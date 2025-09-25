2025-09-26 Friday

Crypto Exec: Stablecoins Need Consumer Protections to Compete

Crypto Exec: Stablecoins Need Consumer Protections to Compete

TLDR Stablecoins need to incorporate consumer protections to compete with traditional payment platforms like Visa and Mastercard. Guillaume Poncin believes that stablecoin projects must offer fraud protection, chargebacks, and dispute resolution. Consumer protection features can be embedded directly in smart contracts or through insurance pools funded by stablecoin issuers. Poncin predicts that traditional payment processors [...] The post Crypto Exec: Stablecoins Need Consumer Protections to Compete appeared first on Blockonomi.
Chinese Company Makes $1 Crypto Bet

The post Chinese Company Makes $1 Crypto Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 23:05 Chinese EV charging company Jiuzi Holdings shocked markets this week after unveiling plans to funnel as much as $1 billion into digital assets, sending its Nasdaq-listed stock (JZXN) soaring more than 40% in premarket trading. The Hangzhou-based operator, best known for its network of DC fast chargers in smaller Chinese cities, said the initiative marks a shift toward using bitcoin, ethereum, and BNB as reserve assets. Management framed the move not as speculation, but as a hedge against global economic uncertainty — a strategy increasingly adopted by corporates looking to shield balance sheets from volatility in traditional markets. Guardrails and Oversight Unlike some firms that manage tokens in-house, Jiuzi stressed it will outsource custody to external providers with robust security credentials. A new Crypto Asset Risk Committee, led by CFO Huijie Gao, will oversee the portfolio and provide regular updates to both the board and the SEC through Form 6-K filings. Any expansion beyond the initial three assets will require renewed board approval. Leadership Shift and Strategic Outlook Coinciding with the announcement, Jiuzi named blockchain and AI veteran Dr. Doug Buerger as its new chief operating officer. He will spearhead the treasury program while helping integrate digital finance strategies with Jiuzi’s core business. CEO Tao Li said the goal is to “safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” underscoring that the treasury move is meant to complement, not replace, the company’s energy infrastructure operations. A Growing Trend Jiuzi’s decision puts it among a small but growing group of non-financial companies embracing crypto as part of their treasury management. With up to $1 billion authorized for deployment, the firm’s pivot highlights how digital assets are gaining traction well beyond the finance and tech sectors. Whether this gamble pays off may hinge on execution and market conditions,…
Salvo Games Joins U2DPN to Redefine Bandwidth Tokenization and Web3 Connectivity

The focus is on utilizing the infrastructure of U2DPN for the tokenization of unused bandwidth, revolutionizing it into a decentralized digital asset market.
XRP DeFi Gets Boost with Flare’s Non-Custodial FXRP Launch

TLDR Flare Network has launched FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP for decentralized finance applications. FXRP is the first live deployment of Flare’s FAssets system, making XRP usable in DeFi protocols. Users can mint FXRP by depositing XRP as collateral through Flare’s network of independent agents. FXRP is non-custodial and over-collateralized, with protocol-level verification ensuring [...] The post XRP DeFi Gets Boost with Flare’s Non-Custodial FXRP Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Russia must use crypto to develop its economy, finance ministry says

The post Russia must use crypto to develop its economy, finance ministry says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia should have a strategy that allows it to use cryptocurrencies to develop its economy, according to a top representative of the country’s finance ministry. The call for a comprehensive approach to regulating the digital assets market comes after, earlier this month, the Russian Treasury urged for wider investor access to crypto. Finance ministry official calls for digital assets strategy Russia needs a development strategy that will unify regulations for all types of digital assets, including the digital ruble and cryptocurrencies, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stated during a major crypto conference in Moscow. Speaking at the Crypto Summit 2025 forum, held this week in the Russian capital, the government official elaborated: “We would like to have a strategic understanding of the development of this market, and how we can unite our digital financial assets, the [digital ruble] platform created by the central bank, private cryptocurrencies, and utilize all these mechanisms to the benefit of our country.” Quoted by the TASS news agency, he explained that all these elements, including cryptocurrencies, should be employed to develop Russia’s economy and financial system. The deputy minister noted that his department views digital assets, their market, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as having a common foundation. Russia needs to put its crypto rules in order Chebeskov was referring to several categories of digital assets, as defined by various laws in the Russian Federation, which still lack a comprehensive regulatory framework for this space. A few years ago, the Russian government adopted a law “On Digital Financial Assets” (DFAs), which went into force in early 2021. It legalized the tokenization of other assets and regulated “digital rights,” including monetary claims and rights related to securities. Cryptocurrencies, however, remained largely outside its scope. Financial regulators, particularly the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), remain opposed…
MAGAX Stage 2 Nears Capacity – Crypto Analysts See 153× Meme-to-Earn ROI

Moonshot MAGAX presale is surging with its Meme-to-Earn model, rewarding viral creators and promoters. Analysts rank it among the top memecoins to buy this year.
SharpLink’s Chalom Targets $700T Market with Ethereum Blockchain Integration

TLDR SharpLink CEO Chalom aims to move the $700T traditional finance market onto a decentralized blockchain. Chalom believes decentralized finance could eliminate inefficiencies in traditional financial markets. SharpLink holds 838,000 ETH, worth $3.86 billion, and aims to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets. Chalom’s ultimate goal is to help bring instant settlement and programmability to [...] The post SharpLink’s Chalom Targets $700T Market with Ethereum Blockchain Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Company Managing Billions of Dollars May Be Accumulating This Altcoin According to Onchain Data

According to Onchain data, a crypto asset management company may be accumulating a large amount of an altcoin. Continue Reading: Company Managing Billions of Dollars May Be Accumulating This Altcoin According to Onchain Data
Polymarket Lures Bettors With Highest 4% Yield Amid Kalshi’s Weekly Volume Surge

Polymarket has introduced a new incentive for prediction market participants, offering a 4% annualized yield on certain long-term positions. The reward, which is paid out daily, is designed to keep long-term pricing accurate and is currently funded through the Polymarket Treasury. According to the exchange, the yield applies to positions in a set of political and geopolitical markets, including the 2028 U.S. presidential race, the balance of power in the 2026 midterms, and leadership outcomes in countries such as Russia, China, Turkey, Israel, and Ukraine. Positions are valued based on the number of “Yes” and “No” shares held and the most recent mid-price, with rewards distributed after an hourly random sampling of accounts. The 4% rate is variable and may be adjusted or capped at the company’s discretion. Prediction Market Rivalry Heats Up as Kalshi Tops Polymarket by Volumes While Polymarket’s new holding rewards seek to attract long-term bettors, competitor Kalshi has been dominating in terms of trading activity. For three consecutive weeks, Kalshi has posted higher volumes than Polymarket, recording $728 million in trades last week. That figure is nearly 60% higher than Polymarket’s volume and close to Kalshi’s record $749 million during the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.Source: Dune Analytics Data from Dune Analytics shows that between September 11 and 17, Kalshi captured 62% of total on-chain prediction market volume, with more than $500 million in trades and $189 million in open interest. Polymarket, by comparison, registered $430 million in trading volume and $164 million in open interest over the same period. Analysts note that Polymarket’s higher open interest relative to volume reflects longer-term positions, while Kalshi’s lower ratio points to faster turnover and more active trading. The competition between the two platforms shows diverging strategies. Kalshi, operating as a CFTC-authorized exchange, has capitalized on regulated event-based contract trading in the U.S. Polymarket, meanwhile, has historically catered to international users through blockchain-based markets but is expanding in the U.S. following its acquisition of the regulated exchange QCX. The company also recently launched earnings-based prediction markets in partnership with Stocktwits. Despite the differences in structure and oversight, both platforms continue to grow, with Kalshi solidifying its lead in weekly volume and Polymarket focusing on user retention through higher yields and long-term markets. CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Return as Kalshi Faces State Lawsuit The prediction market space is entering a new phase as regulators in the U.S. take divergent approaches to two of its biggest players. On September 3, the CFTC cleared Polymarket to re-enter the U.S. through a no-action letter covering event contracts. The move marks Polymarket’s official return after a 2022 settlement forced it to block American users. CEO Shayne Coplan hailed the clearance as “a green light” for U.S. operations, noting that it gives the company space to scale legally. The breakthrough comes as Polymarket pursues a valuation of up to $10 billion, more than triple its last known $1 billion valuation in June. The firm rose to prominence after its markets accurately predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, drawing major institutional backing and user growth. While Polymarket is regaining ground, rival Kalshi is facing legal hurdles. On September 13, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit accusing Kalshi of running unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts.” The suit alleges that between January and June 2025, 70–75% of Kalshi’s $1 billion in wagers came from sports markets, rivaling licensed operators like DraftKings. Regulators say the platform allowed underage betting and lacked safeguards required by state law. As Polymarket moves forward with regulatory cover, Kalshi’s future could hinge on a growing clash between state gambling laws and federal commodities oversight
Record-Breaking Bitcoin Has Now Stayed Above $100K For 140 Days

