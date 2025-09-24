2025-09-26 Friday

Fitell Corporation Secures $100M Financing Facility to Launch Solana Digital Asset Treasury

The post Fitell Corporation Secures $100M Financing Facility to Launch Solana Digital Asset Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Fitell Corporation, a global provider of fitness equipment and health solutions, has joined the cryptocurrency bandwagon after securing a $100M facility to support the launch of its Solana treasury strategy, according to an official announcement today. According to the announcement, the launch of the treasury marks the first Solana-based digital asset treasury to be launched in Australia, pushing the adoption of Solana across global boundaries. Notably, the Solana treasury strategy has been designed to generate outsized yields by deploying SOL assets across a diversified suite of on-chain DeFi and derivatives strategies. This includes structured products such as options, snowballs, on-chain liquidity provisioning, and other highly liquid strategies with managed downside risk.  Notably, each approach offers varying levels of returns, alpha generation, and duration. Returns generated will be reinvested into the treasury reserve, compounding the velocity of SOL accumulation, increasing the SOL-per-share value, and strengthening alignment with the Solana community. Advertisement &nbsp With this development, Fitell has initiated steps toward a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), broadening access and exposure for regional investors to SOL. Following the initial launch of the Solana treasury, the Company plans to rebrand to “Solana Australia Corporation”. Nonetheless, initial  SOL assets will be custodied with BitGo Trust Company, Inc. in the U.S. and staked through institutional-grade infrastructure. In a bid to properly manage and grow the treasury, Fitell has appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisors to lead the Company’s digital asset treasury roadmap. With their proven expertise, the new advisors have been tasked…
Coinbase and Cloudflare to Launch x402 Foundation to Advance AI Payment Standard

The post Coinbase and Cloudflare to Launch x402 Foundation to Advance AI Payment Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare are unleashing a next-gen payment protocol poised to power AI-native economies and redefine internet transactions forever. x402 Foundation Launch Aims to Power the Future of AI-Driven Commerce The push to modernize online payments is gaining momentum as companies explore new standards designed for a digital economy increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence (AI). […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-and-cloudflare-to-launch-x402-foundation-to-advance-ai-payment-standard/
Is a Short-Term Rebound on the Horizon?

The post Is a Short-Term Rebound on the Horizon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) Oversold With RSI at 36.6: Is a Short-Term Rebound on the Horizon? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-ada-oversold-with-rsi-at-36-6-is-a-short-term-rebound-on-the-horizon/
Advancing Private Credit with On-Chain Rails

The post Advancing Private Credit with On-Chain Rails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private credit, namely asset-backed finance (ABF), is among the fastest-growing corners of global finance. Already a $6.1 trillion market, Apollo Global Management sizes the addressable opportunity at over $20 trillion. Yet despite its scale and growing role in financing businesses and consumers worldwide, the industry still runs on excel sheets. The result? Middle- and back-office bloat, cash drag and financing costs up to 30% higher than they should be. It’s like tracking your working hours on a yellow sticky note, mailing it in and waiting 15 days to get paid in 2025. No one would tolerate this way of working. These inefficiencies stem from how ABF is managed today. Unlike corporate credit, where the borrower’s full faith and balance sheet provide the anchor, ABF relies on the contractual cash flows of underlying assets: think BNPL loans, supply chain receivables or small business financing. To manage this complexity, funds like Apollo and Blackstone structure bespoke facilities for originators. These originators can generate thousands of loan requests per month, but drawdowns typically happen weekly at best. In between, capital sits idle, investors absorb cash drag (i.e., the erosion of returns caused by capital sitting idle rather than being deployed into yield-generating loans) and originators resort to using costly equity dollars to bridge gaps. Incumbent managers deploy large operations teams to monitor covenants, verify collateral and manage waterfall payments. This is labor-intensive, error-prone and expensive. A transformative shift is now underway, set to accelerate ABF growth, and also where the web3 tech stack comes into play. At the heart of this is not only better infrastructure enabled by blockchain, but also better money — better because it’s programmable. New entrants can use programmable credit facilities and stablecoin rails to originate faster, fund cheaper and scale. By tokenizing credit facilities and embedding smart contracts…
GSR Expands into Digital Asset Treasuries with New ETF Proposal

TLDR GSR files SEC proposal for a Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF. The ETF will invest in companies holding digital assets in treasuries. Digital asset treasuries saw $20B in venture capital funding recently. SEC’s approval process could fast-track more crypto ETF proposals. Crypto market maker GSR is broadening its reach by proposing a new fund [...] The post GSR Expands into Digital Asset Treasuries with New ETF Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana (SOL) Targets $300, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Be the One to Deliver 25x Profits

