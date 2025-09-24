CleanSpark investors' class action lawsuit approved by court

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Bloomberg, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that CleanSpark Inc. investors can file a class action lawsuit on behalf of all shareholders alleging misrepresentations regarding the company's transition from clean energy to Bitcoin mining. The court found that CleanSpark 's argument that individual issues take precedence over common issues was unfounded, and that the company's defense of investor reliance was inapplicable at the class action certification stage. Plaintiff Darshan Hasthantra was also recognized as a representative.