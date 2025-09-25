MEXC-beurs
Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment
TLDR Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity. The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption. Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026. Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives. The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through [...] The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 07:35
Athena Bitcoin, AML head to court over 'fraudulent scheme' to steal source code
Athena Bitcoin has been accused of copyright infringement and trade secret appropriation by AML Software. AML Software has filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin, claiming that Athena conspired with Taproot Acquisition Enterprises and its CEO, Jordan Mirch, in a scheme to wrongfully obtain AML’s proprietary source code. Athena Bitcoin faces lawsuit over alleged source code […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 07:17
Top US regulators Prepare Landmark Roundtable That Could Transform Crypto Rules
The post Top US regulators Prepare Landmark Roundtable That Could Transform Crypto Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto leaders are joining Wall Street powerhouses in a high-stakes push to align regulators, spotlighting digital assets’ rise as a core force in U.S. financial markets. Crypto Giants Join Wall Street Titans at Pivotal SEC-CFTC Regulatory Roundtable Calls for clearer regulatory oversight of digital assets are drawing increased attention from U.S. market regulators. The U.S. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/top-us-regulators-prepare-landmark-roundtable-that-could-transform-crypto-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:02
Uniswap’s New Ownerless Contract Could Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions
TLDR Uniswap’s ERC-6909 contract improves resource locking across chains. The Compact v1 enables secure cross-chain swaps through verifiable commitments. Independent audits ensure The Compact’s security and reliability. LI.FI and Rhinestone adopt Uniswap’s new cross-chain solution. Uniswap Labs has unveiled “The Compact v1,” a new ownerless ERC-6909 contract aimed at addressing cross-chain fragmentation in blockchain networks. [...] The post Uniswap’s New Ownerless Contract Could Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 07:00
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Perplexity predicts upside for XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu as crypto has entered Uptober, citing a Fed rate cut, the GENIUS Act and SEC plans. It has set XRP at $10–$15 by 2025 and has seen DOGE at up to $1, with ETFs and improving sentiment as added supports.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy 24 September – XRP, Solana, Pi Coin
XRP, Solana, and Pi Network have been ranked among the best crypto choices for investors as Bitcoin sets a fresh all-time high and U.S. policy shifts boost market sentiment, reinforcing momentum for altcoins and meme tokens in a growing $4 trillion digital asset market.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:30
Here’s How Much Bitcoin You Might Need to Retire Comfortably by 2035
Bitcoin is quickly becoming part of everyday retirement planning, and new research is giving a fresh look at how much BTC someone might actually need to retire comfortably by 2035. The study, shared by TheCryptoBasic, uses global data and factors like inflation and life expectancy to figure out what that number could be. For years,
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:30
Avalanche’s First Nasdaq Firm Debuts With $550M Raise And A Plan for Staking AVAX – What to Expect?
AgriFORCE has proposed AVAX One on Nasdaq with a $550M raise and a target to hold $700M in AVAX, backed by Hivemind. Matt Zhang has been nominated chair, with advisors Anthony Scaramucci and Brett Tejpaul, and a strategy centered on staking-led cash flow and Avalanche expansion.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:06
Missouri Man Masterminds $1,200,000 Check Fraud Scheme That Recruited Collaborators Over Instagram
A Missouri man is headed to prison after orchestrating a bank fraud scheme using checks stolen in the mail. Last week, a US district judge sentenced Malik Jones, 28, to 42 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say […] The post Missouri Man Masterminds $1,200,000 Check Fraud Scheme That Recruited Collaborators Over Instagram appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/25 02:45
Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive
Billionaire Ray Dalio says that fiat currencies like the US dollar are entering a classic devaluation period, making gold more attractive. In a new interview with the Master Investor podcast host Wilfred Frost, the co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says that the US dollar will likely continue to weaken amid worsening economic […] The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/25 02:41
