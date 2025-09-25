MEXC-beurs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater On What Makes The Team’s Culture Stand Out: ‘The Leadership’
The post Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater On What Makes The Team’s Culture Stand Out: ‘The Leadership’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Teddy Bridgewater speaks highly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ culture and locker room. The former Pro Bowl QB is in his first season in Tampa Bay and is backing up Baker Mayfield. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Teddy Bridgewater is having the time of his life as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Pro Bowl quarterback — who was temporarily retired at one point to coach high school football — is back in the NFL as a backup to Baker Mayfield for one of the best teams in the NFL. The 32-year-old quarterback is currently on his eighth NFL team after making a comeback at the end of the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions. “What makes this culture so special, it’s really the leadership starts at the top with Jason and Todd, and then if you look at that locker room, it’s a special locker room,” says Bridgewater in a one-on-one interview. “It’s a group of men who established themselves in this league as superstars, a group of men who have who have success in this league, but they don’t carry themselves as their superstars. Bridgewater goes into further detail of what separates the Bucs’ culture from other NFL teams. The journeyman quarterback says it’s a great mix of veteran superstars with younger stars and they all get along well. Tampa Bay is well-known for keeping their greats in uniform for many years, with Pro Football Hall of Famers such as Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber spending their entire NFL careers with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Lavonte David and Mike Evans are well on their way to doing so. “They show up to work every day with their the hard hat on,” Bridgewater continues to say. “That’s one of the most humble locker rooms that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:25
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Draws 6 Million Viewers In Return Broadcast
The post ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Draws 6 Million Viewers In Return Broadcast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” garnered over 6 million total viewers on broadcast Tuesday night, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen, drawing high viewership after it was controversially suspended for remarks Kimmel made last week about supporters of President Donald Trump following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel’s return show aired Tuesday night. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) ABC via Getty Images Key Facts The return of the late night show had 6.26 million total viewers despite preemptions made by broadcast giants Sinclair and Nexstar that kept the show from airing in 23% of U.S. households, according to Nielsen. Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has netted over 26 million views across YouTube and other social platforms, Nielsen reported, though it is unclear what the remaining social platforms are. Kimmel’s 30-minute monologue was posted to YouTube and has 15.6 million views as of Wednesday evening, making it one of the host’s most-watched videos ever on YouTube (the host’s monologues typically receive around 3 million views on any given week, according to Deadline). This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/24/jimmy-kimmel-live-draws-over-6-million-broadcast-viewers-following-suspension/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:10
Chainlink Taps Into Canton Network Backed by Global Banks
The post Chainlink Taps Into Canton Network Backed by Global Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 25 September 2025 | 03:00 Chainlink has become the newest major participant in the Canton Network, an institutional blockchain built with support from global banks and tech firms. Through the integration, Canton will gain access to Chainlink’s data feeds, proof-of-reserve tools, NAV reporting, and CCIP interoperability protocol. The network has also joined Chainlink’s Scale program to help subsidize oracle costs as usage expands. In addition, Chainlink will act as a “super validator,” combining transaction validation with a role in Canton’s Global Synchronizer — the system that finalizes cross-domain transactions and keeps different applications in sync. Launched in 2023, Canton has quickly grown into one of the largest institutional blockchain projects. Backed by Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Cboe Global Markets, Digital Asset, and Paxos, the network already supports more than $6 trillion in tokenized assets and processes about $280 billion in repo trades daily. Over 500 validators secure the system, including more than 30 super validators. Recent months have seen new members join, with P2P.org becoming a validator and global banks like HSBC and BNP Paribas backing the Canton Foundation, which oversees governance. Chainlink now joins that group as one of its key validators. Industry leaders believe the collaboration will accelerate real-world use cases for tokenization and settlement. Digital Asset’s Yuval Rooz said it strengthens Canton’s resilience and governance, while Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov argued it could open the door to large-scale financial applications bridging traditional markets with DeFi. The announcement comes during a wave of institutional blockchain initiatives. Ripple and Securitize have launched new tokenized fund settlement options for firms including BlackRock and VanEck, London-based Fnality has secured $136 million from major banks, and Kazakhstan’s central bank has begun testing a stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:01
