Los Angeles Sparks To Open $150M Practice Facility
Exterior view of the Los Angeles Sparks practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Los Angeles Sparks The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans Tuesday to build a new $150 million training and practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., a project the team says will open ahead of the 2027 WNBA season. At 55,000 square feet, the practice facility is being described as the largest single-team investment in women's sports to date. It will be designed in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, with Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment Group overseeing land acquisition and development management. Amenities will include two regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, a state-of-the-art weight room, hydrotherapy and spa suites, an outdoor recovery pool, nap rooms, and wellness areas for yoga and meditation. The Sparks also plan to move their business operations into the new facility, which will be outfitted by Studio Blitz, a women-run design firm. "We're building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court," said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes." Los Angeles Sparks Joins Practice Facilities Influx In The WNBA PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Chelsea Gray #8 of the USA Basketball Women's National Team shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:07