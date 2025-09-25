2025-09-26 Friday

Moët & Chandon Returns To Formula 1, Reviving A Legacy Of Celebration

Moët & Chandon Returns To Formula 1, Reviving A Legacy Of Celebration

The post Moët & Chandon Returns To Formula 1, Reviving A Legacy Of Celebration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a brief hiatus, Moët & Chandon returns to Formula 1 as the official champagne partner, ushering in a new era of the brand’s love story with racing. Courtesy of Moët & Chandon When Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri took to the podium at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, their first instinct wasn’t just to bask in the roar of the tifosi or lift their gleaming trophies; it was to reach for a chilled bottle of Moët & Chandon. As the champagne corks flew and the spray rained down on mechanics, fellow competitors, and spectators alike, the moment felt both familiar and historic: a tradition reborn. For Moët & Chandon, the Official Champagne of Formula 1 once again after a 26-year hiatus, the weekend was more than just a celebration of speed. It was a homecoming. “Moët & Chandon is all about victory and celebration, and sport is a super important part of our DNA,” says Sibylle Scherer, CEO and President of Moët & Chandon. “We were the official champagne partner from 1950 to 1999, so almost five decades of partnership, and our love story with motorsport is really quite historic.” While champagne and motorsport have been intertwined for nearly a century, Moët & Chandon’s role in that union is especially unique. The very ritual of spraying champagne to celebrate a race victory—today as inseparable from Formula 1 as tire smoke or the checkered flag—was pioneered by the maison itself. The roots trace back to the 1930s, at the Vanderbilt Cup in the United States, when a victorious driver toasted with a bottle of Moët. Two decades later, the gesture evolved into spectacle. In 1950, as Formula 1 launched its inaugural season, Juan Manuel Fangio celebrated his triumph at Le Mans with a Moët & Chandon bottle in…
Ex Team Penske Director Ron Ruzewski New Team Principal At Andretti

Ex Team Penske Director Ron Ruzewski New Team Principal At Andretti

The post Ex Team Penske Director Ron Ruzewski New Team Principal At Andretti appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Team Penske Managing Director Ron Ruzewski has been hired as Team Principal at Andretti Global. (Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images Ron Ruzewski is back in IndyCar as TWG Motorsports, the ownership group of Andretti Global, announced he has been hired as team principal on September 24. Ruzewski will start with the team in that role in January 2026 and will be in charge of the team’s IndyCar and INDY NXT By Firestone operations. Rob Edwards moves into a new role of Chief Performance Officer for TWG Motorsports. “We are thrilled to welcome Ron Ruzewski to the TWG Motorsports family as the new Team Principal of Andretti Global,’’ said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports. “Ron’s impressive and successful career in motorsports brings a new perspective to our IndyCar and INDY NXT teams. I have full confidence he will position the team strongly as we continue to build for the future.” Ron Ruzewski’s Career Ruzewski has built a respected career in IndyCar as an accomplished engineer and team leader, known for his sharp technical mind and collaborative approach. He brings with him decades of experience in leading competition and development within the IndyCar Series, including time spent with Team Penske, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and Walker Racing. An industry veteran, he has multiple championships and Indy 500 wins on his resume. Ron Ruzewski (left) when he was Managing Director at Team Penske talking to driver Will Power (right) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images “I’m truly excited to be joining Andretti Global and becoming part of such a respected and ambitious organization,” said Ruzewski. “Andretti Global’s legacy in motorsport speaks for itself, and the team’s vision for the future, under…
The Rapture Didn’t Happen, And The Internet Is Disappointed

The Rapture Didn’t Happen, And The Internet Is Disappointed

The post The Rapture Didn’t Happen, And The Internet Is Disappointed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to TikTok, the Rapture was scheduled on Tuesday, but failed to arrive getty We’re all still here, aren’t we? The internet breathed a sigh of disappointment as Tuesday passed without incident, and the world didn’t end. RaptureTok, it seems, was wrong. What Is RaptureTok? If you missed it, Christian Evangelicals on TikTok have spent the last few days getting ready for the end of days—the Rapture—which was meant to occur on 23 September. On the day of the Rapture, the faithful are to ascend in the sky and meet with Jesus Christ in the air, leaving non-believers behind on Earth. At least, according to some interpretations of the Bible. Unfortunately for RaptureTok, the day of Judgement did not arrive—it was just another Tuesday. For onlookers, the Rapture was more about the content. In the last week, TikTok has been filled with videos of believers making careful preparations, in the event that they get swept up in the sky to meet their Lord and Savior. Believers made videos talking about their excitement and anticipation for the Rapture, documenting detailed back-up plans for their houses, cars and pets. Some even made plans for their partners, in the event that they didn’t make the cut. On the hotly anticipated day, the faithful kept an eye on the sky. One TikTok user based in North Carolina filmed the heavens for her followers, but seemed disappointed that the air was empty. “I haven’t seen anybody floating upwards,” she said. “So maybe it hasn’t happened yet.” Notably, there hasn’t been much posting from Rapturetok in the aftermath of the failed prophecy—indeed, the silence is deafening. Commentators on TikTok and X (Twitter), however, were saddened to see that Wednesday did indeed arrive, with utility bills and dirty dishes still waiting patiently. Plenty of commentators posted jokes…
Can Bruce Brown Regain His 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Form? [Film Study]

Can Bruce Brown Regain His 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Form? [Film Study]

The post Can Bruce Brown Regain His 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Form? [Film Study] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruce Brown Jr. was fired up after dunking on the Phoenix Suns in the Denver Nuggets’ 125-107 win over the Phoenix Suns Getty Images “Brucie B is back! Uh-oh, might be problems for y’all.” Aaron Gordon’s delighted grin in a recent ESPN interview as he fawned over the return of Bruce Brown Jr. to the Denver Nuggets reflects a similar mood around the guard’s former team, three seasons after he played an instrumental role in Denver’s first championship victory. Not only are Brown’s teammates and the organization thrilled to have him back, but fans are also buzzing with excitement, as evidenced by their enthusiastic response to photos of “Brucie B” back in a Nuggets uniform which the team posted on social media earlier this month. Though Boston-born, Brown always appeared to be most at home in Denver. From his cowboy hats to his love of country music and horseback riding, Colorado is a natural match with his personality and passions. But more importantly with respect to basketball, playing in the Nuggets’ system in 2022-23 unlocked his game to an unprecedented level. That season, he played the best, most impactful basketball of his career as an intrepid sixth man who energized teammates, electrified the crowd, and helped propel Denver to its first title. Brown’s dogged grit and contagious vibes are largely what endeared him to the Nuggets fan base, but he delivered on the court that season as well, especially in Denver’s postseason title run. He averaged about 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and half a block on a 56.3% effective field goal percentage in those playoffs – efficient production which dovetailed with the impact he made through his hustle plays and defensive disruption. On his journey through three teams since then, however, he has seen a dropoff…
Making Investments Safer and Returns More Stable.

Making Investments Safer and Returns More Stable.

The post Making Investments Safer and Returns More Stable. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 23, 2025—New York Cryptocurrency investors are increasingly demanding security and stability. BTC Miner, a UK-based compliant cloud mining platform, is becoming a trusted choice for global investors thanks to its innovative principal and interest guaranteed contracts and multiple security measures. BTC Miner creates a security-first investment environment. BTC Miner adheres to the core principle of “principal protection” and leverages smart contract technology to provide investors with unprecedented capital protection mechanisms: Principal protection—Market fluctuations do not affect investor capital security; Stable returns—Predetermined interest is automatically credited daily; Instant withdrawals—Investors can withdraw their earnings to major wallets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE at any time. This innovative model makes BTC Miner one of the few platforms in the crypto market that truly balances profitability and security. Join BTC Miner in just one minute: 1: Visit the official website to quickly register in just one minute → https://btcminer.net 2: Select a contract, activate your account, place orders with one click, and your profits will be automatically settled the next day. 3: View your records and withdrawals in real time on the dashboard. The platform’s clear contract profit mechanism avoids the uncertainty of market speculation: LTC Special Contract: $200, 2-day term, daily profit of $10, total profit of $20 XRP Premium Contract: $1,000, 7-day term, daily profit of $22, total profit of $154 DOGE Classic Contract: $2,500, 10-day term, daily profit of $65, total profit of $650 BTC Classic Contract: $5,000, 15-day term, daily profit of $137.5, total profit of $2,062.5 ETH Premium Contract: $10,000, 20-day term, daily profit of $300, total profit of $6,000 BTC Supreme Miner Contract: $30,000, 30-day cycle, daily profit of $1,086, total profit of $32,580. Click here to view premium contracts over $30,000. With this transparent profit structure, BTC Miner allows investors to plan their wealth…
Sen. Warren accuses Rolex of courting Trump to dodge tariffs, cites Apple and Nvidia playbook

Sen. Warren accuses Rolex of courting Trump to dodge tariffs, cites Apple and Nvidia playbook

