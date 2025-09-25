Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater On What Makes The Team’s Culture Stand Out: ‘The Leadership’

The post Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater On What Makes The Team’s Culture Stand Out: ‘The Leadership’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Teddy Bridgewater speaks highly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ culture and locker room. The former Pro Bowl QB is in his first season in Tampa Bay and is backing up Baker Mayfield. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Teddy Bridgewater is having the time of his life as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Pro Bowl quarterback — who was temporarily retired at one point to coach high school football — is back in the NFL as a backup to Baker Mayfield for one of the best teams in the NFL. The 32-year-old quarterback is currently on his eighth NFL team after making a comeback at the end of the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions. “What makes this culture so special, it’s really the leadership starts at the top with Jason and Todd, and then if you look at that locker room, it’s a special locker room,” says Bridgewater in a one-on-one interview. “It’s a group of men who established themselves in this league as superstars, a group of men who have who have success in this league, but they don’t carry themselves as their superstars. Bridgewater goes into further detail of what separates the Bucs’ culture from other NFL teams. The journeyman quarterback says it’s a great mix of veteran superstars with younger stars and they all get along well. Tampa Bay is well-known for keeping their greats in uniform for many years, with Pro Football Hall of Famers such as Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber spending their entire NFL careers with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Lavonte David and Mike Evans are well on their way to doing so. “They show up to work every day with their the hard hat on,” Bridgewater continues to say. “That’s one of the most humble locker rooms that…