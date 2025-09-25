2025-09-26 Friday

Bitcoin Whales Sell $16B BTC as Price Risks Drop to $100K

The post Bitcoin Whales Sell $16B BTC as Price Risks Drop to $100K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin whales have sold 147,000 BTC over the past 30 days. BTC price bear flag targets $100,000 if support breaks.  Bitcoin (BTC) whales have offloaded about 147,000 BTC over the past month, and continued selling could further pressure its price for the next few weeks, according to analysts. Large investors offload $16.5 billion in BTC Bitcoin whales — entities holding a large amount of coins, usually 1,000 BTC or more — started to offload coins soon after BTC price hit new all-time highs above $124,500 in August. Related: Bitcoin to ‘move up smartly again’ toward end of 2025: Saylor Analyzing the monthly change in total whale holdings, CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno said that the supply had decreased by a net 147,000 BTC, worth around $16.5 billion at current market prices as of Wednesday. This represented a more than 2.7% decrease over the last 30 days. He added: “Total balance declining at the fastest monthly rate of the cycle.” Bitcoin: Total whale holdings and 30-day percentage change. Source: CryptoQuant In a reply, fellow CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost said that the selling was mostly by long-term holder (LTH) whales.   “LTHs continue to move coins,” Darkfost wrote in an X post on Monday, adding that the younger LTH cohort (six–12 months) has made more than 10 transfers since early September, each ranging from 8,000 to 9,000 BTC. “Taking an average of 8,500 BTC per move with BTC priced at $115,000, this translates into roughly $10B in selling pressure on the market.” Data from Glassnode showed that while whale moves may be accelerating, the volume transferred by these entities to exchanges has been relatively low since late August, which means that coins are likely going elsewhere. Bitcoin: Transfer volume from whales to exchanges. Source: Glassnode Some of the biggest buyers in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:35
Actions Speak Louder Than Words

The post Actions Speak Louder Than Words appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s look at two things that Bitcoin Knots users claim to be proponents of and champions for in their crusade against Bitcoin Core:  Mining decentralization Bitcoin’s use as money They claim to fight for mining decentralization, with OCEAN mining pool held out as a primary example of this. OCEAN’s DATUM protocol is ostensibly designed to further mining decentralization, specifically the actual template construction process that decides what transactions go into a block.  They also claim to fight for Bitcoin’s use as a monetary network, i.e. a network that facilitates the transmission of bitcoin in economics transactions, ensuring security for those transactions.  These are both incredibly important goals. Bitcoin’s mining network remaining decentralized is absolutely critical in order to maintain its censorship resistance. A clear majority of miners must exist and operate in a state free from the possibility of coercion from the state (or any other party) to engage in censorship. Without existing in this state, a simple majority of miners coerced in such a fashion would be capable of perpetually preventing any transaction from confirming in the blockchain, completely undermining Bitcoin’s core value proposition.  Scaling Bitcoin’s use as money is also incredibly important. The only mechanisms to transact with bitcoin in a censorship resistant fashion are ones that are truly anchored to the blockchain itself in a manner where the end user can on their own enforce ownership of their current balance of bitcoin.  Both of these things are absolutely necessary for Bitcoin to meaningfully contribute to any positive change in the world.  So let’s look at what they claim to stand for versus what they are actually doing.  Actions Versus Words So firstly, developers have been working on a protocol called Stratum v2, a replacement for the current Stratum v1 protocol miners use to interact with mining pools.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:26
NBA Title Contender Addresses Position Of Need Right Before Training Camp

The post NBA Title Contender Addresses Position Of Need Right Before Training Camp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 31: Thomas Bryant #3 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images With training camp on the horizon, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Thomas Bryant, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Bringing the veteran center on board will shore up their depth chart at the pivot. Cleveland starts twin towers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The latter, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is plenty capable of bumping up to the five spot. However, behind them is Larry Nance Jr. While the 10-year veteran provides a welcome blend of skill and savvy, he stands at six-foot-eight. Nance represents a viable option when head coach Kenny Atkinson wants to go small. Bryant is six-foot-10. The 28-year-old is fresh off a productive playoff showing with the Indiana Pacers. Most notably, he registered 11 points, three rebounds, and one block in their closeout win over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. He buried three of the four shots he hoisted from behind the arc that night. The former Indiana Hoosiers star began the regular season with the Miami Heat before joining the Pacers after 10 tilts with the former. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 66 total games. What Thomas Bryant brings to the Cavaliers Like Nance, the eight-year veteran gives Cleveland another experienced front-court option off the bench. He’s even capable of sliding into the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:22
Are Users Trading Voice Data For Pennies?

