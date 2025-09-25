2025-09-26 Friday

Australia releases draft regulation for crypto asset platforms

Australia releases draft regulation for crypto asset platforms

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Decrypt , the Australian government has released draft regulations for cryptoasset platforms, proposing to extend financial services laws to the crypto industry. The draft requires operators to obtain an Australian Financial Services License and establish two types of platforms: digital asset platforms and custodial platforms. These regulations must manage conflicts of interest, provide dispute resolution mechanisms, and meet custody and settlement standards. The new regulations cover wrapped tokens, public token infrastructure, and staking services, giving regulators flexibility to adjust regulations. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has already implemented a licensing exemption for stablecoin intermediaries, and the relevant legislation is currently under public comment.
PANews2025/09/25 08:37
Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community

Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community

The post Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web3 financial platform Uphold has issued a crucial scam alert to XRP and the broader crypto community. In a tweet, Uphold noted a sharp rise in fake accounts on X impersonating Uphold employees or support channels, some even displaying the standard blue check mark. 🚨 Scam Alert! We’ve seen a sharp rise in fake accounts on 𝕏 impersonating Uphold employees or support channels, some even showing the standard blue check. ⚠️ Important: These are NOT Uphold employees. Only accounts with the Uphold Verified badge (our logo next to the handle)… — Uphold (@UpholdInc) September 24, 2025 Uphold stated, most importantly, that these are not Uphold employees, as only accounts with the Uphold Verified badge (with its logo next to the handle) are official. In the wake of fake X accounts parading as Uphold employees, the exchange warns crypto users not to engage with such accounts and also to report them. In case of doubt, they should verify information from official Uphold channels. In 2023, Ripple announced its partnership with Uphold to provide Ripple with enhanced crypto liquidity capabilities to underpin and boost its cross-border payments infrastructure. Uphold was also named exchange partner for Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, when it launched globally in December 2024. What’s coming for XRP Ledger? According to the recently updated institutional DeFi roadmap for the XRP Ledger, the most significant near-term milestone is the launch of XRPL’s native lending protocol, scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year. A core design principle for XRPL programmability is to extend functionality without compromising the network’s reliability and simplicity. This year, progress has been made on extensions, which allow developers to add small, verifiable pieces of code to native features, such as escrows or AMMs. This modular approach enables “Smart Escrows” with custom release conditions, without the risks associated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 08:29
AML Software sues Athena Bitcoin and others for allegedly stealing Bitcoin ATM source code

AML Software sues Athena Bitcoin and others for allegedly stealing Bitcoin ATM source code

PANews reported on September 25th that AML Software has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Athena Bitcoin , Taproot Acquisition Enterprises , PSBC , and Jordan Mirch , accusing them of fraudulently stealing nearly 3,000 Bitcoin ATMs and their proprietary computer source code. The lawsuit alleges copyright infringement, trade secret misappropriation, and the distribution of infringing software throughout Florida. AML Software seeks an injunction and compensatory damages.
PANews2025/09/25 08:16
Position Yourself for Profits: 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Skyrocket Before the Rally

Position Yourself for Profits: 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Skyrocket Before the Rally

What if the choice of one coin today could be the difference between stagnant growth and life-changing returns tomorrow? Investors in 2025 are facing a market where meme coins are no longer just cultural trends but potential wealth multipliers. With volatility on one side and opportunity on the other, the right pick could unlock massive [...] The post Position Yourself for Profits: 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Skyrocket Before the Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 08:15
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Gets Married In Glamorous Celebration

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Gets Married In Glamorous Celebration

Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, announced on social media that he married Tara Milsti after a weekend ceremony, posting a photo and a short note on September 22, 2025. According to his post on X, he wrote that marrying Tara “this past weekend takes the cake” and called the coming chapter “so much sweeter.” […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 08:00
Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision for Ethereum’s Future

Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin's Crucial Safety Vision for Ethereum's Future

BitcoinWorld Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision for Ethereum’s Future Ethereum’s future hinges on continuous innovation, and at the heart of its next major leap is the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. Recently, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin underscored a critical point: safety is the absolute top priority for this pivotal network enhancement. This isn’t just about speed; it’s about building a robust and secure foundation for the decentralized world. Understanding the significance of the Fusaka upgrade helps us appreciate the meticulous planning behind Ethereum’s evolution. Why is the Fusaka Upgrade So Important for Ethereum? The Ethereum network is constantly evolving to meet the demands of a growing ecosystem. The Fusaka upgrade represents a significant step forward, primarily focusing on enhancing scalability and security. Buterin’s emphasis on safety highlights the careful approach core developers are taking to ensure the network remains resilient. At the core of this upgrade is a feature called PeerDAS. This technical innovation is designed to revolutionize how nodes interact with blockchain data. It’s not just a minor tweak; it’s essential infrastructure for the long-term health of Ethereum. Enhanced Scalability: PeerDAS will enable the network to handle more transactions efficiently. Improved Security: Nodes can verify and reconstruct blocks without needing to store all data, reducing the burden on individual participants. Future-Proofing: This feature is crucial for both Layer 1 and Layer 2 scaling solutions, paving the way for broader adoption. Understanding PeerDAS: A Glimpse into Scalability What exactly is PeerDAS, and why is it so vital? PeerDAS, short for “Peer Data Availability Sampling,” allows Ethereum nodes to check if all data for a block is available, even if they don’t download the entire block themselves. Think of it like a smart sampling method. Traditionally, nodes would need to store every piece of data to ensure the network’s integrity. However, as Ethereum scales, this becomes increasingly impractical. PeerDAS addresses this by: Enabling light clients to participate more effectively. Reducing the hardware requirements for running a node. Ultimately supporting a more decentralized and robust network. This mechanism is a game-changer for how Ethereum manages its ever-increasing data load, directly contributing to the success of the Fusaka upgrade. Navigating the Blob Expansion: A Conservative Approach Another key aspect of the Fusaka upgrade involves increasing the number of “blobs.” Blobs are essentially temporary data packets designed to hold transaction data for Layer 2 rollups. They are crucial for improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of these scaling solutions. Buterin stated that the number of blobs will be increased “conservatively at first.” This cautious approach underscores the commitment to safety. Rushing to expand blob capacity could introduce unforeseen risks, potentially compromising network stability. The gradual increase allows developers to: Monitor network performance in real-time. Address any potential bottlenecks or vulnerabilities. Ensure a smooth and secure transition for the entire ecosystem. This careful expansion is a testament to the development team’s dedication to making the Fusaka upgrade a success without compromising Ethereum’s foundational security. What Challenges Does the Fusaka Upgrade Address? The Fusaka upgrade is designed to tackle some of Ethereum’s most pressing challenges head-on. As the network grows, issues like transaction costs, processing speed, and data storage become more pronounced. This upgrade directly targets these areas. By implementing PeerDAS and carefully expanding blob capacity, Ethereum aims to: Reduce Transaction Fees: More efficient data handling can lead to lower gas costs for users. Increase Throughput: The network will be able to process a higher volume of transactions per second. Enhance Decentralization: Lower hardware requirements for nodes make it easier for more individuals to participate, strengthening the network’s decentralized nature. These improvements are not just technical advancements; they translate directly into a better user experience and a more accessible blockchain for everyone. The Road Ahead: Fusaka Upgrade Timeline and Impact Ethereum core developers have set a tentative date of December 3 for the Fusaka upgrade. While dates in blockchain development can sometimes shift, this target provides a clear indication of the project’s momentum. The successful deployment of the Fusaka upgrade will have far-reaching implications: It will solidify Ethereum’s position as a leading blockchain for decentralized applications. It will accelerate the adoption of Layer 2 solutions, making Ethereum more practical for everyday use. It reinforces the network’s commitment to continuous improvement and robust security. This upgrade isn’t just another technical milestone; it’s a foundational step towards a more scalable, secure, and user-friendly Ethereum ecosystem. In conclusion, Vitalik Buterin’s unwavering focus on safety for the Fusaka upgrade underscores Ethereum’s commitment to building a resilient and future-proof blockchain. With innovations like PeerDAS and a conservative approach to blob expansion, the upgrade promises to significantly enhance scalability, security, and decentralization. As the tentative December 3rd date approaches, the crypto community eagerly anticipates the positive impact this pivotal upgrade will have on Ethereum’s journey towards mass adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Fusaka upgrade? The Fusaka upgrade is an upcoming enhancement to the Ethereum network, primarily focused on improving scalability and security through features like PeerDAS and an increase in data blobs. Who is Vitalik Buterin, and what is his role in the Fusaka upgrade? Vitalik Buterin is the co-founder of Ethereum. He has emphasized that safety is the top priority for the Fusaka upgrade, guiding its development philosophy. What is PeerDAS, and how does it relate to the Fusaka upgrade? PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling) is a core feature of the Fusaka upgrade that allows nodes to verify and reconstruct blocks without storing all data, which is crucial for Layer 1 and Layer 2 scaling and overall network efficiency. Why is the increase in blobs being done conservatively? The number of blobs (temporary data packets for Layer 2 transactions) is being increased conservatively to prioritize network safety and stability, allowing developers to monitor performance and address any issues gradually. When is the Fusaka upgrade expected to happen? Ethereum core developers have set a tentative date of December 3 for the Fusaka upgrade, though development timelines can sometimes adjust. If you found this insight into the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade valuable, please consider sharing this article with your network. Your support helps us continue to provide timely and in-depth analysis of crucial developments in the crypto space. Join the conversation and spread the word! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum’s price action. This post Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision for Ethereum’s Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:55
Bernstein analysts raised their target price for mining company IREN by about 80% to $75.

Bernstein analysts raised their target price for mining company IREN by about 80% to $75.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to The Block , Bernstein analysts raised their target price for Bitcoin mining company IREN to $ 75 , approximately 80% above Tuesday's closing price, and maintained their "Outperform" rating. Analysts estimate IREN's AI cloud business to generate $ 500 million in annual revenue by early 2026 , given its current 23,000 GPUs . Bernstein attributes 87% of the company's enterprise value to its AI and hosting businesses, with only 13% attributed to Bitcoin mining. IREN's current market capitalization is $ 12.2 billion, surpassing MARA to become the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization.
PANews2025/09/25 07:51
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on the Solana chain

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on the Solana chain

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Whale Alert , at 5:41 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on the Solana blockchain , worth approximately US$250 million.
PANews2025/09/25 07:46
The Bitcoin Bear Market is Here… or at Least That’s What Peter Schiff Thinks

The Bitcoin Bear Market is Here… or at Least That's What Peter Schiff Thinks

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has declared that BTC is in a bear market, citing a 20% drop against gold since its August peak.
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 07:45
PWEASE’s Wild Ride: JD Vance’s Meme Post Sparks 14.8% Gain

PWEASE's Wild Ride: JD Vance's Meme Post Sparks 14.8% Gain

Solana-based meme coin PWEASE got a lot of attention in the crypto space. Do you know why? It happened right after the U.S. Vice President JD Vance shared a self-deprecating meme on social media. That post sparked a quick 65 percent jump in the token’s price over just one hour. The value dipped 24% since […]
Tronweekly2025/09/25 01:30
