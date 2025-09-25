MEXC-beurs
Mutuum Finance (MUTM): The $0.035 DeFi Crypto Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust in 2025
The post Mutuum Finance (MUTM): The $0.035 DeFi Crypto Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a crypto veteran, but its 2025 price performance has been marked by high volatility with little upside. That’s in contrast to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining investors’ notice. At a presale price of $0.035, MUTM is constructing a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol that promises real-world adoption and long-term use. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035. The project has soared past $16.2 million and over 16,550 distinct holders have registered. With experts predicting the ability to deliver over-the-top gains, Mutuum Finance is expected to easily surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ranks among the best bet tokens to follow in the current cycle. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens As Momentum Continues to Decline Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth approximately $0.00001247 on 22 September 2025 and fell 4% in the last 24 hours. The new token action shows backing away from points of resistance, with major markers like realized volatility falling to approximately 64%, an all-time low since December 2023, and this is a marker of reduced speculative activity and less volatile oscillations. Support remains at $0.000011, but up to $0.000015–$0.000020 becomes increasingly likely to require new demand or triggers. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is argued to be a growth potential standard in the current cycle. Presale Frenzy and Investor Enthusiasm Mutuum Finance has gained strong interest during Stage Six of their presale at $0.035, 16.17% higher than the previous round. The demand from the investors has also been at an all-time high with more than 16,550 investors and more than $16.2 million raised so far. Enhancing the growth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in a bid to further secure the platform. The bugs are ranked into four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:40
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood
TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 06:17
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 06:00
Cardano Eyes $1, Mantle Builds Momentum, BlockDAG Proves Adoption with Awakening Testnet and 3M Miners!
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/mnt-stabilizes-ada-targets-1-blockdag-scales-globally-with-3m-miners/
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:00
The Value-For-Value Future Of Money And Work
The post The Value-For-Value Future Of Money And Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When someone holds your funds, these days everyone recognizes the inherent risk: The custodian might misuse the money or fail to safeguard it properly, since it isn’t theirs. But here’s the flip side: Delaying a payment carries just as much danger. When payments stall, the economy slows, productivity dips and the benefits for everyone diminish. It’s like plaque building up in arteries: You can still function, but friction drags down the entire system. If the arteries clog so much that blood can’t flow, the patient dies. The same applies to today’s banking system. The instant a bank halts all payments, it’s a flatline on the heart monitor. Unless they jolt the system with a financial defibrillator to unclog those monetary arteries, that bank — even if it holds funds — will collapse fast. Centralization isn’t just a banking problem — it’s baked into how Bitcoin’s own advocates operate, and I’ve got a beef with that. Most Bitcoin podcasts aim to orange-pill listeners and are pure gold (that term will lose its value on a bitcoin standard) for anyone seeking the signal — I wouldn’t be here without them. Yet, they preach theory on fiat platforms where you’re dodging ad interruptions that worsen as the platforms grow, mimicking the social media they critique: You’re the product, advertisers the clients, just with different labels — channels, subscribers, sponsors. Hypocrisy aside, this fiat setup fuels centralization, and influencers unintentionally help it along. Why are almost none experimenting with Nostr, a prime Lightning Network use case? I urged one channel to try it, but they ignored me — until YouTube axed them for a bullshit reason. Within 24 hours, they set up on Nostr and saw its power firsthand. When a sponsor signs on, they often demand exclusivity for their product or service type.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:47
Hackers Are Selling Swiped Maryland Transit Data for Millions in Bitcoin
A ransomware operator is auctioning off sensitive data from the Maryland Department of Transportation for $3.4 million worth of Bitcoin.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:31
Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed
U.S. equities kicked off the week on solid footing but slipped by Wednesday, giving the markets a well-deserved cooldown. Over in crypto, the entire market ticked up 1.23% with bitcoin edging past $114,000—only to cool its heels right alongside the rest. Wall Street Stumbles as Bitcoin Miners Shine Bright Midweek Wall Street bled red today, […]
Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:30
All the Growth Can Be Found in the Indian BFSI Sector
The Indian BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector has seen humongous growth over the last two decades. The Indian middle classes have taken to credit like never before, allowing banks to achieve double digit growth in terms of credit uptake. Fintech startups have played their part in the growth of the sector on account of their tie-ups with banks, helping the latter make their services vastly more accessible.
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 05:28
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:20
How Flare Network Finally Unlocks XRP's $200B DeFi Potential Through Revolutionary FAssets System
Flare Network launched FAssets on mainnet, enabling XRP holders to access DeFi through FXRP tokens backed by overcollateralized agents. The system underwent extensive security audits and launches with conservative caps (5M FXRP initially). While addressing a real need for XRP's $27B market cap to enter DeFi, success depends on achieving sufficient adoption to justify ongoing development costs and competition with established cross-chain solutions.
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 00:29
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish