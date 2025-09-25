John Harbaugh’s Second-Half Struggles: Fair Criticism Or Overblown?

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh (L) and kicker Justin Tucker #9 (R) of the Baltimore Ravens look on from the sideline before a fourth down conversion attempt against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images The Baltimore Ravens were a tale of two halves to conclude Week Three of the NFL season. In a back-and-forth contest between the Detroit Lions, the ground game was dominant for both sides. For the game, the Ravens recorded 318 total yards in a 30-point effort. The only issue is that from the 9-minute mark of the third quarter to under two minutes remaining in the game, the Ravens would only produce 50 total yards and three points. In that same span, the Lions totaled 220 yards and 24 points. Full-blown panic should be avoided, as this is just the second loss by Baltimore this year. However, it is also the second loss in which they held a lead in the second half, which gives us another chance to reminisce on the instant classic we saw in Week One. In another shootout against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens were in control for three quarters. But the explosive start to the Ravens' season ended in heartbreak, getting outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter and losing a game they once led by 15 points. Between the two losses, the team statistics for Baltimore do not have many similarities. In Week One, the Ravens rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns, while giving up 394 in the air. Last week, the Ravens threw for 288 yards while giving up 224 rushing yards. While the Bills' loss can be deemed as more of a "collapse" than their…