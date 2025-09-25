2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Vice President JD Vance’s X Post Drives a Meme Coin Rally

Vice President JD Vance’s X Post Drives a Meme Coin Rally

The post Vice President JD Vance’s X Post Drives a Meme Coin Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earlier today, Vice President JD Vance posted the infamous PWEASE meme, which mocked his behavior and appearance. After months of dormancy, a corresponding meme coin spiked in response. Vance’s post quickly went viral, spawning this crypto market reaction. Still, this is a little disconcerting; he evidently posted it to describe one of his critics as ugly. The meme coin sector may represent the entire community to outsiders. Sponsored Sponsored Why Did JD Vance Post PWEASE? President Trump has a clear ability to move token markets with his social media posts, and his second-in-command is evidently exercising a similar influence. PWEASE, a meme coin based on a popular Photoshop of JD Vance, spiked after the Vice President posted it to his own social media profile. PWEASE Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The asset’s trading volume spiked by over 235%, and PWEASE retained 10% price gains after the hype around Vance’s post died down. The circumstances surrounding the entire exchange are a little convoluted, painting an unflattering picture. Essentially, PWEASE was first launched after a heated meeting between Trump, Vance, and President Zelensky in February. Vance asked Zelensky if he ever thanked Trump for US military aid, attempting to score political points. Online commentators found this a petulant gesture, spawning the infamous meme photoshop of Vance himself. An Unflattering Interaction Sponsored Sponsored Today, Vance posted the PWEASE meme in response to online criticism. Joy Reid, a political commentator and former talk show host, lambasted Vance’s background in an interview, claiming he was a “DEI hire” who would never have been accepted to Yale without his Appalachian background. JOY REID: “JD Vance got into Yale because they were tired of just letting in white men from New York … from all the elite schools. They wanted an Appalachian white. That’s how that man got…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002841-2.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.538-0.73%
Vice
VICE$0.03058-6.13%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:21
Delen
Trezor Suite introduces MEV protection

Trezor Suite introduces MEV protection

The post Trezor Suite introduces MEV protection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trezor, a pioneering company in the field of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, has announced the launch of a new feature set to revolutionize user experience: MEV protection integrated directly into Trezor Suite. This innovation, presented on September 24 in Prague, offers advanced defense against manipulations and unfair practices that threaten the security and reliability of transactions on blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base. What is MEV and why it represents a risk In the world of cryptocurrencies, every transaction on the blockchain can hide pitfalls that are not easily visible to common users. Among these, one of the most insidious is the phenomenon known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV).This is a practice through which bots and malicious actors manipulate the order of transactions, with the aim of maximizing their own profits at the expense of users. The consequences? Higher fees, worse prices, and, in some cases, failed transactions. These attacks, such as front-running and sandwich attacks, undermine user trust and make the use of cryptocurrencies more complex and stressful. Until today, protection from these threats was often reserved for more experienced users, leaving many investors exposed to hidden risks. How MEV Protection Works in Trezor Suite The new MEV protection of Trezor Suite represents a concrete response to these issues. Thanks to the collaboration with the technological infrastructure of Merkle.io, transactions are routed through secure and private channels. This system prevents bots from intercepting and manipulating operations, thus ensuring greater privacy and security. One of the most appreciated aspects of this feature is its complete integration into the operational flow of Trezor Suite: no additional configuration is required from the user. Each transaction is automatically protected, allowing users to send, exchange, and trade cryptocurrencies without worrying about hidden attacks. The tangible benefits for users The introduction of MEV…
Binance Coin
BNB$950.04-4.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106-5.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:18
Delen
From $7500 to $460K? BullZilla Among the Top New Cryptos to Join Now as Toncoin and Monero Surge

From $7500 to $460K? BullZilla Among the Top New Cryptos to Join Now as Toncoin and Monero Surge

BullZilla presale live with 6048% ROI potential. Explore Monero’s network risks and Toncoin’s whale moves in this analysis of top new cryptos to join now.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01768+17.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00525-3.31%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 05:15
Delen
Gamebox has delayed the release of Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2 nine days before launch

Gamebox has delayed the release of Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2 nine days before launch

Gamebox has delayed the release of Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2 nine days before launch.
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 05:10
Delen
Alibaba stock rose 8% after CEO Eddie Wu said AI spending will exceed its $53B plan

Alibaba stock rose 8% after CEO Eddie Wu said AI spending will exceed its $53B plan

Alibaba raised its bet on artificial intelligence around twenty-four hours ago, and the company’s stock surged by 8% to close, hitting a level not seen in nearly four years, after CEO Eddie Wu said on stage in Hangzhou that the company is spending more than the $53 billion it had previously committed. He didn’t say […]
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1163-4.20%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 05:02
Delen
Dogecoin Whale Accumulation Tops 280M DOGE — Analysts Flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as the Breakout With 30x ROI

Dogecoin Whale Accumulation Tops 280M DOGE — Analysts Flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as the Breakout With 30x ROI

