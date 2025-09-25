The Value-For-Value Future Of Money And Work

When someone holds your funds, these days everyone recognizes the inherent risk: The custodian might misuse the money or fail to safeguard it properly, since it isn't theirs. But here's the flip side: Delaying a payment carries just as much danger. When payments stall, the economy slows, productivity dips and the benefits for everyone diminish. It's like plaque building up in arteries: You can still function, but friction drags down the entire system. If the arteries clog so much that blood can't flow, the patient dies. The same applies to today's banking system. The instant a bank halts all payments, it's a flatline on the heart monitor. Unless they jolt the system with a financial defibrillator to unclog those monetary arteries, that bank — even if it holds funds — will collapse fast. Centralization isn't just a banking problem — it's baked into how Bitcoin's own advocates operate, and I've got a beef with that. Most Bitcoin podcasts aim to orange-pill listeners and are pure gold (that term will lose its value on a bitcoin standard) for anyone seeking the signal — I wouldn't be here without them. Yet, they preach theory on fiat platforms where you're dodging ad interruptions that worsen as the platforms grow, mimicking the social media they critique: You're the product, advertisers the clients, just with different labels — channels, subscribers, sponsors. Hypocrisy aside, this fiat setup fuels centralization, and influencers unintentionally help it along. Why are almost none experimenting with Nostr, a prime Lightning Network use case? I urged one channel to try it, but they ignored me — until YouTube axed them for a bullshit reason. Within 24 hours, they set up on Nostr and saw its power firsthand. When a sponsor signs on, they often demand exclusivity for their product or service type.…