Fitell Corporation Secures $100M Financing Facility to Launch Solana Digital Asset Treasury
The post Fitell Corporation Secures $100M Financing Facility to Launch Solana Digital Asset Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Fitell Corporation, a global provider of fitness equipment and health solutions, has joined the cryptocurrency bandwagon after securing a $100M facility to support the launch of its Solana treasury strategy, according to an official announcement today. According to the announcement, the launch of the treasury marks the first Solana-based digital asset treasury to be launched in Australia, pushing the adoption of Solana across global boundaries. Notably, the Solana treasury strategy has been designed to generate outsized yields by deploying SOL assets across a diversified suite of on-chain DeFi and derivatives strategies. This includes structured products such as options, snowballs, on-chain liquidity provisioning, and other highly liquid strategies with managed downside risk. Notably, each approach offers varying levels of returns, alpha generation, and duration. Returns generated will be reinvested into the treasury reserve, compounding the velocity of SOL accumulation, increasing the SOL-per-share value, and strengthening alignment with the Solana community. Advertisement   With this development, Fitell has initiated steps toward a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), broadening access and exposure for regional investors to SOL. Following the initial launch of the Solana treasury, the Company plans to rebrand to “Solana Australia Corporation”. Nonetheless, initial SOL assets will be custodied with BitGo Trust Company, Inc. in the U.S. and staked through institutional-grade infrastructure. In a bid to properly manage and grow the treasury, Fitell has appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisors to lead the Company’s digital asset treasury roadmap. With their proven expertise, the new advisors have been tasked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 09:44