Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push

The post Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wonil Suh, Executive Vice President of Wemade, represents Korea’s blockchain gaming evolution. His company launched its blockchain journey seven years ago with the establishment of WEMIX, becoming one of Korea’s most experienced Web3 enterprises. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related operations globally, Wemade operates at unprecedented organizational scale in blockchain gaming. During Korea Blockchain Week’s main event, particularly after sessions featuring US participants including Donald Trump Jr., Suh appeared increasingly confident about stablecoin adoption. His conviction stems from Wemade’s practical experience managing millions of gaming transactions and developing comprehensive blockchain infrastructure. The executive envisions Korean Won stablecoins facilitating everything from K-content consumption to tourism payments worldwide. Why did Wemade launch the stablecoin project, ‘Stable One’, as a gaming company? Sponsored “Wemade initiated our blockchain business seven years ago in 2018, establishing us among Korea’s most experienced companies in this domain with our scale and focused commitment. It’s not that we recently started stablecoins because they’re hot or trendy—we’ve maintained this strategic direction consistently. As a gaming company, we recognized that blockchain technology offers substantial utility in gaming applications, and we’ve witnessed numerous successful implementations within our own gaming portfolio. We’ve accumulated extensive knowledge through managing hundreds of millions of transactions from over 30 games supporting over 1 million monthly concurrent users. We’ve consistently believed this expertise shouldn’t remain proprietary but should benefit the broader industry. Stablecoins represents a pivotal opportunity in this regard. We didn’t merely study the technology—we developed practical applications with it. From this perspective, we possess significant value to contribute to the ecosystem.” Rather than being a direct issuer, Wemade positions itself as a platform provider for stablecoins. Can you explain your partnership model and how you plan to build this consortium approach? “Rather than establishing our own proprietary stablecoin, we believe consortium participation would be…