2025-09-26 Friday

UXLink Hack Shows Need for Timelocks, Hardcoded Caps and Audits

The post UXLink Hack Shows Need for Timelocks, Hardcoded Caps and Audits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized social platform UXLink said on Wednesday it was deploying a new Ethereum contract after a multisignature wallet exploit allowed attackers to mint billions of unauthorized tokens and crash the value of its native asset. UXLink said its new smart contract had passed a security audit and would be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The project said the new contract dropped the mint-burn function to prevent any similar incidents in the future.  The project confirmed the breach on Tuesday, saying that a significant amount of crypto was transferred to exchanges. Estimates of the losses from the hack vary, with Cyvers Alerts estimating it saw at least $11 million stolen, and Hacken placing the figure at more than $30 million.  What is clear is that the incident highlighted smart contract security flaws that projects should address. Marwan Hachem, co-founder and CEO of Web3 security firm FearsOff, told Cointelegraph that the incident highlighted the risks of rushing ahead without the necessary security layers.  Source: UXLink UXLink exploit highlights “centralized control” risks Attackers took control of UXLink’s smart contract through a multisignature wallet breach and initially minted 2 billion UXLINK tokens. The token’s price dropped 90% from $0.33 to $0.033 as the attacker continued minting, with security firm Hacken estimating nearly 10 trillion tokens were created. Hachem told Cointelegraph that the UXLink breach came from a delegate call vulnerability in their multisignature wallet. This allowed the hacker to run arbitrary code and take over the administrative control of the contract. He added that this led to the minting of unauthorized tokens. “This really spotlights some design flaws in UXLink’s setup,” Hachem told Cointelegraph. “A multisignature wallet that wasn’t properly shielded from delegate call exploits, lax controls on who could mint and no built-in code to enforce the supply cap.” Hachem said this showed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:44
US Senate To Hold Crucial Hearing On October 1

The post US Senate To Hold Crucial Hearing On October 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital Asset Taxation: US Senate To Hold Crucial Hearing On October 1 Skip to content Home Crypto News Digital Asset Taxation: US Senate to Hold Crucial Hearing on October 1 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/digital-asset-taxation-hearing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:39
ETFs, RWAs, stablecoins ended traditional four-year cycle and alt seasons

The post ETFs, RWAs, stablecoins ended traditional four-year cycle and alt seasons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The traditional four-year crypto cycle appears to be broken, as institutional adoption through exchange-traded funds, real-world asset tokenization, and stablecoin infrastructure reshapes market conditions. In a Sept. 24 report, the analyst identified as Ignas noted that the launch of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in 2024 marked a watershed moment, with crypto ETFs leading all categories with $34 billion in inflows since April. Attractive for TradFi The products attracted pension funds, advisors, and banks, shifting crypto from retail speculation to institutional portfolios alongside gold and Nasdaq holdings. Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $150 billion in assets under management, representing 6% of the total supply, while Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of the ETH supply. The September approval of generic listing standards for commodity ETPs accelerates this shift by enabling faster approvals for additional crypto assets. It positions new fund filings for Solana, XRP, and other digital assets to follow. The report identified this transition as “The Great Crypto Rotation,” where ownership shifts from retail speculators to long-term institutional allocators. Traditional four-year cycle believers sell while institutions accumulate, resetting cost bases higher and establishing new price floors. ETFs now serve as primary buyers for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally altering supply conditions that historically drove cyclical patterns. Stablecoin and DAT reshape Stablecoins have evolved beyond serving as trading tools to encompass payments, lending, and treasury functions. The report mentioned the $30 billion real-world asset market as a demonstration of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities creating on-chain financial infrastructure. Recent CFTC approval for stablecoins as derivatives collateral adds institutional demand beyond spot purchases. Payment-focused blockchains, such as Tempo by Stripe and Plasma by Tether, encourage the adoption of stablecoins in the real-world economy rather than solely for speculative trading. This development provides crypto credibility while reducing direct correlation to Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:30
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower, while Alibaba rose more than 8%.

