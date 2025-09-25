2025-09-26 Friday

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats. ADA chart by CoinStats ADA/USD The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819.  You Might Also Like Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon. ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-24
Why Bitcoin Miner IREN’s Stock Is Soaring On AI Cloud News

The post Why Bitcoin Miner IREN’s Stock Is Soaring On AI Cloud News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miner IREN Limited’s stock (NASDAQ: IREN) blasted higher today as investors priced in the company’s pivot from pure-play bitcoin miner to an integrated AI-cloud operator.  The stock jumped into double-digit gains after two separate analyst calls put fresh conviction behind the company’s strategy, and after IREN announced a massive GPU procurement that materially changes its revenue runway. IREN has surged 110% in the past month to $48.75, including a 16.6% jump today, and is now up more than 530% over the last six months. Why is IREN surging? The headline drivers are straightforward: IREN says it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to roughly 23,000 GPUs after a ~$674 million purchase of 12,400 units — a mix of NVIDIA B300s and B200s plus AMD MI350Xs — and is guiding the segment toward more than $500 million in annualized run-rate revenue by Q1 2026. Those numbers convert a theoretical “AI pivot” into a tangible capacity and revenue target investors can value. Wall Street reacted fast. Bernstein more than tripled its target to $75 and framed the move as a “breakout” driven by exponential AI cloud scaling, implying roughly 80% upside from the prior close, according to CoinDesk. Around the same time Arete Research initiated coverage with a Buy and a $78 target, echoing the view that the company’s combined data-center and mining footprint gives it a unique claim in the market.  The analyst calls — from two shops with materially different frameworks — pushed the stock into the top gainers on crypto-infrastructure screens.  IREN management has been explicit about building out liquid-cooled, high-density AI halls (including a planned 75MW direct-to-chip AI site in Texas) and pairing that physical capacity with the company’s existing low-cost power portfolio.  Owning power, land and data centers lets IREN capture a larger slice of per-megawatt…
Traders pile into Fed-linked futures amid short-term government funding fears

The post Traders pile into Fed-linked futures amid short-term government funding fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders are rushing into futures tied to the Fed’s overnight benchmark rate as fears grow that short-term funding could dry up before the quarter ends. On Wednesday in New York, nearly 500,000 fed funds futures contracts for September were traded, breaking a record set in April 2023 when Trump’s tariff news hit markets. The surge is happening while the effective fed funds rate quietly crept up to 4.09% on Monday. That single basis point move outside of a policy change was enough to rattle the futures market and raise red flags over overnight borrowing stress. Traders are responding to a tightening repo market, where firms borrow cash overnight in exchange for Treasuries, as month-end and quarter-end always bring more pressure, with shrinking bank reserves and more Treasury bills flooding the market. Traders expect spike in repo rates before month-end Scrutiny on the rate has jumped since July. That’s when Treasury started pumping out more bills, while the Fed kept slashing its balance sheet. Bank reserves are now falling. Some traders are warning this combo could lead to serious funding pressure at quarter-end. Dealers slow their repo activity to clean up their books, and that usually pushes up borrowing costs. Everyone’s trying to front-run that pressure. The bulk of the action in September futures happened during Asia hours, with two blocks of 50,000 contracts traded. That frenzy picked up again once U.S. markets opened, especially as traders eyed the effective rate possibly hitting 4.10% before the month wraps. For almost 20 years, U.S. funding markets were soaked in cheap cash. Not anymore. Now, rates on very short-term borrowing, used by banks and asset managers, are climbing. That’s because the Treasury is rebuilding its cash pile while the Fed keeps tightening. Meanwhile, use of the Fed’s overnight reverse repo tool, a barometer…
Pi Network price crashes as new Pi ETP proves to be a bust

The post Pi Network price crashes as new Pi ETP proves to be a bust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Network price is hovering near its all-time low as sentiment in the crypto market deteriorates and inflows into the Valor Pi exchange-traded product wane. Summary Pi Network price is hovering near its all-time low. The Valor Pi Fund has attracted just $3,400 in a month. One mystery whale has continued to accumulate Pi coins. Pi Coin (PI) plunged to a record low of $0.1900 on Monday, and then it rose slightly to the current $0.2826. This price is about 91% below its all-time high.  3 reasons Valor Pi Find is struggling  One of the top catalysts for the Pi Network has backfired, as the recently launched Valor Pi Fund has struggled to gain assets.  According to its website, the fund has only SEK 32,075 in assets, which is equivalent to $3,400. It has acquired these assets one month after its launch in Sweden.  There are three possible reasons why the fund has failed to gain traction: First, it is a highly expensive fund with a management fee of 1.9%. In contrast, popular crypto exchange-traded funds charge a fee of below 0.25%. Second, Valor launched the fund when the Pi Network price was moving sideways. In most cases, crypto ETFs gain more assets when the tokens are in an uptrend.  Third, Pi Network has not had a major catalyst in the past few months. The developers have not announced any major integrations or token burns to offset the ongoing unlocks. No crypto exchange has listed since its mainnet launch.  Still, on the positive side, one whale, who is likely a connected individual, has continued to accumulate it. He has bought over 383 million coins, making him the biggest holder. His last purchase was 1.433 million coins on Sunday.  The whale’s identity or his motive is not clear. However, because…
Ripple Celebrates Major Milestones Boosting XRP

The post Ripple Celebrates Major Milestones Boosting XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Coin, a favored altcoin among Turkish crypto enthusiasts, is experiencing a significant rally. The recent resolution of a high-profile legal battle and endorsement of ETFs have ushered Ripple into a renewed era, melding growth opportunities with expansion prospects for their XRPL ecosystem. Continue Reading:Ripple Celebrates Major Milestones Boosting XRP Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-celebrates-major-milestones-boosting-xrp
Merlin ($MERL) Staking Surges Past 232M Tokens as Supply Tightens on CEXs

Merlin ($MERL) is in the news as there is a sudden increase in the amount of on-chain staking within the ecosystem. More than 232M tokens have been staked.
Jack Harvey Back With Dreyer & Reinbold For 110th Indianapolis 500

The post Jack Harvey Back With Dreyer & Reinbold For 110th Indianapolis 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Harvey during Carb Day practice before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Jack Harvey will trade in his FOX Sports microphone for a race car as he announced on September 24 a return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2026. Harvey’s No. 24 Chevrolet IndyCar will be sponsored by financial wealth builder INVST. The 32-year-old Harvey is from Bassingham, United Kingdom. and made his DRR debut at the Indy 500 in 2025 with INVST as the primary partner on his Indy car. Harvey ran consistently in the top ten throughout the 200-lap event, before a late race penalty relegated him to 19th at the finish. Harvey also became a popular pit reporter for the FOX TV Network in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series telecasts. ForbesHow IndyCar’s Jack Harvey Shifted Gears From Racing To FOX SportsBy Bruce Martin “My experience with DRR and INVST last year at the Indy 500 was brilliant,” Harvey said. “Consistency is so important in this sport, and the opportunity to return to Indianapolis with this group is incredible. I’m even more confident that we can compete for the win in the 2026 event. Having INVST continue as our primary is fantastic. I love their passion for and commitment to the biggest race in the world. “We’re all ready.” Dreyer & Reinbold’s Long Indianapolis 500 History The Carmel, Indiana-based Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Team will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That dates back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the…
Dogecoin And XRP ETFs Are Coming, But AI Picks Paydax (PDP) For 5,000% Gains By End Of Year

Amid the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP ETFs, AI singles out Paydax (PDP) for a 5,000% surge by the end of the year.
Open, Verifiable Tech for Health, Finance, Voting

The post Open, Verifiable Tech for Health, Finance, Voting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin called for open-source, verifiable infrastructure across critical sectors, including healthcare, finance and governance, warning that centralized systems risk eroding trust and security. In a Wednesday blog post, Buterin argued that as digital infrastructure becomes embedded in everyday life, relying on closed, opaque systems increases the danger of abuse and monopolization. “The civilizations that gained the most from new waves of technology are not the ones who consumed the technology, but the ones who produced it,” Buterin wrote, adding that “openness and verifiability can fight against global balkanization.” Buterin said he envisions a world where verifiable devices form the backbone of global systems. “By default, we will likely get digital computer things that are built and run by centralized corporations,” he warned. “But we can try to steer toward a better alternative.” Related: New regulations expose blockchain’s privacy and compliance gaps Open, verifiable tech for health, finance, voting Buterin said proprietary health tech can limit access, create data monopolies and expose users to surveillance risks. He pointed to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as an example of how closed manufacturing and communication systems undermined public trust. In contrast, he praised initiatives like PopVax, which use open processes to reduce costs and skepticism. COVID-19 vaccine coverage, 2021–23. Source: Vitalik Buterin The same concerns apply to finance. Buterin noted the sharp contrast between the five seconds it took him to sign a crypto transaction and the half-hour, $119 ordeal required to ship a signed legal form overseas. “Crypto wallets and blockchain-based systems already show how open, verifiable infrastructure can cut through inefficiency,” he said. He also called for building secure, open hardware and software for critical public systems, especially voting. Drawing from decades of skepticism toward electronic voting machines, Buterin emphasized that proprietary “black box” software cannot deliver public trust.…
Stablecoin Market Cap Hits $294B ATH as New Issuers Enter the Arena

The post Stablecoin Market Cap Hits $294B ATH as New Issuers Enter the Arena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market just marked another all-time high. Total market capitalization now stands at $294 billion, The majority of these tokens continue to circulate on Ethereum, cementing its place as the backbone of the stablecoin ecosystem. But this growth isn’t just about the old giants like USDT and USDC. New entrants are making waves with innovative models and fresh incentives for users. Let’s take a closer look at the latest developments. Total Stablecoin Market Cap just hit a new ATH of $294 BILLION Guess where most of those stablecoins live? You guessed it: Ethereum pic.twitter.com/0QQBqS4Y26 — Crypto-Gucci.eth ᵍᵐ🦇🔊 (@CryptoGucci) September 24, 2025 USDH Launches on Hyperliquid Native Markets has officially rolled out USDH, a fully backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. The token is now live on Hyperliquid with a USDH/USDC trading pair already seeing more than $2.2 million in early trading volume. The reserves behind USDH are managed through a hybrid structure. Backing comes from cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, while transparency is maintained through oracle feeds. An initial mix of off-chain and on-chain allocation ensures liquidity and stability. HYPERLIQUID RA MẮT STABLECOIN USDH 🔹 USDH đã ghi nhận hơn 2 triệu USD khối lượng giao dịch ngay trong giai đoạn đầu 🔹 Được bảo chứng bằng tiền mặt và trái phiếu kho bạc Mỹ ngắn hạn, USDH nhằm giảm sự phụ thuộc vào các stablecoin bên ngoài như USDC,… pic.twitter.com/4IRnySisKX — ThuanCapital (@ThuanCapital) September 24, 2025 The issuer has also mapped out a yield-sharing model:  50% of reserve yields will be used to buy back HYPE tokens.  The remaining 50% will support Hyperliquid’s ecosystem growth. For Hyperliquid, this launch is a step toward reducing reliance on USDC, which still represents over 90% of total deposits. USDH could help diversify liquidity on the platform and create new…
