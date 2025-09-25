2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Delta Airlines Surprises The Industry

The post Delta Airlines Surprises The Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : An Airbus A321 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images Airlines have perennially had to contend with multiple converging factors – air travel demand that increases year over year, shortages of pilots, crew and aircraft and how to fit 10 pounds of potatoes into a five pound bag. This last element has resulted in ever increasing load factors over the past decades. In the quaint days of the 90’s an average load factor of 70% was considered the maximum. But with the advent of dynamic pricing models and sophisticated capacity management, load factors have continually increased. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently reported that August 2024 saw a record load factor of 86.2%. This was an increase of 1.6% over the previous year. And this is an average across all global regions, many of which have looser demand and capacity ratios. The global average for the entire year was 85.3%. As a result, most travelers have experienced the pre-boarding announcement from the flight attendants that “This is a completely full aircraft” too many times. However, another trend in the industry over the past many years has been “premiumization.” In other words, if we can’t fit any more potatoes into the bag, can we change the profitability of the full aircraft? This has spawned the rise of “comfort plus” and “premium economy”, sections that capitalize on the crowding by offering better seat spacing, recline angles and amenities such as blankets and travel kits for a price in between economy and first class. The old “Business Class” rarely exists. These moves have improved the bottom line and ensured that seat manufacturers such as SAFRAN, Collins Aerospace and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:43
Bitcoin Could Hit $1M If Banks Don’t Interfere

The post Bitcoin Could Hit $1M If Banks Don’t Interfere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin by the end of this decade — but only if policymakers hold the line against bank lobbyists trying to choke the industry. “I think Bitcoin could reach $1M by ~2030 based on current conditions and progress,” Armstrong posted this week along with an interview on Fox Business.  Armstrong pointed to regulatory clarity, U.S. government Bitcoin reserves, and ETF adoption as key drivers of demand. His optimism comes as Congress works with two major pieces of crypto legislation: the Genius Act, providing rules for stablecoins was signed into law earlier this year, and the broader Clarity Act, which establishes market structure for all non-stablecoin assets.  Armstrong, who has been roaming Capitol Hill to advocate for the measures, called the legislation “historic” and credited President Donald Trump and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) for pushing the U.S. toward becoming the “crypto capital of the world.” Crypto exchanges as a ‘bank replacement’ But he warned that big banks are already trying to derail progress. Their latest target: banning rewards programs tied to stablecoins and bitcoin, which threaten the lucrative credit card rewards industry. “Every company should be able to have reward programs, just like credit card points or airline miles,” Armstrong said on Fox Business. “For [the banks] to come in and try to ban that in the crypto industry is them trying to block their competition, I think most members of the Senate are not going to do a big bailout for the banks.”  The fight goes deeper than perks. For Armstrong, the debate over rewards exposes the larger conflict between legacy financial institutions and open, crypto-powered rails.  Banks rely on closed networks and swipe fees; stablecoins and bitcoin payments offer instant settlement and cheaper costs. Allowing crypto rewards is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:41
Top 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies each hold over 100 BTC as $11 million sets new floor

The post Top 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies each hold over 100 BTC as $11 million sets new floor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Each of the top 100 publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin now owns at least 100 BTC, setting a new floor of over $11 million in BTC for corporate adoption. The top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin in their treasuries now each possess at least 100 BTC, with the minimum threshold valued at over $11 million setting a new floor for corporate adoption. The number of public companies holding over 1,000 Bitcoin has grown to 50, representing over $100 million each, a sharp increase from earlier 2024 levels. Over 200 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset amid surging institutional interest. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/top-100-public-bitcoin-treasury-companies-11-million-floor/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:36
Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain

The post Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3. Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app. From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts. The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day. NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins. These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items. NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential. An Opportunity for Digital Culture Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day. Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:27
Hive Digital Tech achieves 2% of global Bitcoin mining capacity with green energy

The post Hive Digital Tech achieves 2% of global Bitcoin mining capacity with green energy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hive Digital Technologies now holds 2% of the global Bitcoin mining capacity with a 20 EH/s hashrate. The company’s operations in Paraguay are powered entirely by green hydroelectric energy. Hive Digital Technologies, a Bitcoin mining company, achieved a 20 EH/s hashrate and now represents 2% of the global Bitcoin network capacity. The company’s operations are powered entirely by green hydroelectric energy at its Phase 3 facility in Paraguay. Hive currently mines approximately 9 Bitcoin daily with a 55% margin after electricity costs. The mining firm’s hashrate increased by approximately 233% year-to-date through September 2025. Hive doubled its daily Bitcoin output since May 2025, surpassing 16 EH/s in August before reaching its current 20 EH/s capacity. The Paraguay facility operates at 18 J/TH efficiency while using renewable energy sources. Hive targets expansion to 25 EH/s hashrate and 12 BTC daily production by U.S. Thanksgiving 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/hive-digital-achieves-2-percent-global-bitcoin-mining-green-energy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:00
Aster DEX Revenue Boom Shadows Hyperliquid’s USDH Debut