Crypto markets are buzzing as Dogecoin (DOGE) whales dramatically increase their holdings, signaling renewed confidence in the meme giant just as ETF speculation intensifies in the U.S. On-chain trackers report over 280M DOGE accumulated in a week, sparking a rally that reinforced DOGE’s reputation as the original meme play with staying power. At the same time, analysts are drawing parallels with early-cycle setups and pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE as the breakout candidate in the altcoin sector. Projections call for a potential 30x ROI by 2025, making it a compelling companion narrative alongside Dogecoin’s whale-driven surge. Dogecoin Whale Accumulation: Latest Trends On-chain analytics reveal that large wallets (100M–1B DOGE) have collectively added over 910M DOGE between Sept. 15–19, including the headline-grabbing 280M DOGE in just four days. This buying spree coincided with a price rebound from $0.26 to $0.28, an 8% rally widely attributed to reduced open-market supply. Retail traders quickly joined in, following what’s known as the “follow-the-whale effect.” Historically, these accumulation spikes have preceded major cycle rallies — DOGE’s run to $0.70 in 2021 was fueled by nearly identical whale dynamics. Technically, DOGE has now secured $0.25 as support, while eyeing $0.30 as the next breakout level. Analysts suggest that if ETF approval provides a new demand catalyst, DOGE could realistically target $1 in the mid-term, with $5 in a full-cycle extension. MAGACOIN FINANCE: 30x Breakout Case Whale accumulation has always been the early signal of breakout cycles. Now, alongside Dogecoin’s 280M haul, analysts flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as the community-driven altcoin with room for 10,000%-style runs — a 30x ROI play for 2025. Positioned as a scarcity-structured altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE is building momentum through a unique combination of: Deflationary tokenomics (burn mechanics reducing circulating supply) Audited security (CertiK/HashEx) Community-driven branding that echoes the viral strength of DOGE in its early days Analyst roundups increasingly cite MAGACOIN FINANCE as “one of the best risk/reward plays this quarter.” With liquidity starting to rotate from majors into smaller caps, the project has the right mix of market timing, scarcity narrative, and social momentum to deliver 20x–40x upside potential by 2025. Market Context: Rallies and Rotation The broader market context reinforces this dual play. Whale accumulation has put DOGE back in the spotlight, while ETF speculation ensures institutional eyes remain fixed on large-cap cryptos. But history shows that once the majors rally, altcoin liquidity rotates fast into emerging plays. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE fits neatly. By combining new gem appeal with a scarcity model, it bridges the speculative hype of DOGE with the disciplined mechanics that institutions and long-term holders are beginning to demand. Analysts describe it as “the early-entry altcoin positioned to ride the next liquidity wave.” Conclusion The September storyline is impossible to ignore: Dogecoin whales adding 280M DOGE has set the stage for renewed upside, with ETF momentum adding fuel to the fire. Yet, the parallel rise of MAGACOIN FINANCE as a 30x ROI candidate signals that smart money is not just betting on legacy memes, but also scouting the next breakout. For investors balancing stability with asymmetrical upside, the combination of DOGE whale conviction and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s fast-rising community narrative makes this duo one of the most talked-about opportunities heading into the last days of 2025. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
1
1$0.008694-34.81%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Union
U$0.010951+9.68%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:00
Delen
Senate Advances Crypto Tax Talks

Senate Advances Crypto Tax Talks

On October 1st, U.S. legislative bodies ramped up efforts to clarify and regulate cryptocurrency taxation as the Senate Finance Committee convened to address the matter.Continue Reading:Senate Advances Crypto Tax Talks
Union
U$0.010951+9.68%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:58
Delen
UK-listed B HODL Secures $11.3 Million Bitcoin Treasury, Shares Surge

UK-listed B HODL Secures $11.3 Million Bitcoin Treasury, Shares Surge

TLDR B HODL Plc has purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million as part of its new Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) on the Aquis Stock Exchange to fund its digital asset operations. B HODL’s Bitcoin acquisition has pushed its share price up by 38%, reaching £22.09 ($29.77). The company plans [...] The post UK-listed B HODL Secures $11.3 Million Bitcoin Treasury, Shares Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
B
B$0.32295+0.96%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Particl
PART$0.1972-1.30%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/25 04:48
Delen
How One UK Scammer Used Crypto in Crime and Legal Defense

How One UK Scammer Used Crypto in Crime and Legal Defense

The post How One UK Scammer Used Crypto in Crime and Legal Defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bizarre incident, a 69-year-old scammer in the UK claimed that he had $4.7 million in on-chain assets, which could reimburse victims. These claims were totally false. Timothy Barnes pleaded guilty to 34 charges related to fraud, theft, and similar offenses. This bizarre incident displays the unexpected ways that crypto is changing people around the world. Crypto Scams in the UK As today’s crypto crime wave continues unabated, we’re seeing interesting new trends. Web3-native scammers are becoming more sophisticated, but everyday cons are incorporating the industry too. Take, for instance, a recent case in the UK involving a crypto scammer who stole $2.6 million from many victims. Sponsored Sponsored According to local reports from June, UK citizen Timothy Barnes involved crypto in several scams. The actual cons involved classic baiting techniques, like impersonating banks to demand payments for phony concerns like taxes, mortgages, loan repayments, etc. He faced 39 charges due to the variety of his crimes. Unlike many other scammers, however, this UK man updated some of his techniques with crypto. Not only was he using digital assets to conduct these crimes and safeguard his assets, but he also used them to try to extend the court proceedings. A Fake Wallet Defense? Before sentencing, he claimed that he had $4.7 million saved in on-chain wallets, which could be used to reimburse the victims. Although the trial took place in June, the UK’s courts have only recently determined that this crypto stockpile does not exist: “I was ready to sentence this defendant today. A piece of material has been provided to me. There’s no telephone number on this document, no account number. We remind ourselves that if this is a forged document, this may be an aggravating factor,” claimed Judge Andrew Lockhart, who is presiding over the case. It doesn’t…
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
READY
READY$0.01791-6.76%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:48
Delen
ETH price euphoria fades, but $5K remains the end-of-year target: Analyst

ETH price euphoria fades, but $5K remains the end-of-year target: Analyst

Institutional demand for Ethereum contrasts with weak retail flows, while ETH must reclaim $4,580 to trigger a potential breakout, according to an analyst. Key takeaways:Ether gained 75% versus Bitcoin in Q3, but has underperformed slightly in September.Retail investor participation remained weak, creating a divergence with institutional flows.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,936.62-2.19%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish