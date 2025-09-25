2025-09-26 Friday

Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push

The post Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wonil Suh, Executive Vice President of Wemade, represents Korea’s blockchain gaming evolution. His company launched its blockchain journey seven years ago with the establishment of WEMIX, becoming one of Korea’s most experienced Web3 enterprises. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related operations globally, Wemade operates at unprecedented organizational scale in blockchain gaming. During Korea Blockchain Week’s main event, particularly after sessions featuring US participants including Donald Trump Jr., Suh appeared increasingly confident about stablecoin adoption. His conviction stems from Wemade’s practical experience managing millions of gaming transactions and developing comprehensive blockchain infrastructure. The executive envisions Korean Won stablecoins facilitating everything from K-content consumption to tourism payments worldwide. Why did Wemade launch the stablecoin project, ‘Stable One’, as a gaming company? Sponsored “Wemade initiated our blockchain business seven years ago in 2018, establishing us among Korea’s most experienced companies in this domain with our scale and focused commitment. It’s not that we recently started stablecoins because they’re hot or trendy—we’ve maintained this strategic direction consistently. As a gaming company, we recognized that blockchain technology offers substantial utility in gaming applications, and we’ve witnessed numerous successful implementations within our own gaming portfolio. We’ve accumulated extensive knowledge through managing hundreds of millions of transactions from over 30 games supporting over 1  million monthly concurrent users. We’ve consistently believed this expertise shouldn’t remain proprietary but should benefit the broader industry. Stablecoins represents a pivotal opportunity in this regard. We didn’t merely study the technology—we developed practical applications with it. From this perspective, we possess significant value to contribute to the ecosystem.” Rather than being a direct issuer, Wemade positions itself as a platform provider for stablecoins. Can you explain your partnership model and how you plan to build this consortium approach? “Rather than establishing our own proprietary stablecoin, we believe consortium participation would be…
2025/09/25
Will Apple Pay iMessage Bitcoin Feature Tilt Next Crypto Adoption Cycle

The post Will Apple Pay iMessage Bitcoin Feature Tilt Next Crypto Adoption Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s iMessage may soon let users transfer Bitcoin directly, potentially putting crypto in the hands of Apple Pay’s vast user base, in a recent market update. Industry data show roughly 1.56 billion people use iPhones in 2025, about 19% of all global smartphones. Another 624 million have Apple Pay accounts worldwide in 2025. A native Bitcoin payment feature in iMessage would instantly leverage that reach. Apple has not formally announced any Bitcoin tool. Crypto analysts note the significance: even a small uptake by Apple’s network could tilt the next adoption cycle. Crypto Market News: Apple Pay iMessage BTC integration In recent Bitcoin news, a developer release confirmed an iMessage wallet app for Bitcoin. On Sept. 23, 2025 Macadamia Wallet, a Cashu-based Lightning wallet, rolled out version 0.4.0, adding an iMessage extension for “eCash” Bitcoin payments. The Cashu protocol is a Chaumian eCash layer built on Bitcoin that enables private Lightning transactions. Forum reports confirm the change – users can now “message ecash tokens to other Apple users” via iMessage. In practice, this means iPhone owners can send Bitcoin (via Lightning/Cashu) directly through Apple’s Messages app without using external links. Bitcoin news watchers also note Apple’s policy shift on crypto. In May 2025 a U.S. judge ordered Apple to permit external crypto payment links in apps and drop fees on out-of-app crypto purchases. That ruling, combined with Apple’s existing iMessage app framework, clears legal hurdles for in-chat Bitcoin payments – even if Apple itself has not promoted this feature. Apple Ecosystem and Crypto Uptake Apple’s ecosystem scale could magnify any new Bitcoin feature. Apple Pay has grown rapidly – an estimated 624 million global users by 2025 – and is accepted at over 90% of U.S. retailers. Still, Apple has historically kept crypto at arm’s length: aside from Bitcoin-only wallets and the Circle app, Apple restricts cryptocurrencies in…
2025/09/25
Floki unveils first Valhalla tournament: $150,000 prize pool

The post Floki unveils first Valhalla tournament: $150,000 prize pool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Floki unveiled details of the first-ever tournament for its play-to-earn game Valhalla, with qualifiers set for Sept. 30, and the main event in early October. Summary Floki is kicking off its first-ever Valhalla play-to-earn tournament, with qualifiers starting on September 30 and the main event taking place in early October. Players will compete for a $150,000 prize pool—double the initially announced amount—with top prizes including $50,000 for the champion. The tournament highlights Valhalla’s tactical PvP gameplay, upgradeable NFTs, and player-owned economy, marking a major milestone for Floki’s flagship blockchain gaming project on the opBNB mainnet. Valhalla, Floki’s flagship game, launched its play-to-earn metaverse game on the opBNB mainnet in June 2025. After a multi-year development timeline, the tactical strategy game officially went live on June 30, bringing the highly anticipated game to the blockchain gaming scene. Now Floki has announced its debut tournament dates, with players set to share a $150,000 prize pool.  Valhalla tournament – key dates and prizes According to details the Floki (FLOKI) team shared via X on Sept. 24, the Valhalla game tournament begins with qualifiers on Sept. 30, 2025. The main event will happen on Oct. 4-5, offering a total of $150,000 in prizes to 64 winners. That’s double the initially announced prize pool of $75,000. ⚔️ Valhalla Tournament #1 – Everything you need to know ($150,000 prize pool) ⚔️ The wait is over — the first-ever @ValhallaP2E Tournament has arrived! $150,000 in prizes await the top 64 champions, plus bonus rewards for 500 warriors who don’t pass the qualifiers. Here’s… pic.twitter.com/17k6C7YxW7 — FLOKI (@FLOKI) September 24, 2025 Overall, the top champion will walk away with $50,000 while second position offers $20,000 and third to fourth winners $10,000 each. Those who rank 33rd to 64th will each receive $400, Floki noted. Vikings, or warriors taking part…
2025/09/25
US Senate Finance Committee to discuss crypto tax matters next week

A Coinbase executive and three other crypto tax and policy specialists will meet with the Senate Finance Committee next Wednesday to discuss digital asset tax matters. The US Senate Finance Committee is set to hold a hearing next week to discuss how digital assets should be taxed — seemingly in line with the White House’s crypto report released in July. The hearing will be led by the committee’s chair, Mike Crapo, on Wednesday, with Coinbase vice president of tax Lawrence Zlatkin and Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto to testify, according to the notice released on Wednesday.It falls in line with the White House Digital Asset Working Group’s crypto recommendations in July, which called on lawmakers to recognize crypto as a new asset class and tailor existing tax rules for securities and commodities to digital assets.Read more
2025/09/25
Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

The new project will automate stacked indoor farming and share revenues with token holders through NFTs on the peaq network.
2025/09/25
South Korean Ruling Party Launches Crypto Policy-Forming Task Force

The South Korean Democratic Party (DP) says it has launched a new crypto policy-making task force, vowing to “foster growth” in the crypto and blockchain sectors.
2025/09/25
The Next Big Crypto Clash: Hyperliquid vs. Aster Dex in the Race for 10x–50x Gains

The perpetual DEX space is on fire right now. These are decentralized exchanges that let traders buy and sell perpetual futures contracts, derivatives with no expiration date. You don’t actually own the underlying coins. Instead, you trade on the price movements with the option of using leverage. In this fast-moving corner of crypto, not every
2025/09/25
Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Elissa Slotkin (D-NY) are pushing three key oversight officials to probe key Trump administration officials connected to U.S. President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, a September 24 letter from the two U.S. lawmakers reads.Senators Push For ProbeAccording to the Wednesday letter, Slotkin and Warren want a probe launched into David […] The post  Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials, appeared first on Cryptonews.
2025/09/25
Sui Falters, Chainlink Holds, While BullZilla Presale Ignites the Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in With 6000% ROI

The crypto space in 2025 demands more than just hype, it requires projects with solid fundamentals, visionary technology, and undeniable growth potential. Investors, blockchain developers, and financial analysts are actively searching for the top new crypto coins to invest in that combine innovation with tangible returns. Among the most promising assets, BullZilla, Sui, and Chainlink […]
2025/09/25
Australia Drafts Law to Tighten Oversight of Digital Asset Platforms

Australia’s draft bill extends financial services laws to crypto, aiming to boost safeguards and provide clearer rules.
2025/09/25