The post Solana (SOL) Targets $300, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Be the One to Deliver 25x Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) continues to add to its dominance of the market, with analysts seeing the potential to drive towards $300 as developers and institutions remain keen. While SOL has potential for growth, its upside is quite modest when compared to some of the newer projects. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is now presale for $0.035, is making headlines for its lending-and-borrowing protocol with DeFi emphasis, set to provide real-world adoption and scale-fit utility.  Mutuum Finance is available for $0.035 at presale level 6. The protocol has exceeded more than $16.2 million in funds raised from more than 16,550 holders. With significantly lower price, the majority of investors believe that MUTM can return up to 25x, and this would be one of the top choices for investors seeking more solid returns in the year 2025. Solana Price Prediction Solana (SOL) is fluctuating around $231.50, holding ground below the critical $245–$250 resistance point. Analysts note that SOL will need a clear break above this level to build momentum towards its $270–$300 level that has been projected for Q4. Failure to break through resistance could have the asset stuck in the between $220 and $250 range, and overall market sentiment will be the determiner of whether higher levels are an achievable target. On the other hand, new project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being heralded as having improved growth opportunities. Strong Presale Performance Mutuum Finance has hit Stage Six of presale, with tokens selling at $0.035 after experiencing a 16.17% price increase from the previous round. Investor demand remains strong, with more than 16,550 participants and more than $16.2 million raised in capital. To strengthen platform security, Mutuum Finance is introducing a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The vulnerabilities are categorized into four types, critical, major, minor, and low, in order to ensure proper detection…
Senate Finance Committee to Address Crypto Taxation Next Week

TLDR US Senate to discuss digital asset taxation, with key experts testifying. Hearing aligns with White House’s July crypto taxation recommendations. IRS treats crypto as property, triggering capital gains tax events. Senate hearing seeks clarity on taxing stablecoin payments and crypto earnings. Next week, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing to discuss [...] The post Senate Finance Committee to Address Crypto Taxation Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar Among The Nation’s Top Quarterbacks

The post Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar Among The Nation’s Top Quarterbacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza is all smiles following a win against the Indiana State Sycamores on September 12, 2025 at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has the distinction of having been in three different conferences in as many years. He spent his first three seasons at Cal where he started 19 games with the Golden Bears, whose final year in the Pac-12 was 2023 before moving to the ACC in 2024. The redshirt junior then transferred to Big Ten country to play for Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers. Making the move to IU has proved beneficial for the Miami native, to say the least. Through four games, all wins, Mendoza is second nationally to another Big Ten quarterback, USC’s Jordan Maiava, in pass efficiency and leads the nation in touchdown passes with 14, including five in last week’s demolition of visiting Illinois. He has not thrown an interception. Mendoza, whose redshirt freshman brother, Alberto, is also a QB and made the move from Berkeley to Bloomington as well, heads into Saturday’s game at Iowa having completed 42 of his last 45 passes, a run that began late in the fourth quarter versus Kennesaw State on September 6. His completion percentage of 76.8 is second to another fellow Big Ten signal caller, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. In yet another indication of how things have changed mightily at N0. 11/12 Indiana, which went 11-2 and earned a spot at the CFP table a year ago in Cignetti’s initial season running the program, the numbers Mendoza has compiled through four games have generated Heisman hype. Indeed, it has been quite a month for the 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Mendoza. “I feel locked in,” he said, when speaking to…
Rodney Childers To Make Crew Chief Return With JR Motorsports

The post Rodney Childers To Make Crew Chief Return With JR Motorsports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FONTANA, CA – MARCH 16: Rodney Childers, crew chief for the #4 Busch Beer Ford, driven by Kevin Harvick , stands on pit wall during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Getty Images Rodney Childers is not done with life as a crew chief just yet. The 2014 Nascar Cup Series champion unexpectedly parted ways with Spire Motorsports earlier this year, and has since been seen working on late models with Kevin Harvick. But the 40-time Cup Series winner couldn’t stay away from Nascar for too long. Childers announced this week he will be joining JR Motorsports in the soon-to-be-titled O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently Xfinity Series) with both Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who will be a Cup Series rookie for Trackhouse Racing in 2026, will continue to compete part time for JRM. “I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family,” Childers said. “To see what Dale, Kelley and Mr. H have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.” Childers will be leading the No. 1 team, which is Kvapil’s current ride. Zilisch has nine wins in his first full Xfinity Series season. Kvapil is winless this year, but has six top fives and 13 top 10s in his rookie campaign. “Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” said JRM team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Rodney…
Tether Seeks Up To $20 Billion Funding At $500 Billion Valuation Rivalling OpenAI And SpaceX

The BNB price climbed 3% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,013.17 as of 12.05 a.m. EST on a 9% decrease in daily [...]
