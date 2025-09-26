Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again

Straight No Chaser capped last year with a big win in the Breeders' Cup Sprint Danny Brewer Where do we find the best stuff? Usually, it resides on the top shelf. If things can go as planned, that's where the aptly named Straight No Chaser will be again this year. Towards the end of 2024, Straight No Chaser stamped himself as the top runner in the male sprint division. A powerful score in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 29, 2024, was followed by an authoritative win at Del Mar on November 2 in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. That marked his fourth win from his previous five starts. Trainer Dan Blacker points to the race that began the streak as a light switch moment for this son of Speighster. "It was the Spring of 2023 and we were running at Oaklawn Park", says Blacker. "It was a solid allowance field and John Velazquez was riding. Straight No Chaser had always been an exceptional work horse, but we wanted him to show it in the afternoon. Johnny V found a way to unlock him and he has been really good ever since." Blacker's charge had won two of five previous starts but looked like a powerhouse in winning the six-furlong event at Oaklawn by 7 ¼ lengths on April 1, 2023. After winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 20, Straight No Chaser took the remainder of the year off. Coming back last year with a vengeance, this grandson of Johannesburg won the Eclipse Award as the nation's top sprinter. Fast forward to 2025 and we see Straight No Chaser was again riding high as he started the year with a big win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 23. That however was followed…