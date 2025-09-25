MEXC-beurs
Cardano proposes $50M to boost stablecoin, DeFi, and RWA
The post Cardano proposes $50M to boost stablecoin, DeFi, and RWA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation has proposed allocating 50 million ADA (worth about $40.5 million) to a new liquidity fund to expand stablecoin adoption and DeFi activity on the network. The Foundation argued that deeper liquidity remains one of the blockchain network ecosystem’s most urgent needs. It added that an expanded stablecoin supply could bolster Cardano adoption and provide an adequate revenue source for its treasury. According to the Foundation: “This proposal not only seeks to deploy treasury funds for the good of the Cardano blockchain and create a sustainable source of revenue, but will also create additional benefits for the ecosystem.” According to estimates, the deployments could return about 4% annually to the treasury, citing correlations between trading volume and total value locked (TVL). If liquidity deepens, trading volumes are likely to rise, generating more sustainable yields for the network. The revenue earned through these protocols would be split: 15% would be converted to ADA and returned to the treasury each month, while 85% would stay in protocols to compound growth. Cardano’s new roadmap Meanwhile, the liquidity fund is only one element of a wider roadmap marking Cardano’s eighth anniversary. In its new roadmap, the Foundation revealed plans to scale its Web3 adoption team to target exchange integrations, tokenized asset partnerships, and enterprise use cases. By 2026, the Foundation expects to commit 2 million ADA ($1.62 million) to its Venture Hub, a program designed to back startups through collaborations with Draper University, Techstars, and CV Labs. According to the Foundation: “We aim to bootstrap the sustainability of the Cardano projects in the Venture Hub through direct investments and loans, technical advisory services, coaching, network advisory consultancy, integration support, and other business critical solutions.” The roadmap also extends Cardano’s push into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The Foundation revealed that Cardano has already…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:39
Digital Assets Surge in Global Wealth Scene
The post Digital Assets Surge in Global Wealth Scene appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As global economic practices increasingly embrace digital currencies, a remarkable 40% surge in cryptocurrency millionaires has been observed. The once unchallenged dominance of traditional banking in wealth accumulation is now contested by the decentralized appeal of cryptocurrencies, prompting significant global interest and investment transitions. Continue Reading:Digital Assets Surge in Global Wealth Scene Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/digital-assets-surge-in-global-wealth-scene
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:38
Alibaba joins Big Tech in AI arms race with $50B spending pledge, stock hits 4-year high
The post Alibaba joins Big Tech in AI arms race with $50B spending pledge, stock hits 4-year high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alibaba raised its bet on artificial intelligence around twenty-four hours ago, and the company’s stock surged by 8% to close, hitting a level not seen in nearly four years, after CEO Eddie Wu said on stage in Hangzhou that the company is spending more than the $53 billion it had previously committed. He didn’t say how much more, but he made it clear it won’t be small. Eddie told the crowd that global AI spending could reach $4 trillion over the next five years. He said Alibaba has to match the pace or risk falling behind. That alone moved the market. The company’s U.S.-listed ADRs spiked fast. That’s how serious investors are taking this arms race. Alibaba is now chasing the same wave Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are riding, all expected to pour $364 billion into AI next year, way up from the $325 billion they estimated before. Alibaba launches Qwen3-Omni and partners with Nvidia Eddie also announced the launch of Qwen3-Omni, an open-source model that handles text, audio, images, and video. It’s built for generative AI, which has become the heart of every major tech push this year. This model is part of Alibaba’s goal to build out its own AI stack, from software to silicon. The company also signed a deal with Nvidia to use its training tools for robotics and self-driving vehicles. No dollar figure was given, but the deal matters. The U.S. has made it harder for Chinese companies to buy Nvidia’s chips. So Alibaba is working around it. Other Chinese firms are also building domestic chips to replace U.S. tech. That includes the ones used to train and run these large AI systems. Eddie said the company is aiming to become a “full-stack” AI provider, and that includes its own chips. Right now, its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:25
Solstice Taps Chainlink, Ceffu for Solana-Based USX Stablecoin Launch
The post Solstice Taps Chainlink, Ceffu for Solana-Based USX Stablecoin Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The new USX token will utilize Chainlink’s CCIP technology for seamless transfers between different blockchain networks. Institutional traders will benefit from off-exchange settlement options through Ceffu and Copper custody partnerships. Solstice’s synthetic dollar-pegged token represents growing institutional adoption within the Solana ecosystem. DeFi protocol Solstice Finance has announced strategic partnerships with data provider Chainlink LINK $21.70 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $14.70 B Vol. 24h: $840.34 M and custody firms Ceffu and Copper. The collaborations are intended to support the upcoming launch of USX, a new stablecoin built on the Solana SOL $211.8 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $115.01 B Vol. 24h: $8.67 B network. According to a press release published on Sept. 24, Solstice will integrate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This service is designed to allow the USX stablecoin to be transferred securely across different blockchains. Stablecoin innovations are a recent industry trend leaning toward interoperability, similar to Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol. Solstice (@Solsticefi) has adopted Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams on @solana as its official oracle infrastructure to unlock institutional-grade interoperability and sub-second, tamper-proof market data to power its newly launched $150M+ TVL stablecoin, USX.… pic.twitter.com/QrJJMOMPjz — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 24, 2025 For transparency, Solstice will also use Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service, which provides continuous on-chain verification of the assets that collateralize the stablecoin. The use of such verification systems by projects in the Chainlink ecosystem is growing, with a similar implementation recently launched for a stablecoin pegged to the Korean Won. Security for Institutional Traders The partnerships with Ceffu and Copper are focused on providing enhanced security for institutional clients. Both firms will offer “off-exchange settlement,” a feature that allows large firms to trade on an exchange. At the same time, their assets remain in a separate, third-party custody vault. Despite reducing decentralization,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:12
Will A Legislative Relic Wreck Trump’s Caucasus Peace & Energy Plans?
