Alibaba joins Big Tech in AI arms race with $50B spending pledge, stock hits 4-year high

Alibaba raised its bet on artificial intelligence around twenty-four hours ago, and the company's stock surged by 8% to close, hitting a level not seen in nearly four years, after CEO Eddie Wu said on stage in Hangzhou that the company is spending more than the $53 billion it had previously committed. He didn't say how much more, but he made it clear it won't be small. Eddie told the crowd that global AI spending could reach $4 trillion over the next five years. He said Alibaba has to match the pace or risk falling behind. That alone moved the market. The company's U.S.-listed ADRs spiked fast. That's how serious investors are taking this arms race. Alibaba is now chasing the same wave Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are riding, all expected to pour $364 billion into AI next year, way up from the $325 billion they estimated before. Alibaba launches Qwen3-Omni and partners with Nvidia Eddie also announced the launch of Qwen3-Omni, an open-source model that handles text, audio, images, and video. It's built for generative AI, which has become the heart of every major tech push this year. This model is part of Alibaba's goal to build out its own AI stack, from software to silicon. The company also signed a deal with Nvidia to use its training tools for robotics and self-driving vehicles. No dollar figure was given, but the deal matters. The U.S. has made it harder for Chinese companies to buy Nvidia's chips. So Alibaba is working around it. Other Chinese firms are also building domestic chips to replace U.S. tech. That includes the ones used to train and run these large AI systems. Eddie said the company is aiming to become a "full-stack" AI provider, and that includes its own chips. Right now, its…