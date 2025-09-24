MEXC-beurs
What This Means For Crypto Investors
The post What This Means For Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means For Crypto Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial US Market Downturn: What This Means for Crypto Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-market-downturn-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:39
A whale once again spent $6 million USDC to buy HYPE, with a floating profit of over $7 million.
PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Onchain Lens , a whale injected $ 6 million in USDC into the HyperLiquid platform nine months later, primarily to purchase HYPE tokens. The address currently holds 285,466 HYPE tokens , with a market capitalization of approximately $ 12.99 million and a floating profit of $ 7.16 million. The whale still holds $ 2.06 million in USDC for subsequent purchases.
PANews
2025/09/25 08:35
Aster’s Climb: $1.25B Open Interest Tests Hyperliquid’s Authority
Aster runs as a decentralised perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain. It saw open interest jump from 3.72 million dollars to 1.25 billion in under a week. That is a huge increase, like 33,500 percent. Now, Aster pushes as the top coin in the DeFi. It challenges HYPE for the lead in perpetual trading. Aster’s […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 08:13
Aster increases the holding time RH points to 5 times
PANews reported on September 25th that Aster announced it would increase its "holding time score" (Rh points) by five times, effectively rewarding traders for long-term holding. Officials stated that the longer a position is held, the more Rh points will be awarded.
PANews
2025/09/25 08:10
CleanSpark investors' class action lawsuit approved by court
PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Bloomberg, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that CleanSpark Inc. investors can file a class action lawsuit on behalf of all shareholders alleging misrepresentations regarding the company's transition from clean energy to Bitcoin mining. The court found that CleanSpark 's argument that individual issues take precedence over common issues was unfounded, and that the company's defense of investor reliance was inapplicable at the class action certification stage. Plaintiff Darshan Hasthantra was also recognized as a representative.
PANews
2025/09/25 08:04
Countdown to Launch Begins as Final Amendments on XRP Spot ETF Filings Expected This Week
Prospective issuers of spot crypto ETFs, including those tied to XRP and Solana, are to submit final amendments to their applications in the coming days. Nate Geraci, the President of NovaDius Wealth Management, shared the notice in an X post today, citing a Reuters report.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 23:52
Top Trader Calls XRP Short — Here’s What Happened
A high-profile crypto trader known as Trader Daink called for a short on XRP, expecting lower lows. Earlier today, the price of XRP dipped to $2.80 before bulls stepped in to defend the psychological support.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 23:46
Market Research Reveals How Much Bitcoin You May Need to Retire by 2035
Market research has provided data on how much Bitcoin the average investor would need to retire by 2035. Notably, Bitcoin is now becoming a serious part of retirement conversations, especially as the U.S.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 23:15
Flare CEO Reveals How XRP Can Work Harder for Holders in DeFi
Flare Network CEO Hugo Philion has shed more insight on Firelight, its liquid staking protocol designed to expand XRP holders’ access to DeFi opportunities. Speaking in an interview on the Thinking Crypto podcast, Philion explained that the initiative allows users to deposit their XRP into Firelight and mint a staked version of the asset.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 21:53
XRP Holders Now Have Only 10 Days to Claim NIGHT Tokens
Holders of XRP and Cardano (ADA) may be at risk of missing out on a historic airdrop. Notable Cardano community member Rick McCracken has sent a gentle reminder to eligible beneficiaries of the Midnight (NIGHT) airdrop.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 20:56
