Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty
Against the backdrop of Aspen's mountains, Forbes hosted the 21st Annual CMO Summit, assembling a group of the world's most influential marketers for three days of conversation, provocation, and community. The audience of 150, represented enterprises with an aggregated capitalization/valuation in excess of $15T and marketing spending of over $10B. The Summit's theme "What Matters Most," was intended to galvanize the CMOs and brand stewards from the world's most iconic and disruptive companies to collectively consider marketing's most pressing challenges and explore the evolving role of marketing in an era of shifting consumer behaviors, technological disruption and economic unpredictability. Seth Matlins, Managing Director of the Forbes CMO Network, said in his opening remarks, "When sameness is abundant and mediocrity readily available, the need for brands and marketing to add real meaning to people's lives has never been more important." Throughout the day, panel discussions dove into topics ranging from marketing to machines, driving real-time relevancy, creator-driven growth to the challenges of overcoming algorithmic influence, and the imperative for real-time brand relevance. Notable speakers included Chris Davis (CMO, New Balance), Grace Kao (CMO, Snap), Jen Wilson (CMO, Lowe's), Frank Cooper III (CMO, Visa), and Zach Kitschke (CMO Canva), among others. Wednesday began with a speech from Matlins titled "The Great Commodification," where he urged marketers to always be differentiating meaningfully. Conversations throughout the rest of the day included those with the CMOs from Netflix, Walmart, GM, Amazon, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and more on how AI is rewiring marketing organizations, B2B "Buyability", marketing to intergenerational cohorts, and a fireside with famed psychotherapist, Esther Perel. The day ended with a conversation asking whether in this new machine-led era, is marketing still marketing. The Summit's final day was dedicated to one, intimate, community-driven conversation exploring the uncertainties and opportunities marketing leaders face ahead. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:55