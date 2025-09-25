Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules

US President Donald Trump has tightened rules for skilled workers, leaving foreign talent in limbo. A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee, proposed wage-based selection, and stricter entry controls are reshaping the immigration landscape. For many professionals, traditional pathways now look more like barriers. Yet one niche industry—crypto—may offer a lifeline. With skills in short supply and contributions easily proven in public, blockchain careers create alternate routes into the US through visas that reward distinction, not lottery luck. The Immigration Crackdown In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions. The fee does not apply to extensions or renewals, but it locks out new applicants without deep-pocketed sponsors. Alongside the fee, the administration proposed reforms that prioritize higher-wage and specialized roles. Entry-level or mid-salary applicants will find it harder to secure a visa. Trump just killed the H1B visa. Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S. This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored. For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025 The move comes as H-1B registrations for FY 2026 dropped by 26.9% compared with the prior year. Uncertainty is already shaping hiring decisions across tech, healthcare, and finance. The Crypto Pathway To US Immigration Crypto is global, remote-first, and short of qualified professionals. Developers, cryptographers, and tokenomics experts can prove their impact with open-source code, conference talks, and published research. That record matters for visas like the O-1 "extraordinary ability" category. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 has no cap and no lottery. It rewards applicants who can prove distinction through public achievements. Crypto professionals may also qualify for EB-1A or EB-2 NIW green cards. These categories value national…