PANews reported on September 25th that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.37% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33%. Intel (INTC.O) rose 6.4%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) rose nearly 4%, with their closing market capitalization approaching $1.5 trillion. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 2.8%, with Alibaba (BABA.N) rising 8.2%, JD.com (JD.O) and Baidu (BIDU.O) both rising nearly 6%. Among blockchain concept stocks, ZONE and CAN rose by about 20%, ALTS fell by 9.28%, CEP fell by 7.32, and the rest rose and fell mixed.
PANews2025/09/25 07:19
XRP is Down, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Move

The post XRP is Down, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glassnode data shows XRP short-term holders near capitulation after sentiment shift. XRP consolidates at $2.80–$2.90 as volume drops 25% and liquidity weakens further. RSI at 43.71 and bearish MACD crossover highlight ongoing negative momentum. XRP traded at $2.87 showing a 0.34% daily increase after rebounding from an intraday low of $2.78. Market capitalization stood at $171.9 billion, with a fully diluted valuation near $287.5 billion based on its 100 billion token supply.  Trading volume slipped 25% to $5.36 billion, lowering the volume-to-market cap ratio to 3.11% and reflecting weaker liquidity. Analysts said the token is consolidating between $2.80 support and $2.90 resistance, awaiting stronger catalysts to regain momentum. Related: XRP Loses Key $3.13 Resistance, $77M Long Liquidations Add to Sell Pressure NUPL Data Points to Capitulation Glassnode data suggests XRP’s short-term holders may be approaching capitulation. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric has slipped through stages of optimism into strain, hinting at weaker holder conviction ahead. From late 2024 into December, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator climbed into the “Euphoria–Greed” zone as XRP touched $3. But optimism faded quickly. By January 2025, NUPL dropped into the “Optimism–Anxiety” range despite prices holding between $2 and $2.50. Through mid-2025, NUPL slipped further, even turning negative as XRP neared $1. Small rebounds in July and August lifted the measure into the “Hope–Fear” zone, but sentiment remained fragile. As of late September, the indicator hovered near neutral, underscoring how limited stability has become. Technical Indicators Show Bearish Momentum Technical market indicators point to limited gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 43.71, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening buying pressure. The metric has declined since July, when it briefly crossed above 70 into overbought territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator affirms the cautious outlook. The MACD line is at -0.0144,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:09
XRP And DeFi: The Roadmap That Tells It All

Ripple has unveiled the next phase of its roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in relation to institutional DeFi. The roadmap focuses on tokenization, privacy, and native lending, and plans to introduce more stablecoins on the network, which is a positive for XRP’s utility.  Ripple Reveals Latest Roadmap For Institutional DeFi On The Ledger In […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 07:00
Bion and ENI Partners to Ignite the Next Wave of Web3 Commerce

Bion and ENI set to reshape the future of Web3 commerce by inculcating new utilities, immersive experiences, and stronger community engagement.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 07:00
Cardano Foundation Allocates $50M to Enhance Liquidity and Adoption

TLDR The Cardano Foundation has proposed allocating 50 million ADA, worth about $40.5 million, to a new liquidity fund. The liquidity fund aims to enhance stablecoin adoption and expand DeFi activity within the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano expects the liquidity deployments to generate about 4% annual returns, benefiting the network’s revenue. The revenue from the liquidity [...] The post Cardano Foundation Allocates $50M to Enhance Liquidity and Adoption appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:57
Kevin O'Leary Says Low Mortgage Rates Are 'Never Coming Back' Again – Here's Why

Investor Kevin O’Leary says that the 3 or 4% mortgage rates of the past are most likely a thing of the past due to fiscal constraints on the US economy. In a new discussion on Fox Business, O’Leary says mortgage rates are more linked to Treasuries than interest rates, and won’t be coming down until […] The post Kevin O’Leary Says Low Mortgage Rates Are ‘Never Coming Back’ Again – Here’s Why appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/25 03:55
Morgan Stanley Unveils Tailwinds for US Stock Market, Names Bank's Three Equity Sector Picks

Banking giant Morgan Stanley believes the equity market can sustain its rallies to new all-time highs if several favorable tailwinds materialize. In a CNBC interview, Chris Toomey, Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management managing director, says the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle is set to unlock liquidity that could push the stock market to greater heights. “And […] The post Morgan Stanley Unveils Tailwinds for US Stock Market, Names Bank’s Three Equity Sector Picks appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/25 00:55
