Consider these actionable insights to fortify your crypto portfolio: Diversification is Key: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. A well-diversified portfolio across different cryptocurrencies, and even traditional assets, can mitigate risk. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Instead of trying to time the market, consistently invest a fixed amount over time. This strategy helps average out your purchase price and reduces the impact of short-term volatility. Long-Term Perspective: Cryptocurrency markets are known for their volatility. Focus on the long-term potential of projects with strong fundamentals rather than daily price swings. Research and Due Diligence: Before making any investment decisions, thoroughly research projects. Understand their technology, use cases, team, and community. This knowledge can provide conviction during market dips. Consider Stablecoins: During periods of high volatility, parking some funds in stablecoins can offer a temporary refuge, allowing you to re-enter the market when opportunities arise. Is the US Market Downturn an Opportunity for Crypto? Every market correction, including a US market downturn, can be viewed through two lenses: fear or opportunity. For those with a strong belief in the future of blockchain technology and digital assets, a dip can be an attractive entry point or a chance to accumulate more at lower prices. Historically, significant innovations have often emerged during challenging economic times. The crypto space continues to evolve rapidly, with new developments in DeFi, NFTs, and Web3. Focusing on these fundamental advancements, rather than just price action, can help investors identify genuine value. While the immediate correlation with traditional markets is evident, many proponents still believe in crypto’s potential as a hedge against traditional financial systems in the long run. This perspective encourages a deeper look beyond short-term market noise. The recent US market downturn serves as a potent reminder of the interconnectedness of global financial markets. While traditional stock movements can certainly influence the crypto landscape, it’s crucial for investors to maintain a balanced perspective. By understanding market dynamics, employing sound investment strategies like diversification and dollar-cost averaging, and focusing on the long-term potential of well-researched projects, crypto investors can navigate these periods of volatility with greater confidence. The key is to remain informed, patient, and strategic in your approach. Frequently Asked Questions About Market Downturns and Crypto Q1: What is a US market downturn? A1: A US market downturn refers to a period where major stock indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones experience a decline in value. These movements can be minor daily dips or more significant corrections over longer periods, often influenced by economic news, corporate earnings, or global events. Q2: Why do US stock movements affect cryptocurrency prices? A2: As cryptocurrency gains institutional adoption, its correlation with traditional markets, especially tech stocks, has increased. When traditional investors reduce their exposure to riskier assets during a US market downturn, they often include cryptocurrencies in that reduction, leading to price declines in both sectors. Q3: Is crypto still a hedge against traditional finance? A3: The narrative of crypto as a pure hedge has evolved. While some proponents still see its long-term potential to decouple, in the short to medium term, it often moves with traditional risk assets. However, its fundamental technology offers unique value propositions that differentiate it from traditional financial instruments. Q4: What are the best strategies for crypto investors during a market downturn? A4: Key strategies include diversification across different assets, employing dollar-cost averaging (DCA) to reduce average purchase costs, maintaining a long-term investment perspective, conducting thorough research on projects, and considering stablecoins for temporary capital preservation. Q5: Should I sell all my crypto if the US market declines? A5: Panic selling is generally not recommended. A US market downturn can be a temporary phase. Instead, focus on your long-term investment goals and re-evaluate your portfolio based on your risk tolerance and the fundamental strength of your crypto holdings. Many investors view dips as opportunities to accumulate. Understanding the intricate relationship between traditional markets and the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies is vital for every investor. We hope this article has shed light on how a US market downturn can impact your digital asset portfolio. Share your thoughts and this insightful analysis with your network on social media to help others navigate these complex financial waters! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum price action. This post Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means for Crypto Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:25
