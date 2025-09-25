2025-09-26 Friday

Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy

TLDR Russia’s finance ministry advocates for a unified strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies and the digital ruble into the economy. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stresses the need for a strategic approach to digital financial assets in Russia. The government aims to improve Russia’s financial system by integrating private cryptocurrencies with the central bank’s digital ruble. [...] The post Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:32
Microsoft Copilot AI Revolutionizes Productivity With Anthropic Integration

The post Microsoft Copilot AI Revolutionizes Productivity With Anthropic Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft Copilot AI Revolutionizes Productivity With Anthropic Integration Skip to content Home AI News Microsoft Copilot AI Revolutionizes Productivity with Anthropic Integration Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/microsoft-copilot-ai-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:18
South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance

The post South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Park’s Sept. 24 episode tackles prediction markets, and the crypto community is speculating if it will mention platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad Markets. The episode description said Kyle and Cartman will feud over a betting app that gains popularity among their classmates, sparking immediate reactions from major platforms in the space. John Wang, head of crypto at Kalshi, posted episode details on X. He expressed surprise: “tomorrow’s south park episode is about… prediction markets????” Polymarket posted the same details with a casual “oh, hi SouthPark,” acknowledging the show’s attention to their industry. Bettors start betting Polymarket users created betting pools centered on the episode’s content. A market asking “Who will trade on a prediction market in South Park?” generated $10,500 in volume across 17 options as of press time. Cartman led at 87% odds, followed by Butters at 74%, Kyle at 73%, and Stan at 70%. Other characters, including Randy, Kenny, and even Trump and Satan, received lower probabilities. A second Polymarket pool on episode dialogue moved $9,000, offering 13 betting options. “Predict / Prediction 10+ times” tops the market at 62% odds, while “Poly / Poly- 5+ times” sits at 35%. References to Trump appear at 40% probability, with various market terminology ranging from 13% to 68% odds. Users also opened a betting pool on Myriad Markets, asking whether the episode would explicitly mention Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad by name. The $13,200 pool heavily favored “no” at 70.4% odds versus 29.6% for “yes,” with strict resolution terms requiring exact name mentions rather than parodies or generic references. A Kalshi poll asking “What will the South Park characters say during the prediction market episode?” registered nearly $10,000 as of press time, with “Scam,” (61%) “Election,” (59%) and “MAGA” (42%) leading the odds. Tarek Mansour, co-founder of Kalshi,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:03
Cardano Marks 8 Years: The Blockchain Is Still Heating Up With Activity And Development

During a period of notable celebration and excitement in the broader Cardano community, the major blockchain is showcasing robust momentum and development. With the blockchain sector heating up, Cardano’s on-chain activity and investor engagement are persistently growing. 8 Years Later, Cardano Continues To Thrive In a significant development, the Cardano blockchain is marking its 8th […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 06:00
STBL Price Soars on Buyback News, But Bearish Signals Emerge

The post STBL Price Soars on Buyback News, But Bearish Signals Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STBL, the token backing the RWA stablecoin protocol of the same name, has seen its price surge more than 30% over the past day. The sharp rally follows protocol founder Avtar Sehra’s announcement on X that a buyback program is scheduled for the fourth quarter, sparking optimism among investors. While this update has fueled STBL’s double-digit gains, technical indicators point to potential headwinds that could limit further upside. Founder Confirms Q4 Buybacks in September Sponsored Sehra confirmed that buybacks are scheduled to begin in Q4, describing the initiative as a key step toward positioning STBL as a public utility for programmatic capital. The founder outlined a vision for protocol-based treasury buybacks, where 100% of minting fees would be directed toward token repurchases, thereby driving value accrual for STBL. STBL Surges 30%, But Divergence Signals Caution While the price continues to climb, STBL’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF)—a key indicator that tracks capital inflows and outflows—is currently below the zero line and trending downward. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Sponsored STBL CMF. Source: TradingView The CMF measures the amount of money flowing into or out of an asset over a given period, giving traders a sense of whether buying or selling pressure is dominant. A reading above zero indicates that inflows outweigh outflows. This suggests strong buying momentum, while a reading below zero signals that selling pressure is prevailing. When the CMF trends downward while the asset’s price rises, it creates a bearish divergence, implying that strong buying activity may not fully support the rally.  For STBL, this bearish divergence suggests that although the token has seen double-digit gains, the underlying buying pressure is weakening. Trends like this often precede a potential price correction or a period…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 05:54
$10,000 In The Ethereum ICO Is Now Worth $100M, Join Paydax (PDP) Presale Now To Secure ETH-Like Gains

