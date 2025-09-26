2025-09-26 Friday

Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole

Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole

The post Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real-world asset specialist Centrifuge has launched what it calls the first licensed S&P 500 index fund on blockchain rails, opening one of the world’s most recognized equity benchmarks to on-chain investors. The Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund, dubbed SPXA, went live on Thursday on Base, an Ethereum layer-2 network developed by crypto exchange Coinbase. The offering is the first tokenized index fund licensed by the S&P Dow Jones Indices. It allows the S&P 500, a wide basket of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies that covers roughly 80% of the U.S. equity market, to trade around the clock with transparent holdings. FalconX, a digital asset brokerage, was an anchor investor in the product, while Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, will handle future expansion to other blockchains. Janus Henderson, a London-based global asset manager with nearly $500 billion in AUM, is serving as sub-investment manager, while Centrifuge’s asset management arm Anemoy oversees the fund. The initiative fits into a broader trend of bringing traditional financial instruments such as bonds, funds and equities, often called real-world assets (RWA), onto blockchain rails. Proponents explore tokenization for operational gains, speedier settlements and around-the-clock trading. Centrifuge, which has built infrastructure for tokenizing private credit and fixed income since 2017, sees SPXA as its entry point into equities, a tokenization trend that has recently taken off. “Indices are the best way to bring stocks on-chain,” Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge, said in a statement. “They’re simple, collateral-ready and unlock liquidity in ways individual securities can’t.” For S&P Dow Jones Indices, the offering is a stepping stone to “build the future of index-linked financial products” traditional finance products are beginning to migrate to blockchain environments, said Cameron Drinkwater, chief product officer at S&P DJI. Read more: Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:44
Faster And Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now

Faster And Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now

Analysts still point to upgrades and adoption, yet ADA is a large ship, and large ships don’t turn fast. For […] The post Faster And Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 10:42
What Does This Crucial Shift Mean?

What Does This Crucial Shift Mean?

The post What Does This Crucial Shift Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Plummets To 69: What Does This Crucial Shift Mean? Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index Plummets to 69: What Does This Crucial Shift Mean? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-plummets-4/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:27
Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again

Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again

The post Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Straight No Chaser capped last year with a big win in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint Danny Brewer Where do we find the best stuff? Usually, it resides on the top shelf. If things can go as planned, that’s where the aptly named Straight No Chaser will be again this year. Towards the end of 2024, Straight No Chaser stamped himself as the top runner in the male sprint division. A powerful score in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 29, 2024, was followed by an authoritative win at Del Mar on November 2 in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. That marked his fourth win from his previous five starts. Trainer Dan Blacker points to the race that began the streak as a light switch moment for this son of Speighster. “It was the Spring of 2023 and we were running at Oaklawn Park”, says Blacker. “It was a solid allowance field and John Velazquez was riding. Straight No Chaser had always been an exceptional work horse, but we wanted him to show it in the afternoon. Johnny V found a way to unlock him and he has been really good ever since.” Blacker’s charge had won two of five previous starts but looked like a powerhouse in winning the six-furlong event at Oaklawn by 7 ¼ lengths on April 1, 2023. After winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 20, Straight No Chaser took the remainder of the year off. Coming back last year with a vengeance, this grandson of Johannesburg won the Eclipse Award as the nation’s top sprinter. Fast forward to 2025 and we see Straight No Chaser was again riding high as he started the year with a big win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 23. That however was followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:19
Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident

Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident

The post Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STUTTGART, GERMANY – OCTOBER 13: Judges watch a gymnast competing in Men’s Horizontal Bar Final during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images Heartbreak has struck the Indonesian Gymnastics community as the country prepares to host its first world championships. Men’s gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari was attending national team training in Penza, Russia, when disaster struck. Al Bari, a 19-year-old and Olympic hopeful, was attempting a skill on the men’s horizontal bar when he incurred a “severe neck injury” and “fell awkwardly into a foam-filled pit.” The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation reports that Al Bari succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 25, after 12 days of intensive care at G.A. Zakharyin Hospital. Russian media first reported the tragedy, with Vasily Titov, Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, attesting to the accident’s circumstances. “We sent our condolences to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation today, informed them of what happened, and have done everything that needed to be done,” Titov said. After “necessary investigation,” the federation determined Al Bari was “not prepared to perform such a complex element,” Titov added. It has not yet been disclosed which element Al Bari was attempting when the incident occurred. ForbesWorld Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide InvestigationBy Caroline Price Recent Major Injuries In Gymnastics Al Bari’s tragic passing comes just months after another severe gymnastics injury made headlines. In late July, Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli went into a medically induced coma after a fall at a competition. While Bonicelli is reportedly on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital, these accidents underscore the inherent dangers of artistic gymnastics. Though injuries remain a palpable risk in both men’s and women’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:16
Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary for Digital Assets

Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary for Digital Assets

The post Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony Bank has established BlockBloom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will develop Web3 services, including digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. Announced on Thursday, the move follows plans disclosed in July. The subsidiary will operate under Japan’s regulated framework for digital assets and plans to integrate blockchain technology into the bank’s services. Sony Bank expects this move to limit near-term financial impact. Separate Entity Focuses on Blockchain Initiatives Sponsored Sponsored Sony Bank, a mid-sized digital-first bank under Sony Financial Group in Japan, created BlockBloom Inc. to manage digital asset management, NFT projects, and blockchain infrastructure. The subsidiary allows the bank to develop Web3 services safely. Compliance requirements and operational risks remain separate from core banking activities. Analysts note that forming a dedicated entity is a common strategy among financial institutions entering regulated digital asset markets. Plans for a Web3 subsidiary emerged in July 2025. The bank proposed providing digital wallets for crypto and NFTs and facilitating yen-to-digital-asset conversions. BlockBloom received $2 million in initial capital, with operations expected to begin in autumn 2025. By establishing a formal subsidiary, Sony Bank has created a structure to advance blockchain-based products without directly impacting traditional banking operations. Sony Bank expects BlockBloom to have little impact on earnings. This applies to both consolidated and non-consolidated figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Japan’s regulators have updated rules for digital assets. Banks can now offer tokenized securities, NFT services, and blockchain payments within the regulated framework. BlockBloom will operate under these regulations, providing blockchain solutions that integrate with standard financial services. Japan’s digital asset market has grown steadily. NFT trading volumes have reached billions of yen, and retail adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to rise. Banks and fintech companies are exploring blockchain for tokenized securities, cross-border payments, and smart-contract-based lending. For example, several…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:12
Cloudflare (NET) Unveils NET Dollar for AI-Powered Internet Economy

Cloudflare (NET) Unveils NET Dollar for AI-Powered Internet Economy

The post Cloudflare (NET) Unveils NET Dollar for AI-Powered Internet Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S.-listed cloud company Cloudflare (NET) announced plans to intorduve a U.S. dollar stablecoin for what it calls the “agentic web,” where autonomous AI agents perform tasks like booking flights or ordering groceries. The company said on Thursday that the token, dubbed NET Dollar, will enable instant and secure transactions for software agents, developers and creators. Cloudflare framed the initiative as a shift away from the ad-driven economics that have defined the internet for decades. “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions—tools that shift incentives toward original, creative content that actually adds value,” Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, said in a statement. “By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet, helping to create a more open and valuable Internet for everyone,” he added. The firm said itis also contributing to standards such as the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, which aim to make sending and receiving payments online simpler. With the move, Cloudflare aims to join a roster of fintechs and payments firms that ventured into the red-hot stablecoin trend that’s shaking up cross-border payments. These cryptocurrencies, with prices tied to fait money like the U.S. dollar, offer a cheaper, faster alternative to traditional payment rails using blockchains for settlement. For example, Stripe is building its own blockchain, Tempo, for stablecoin transactions and acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge for $1.1 billion. It’s potentially a huge market: stablecoin transaction volumes could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional adoption, FX settlement and cross-border flows, trading firm Keyrock projected in a report. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/cloudflare-unveils-u-s-dollar-stablecoin-for-ai-powered-internet-economy
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:08
Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

The post Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-2025-software/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:06
Market Prophet Timothy Peterson Shares Two Predictions for the BTC Price, Gives a Date – “$200,000…”

Market Prophet Timothy Peterson Shares Two Predictions for the BTC Price, Gives a Date – “$200,000…”

The post Market Prophet Timothy Peterson Shares Two Predictions for the BTC Price, Gives a Date – “$200,000…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson has made some striking predictions about the price of Bitcoin (BTC). According to Peterson, there’s a 50% chance Bitcoin will reach $200,000 by June of next year. In the chart he shared, the analyst shifted Bitcoin’s annual seasonal cycle by six months, making bull market periods more clear. Peterson argued that Bitcoin’s bull market lasts from October 11th to June 11th each year. According to Peterson, BTC would need to achieve an average monthly return of 7% to reach $200,000 by June. This would equate to an annual increase of approximately 120%. He also claimed that there’s a strong possibility of reaching a new all-time high (ATH) in early November. Peterson added a political note to his assessment, saying, “Will there be a government shutdown in the US next week? I hope so. Because markets usually rise when the government shuts down.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/market-prophet-timothy-peterson-shares-two-predictions-for-the-btc-price-gives-a-date-200000/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:02
XMR’s Privacy Push and LINK’s Oracle Power in Focus Amid BullZilla’s Explosive Rise as the Top New Presale in September 2025

XMR’s Privacy Push and LINK’s Oracle Power in Focus Amid BullZilla’s Explosive Rise as the Top New Presale in September 2025

Cryptocurrency investors are continually seeking projects that combine community strength, cutting-edge utility, and attractive returns. Among the top new presales in September 2025, one name has begun to dominate discussions: BullZilla ($BZIL). Its explosive presale growth, community-driven features, and unique staking rewards are rewriting what meme coins can deliver. Alongside it, established giants like Chainlink (LINK) and […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:15
