2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.01093+9.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1225+0.28%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01433-7.96%
Delen
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Delen
Ether (ETH) Treasuries Are Going Mainstream, Says Crypto Investment Firm Bitwise

Ether (ETH) Treasuries Are Going Mainstream, Says Crypto Investment Firm Bitwise

The post Ether (ETH) Treasuries Are Going Mainstream, Says Crypto Investment Firm Bitwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise Asset Management says ETH$4,155.25 is rapidly cementing its place as a treasury asset. Digital asset treasuries (DATs), once largely bitcoin-centric, are now allocating to ether at scale, creating structural demand that exceeds net new supply, the firm said in a Monday report. “ETH treasuries are no longer a side story. They are becoming a structural pillar in crypto’s capital markets,” analyst Max Shannon wrote. According to Bitwise, that demand is reinforced by real yield from transaction fees and maximal extractable value (MEV), which deepens ether’s scarcity narrative. The largest five treasuries, the firm says, reflect a diverse set of strategies, from corporate accumulation and staking to foundations divesting ether to fund ecosystem development. This diversity highlights the cryptocurrency’s dual identity as both a reserve asset and a productive, yield-bearing instrument, the report said. Looking forward, Bitwise expects the landscape to consolidate, with “mega whale” and “whale” DATs dominating flows. Ether is carving out a distinctive role, not just as a hedge or speculative play, but as a programmable treasury asset that links corporate finance with on-chain economics, the report added. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said on Monday that it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and has raised $365 million to expand its holdings. Read more: Tom Lee’s BitMine Sells Stock at $70 to Raise Additional $365M for ETH Treasury Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/ether-treasuries-are-going-mainstream-crypto-investment-firm-bitwise
RealLink
REAL$0.06191-0.84%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0372-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07363-11.33%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:41
Delen
Chainlink Proof of Reserve adopted by Crypto Finance for asset verification

Chainlink Proof of Reserve adopted by Crypto Finance for asset verification

The post Chainlink Proof of Reserve adopted by Crypto Finance for asset verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto Finance, owned by Deutsche Börse, integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve for transparent on-chain verification of assets. The solution allows real-time, public reserve data for nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs on Arbitrum via Chainlink oracles. Crypto Finance, a Frankfurt-based digital asset solutions provider owned by Deutsche Börse, today integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enable on-chain verification of custodied assets for exchange-traded products. The integration allows nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs to display reserve data publicly through Chainlink’s oracle network on Arbitrum. The system uses Chainlink Runtime Environment to publish real-time custody information accessible to issuers, custodians and exchanges. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-proof-of-reserve-crypto-finance-asset-verification/
RealLink
REAL$0.06191-0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016592+0.58%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05559-0.85%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:27
Delen
Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules

Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules

The post Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has tightened rules for skilled workers, leaving foreign talent in limbo. A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee, proposed wage-based selection, and stricter entry controls are reshaping the immigration landscape. For many professionals, traditional pathways now look more like barriers. Yet one niche industry—crypto—may offer a lifeline. With skills in short supply and contributions easily proven in public, blockchain careers create alternate routes into the US through visas that reward distinction, not lottery luck. The Immigration Crackdown In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions. The fee does not apply to extensions or renewals, but it locks out new applicants without deep-pocketed sponsors. Sponsored Sponsored Alongside the fee, the administration proposed reforms that prioritize higher-wage and specialized roles. Entry-level or mid-salary applicants will find it harder to secure a visa. Trump just killed the H1B visa. Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S. This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored. For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025 The move comes as H-1B registrations for FY 2026 dropped by 26.9% compared with the prior year. Uncertainty is already shaping hiring decisions across tech, healthcare, and finance. The Crypto Pathway To US Immigration Crypto is global, remote-first, and short of qualified professionals. Developers, cryptographers, and tokenomics experts can prove their impact with open-source code, conference talks, and published research. That record matters for visas like the O-1 “extraordinary ability” category. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 has no cap and no lottery. It rewards applicants who can prove distinction through public achievements. Crypto professionals may also qualify for EB-1A or EB-2 NIW green cards. These categories value national…
1
1$0.008671-34.95%
Humanity
H$0.05034-1.75%
Union
U$0.01093+9.35%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:21
Delen
On The Hunt For The Best Crypto Presales of 2025? Here Are 4 Early-Stage Projects Showing Explosive Potential!

On The Hunt For The Best Crypto Presales of 2025? Here Are 4 Early-Stage Projects Showing Explosive Potential!

Every bull run brings a new set of presales that create excitement and buzz. Some fizzle out, others become life-changing […] The post On The Hunt For The Best Crypto Presales of 2025? Here Are 4 Early-Stage Projects Showing Explosive Potential! appeared first on Coindoo.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003346-5.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.76%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-7.71%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/25 07:00
Delen
Crypto Treasuries Meet ETFs in Novel Offering Before SEC

Crypto Treasuries Meet ETFs in Novel Offering Before SEC

Market maker GSR included a proposal for the treasury-focused fund along with four others in a filing Wednesday.
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 06:49
Delen
Pepe Price Prediction: Rare ‘Ascending Triangle’ Pattern Signals 300% Breakout – Here’s How PEPE Could Triple Your Money

Pepe Price Prediction: Rare ‘Ascending Triangle’ Pattern Signals 300% Breakout – Here’s How PEPE Could Triple Your Money

A 16-month-long ascending triangle pattern may soon be realised – Pepe price predictions now eye a potential 300% move.
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.56%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04974-1.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.76%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 06:33
Delen
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.008671-34.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-6.10%
Delen
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Delen
Jiuzi Holdings’ board has approved a crypto treasury policy allowing up to $1 billion in allocations

Jiuzi Holdings’ board has approved a crypto treasury policy allowing up to $1 billion in allocations

China’s Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., the Nasdaq-listed company better known for building charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, said in a press release that its board of directors has formally adopted a crypto asset investment policy authorizing up to $1 billion in allocations.  The move comes after it recently appointed “industry-renowned” Dr Doug Buerger as chief operating […]
1
1$0.008671-34.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.56%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:55
Delen
Goldman Sachs Abruptly Raises S&P 500 Price Target, Cites Accommodative Fed Policies

Goldman Sachs Abruptly Raises S&P 500 Price Target, Cites Accommodative Fed Policies

The financial giant Goldman Sachs thinks the S&P 500 has more room to run. A team of analysts led by David Kostin, Goldman’s chief US equity strategist, predicts the S&P 500 will witness returns of 2% in three months, 5% over six months and 8% in the next 12 months, implying index levels of 6,800, […] The post Goldman Sachs Abruptly Raises S&P 500 Price Target, Cites Accommodative Fed Policies appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
SIX
SIX$0.02007-1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07363-11.33%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051-5.05%
Delen
The Daily Hodl2025/09/25 04:00
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish