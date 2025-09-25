Floki unveils first Valhalla tournament: $150,000 prize pool
Floki unveiled details of the first-ever tournament for its play-to-earn game Valhalla, with qualifiers set for Sept. 30, and the main event in early October. Summary Floki is kicking off its first-ever Valhalla play-to-earn tournament, with qualifiers starting on September 30 and the main event taking place in early October. Players will compete for a $150,000 prize pool—double the initially announced amount—with top prizes including $50,000 for the champion. The tournament highlights Valhalla's tactical PvP gameplay, upgradeable NFTs, and player-owned economy, marking a major milestone for Floki's flagship blockchain gaming project on the opBNB mainnet. Valhalla, Floki's flagship game, launched its play-to-earn metaverse game on the opBNB mainnet in June 2025. After a multi-year development timeline, the tactical strategy game officially went live on June 30, bringing the highly anticipated game to the blockchain gaming scene. Now Floki has announced its debut tournament dates, with players set to share a $150,000 prize pool. Valhalla tournament – key dates and prizes According to details the Floki (FLOKI) team shared via X on Sept. 24, the Valhalla game tournament begins with qualifiers on Sept. 30, 2025. The main event will happen on Oct. 4-5, offering a total of $150,000 in prizes to 64 winners. That's double the initially announced prize pool of $75,000. ⚔️ Valhalla Tournament #1 – Everything you need to know ($150,000 prize pool) ⚔️ The wait is over — the first-ever @ValhallaP2E Tournament has arrived! $150,000 in prizes await the top 64 champions, plus bonus rewards for 500 warriors who don't pass the qualifiers. Here's… pic.twitter.com/17k6C7YxW7 — FLOKI (@FLOKI) September 24, 2025 Overall, the top champion will walk away with $50,000 while second position offers $20,000 and third to fourth winners $10,000 each. Those who rank 33rd to 64th will each receive $400, Floki noted. Vikings, or warriors taking part…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 08:54