The post Will A Legislative Relic Wreck Trump’s Caucasus Peace & Energy Plans? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump greets Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the White House in Washington, DC on August 8, 2025. The relationship between the U.S. and Azerbaijan is an increasingly vital one for Washington. AFP via Getty Images In the ever-shifting, fractious geopolitical landscape of Eurasia and the Caucasus, the announcement in August of the American-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was a true, positive breakthrough. After the chaos of the collapse of the Soviet Union, these two countries fought a bitter series of wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory between 1988 and 2023. Previously, Russian and Iranian geopolitical machinations in this strategic area kept tensions high while disrupting trade and economic activity and the development of an energy infrastructure that would include Armenia. Even after the 2020 war in which Azerbaijan won a decisive military victory, questions remained. Half a decade of negotiation later, with peace at hand and most of the challenging diplomatic work done, an obstacle lingers that can interfere with America’s ability to capitalize on the new treaty and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Also in August, President Trump suspended the application of Section 907 of the 1992 Freedom Support Act, which prevents direct U.S. aid to Azerbaijan. The time has come for the outdated provision to be permanently retired to allow the promise of the TRIPP to be fully realized rather than leaving China an opening to get in the way. The Middle Corridor is a vital economic artery linking Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian that runs through Azerbaijan. It is a vital global economic choke point. Mirmehdi Aghazada via ResearchGate The Caucasus Are Key for Transport and Trade The Caucasus, which has linked the global North and South, and the East and West since time immemorial, focuses the geopolitical…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:10
AVAX Gains Traction as WLFI Adviser, AgriFORCE Back Token
The post AVAX Gains Traction as WLFI Adviser, AgriFORCE Back Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI adviser Ogle opened a $2.2M leveraged AVAX position at $33.88. AgriFORCE will rebrand as AVAX One and target $700M in AVAX reserves. Whale wallet 0xb2ca placed a $17.2M long, earning $900K in early gains. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) adviser Ogle has taken a significant leveraged position on Avalanche’s native token, AVAX. According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, Ogle opened a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage at an entry price of $33.88. The position will be liquidated if the token falls below $15.50. Notably, this trade has generated $26,000 in unrealized profit. The advisor also trades Aster tokens with 3x leverage in long positions. This trade is now worth over $1 million in unrealized profit. Related: Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction: Will AVAX Hit $50 Soon? The move came shortly after agricultural technology company AgriFORCE Growing Systems revealed plans to allocate $550 million of its treasury to AVAX. AgriFORCE Rebrands and Targets $700M in AVAX AgriFORCE announced it will rebrand as AVAX One and expand AVAX reserves to a $700 million target. Following the announcement, the company’s shares surged more than 200% in early trading on Monday. The firm’s advisory board will include well-known names in the crypto sector, including SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Institutional head Brett Tejpaul. The Financial Times also reported that the Avalanche Foundation is in talks to raise a $1 billion treasury vehicle, with an initial $500 million private placement led by Hivemind Capital. Meanwhile, Grayscale filed an updated Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot Avalanche exchange-traded fund, signaling further institutional demand. Whales Add to AVAX Exposure Large investors are also taking positions. A whale wallet identified as 0xb2ca opened a $17.2 million long position on AVAX with 5x leverage. As of this press time, the trade…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:09
Arthur Hayes’ AAVE buy sets stage for a rally – But only if…
Arthur Hayes’ $442K AAVE buy meets fragile technicals. Will copy traders follow?
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:00
Uniswap Labs Launches Compact v1: Will This End Cross-Chain Fragmentation?
TLDR Uniswap Labs has introduced Compact v1, a system designed to address cross-chain fragmentation in decentralized finance. Compact v1 offers a standardized, ownerless ERC-6909 contract that enables secure cross-chain commitments while keeping tokens under user control. The system introduces Resource Locks and four key roles, allowing developers to customize trust models and settlement mechanisms. Independent [...] The post Uniswap Labs Launches Compact v1: Will This End Cross-Chain Fragmentation? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 05:59
DePIN Fees Hit All-Time High
The post DePIN Fees Hit All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helium continues to lead the DePIN sector, gaining momentum from its partnership with the Solana Seeker phone. Decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) tokens have struggled so far in 2025, but activity in the sector continues to grow, pushing fees generated to all-time highs over the last month. The sector picked up in mid-August, boosted by a partnership between decentralized wireless provider Helium and the Solana Seeker mobile phone. As a result, Helium fee generation increased, lifting the relatively small sector’s total metrics along with it. Over the last five weeks, Helium has generated between $330,000 and $370,000 per week in fees, accounting for roughly 60% of the market’s average fee income. DePIN Fees – Artemis Terminal Geonet, Akash Network, and Hivemapper are the next largest DePin protocols by fee income, accounting for a collective $181,000, or 32% of the total fees produced over the last week. Despite the rising activity, DePIN project tokens have continued to do poorly. Leading DePIN coins from projects such as Render, Filecoin, and Helium are all down between 40% and 70% over the last year, highlighting a stark disparity between product and token performance. HNT Chart – CoinGecko Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/infrastructure/depin-fees-hit-all-time-high
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:45
5 Top Crypto to Invest In 2025: From BNB to BlockchainFX, Who Holds the Crown?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/5-top-crypto-to-invest-in-2025-from-bnb-to-blockchainfx-who-holds-the-crown/
Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:30