Bitcoin appears to have found a new home above the psychological $100,000 mark. Since May 8, 2025, when the leading cryptocurrency closed above $100,000, it has never looked back. The streak (the longest in Bitcoin’s short history) now stands at 140 days, underscoring the strength that BTC has demonstrated during the current bull market. (Bitcoin Streak Days Above $100,000) As the historical chart above shows, Bitcoin broke the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 9, 2024, riding the wave of Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election. Two days after the first attempt, the cryptocurrency then managed to close above that crucial mark for multiple days (an eight-day streak). It’s second-longest streak before the current run came between mid-January and early February this year. That period marked President Trump’s inauguration and the establishment of a crypto-friendly task force at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These developments paved the way for greater institutional involvement and preceded Bitcoin’s current streak above $100,000. Will Bitcoin Go Back Below $100,000? Anyone who has watched Bitcoin grow into the asset class it is today understands the importance of the $100,000 mark. It used to be the ceiling for many who tried to predict the wildest prices for Bitcoin, especially critics like goldbug Peter Schiff. Here’s the now-infamous 2019 tweet in which Schiff implied that Bitcoin would never surpass $100,000. (Source: Peter Schiff on X) Schiff and anyone else who never saw Bitcoin’s potential to beat the $100,000 mark would not be blamed. On November 8, 2019 (the date of the above tweet, in case you missed it), the price of Bitcoin was around $8,700 while its market cap hovered around $160 billion. The leading cryptocurrency has also had to defeat some of its worst enemies in the buildup to its current glory days. That list includes a global pandemic, an unfavorable regulatory environment in the United States, multiple bans imposed by the Chinese government, and the implosion of several multi-billion-dollar companies in the cryptocurrency industry (Terra, FTX, Three Arrows Capital, etc). Fast forward to the present, one of the questions on the mind of most Bitcoin investors is whether BTC will go back below $100,000 anytime soon. The simple answer is that no one knows. Yet, if history is anything to go by, no one can correctly rule out the chances of a dip below $100,000 happening, especially after a prolonged bull run. However, one fact that can be put forward more confidently is that Bitcoin’s current streak above $100,000, even if it eventually ends, would not be the longest. On July 27, 2020, the price of BTC closed above $10,000 (another psychological mark) and has never looked back. Perhaps one day in the future, Bitcoin price will close above $100,000, and it will be the last time people can buy it within that price range. Or maybe that day has already come and gone. Only time would tell. The post Record-Breaking Bitcoin Has Now Stayed Above $100K For 140 Days appeared first on Cointab.