Unlike many fresh stablecoin launches, USDH comes tied directly into Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund. Every dollar held in reserves splits its […] The post Aster DEX Revenue Boom Shadows Hyperliquid’s USDH Debut appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 05:01
BSC gas fees set to drop by 50%: Inside CZ’s bold move

Is BSC on track for its financial comeback?
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:00
XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge — Could Ripple Break $5 as SOL and LINK Join Analyst Picks?

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again, as analysts say the odds of an XRP spot ETF being approved in 2025 are nearly 100%. If true, Ripple could be on track to break the $5 level for the first time in its history. At the same time, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) are gaining attention on […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 05:00
Elizabeth Warren accused Rolex of trying to avoid Trump’s 39% Swiss export tariff

Senator Elizabeth Warren just dropped a grenade on Rolex. On Wednesday, she sent a letter to CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour calling out the Swiss watchmaker for hosting President Donald Trump at their midcourt box during the U.S. Open. The invite, she said, looks like a play to wiggle out of the 39% tariff Trump slapped on Swiss exports in August. The letter didn’t leave much room for guessing. “This invite… raises questions about whether you are cultivating a relationship with President Trump in attempts to secure lucrative tariff exemptions for Rolex products,” Elizabeth wrote. She said Rolex could be copying the playbook of companies like Apple and Nvidia. Both tech giants announced domestic investments shortly after Trump returned to the White House in January. And earlier this month, Trump brought in top tech execs for a White House dinner. The pattern, she implied, isn’t subtle: flatter Trump, sit close, and maybe get a special deal. The letter followed a very public appearance. Trump was seen sitting right next to Dufour during the men’s championship match at the U.S. Open. He didn’t come alone. His family members were there. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent showed up. So did Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. NBC News reported the whole crew was packed into Rolex’s luxury suite. Trump sets a 39% tariff while Swatch trolls with a limited-edition watch That same month, Trump hit Switzerland with a 39% export levy, way higher than what the European Union and the U.K. are facing. That means Swiss watchmakers like Rolex are now in a jam. Either take the hit or pass the cost to U.S. buyers. Analyst Luca Solca at Bernstein told clients that “the last minute deal that many had hoped for didn’t materialize.” That deal was supposed to avoid exactly this. But it fell through. While Rolex played the court-side game, Swatch pulled a PR stunt. They launched a watch with the numbers 3 and 9 flipped. From left to right? It read “39.” A company spokesperson told CNBC the model would be sold only until the U.S. changes its tariff stance. That was it. No letter. No tennis. Just a quiet middle finger in watch form. Elizabeth, though, didn’t let Rolex slide. “Given the President’s record of doling out special treatment to CEOs who are able to woo him with flattery, payoffs, or both, the timing of his attendance at the match in the Rolex box is concerning,” she said. Not everyone appreciated her tone. White House spokesman Kush Desai fired back, saying, “Pocahontas should find a better use of her time than conjuring up asinine conspiracy theories.” U.S. eyes China aircraft deal as TikTok deal moves forward Meanwhile, on the global trade front, Bessent went on Fox Business on Wednesday to say the U.S. has “levers” when it comes to China. He said those include aircraft engines, chemicals, plastics, and silicon parts. A day earlier, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue said China is finalizing “a huge order” of Boeing planes. Bessent called it a possible “centerpiece” for a broader deal. The deal talk didn’t stop with planes. Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday. After that call, Trump announced an agreement to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations. The White House later said Oracle would be part of the investor group taking over. That puts another tech company on the frontlines of Trump’s global trade shuffle. As the White House trades favors, tariffs, and TikTok shares, Elizabeth is now demanding to know if Rolex just made itself the latest company to kiss the ring. And if so, she wants receipts. KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Coinstats2025/09/25 04:40
Intel'S stock rose 7% after asking Apple to invest in its turnaround efforts

Intel’s stock popped 7% after the company went straight to Apple asking for a financial lifeline, according to Bloomberg. The chipmaker, once the king of semiconductors, is now crawling its way through a rough patch. Intel wants money. It wants partnerships. And now it wants Apple to invest in what it’s calling a “comeback.” The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:21