The post Are Users Trading Voice Data For Pennies? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Neon App’s Alarming Rise: Are Users Trading Voice Data For Pennies? Skip to content Home AI News Neon App’s Alarming Rise: Are Users Trading Voice Data for Pennies? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/neon-app-privacy-risk/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:21
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 25th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 25th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The week is rolling slowly onward and the weekend is inching that much closer. But weekday, weekend — it makes no difference. We have blank tiles to fill and a table of dominoes to place. Let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in this tile must be less than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:16
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With Massive Tune-In Despite Preemptions

The post Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With Massive Tune-In Despite Preemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” return results in massive audience tune-in. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to late night on Tuesday, drawing 6.26 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s initial Live+Same Day measurement, despite being preempted in 23 percent of U.S. TV households. Among key adults 18–49, the show delivered a 0.87 rating — its highest regularly scheduled episode in more than 10 years (since March 12, 2015). Beyond linear television, Kimmel’s opening monologue struck a chord online, amassing more than 26 million views across YouTube and social platforms. Kimmel had been suspended from Jimmy Kimmel Live! following controversial remarks he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. His comments drew sharp criticism from conservative figures and media outlets. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr condemned Kimmel’s remarks as “truly sick” and accused him of spreading misinformation, warning that the FCC had a “strong case” for holding Kimmel, ABC, and parent company Disney accountable. In response, major ABC affiliate groups Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced they would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their stations indefinitely. The suspension sparked widespread backlash from various sectors, and the controversy only amplified anticipation for his return, resulting in massive tune-in. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: A view of signs left by demonstrators protesting the suspension of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre where the show is performed in Hollywood on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kimmel’s ABC late-night show has been “indefinitely” taken off the air following controversy over his comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images The moral of the story: Even amid controversy and preemptions, compelling content and a strong connection with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:13
England Ashes Squad Is Big On Speed As Archer Leads Cavalry

The post England Ashes Squad Is Big On Speed As Archer Leads Cavalry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Ben Stokes of England and Pat Cummins of Australia shake hands after Australia win the toss prior to Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB via Getty Images) ECB via Getty Images England has named its Ashes squad in the quest to win back the urn in Australia for the first time since the 2010/11 tour. Coach Brendon McCullum likes his troops running towards the danger. Now they can do that with five bowlers who reach 90 mph and more. Jofra Archer’s bodyline burst against Steve Smith in 2019 could be about to get a delayed sequel. Ben Stokes’ side will arrive at the Optus Stadium in November for the first Test, hoping they can blow the hosts out of their home bunker. Australia has won the last eight Ashes matches at Perth. During the captivating Indian series, the returning Archer found bite and backed it up with a sledge or three. That kind of fire in the belly will be required to survive the Antipodean bearpit. The mean machines are lining up a duck shoot against Australia’s batsmen in the hope that they can extinguish the bitter memories of those 2017/18 and 2021/22 thrashings. These series saw eight painful losses in ten matches with only the express pace of Mark Wood in the latter taking the fight to the old enemy. Archer, Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson are all included in the squad announced on Tuesday. If nothing else, the prospect of stumps flying if England hit and Australia miss is more comforting than the sight of a thirtysomething Chris Woakes opening the bowling as he did…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:07
Protective Medical Apparel Maker Medline Considering An IPO