A Pioneering Move Towards Digital Governance
The post A Pioneering Move Towards Digital Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kyrgyzstan Blockchain Services: A Pioneering Move Towards Digital Governance Skip to content Home Crypto News Kyrgyzstan Blockchain Services: A Pioneering Move Towards Digital Governance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kyrgyzstan-blockchain-services-future/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:00
$1M Bitcoin Back on the Radar: Coinbase CEO Sees Untapped Capital Tsunami
The post $1M Bitcoin Back on the Radar: Coinbase CEO Sees Untapped Capital Tsunami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s march toward $1 million is accelerating as regulation, sovereign demand, and institutional inflows ignite a powerful long-term bull cycle. Bitcoin’s $1M Forecast Gains Momentum Bitcoin’s evolution into a mainstream financial asset is gathering pace, with policymakers, institutions, and investors increasingly treating it as a store of value similar to gold. Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) chief […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/1m-bitcoin-back-on-the-radar-coinbase-ceo-sees-untapped-capital-tsunami/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:56
DC Studios’ Batman Plans May Change In Paramount Or Netflix WBD Buyout
The post DC Studios’ Batman Plans May Change In Paramount Or Netflix WBD Buyout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With WBD up for sale, Paramount Skydance is attempting an early bid while Warner leadership hopes for a bidding war, with rumors Netflix is about to jump into things with their own bid. This means any merger may result in changes to whatever plans WBD’s DC Studios has for its superhero franchises, including Batman. Robert Pattinson stars in “The Batman” Source: Warner Bros. Batman Up For Grabs? The gist of the matter is that Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for a buyer, and Paramount Skydance emerged as an early contender, followed by word Netflix has plans of its own to make a play for WBD. You can read more about the situation here. Whomever wins the bidding war will obtain a newly minted DC superhero cinematic universe that’s already flying high at the box office and enjoying immense critical and mainstream audience approval. And among that stable of comic book characters, Batman is still the crown jewel. The studio that obtains WBD will be in a position to shape the entire future of DC’s cinematic success, and make a fateful choice about Batman’s fate: move ahead with DC Studios’ plans for a separate new Batman franchise in the DCU, or fold Matt Reeves’ acclaimed blockbuster The Batman franchise into the DCU for minimal risk and maximum immediate payoff? Forbes‘The Batman’ Is Not In DCU Shared Universe, Says Director Matt ReevesBy Mark Hughes Recently, Matt Reeves stated outright that his The Batman movies are “Elseworld,” meaning they aren’t set in the shared cinematic universe established in James Gunn’s Superman this summer. Which seemingly renders the question above moot, right? Maybe. But keep reading. ForbesParamount’s Bid For Warner Bros. Discovery: Mission Impossible?By Corey Martin Batman Always Has A Plan The DCU’s plans, meanwhile, seem to be as follows, at least as far…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:49
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Eleanor Terrett , the U.S. Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on crypto taxation on October 1st. Witnesses include Jason Somensatto , Policy Director of Coin Center, Andrea S. Kramer , founding member of ASKramer Law, Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Taxation at Coinbase , and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Asset Taxation Working Group of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants .
PANews
2025/09/25 07:35
Arthur Hayes' family office, Maelstrom, awards Spherostrat a one-year Bitcoin development grant
PANews reported on September 25 that Arthur Hayes' family office, Maelstrom, announced that it had awarded Spherostrat a one-year Bitcoin development grant. Spherostrat will focus on P2P network privacy, block verification optimization, and DLEQ proof development for Silent Payment addresses.
PANews
2025/09/25 07:30
Vitalik says Fusaka upgrade will boost Ethereum's scalability
PANews reported on September 25th that Vitalik Buterin stated that PeerDAS , a core feature of the Fusaka upgrade, will enable blockchain operations without requiring a single node to download the full data. PeerDAS verifies block data availability through node sampling and uses erasure coding to recover missing data. The first version will still require complete data during initial broadcast and reconstruction, but only requires a single honest participant. Distributed messaging and block construction will be achieved in the future. Vitalik emphasized security as a priority, and the number of blobs will gradually increase to drive L2 and L1 capacity expansion.
PANews
2025/09/25 07:25
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.
PANews reported on September 25th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 8.1%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 91.9%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1.5%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 24.1%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 74.4%.
PANews
2025/09/25 07:10