The post Sen. Warren accuses Rolex of courting Trump to dodge tariffs, cites Apple and Nvidia playbook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Elizabeth Warren just dropped a grenade on Rolex. On Wednesday, she sent a letter to CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour calling out the Swiss watchmaker for hosting President Donald Trump at their midcourt box during the U.S. Open. The invite, she said, looks like a play to wiggle out of the 39% tariff Trump slapped on Swiss exports in August. The letter didn’t leave much room for guessing. “This invite… raises questions about whether you are cultivating a relationship with President Trump in attempts to secure lucrative tariff exemptions for Rolex products,” Elizabeth wrote. She said Rolex could be copying the playbook of companies like Apple and Nvidia. Both tech giants announced domestic investments shortly after Trump returned to the White House in January. And earlier this month, Trump brought in top tech execs for a White House dinner. The pattern, she implied, isn’t subtle: flatter Trump, sit close, and maybe get a special deal. The letter followed a very public appearance. Trump was seen sitting right next to Dufour during the men’s championship match at the U.S. Open. He didn’t come alone. His family members were there. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent showed up. So did Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. NBC News reported the whole crew was packed into Rolex’s luxury suite. Trump sets a 39% tariff while Swatch trolls with a limited-edition watch That same month, Trump hit Switzerland with a 39% export levy, way higher than what the European Union and the U.K. are facing. That means Swiss watchmakers like Rolex are now in a jam. Either take the hit or pass the cost to U.S. buyers. Analyst Luca Solca at Bernstein told clients that “the last minute deal that many had hoped for didn’t materialize.” That deal was supposed to avoid exactly this. But it fell through. While…
Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’

Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’

The post Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’” Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers. Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more. Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.” Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects,…
Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze

Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze

The post Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin will start to gain again toward the end of the year, after facing upward pressure from growing corporate and institutional interest, says Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor. Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Tuesday that corporate adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), along with the consistent acquisition of Bitcoin by large exchange-traded fund (ETF) funds on behalf of institutional investors, is taking up all the natural supply. Saylor added that “companies that are capitalizing on Bitcoin are buying even more than the natural supply being created by the miners,” which is “putting upward pressure on the price.” Strategy chair Michael Saylor said Bitcoin demand from ETFs and companies is surpassing daily miner supply, which could drive a year-end rally. Source: CNBC On average, miners generate roughly 900 Bitcoin per day, according to Bitbo. A report from financial services company River released earlier this month found that businesses are gobbling up 1,755 Bitcoin per day in 2025, while ETFs are snapping up an additional 1,430 per day on average in 2025. Buy pressure will push up price toward year-end  Bitcoin has been drifting between $111,369 and $113,301 over the last 24 hours, while its seven-day range has been moving between $111,658 and $117,851, according to CoinGecko. Traders were also liquidated out of nearly $2 billion in one of the year’s largest market flush-outs on Monday, which analysts blamed on technical factors rather than weakening market fundamentals.  “I think that as we work through the resistance of late and some macro headwinds, we’ll actually see Bitcoin start to move up smartly again toward the end of the year,” Saylor added. Bitcoin buys strengthen public companies Saylor said that Bitcoin-buying companies can be boiled down to two categories, the first being operating companies that would otherwise be returning their capital via dividends and…
Payments between AI agents on the web

Payments between AI agents on the web

The post Payments between AI agents on the web appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HTTP 402 evolves from a simple error message to a payment lane: x402 aims to unlock billions of automatic microtransactions between AI agents and web services, ensuring low latency and native flows for APIs. The project was announced by Cloudflare and Coinbase, who have established the x402 Foundation to coordinate a universal standard that makes the HTTP 402 code “machine-readable,” enabling consumption-based payments without human intervention and paving the way for new economic models for access to data, models, and computational capabilities at web scale. According to the data collected by the promoters during the initial tests announced in September 2025, the x402 playground allowed for end-to-end interactions in testnet with round-trip times compatible with many modern APIs, demonstrating the technical sustainability of the proposed flow Cloudflare. Industry analysts note that standardizing the 402 code as machine-readable metadata could reduce operational costs related to manual interactions and transform non-monetized bot traffic into consumption-based revenue. For a technical reference on the original semantics of HTTP 402, you can consult the official documentation of HTTP status MDN Web Docs. What is x402: from “Payment Required” to machine-readable instructions The proposal transforms the classic “Payment Required” into a set of payment metadata that an agent can interpret and fulfill autonomously. In practice, the protocol – conceived as open – is designed to interoperate with instantaneous settlement methods (like stablecoin) or deferred ones (cards, bank transfers – with AML/KYC requirements and regulations currently under discussion). The 4-step flow (simplified) Offer: the server responds with HTTP 402 including amount, currency/method, and endpoint for payment when an agent requests protected content. Authorization: the agent repeats the request including a “payment authorization header” (signed token or proof of balance). Regulation: a “facilitator” (payment provider or gateway) verifies, charges, and confirms the transaction. Delivery: upon payment, the server…
The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” partial poster. Focus Features Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last chapter in the Downton Abbey TV and film franchise, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Downton Abbey TV series creator Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “When Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. ForbesJessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’By Tim Lammers “The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.” Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale also stars Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley and Douglas Reith. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that the film’s studio, Focus Features, has not announced or confirmed the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, it is subject to change. ForbesTrump Included In Teaser Photos For New ‘South Park’ EpisodeBy Tim Lammers When Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has the film available for pre-order for $24.99,…