The post Protective Medical Apparel Maker Medline Considering An IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Workers at Medline Industries assemble Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to be shipped out to various health facilities at their warehouse in Mundelein, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014. The personal protection kits, which typically include a hooded body suit, face shield, boot covers, mask, gloves, Epi-clenz hand sanitizer and a biohazard bag, can be used for healthcare professionals that are treating patients with the Ebola virus. Photographer: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg © 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP Medline, one of the world’s biggest makers of personal protective equipment, is considering filing for an initial public offering as early as this fall, according to several reports. Medline, which generates more than $23 billion in annual sales, has in the past boasted of more than a half century of double-digit percentage sales growth under the billionaire Mills family as well as its most recent private equity owners. Bloomberg News was the first to report the potential IPO, which could raise about $5 billion. In 2021, Medline attracted a major partner in the form of private equity firms led by Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, which bought a $30 billion majority stake in the family-owned medical product maker. The Mills family retained a minority take stake estimated at 25 percent. Medline grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, making personal protective equipment. Medline revenue eclipsed $21 billion in sales in 2021, adding more than 230 new healthcare provider and health system accounts worth nearly $2 billion in 2021 sales as Covid-19 raged around the world, the company said at the time. Based in the northern Chicago suburb of Northfield, Medline has had six decades of consecutive annual sales growth and 43,000 employees worldwide and now has more than $23 billion in annual sales. Medline makes everything from masks, surgical gowns and drapes to sanitizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 08:04
Tesla rival BYD says it will need battery plants in Europe as EV output grows

The post Tesla rival BYD says it will need battery plants in Europe as EV output grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s BYD is already locked into a fast-moving plan to build cars in Europe. Now it says batteries have to follow. On Wednesday, during an auto industry event in Milan, Alfredo, the company’s European adviser, made it clear: if BYD is serious about making EVs locally, it can’t keep flying batteries in from China. The company’s factory in Hungary is almost ready and should start running by the end of this year. A second plant in Turkey is set for 2026. These two alone will give BYD the capacity to build about 500,000 cars a year in Europe. That’s a huge change from where the company started, which is with selling only electric cars in Europe. Now it’s adding plug-in hybrids to the mix, because European buyers seem to like the flexibility. BYD lays out the options for its next big move Alfredo said the company hasn’t decided what comes next. It’s weighing two options: a third car plant or its first battery facility in the region. Either way, BYD is not slowing down. “It does not make sense to invest in car assembly but bring batteries from China,” he told the audience in Milan. “Several factors come into play when choosing a new location,” Alfredo said, pointing to things like energy prices. “Energy cost is objectively one of the most important competitiveness factors,” he added, since both types of factories use a ton of electricity. Right now, the focus is on getting Hungary’s plant running at full speed. But BYD is already talking to governments across Europe about where it might set up its next base. The company says it wants all the EVs it sells in Europe to be built in Europe by 2027. That goal is meant to help the company avoid EU import tariffs. And for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 07:55
Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster adoption

The post Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption. Summary Canton Network has integrated Chainlink to leverage solutions like Data Streams and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to accelerate adoption. The strategic partnership also sees Chainlink Labs join Canton Network as a super validator. Chainlink’s total value secured recently hit $100 billion. Canton, a permissionless blockchain for institutional finance, is joining forces with Chainlink amid a strategic partnership that will see it adopt Chainlink’s Data Streams, SmartData and cross-chain interoperability protocol, as well as join the Chainlink Scale program.  The platform’s integration of data streams and CCIP among other solutions will help bolster overall adoption of the Canton Network by institutions, the team said in a blog post. Chainlink (LINK)’s footprint in the decentralized finance market has seen its total value secured surpass $100 billion, while its network has powered over $25 trillion in transaction value. Canton Network’s move to join the Chainlink Scale program enables it to bring the oracle network’s services to institutions, with key benefits including cost-efficient and secure integration. As for expansion, Cantom says it includes leveraging Chainlink to advance adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, payments, and digital identity on the Canton Network. “By bringing its community and solutions to Canton, Chainlink not only strengthens our governance and resilience, but also broadens the opportunities for innovators across traditional and decentralized finance,” said Yuval Rooz, chief executive officer of Digital Asset. Adoption by large banks and financial institutions Canton Network counts major banks and financial heavyweights among its participants, including BNP Paribas, HSBC, Bank of America, Bank of China, Banco Santander, Morgan Stanley, SBI Digital Asset Holdings, and Nasdaq. The blockchain processes roughly $280 billion in daily repos and runs on an ecosystem of more than 500 validators, including 30 designated super…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 07:54
