2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
America On Track In Eurasia?

America On Track In Eurasia?

The post America On Track In Eurasia? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. Tokayev’s visit to the UN appears to be the opening salvo of a geoeconomic shift in Eurasia. AFP via Getty Images On September 22nd, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced the “largest U.S. locomotive agreement in history” on X with the Eurasian country of Kazakhstan. His claim is accurate, but it undersells the importance of this new megadeal. The sums of capital and goods to be traded are impressive, as this represents a strategic breakthrough in U.S. relations with Central Asia and America’s ability and willingness to compete with Russia and China in the energy, investment, logistics, and political space of that key, resource-rich region. Once assumed to be the exclusive domain of Moscow or Beijing, Central Asia is now open to Western competition. The $4.2 billion deal with Wabtec will put American manufacturing to work, mainly in purple Pennsylvania, in a win for America’s nearly decade-long protectionist and re-shoring turn. It will pump American investment in locomotives and logistics equipment into Kazakhstan, which is strategically and economically vital for U.S. interests. It has vast quantities of oil and natural gas, is the world’s largest uranium exporter, and also has vast untapped reserves of rare earths. The locomotive deal, announced two days into Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly, signals the alignment of Kazakh and American priorities on the geoeconomic level, just months after Russia and China got their nuclear reactor deals. Moscow’s Rosatom got one reactor, and China’s CNNC got another. Immediately following the announcement of the U.S. logistics investment deal, opportunities opened for more investment in Kazakhstan. Tokayev met with the CEOs of major energy companies…
Union
U$0.010943+9.61%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9276-3.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.31%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:40
Delen
Athena Bitcoin, AML head to court over ‘fraudulent scheme’ to steal source code

Athena Bitcoin, AML head to court over ‘fraudulent scheme’ to steal source code

The post Athena Bitcoin, AML head to court over ‘fraudulent scheme’ to steal source code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Athena Bitcoin has been accused of copyright infringement and trade secret appropriation by AML Software. AML Software has filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin, claiming that Athena conspired with Taproot Acquisition Enterprises and its CEO, Jordan Mirch, in a scheme to wrongfully obtain AML’s proprietary source code. Athena Bitcoin faces lawsuit over alleged source code theft Athena Bitcoin Global Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator, has run into legal trouble with the Illinois firm AML Software. AML Software filed a lawsuit accusing Athena Bitcoin of engaging in a scheme to steal its proprietary source code. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday in federal court and contains allegations of copyright infringement, trade secret theft, and other unlawful conduct. AML Software claims that its code is copyrighted and was never licensed for sale to Athena despite the company’s attempt to directly purchase AML’s code. The 16-page filing made allegations of collusion between Athena and Jordan Mirch, the CEO of Taproot Acquisition Enterprises. Mirch was implicated as the “motivating force” behind the alleged misappropriation and accused him of using fraudulent tactics to gain access to more than 3,000 ATMs still running AML’s software that Athena sought to acquire starting in 2023. The legal case involves SandP Solutions, which is a company that once operated 2,800 Bitcoin ATMs. After regulators barred SandP from operating in Ohio, the company faced mounting financial strain. The complaint alleges that Mirch seized the opportunity, securing SandP’s ATMs through “fraudulent misrepresentations and other unlawful conduct.” Once in possession of the machines, Mirch allegedly reached out to Athena to negotiate a transfer of both hardware and software. The lawsuit further claims that Mirch hired an AML developer as a consultant in an effort to wrongfully obtain AML’s existing copyrighted platform. Athena faces different customer protection lawsuit AML’s lawsuit also references…
Union
U$0.010943+9.61%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.31%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:25
Delen
ACOG President Explains What Science Research Actually Says About Tylenol And Autism

ACOG President Explains What Science Research Actually Says About Tylenol And Autism

The post ACOG President Explains What Science Research Actually Says About Tylenol And Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, President Donald Trump issued a warning to Americans to avoid Tylenol while pregnant, alleging that the use of acetaminophen can lead to an increased risk of a fetus developing autism. Nearly immediately after the president’s press conference, the nation’s top medical associations sounded the alarm about his comments. “Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy,” Steven J. Fleischman, a practicing physician and president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said Monday. On Wednesday, Dr. Fleischman joined ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath to expand on these comments and explain what scientific literature actually says about the causes of autism. “People have been looking for an association between acetaminophen and autism for a really long time, and the studies just don’t bear that out,” he said. “We haven’t seen a study to date that shows a causal relationship between acetaminophen and autism.” In response to the president’s suggestion that pregnant patients “tough out” any fever, Dr. Fleischman said that doing so could be dangerous. “There ARE studies that show that high fevers lead to abnormalities… if you have a real fever you should not tough it out. That is terrible advice and really, reckless is the only word I can think of.” To see the full conversation, click through here or watch the video above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/24/acog-president-explains-what-science-research-actually-says-about-tylenol-and-autism/
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.06191-0.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.531-0.86%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:13
Delen
Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal?

Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal?

The post Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
Sidekick
K$0.1218-3.79%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.108841+0.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-6.10%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:11
Delen
BlockDAG, Nexchain AI, T6900 & Bitcoin Hyper!

BlockDAG, Nexchain AI, T6900 & Bitcoin Hyper!

The post BlockDAG, Nexchain AI, T6900 & Bitcoin Hyper! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover the best crypto presales of 2025. BlockDAG leads with over $410M raised, while Nexchain AI, TOKEN6900, and Bitcoin Hyper see early investor buzz! Every bull run brings a new set of presales that create excitement and buzz. Some fizzle out, others become life-changing investments for early supporters. Right now, a handful of projects are drawing serious attention thanks to strong fundamentals, aggressive growth numbers, and real utility. These aren’t just casual meme launches but tokens backed by measurable adoption and community traction. In this listicle, we’ll break down four of the best crypto presales happening right now. BlockDAG leads the charge with record-breaking numbers, followed by innovative AI-driven Nexchain, meme-styled TOKEN6900 with a presale that turned heads, and Bitcoin Hyper, which is riding on the momentum of Bitcoin Layer-2 hype. If you’ve been searching for the most exciting presale opportunities, these four deserve a closer look. 1. BlockDAG: The $410M Presale With Proof! BlockDAG has become the headline project of 2025 by hitting numbers the industry hasn’t seen in years. The presale has raised over $410 million, with more than 312,000 holders already involved. On top of that, 20,000 X-Series miners are already shipped worldwide, and more than 3 million people are mining via the X1 app. Community strength is another sign of momentum, with 325,000 social members and consistent daily engagement. These metrics alone show why BlockDAG is dominating discussions on the best crypto presales. What makes BlockDAG stand out is its Awakening Testnet, which will roll out features like account abstraction, UTXO removal, Stratum miner integration, and EIP-4337 groundwork on September 25! Unlike most projects that promise to deliver after launch, BlockDAG will stress-test its infrastructure right now. This not only builds confidence but also makes the presale far more…
1
1$0.008681-34.86%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.06191-0.80%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:04
Delen
$FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account

$FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account

The post $FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a twist no one saw coming, the X account of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) broke months of silence today with a single post: “gm.” The former FTX founder, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for fraud, had not posted since March 2025. Yet the one-word message went viral, drawing over 8.6 million views within hours. The response was immediate. $FTT, the native token of the defunct FTX exchange, erupted in trading volume and price. According to Coingecko, $FTT jumped 30.2% in early trading, later peaking near a 60% gain on the day. $FTT is up 30.2% following a ‘gm’ tweet from Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account. pic.twitter.com/9Zqk33Y01b — CoinGecko (@coingecko) September 24, 2025 Who’s Posting From Prison? The sudden appearance of SBF online fueled speculation. How does someone behind bars manage to post on X? Shortly after the “gm,” a follow-up clarification appeared. The account explained that Sam himself is not directly posting, but that “a friend” has access and is sharing updates on his behalf. The clarification did little to calm the chatter. Screenshots, reposts, and memes flooded crypto Twitter. Reactions split between disbelief, anger, and amusement at the idea of a casual “good morning” shaking up a dead token. The Market Impact The effect was undeniable. Traders rushed back into $FTT, a token once written off after FTX’s collapse in 2022. At press time, $FTT trades around $0.97, up 18% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $319 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume surged past $79 million. Timing Ahead of Repayment Round The surge also coincides with a crucial date for FTX creditors. On September 30, the exchange is scheduled for its third repayment round, distributing $1.6 billion back to creditors. Speculators may be linking the renewed activity around SBF’s account to renewed hopes…
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-5.34%
1
1$0.008681-34.86%
FTX Token
FTT$0.882-3.73%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:01
Delen
Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty

Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty

The post Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Against the backdrop of Aspen’s mountains, Forbes hosted the 21st Annual CMO Summit, assembling a group of the world’s most influential marketers for three days of conversation, provocation, and community. The audience of 150, represented enterprises with an aggregated capitalization/valuation in excess of $15T and marketing spending of over $10B. The Summit’s theme “What Matters Most,” was intended to galvanize the CMOs and brand stewards from the world’s most iconic and disruptive companies to collectively consider marketing’s most pressing challenges and explore the evolving role of marketing in an era of shifting consumer behaviors, technological disruption and economic unpredictability. Seth Matlins, Managing Director of the Forbes CMO Network, said in his opening remarks, “When sameness is abundant and mediocrity readily available, the need for brands and marketing to add real meaning to people’s lives has never been more important.” Throughout the day, panel discussions dove into topics ranging from marketing to machines, driving real-time relevancy, creator-driven growth to the challenges of overcoming algorithmic influence, and the imperative for real-time brand relevance. Notable speakers included Chris Davis (CMO, New Balance), Grace Kao (CMO, Snap), Jen Wilson (CMO, Lowe’s), Frank Cooper III (CMO, Visa), and Zach Kitschke (CMO Canva), among others. Wednesday began with a speech from Matlins titled “The Great Commodification,” where he urged marketers to always be differentiating meaningfully. Conversations throughout the rest of the day included those with the CMOs from Netflix, Walmart, GM, Amazon, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and more on how AI is rewiring marketing organizations, B2B “Buyability”, marketing to intergenerational cohorts, and a fireside with famed psychotherapist, Esther Perel. The day ended with a conversation asking whether in this new machine-led era, is marketing still marketing. The Summit’s final day was dedicated to one, intimate, community-driven conversation exploring the uncertainties and opportunities marketing leaders face ahead. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.06191-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.53%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:55
Delen
Bitcoin At $3.4 Million? Arthur Hayes Thinks It’s Coming