In the Ethereum ICO, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian purchased $10,000 worth of tokens at just $0.31 per token, a stake that has since skyrocketed to more than $100 million. That kind of return shows how life-changing early presale entries can be in crypto. Paydax Protocol (PDP) is now emerging with its presale, positioned as the
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:45
US senators signal resistance to market structure over ’foreign crypto deals’

No scheduled consideration of a market structure bill appeared on Senate calendars as of Wednesday, and pushback from Democrats could challenge what is expected to be a tight vote. Two Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, expected to vote on a market structure bill soon, have signaled that they would oppose the legislation without an investigation into two White House officials.In a Tuesday letter to officials in the US State Department, Commerce Department and Department of Ethics, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin called for authorities to investigate US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and his Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The two Democratic lawmakers signaled that, without information as to whether “politically connected crypto interests are undermining our national security,” they would not support legislation to establish a digital asset market structure currently moving through the Senate.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:34
Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockchainFX Surpasses $8M as Analysts Call It the Next Millionaire Maker

Is BlockchainFX the top 100x crypto presale in 2025? The numbers and timing suggest it could be. With presale prices climbing fast, daily staking rewards already active, and over $8 million raised, BlockchainFX (BFX) is shaping up as one of the best crypto presale projects 2025. For buyers who once missed Ethereum at $0.31 or
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:30
Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding With €3.6M,Reflects Growing Demand for Regulated Solutions

London, United Kingdom, September 24th, 2025/Chainwire/--Nebeus has exceeded its crowdfunding target on Republic Europe, raising €3.6 million (122% of target) from over 430 backers. The campaign’s overfunding highlights investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption. The milestone comes as Bitcoin remains near multi-year highs and regulators accelerate efforts to bring digital assets under clearer frameworks, from Europe’s MiCA regulation to licensing regimes in Latin America. In this environment, investors are showing increased preference for platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model. Why Investors Backed Nebeus Beyond Target Revenue traction: The company reported 6× year-on-year revenue growth in 2024, reaching €2.2M, demonstrating strong commercial adoption. Product growth: In 2025, Nebeus recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand. Regulated at a critical time: Nebeus operates as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, putting it ahead of competitors still adapting to compliance requirements. Positioned for macro trends: With global stablecoin circulation surpassing €150 billion and the freelance economy projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027, Nebeus’ combination of IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools responds directly to shifting financial needs. Investor returns: Previous backers have already seen their Nebeus shares grow by 285%, strengthening confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Final Week: Investor Q&amp;A with Founders To close the campaign, Nebeus will host a live Q&amp;A with the team on September 25th, giving prospective backers direct access to discuss growth plans and financials. Details are available on the campaign page: europe.republic.com/nebeus2. Looking Forward The overfunding signals growing confidence in compliance-first, integrated platforms that link traditional banking with digital assets. As regulation matures and adoption widens, Nebeus’ model reflects how the next stage of crypto–finance is being built. About us Nebeus is on a mission to make crypto a mainstream payment method. Founded in 2014, the company connects digital assets with traditional money through IBANs, cards, and lending solutions. With 6× revenue growth in 2024 and licenses in the UK, Spain, and Argentina, Nebeus empowers businesses, freelancers, and digital nomads with everyday payments and global payouts as it scales worldwide. Contact Investor Relations Patrick Lee Nebeus patrick.lee@nebeus.com :::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging&nbsp;Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. ::: \
Hackernoon2025/09/25 01:22
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You (9/24/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let’s dive right in. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More. How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our&nbsp;application&nbsp;is&nbsp;containerized&nbsp;and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More. Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds) By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More. Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:02
