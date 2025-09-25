2025-09-26 Friday

Coinbase, Sony Innovation and a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion

The post Coinbase, Sony Innovation and a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Ventures led a VC round with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed to back Bastion, a provider of licensed stablecoin issuance. Summary Coinbase Ventures led a $14.6 million round in Bastion, joined by Sony, a16z, Samsung Next, and Hashed. The funding pushes Bastion’s total raised above $40 million as it expands regulated stablecoin infrastructure for enterprises. Backers see Bastion’s compliance-first model as key to meeting surging institutional demand for stablecoins. According to a press release dated Sept. 24, the $14.6 million strategic round, which also attracted capital from Samsung Next and Hashed, pushes Bastion’s total funding past the $40 million mark. The company stated that it will utilize the new capital to scale the adoption of its product suite, which is designed to enable enterprises to issue, custody, and integrate stablecoins within their existing operations while maintaining full regulatory compliance. “Bastion is growing to meet significant demand for regulated stablecoin infrastructure from some of the world’s largest enterprises,” Bastion CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq said. “The evolution of our financial system will continue to accelerate as digital assets and stablecoin adoption proliferates, and Bastion is positioned to help businesses build world-changing financial products.” Bastion’s roots and the broader stablecoin surge Bastion’s origins date back to 2023, when it was founded by Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy, both former executives from a16z’s crypto team. The company initially secured $25 million in a seed round led by a16z crypto, with a broader focus on web3 adoption. Its strategic pivot to concentrate on stablecoin infrastructure reflects a clear-eyed recognition of where the most pressing institutional demand has emerged. Notably, the founders built Bastion from the ground up with regulatory compliance as its cornerstone, securing an NYDFS trust charter to serve as a foundational element of its offering. Coinbase’s Chief…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 08:33
HBAR Plunges to $0.217 Before Staging Strong Recovery Rally

The post HBAR Plunges to $0.217 Before Staging Strong Recovery Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR traded with sharp volatility over a 23-hour window from September 23 to 24, gaining just 0.90% despite wide intraday swings. The token ranged between $0.217 and $0.225, with the critical 04:00 session on September 24 marking a steep drop to $0.217 before a strong rebound. That zone now acts as support, while $0.225 remains firm resistance. Trading volumes suggest institutional players stepped in during the selloff. Turnover hit 97.05 million at 04:00, far above the 37.89 million average, signaling accumulation at lower levels. Later, selling pressure returned, with HBAR slipping from $0.224 to $0.223 in the final hour of trading on volume nearly triple the norm. The volatility came alongside a major development: Canary Capital’s filing for a spot HBAR ETF with a 1.95% expense ratio. Analysts say the move underscores institutional recognition of Hedera’s hashgraph technology and could support long-term growth, with price targets of $0.50 by 2025–2026 and $1.60 or more by 2030. In the near term, HBAR’s performance hinges on whether support at $0.217–$0.218 holds and if institutional demand continues to offset selling pressure around $0.225. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Highlight Support Levels Support zone established at $0.217-$0.218 during session lows Resistance ceiling forms near $0.225 throughout trading period Volume explosion to 97.05 million at 04:00 confirms institutional buying $0.007 trading range represents 3.22% volatility across 23-hour window Final hour volume triples to 1.79 million, signaling distribution pressure Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/hbar-plunges-to-usd0-217-before-staging-strong-recovery-rally
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 08:32
Dogecoin Whale Accumulation Tops 280M DOGE — MAGACOIN FINANCE Flagged For 30x ROI Potential

The post Dogecoin Whale Accumulation Tops 280M DOGE — MAGACOIN FINANCE Flagged For 30x ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are buzzing as Dogecoin (DOGE) whales dramatically increase their holdings, signaling renewed confidence in the meme giant just as ETF speculation intensifies in the U.S. On-chain trackers report over 280M DOGE accumulated in a week, sparking a rally that reinforced DOGE’s reputation as the original meme play with staying power. At the same time, analysts are drawing parallels with early-cycle setups and pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE as the breakout candidate in the altcoin sector. Projections call for a potential 30x ROI by 2025, making it a compelling companion narrative alongside Dogecoin’s whale-driven surge. Dogecoin Whale Accumulation: Latest Trends On-chain analytics reveal that large wallets (100M–1B DOGE) have collectively added over 910M DOGE between Sept. 15–19, including the headline-grabbing 280M DOGE in just four days. This buying spree coincided with a price rebound from $0.26 to $0.28, an 8% rally widely attributed to reduced open-market supply. Retail traders quickly joined in, following what’s known as the “follow-the-whale effect.” Historically, these accumulation spikes have preceded major cycle rallies — DOGE’s run to $0.70 in 2021 was fueled by nearly identical whale dynamics. Technically, DOGE has now secured $0.25 as support, while eyeing $0.30 as the next breakout level. Analysts suggest that if ETF approval provides a new demand catalyst, DOGE could realistically target $1 in the mid-term, with $5 in a full-cycle extension. MAGACOIN FINANCE: 30x Breakout Case Whale accumulation has always been the early signal of breakout cycles. Now, alongside Dogecoin’s 280M haul, analysts flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as the community-driven altcoin with room for 10,000%-style runs — a 30x ROI play for 2025. Positioned as a scarcity-structured altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE is building momentum through a unique combination of: Deflationary tokenomics (burn mechanics reducing circulating supply) Audited security (CertiK/HashEx) Community-driven branding that echoes the viral strength of DOGE in its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 08:20
Cardano Price Prediction: $2 ADA Still in Sight — But MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Tipped for 14,000% Upside

The crypto market is entering a decisive stretch in 2025, with investors closely watching whether established projects can maintain momentum while new challengers carve out their space. Cardano (ADA), one of the most widely followed altcoins, is building a strong case for a recovery toward the $2 mark after months of steady whale accumulation and [...] The post Cardano Price Prediction: $2 ADA Still in Sight — But MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Tipped for 14,000% Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 08:00
XRP DeFi Gets Major Boost as Flare’s ‘FXRP’ Goes Live

The post XRP DeFi Gets Major Boost as Flare’s ‘FXRP’ Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare has introduced FXRP, a wrapper of XRP which allows the token to be utilized in decentralized finance. This is a major move by the two networks. Accordingly, the XRP can be a 1:1 ERC-20 token on Flare blockchain. Flare’s FAssets System Goes Live, Locking Over $7.1 Million in XRP Within Hours Within hours of launch, more than $7.1 million worth of XRP had already flowed into Flare’s core vault, according to data shared by an XRP validator (@Vet_XO). That figure is climbing, with minting activity showing strong early demand for the new asset. Flare launched fXRP. So far $7,100,000 is in the core XRP Vault, steadily increasing. Minting is already happening and i was looking to checkout how the on chain stats are doing on this launch. This is a decentralized process btw. pic.twitter.com/HVxrut8FhG — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 24, 2025 Users can now lock XRP and mint FXRP through the FAssets system by Flare. This provides them with collateralized and decentralized access to DeFi services. This system lets XRP act as collateral, liquidity or staking capital for DeFi protocols on the Flare network. This will provide XRP holders with fresh opportunities beyond payments and money transfer use cases to wider decentralized finance purposes. RippleX (the development arm of Ripple) highlighted that FXRP enables lending, borrowing, and yield generation opportunities that were not previously available for XRP holders. This potential is already drawing institutional interest. Firms like Everything Blockchain have adopted Flare’s XRP DeFi framework for treasury management. Flare cofounder Hugo Philion called the launch a culmination of years of development. He thanked validators, infrastructure providers, and partners for supporting the network since its early days. Philion also credited a 2018 conversation with Ripple’s David Schwartz, also known as Joel Katz, as a pivotal moment that shaped the project.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:59
SHIB at $1: Why the Math Fails

The post SHIB at $1: Why the Math Fails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB at $1 would need $589T market cap, nearly 5x global GDP and 140x crypto’s size Token burns slow while volumes fall 22%, keeping Shiba Inu stuck in tight ranges SHIB trades at $0.0000122, showing volatility between $0.0000119 and $0.00001226 Shiba Inu (SHIB) has long attracted bold calls for a run to $1, but the math shows how far that goal is from reality. With a circulating supply of 589.24 trillion tokens, a $1 price would demand a $589 trillion market cap. That’s nearly five times global GDP of $114 trillion and more than 140 times today’s $4 trillion crypto market cap. Analysts point to this mismatch as the clearest obstacle. Token Burns: Still Too Slow Token burns were designed to chip away at SHIB’s vast supply. But the pace has slowed, leaving little impact on circulating levels. Without significant acceleration, supply remains the bottleneck for major price appreciation. Related: Shiba Inu Breakout Puts $0.000018 in Sight as Traders Test Key Resistance Current Market Action Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu traded at $0.00001223, representing a marginal 0.13% increase.  Market capitalization stood at $7.21 billion, mirroring its fully diluted valuation. However, the trading activity fell with a 24-hour volume of $200.54 million, down 22.35% compared to the prior day. Volatility in Meme Assets Chart data shows Shiba Inu experienced fluctuations during the observed period. The token peaked near $0.00001226 before retreating below $0.0000120 late in the evening. A rebound followed, but further declines pushed prices close to $0.0000119 in early trading hours. By mid-morning on September 24, SHIB regained momentum and stabilized above $0.0000122. Market capitalization trends followed these shifts, balancing early losses with later gains. While the token continues to trade within a narrow band, its movement displays the volatility of high-supply meme assets.  Unless demand expands or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:57
Why a New Ohio Bill Could Restrict AI Personhood Claims

The post Why a New Ohio Bill Could Restrict AI Personhood Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill formally prohibiting AI personhood. In some situations, corporations can legally count as persons already, so this bill isn’t necessarily related to AGI. Claggett’s bill describes a number of restrictions: LLM protocols can’t own property, directly manage human employees, be held liable for a crime, and more. These “common sense” regulations could significantly impact corporate policies. Sponsored Sponsored Can AI Achieve Personhood? Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is a core long-term goal in the US AI industry. Many LLM developers genuinely believe that these models can achieve true sentience, functionally becoming independent intelligences. Whether or not AI can ever reach personhood like this, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to preempt the discussion with a new bill: New bill introduced in Ohio yesterday would declare AI systems legally “non-sentient”. HB469 prohibits any AI from being granted “legal personhood”, or being considered to have consciousness under the law. Fascinating area of law developing behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/aLDkZgLnkB — Julian Fahrer (@Julian__Fahrer) September 24, 2025 If HB 469, introduced by Thaddeus Claggett, passes, AI protocols could never achieve legal personhood in the state of Ohio. This restriction wouldn’t only concern AGI; in the US, some corporations legally count as persons for certain business functions. Claggett’s bill takes aim at many of these. Sponsored Sponsored For example, this bill would prohibit LLM software from becoming “any officer, director, or manager” over human beings at any place of work or other organization. An AI could not legally hold or control any property independently, even in the event of AI-generated content. If a protocol directly or indirectly violates the law, a human being must bear criminal liability. In other words, these AI personhood restrictions would establish crucially important precedents for this growing industry. After all, if a self-driving car runs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 07:48
Tesla rival BYD outlines battery plant requirement in Europe as EV output grows

China’s BYD is already locked into a fast-moving plan to build cars in Europe. Now it says batteries have to follow. On Wednesday, during an auto industry event in Milan, Alfredo, the company’s European adviser, made it clear: if BYD is serious about making EVs locally, it can’t keep flying batteries in from China. The company’s factory in Hungary is almost ready and should start running by the end of this year. A second plant in Turkey is set for 2026. These two alone will give BYD the capacity to build about 500,000 cars a year in Europe. That’s a huge change from where the company started, which is with selling only electric cars in Europe. Now it’s adding plug-in hybrids to the mix, because European buyers seem to like the flexibility. BYD lays out the options for its next big move Alfredo said the company hasn’t decided what comes next. It’s weighing two options: a third car plant or its first battery facility in the region. Either way, BYD is not slowing down. “It does not make sense to invest in car assembly but bring batteries from China,” he told the audience in Milan. “Several factors come into play when choosing a new location,” Alfredo said, pointing to things like energy prices. “Energy cost is objectively one of the most important competitiveness factors,” he added, since both types of factories use a ton of electricity. Right now, the focus is on getting Hungary’s plant running at full speed. But BYD is already talking to governments across Europe about where it might set up its next base. The company says it wants all the EVs it sells in Europe to be built in Europe by 2027. That goal is meant to help the company avoid EU import tariffs. And for now, plug-in hybrids will likely dominate sales, according to Stella, the company’s EVP. Fully electric models are still part of the plan, but BYD sees hybrids as the near-term money maker. On top of all that, Alfredo had something to say about Warren Buffett. Last month, Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, finished selling its full stake in BYD after 17 years. Some thought that move meant he was losing trust in the company. Alfredo wasn’t having it. “Buffett made a profit of 20 times the capital he invested. He did very well to do what he did,” he said. “We’ve been extremely glad to have had Buffett, but the fact that he monetised his position is exactly what Berkshire Hathaway does for a living: buying, earning and selling.” Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:41
Nearly All Coders Now Use AI—But Nobody Trusts It, Google Finds

Google’s DORA survey found developers were hooked on AI coding tools yet treated their output like junk mail.
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:14
Jerome Powell said ‘risks shifted’ this week: How crypto analysts reacted

Here's why experts are not worried about Powell's stance.
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:00