Bitcoin At $3.4 Million? Arthur Hayes Thinks It’s Coming

The post Bitcoin At $3.4 Million? Arthur Hayes Thinks It’s Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:53
Delen
The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel

The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel

The post The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blake Treinen is just one of three Dodgers relievers who continue to fail to get the job done. (AP Foto/Jessie Alcheh) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Last season, the Dodgers rode their bullpen to a World Series championship. Over 16 games, the bullpen threw approximately 82 innings, including a “bullpen game” in Game 4 of the NLDS, but not including other so-called “openers.” It was Dave Roberts’ masterful use of the guys who came in after the starters that held the team together, weathered tough outings from Jack Flaherty and no starts from either Clayton Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani, that got the job done. This year has been a very different story. Over the off-season, in an effort to redouble their advantage and solidify what was arguably the strongest part of their team, the club re-signed closer Blake Treinen for two years and $22 million; added Tanner Scott, the hard-throwing lefty reliever, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract; and then, just because they could, they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal. The results have been disastrous. Going into last night, the last five Dodgers’ losses all fell at the feet of Treinen – the first time that has happened in MLB history. To take some heat off Treinen, Scott decided to blow a save and give the Dodgers another loss last night. The last time a Dodgers starting pitcher lost a game was September 4th. For the season, here is what those three big relievers look like: Treinen: 1-7; 5.55 ERA; 1.85 WHIP; 1.8 K/BB ratio; 3 blown saves. Scott: 1-4; 4.91 ERA; 1.27 WHIP; 3.4 K/BB ratio; 10 blown saves. Yates: 4-3; 5.23 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; 3.1 K/BB ratio; 2 blown saves. In September, it is even more bleak: Treinen: 7…
1
1$0.008681-34.86%
Sidekick
K$0.1218-3.79%
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 06:49
Delen
Ohio Bill Aims to Prohibit AI Programs from Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Aims to Prohibit AI Programs from Legal Personhood

Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill formally prohibiting AI personhood. In some situations, corporations can legally count as persons already, so this bill isn’t necessarily related to AGI. Claggett’s bill describes a number of restrictions: LLM protocols can’t own property, directly manage human employees, be held liable for a crime, and more. These “common sense” regulations could significantly impact corporate policies. Can AI Achieve Personhood? Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is a core long-term goal in the US AI industry. Many LLM developers genuinely believe that these models can achieve true sentience, functionally becoming independent intelligences. Whether or not AI can ever reach personhood like this, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to preempt the discussion with a new bill: If HB 469, introduced by Thaddeus Claggett, passes, AI protocols could never achieve legal personhood in the state of Ohio. This restriction wouldn’t only concern AGI; in the US, some corporations legally count as persons for certain business functions. Claggett’s bill takes aim at many of these. Immediate Practical Concerns For example, this bill would prohibit LLM software from becoming “any officer, director, or manager” over human beings at any place of work or other organization. An AI could not legally hold or control any property independently, even in the event of AI-generated content. If a protocol directly or indirectly violates the law, a human being must bear criminal liability. In other words, these AI personhood restrictions would establish crucially important precedents for this growing industry. After all, if a self-driving car runs over a pedestrian, it’s not feasible to sentence an automobile to prison. Either the software developers or other company representatives would need to take responsibility. Long-Term Implications: A New Legal Field? This AI personhood bill is particularly interesting because Claggett is a Republican. Under Trump’s Presidency, the GOP has become a staunchly pro-crypto party, but some cracks have appeared in this position. It’s unfair to call this bill “anti-AI,” but nonetheless, the industry generally opposes all regulation. This may cause some friction. It’s currently unclear whether this AI personhood bill will win broader support. Even if it does become a law, the effort only concerns one US state. Still, these are crucial “common sense” measures. Claggett’s efforts here could form the basis of future AI regulation across the entire country. If AI development is going to be the main pillar of today’s economy, then we need to answer a lot of questions. A new field of legal theory is developing, and we have the chance to influence it.
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.531-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.31%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:29
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish