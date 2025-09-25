MEXC-beurs
Kamino launches security page detailing $4B protections on Solana
The post Kamino launches security page detailing $4B protections on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kamino, Solana’s top lending protocol, launched a dedicated security transparency page. The security page details protections for over $4 billion in user deposits on Kamino. Kamino, Solana’s leading lending protocol, launched a security page today detailing protections for over $4 billion in user deposits. The page highlights the protocol’s comprehensive security framework, including formal verification partnerships and extensive audit history. The security page showcases Kamino’s collaboration with Certora, a formal verification firm that conducted three security verifications for the protocol. Recent checks on lending vaults confirmed zero critical vulnerabilities as of September 2025. Kamino recently completed an advanced fuzzing campaign in partnership with Ackee Blockchain that executed millions of instructions against its smart contracts. The months-long testing process identified zero insolvency risks and zero technical or economic bugs. The protocol has integrated fuzzing into its ongoing code review process, adding to a security stack that includes open sourcing and 18 audits. These measures have supported Kamino’s position as Solana’s most resilient money market, enabling features like borrowing against tokenized equities without bad debt incidents. Kamino operates on Solana, a high-performance blockchain platform that hosts various DeFi protocols. Recent integrations on the platform include restaking vaults and tokenized equities borrowing as of September 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kamino-security-page-solana-4b-protections/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 09:39
Australia Proposes New Law Requiring Licensing for All Crypto Exchanges
Australia is moving forward with plans to strengthen its cryptocurrency regulations, aiming to bring digital asset service providers under the same legal framework as traditional financial institutions. The proposed legislation, currently in draft form, seeks to enhance oversight and protect consumers while fostering clarity for crypto businesses operating within the country’s evolving markets. This development [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/25 09:21
Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision For Ethereum’s Future
The post Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision For Ethereum’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision For Ethereum’s Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Fusaka Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin’s Crucial Safety Vision for Ethereum’s Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fusaka-upgrade-safety-priority/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 09:15
Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms
TLDR Australia introduces new licensing requirements for crypto exchanges. Draft crypto legislation targets key activities like staking and wrapped tokens. Smaller crypto platforms exempt from new rules based on size and risk. Heavy penalties for breaches of new crypto regulations in Australia. Australia is working to tighten regulations for crypto service providers with new draft [...] The post Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 09:07
Solana RWA Market Reaches $671M Record After BlackRock BUIDL Fund Integration
BlackRock introduces Solana as BUIDL fund increasing its RWA to 671M, which demonstrates a strong institutional adoption and rapid blockchain finance formation.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 09:00
Is A Drop To $4,000 Inevitable For Ethereum?
The post Is A Drop To $4,000 Inevitable For Ethereum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent ETH Price Prediction: Is A Drop To $4,000 Inevitable For Ethereum? Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent ETH Price Prediction: Is a Drop to $4,000 Inevitable for Ethereum? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-price-prediction-drop/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:57
Nasdaq-Listed Helius Medical Technologies Bags Over 760,190 SOL For Its New $500 Million Solana Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Nasdaq-Listed Helius Medical Technologies Bags Over 760,190 SOL For Its New $500 Million Solana Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Pantera-backed Helius Medical Technologies has purchased its first Solana tokens, marking the start of a corporate treasury reserve built around the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The company now holds approximately 760,190 tokens, valued at around $167 million, at an average cost of $231 per SOL. Shares of Helius Medical soared over 200% on Sept. 12 after the firm announced it was raising more than $500 million in a private financing round led by crypto-focused US asset manager Pantera Capital and Asian fund manager Summer Capital. Helius said it intends to create an initial SOL position and “significantly scale holdings over the next 12-24 months via best-in-class capital markets program incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies.” “We are excited to embark on our SOL accumulation plan in an efficient manner,” Cosmo Jiang, board observer at HSDT and general partner at Pantera Capital, stated. “The initial accumulation at a lower cost basis than recent market prices, while still retaining the large majority of its capital raised for more opportunistic purchases, showcases how laser-focused the team is on maximizing shareholder value by having market awareness and being responsible stewards of capital.” Solana Adoption Gaining Institutional Momentum Helius is joining the latest wave of new digital asset treasuries (DATs), with public companies pivoting to raise funds and buy alternative cryptocurrencies like Solana, signaling soaring institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin. Advertisement   Helius will rival the recently launched Forward Industries, the Galaxy Digital-backed digital asset strategy company with a $1.65 billion cash pile to build a Solana treasury. The company confirmed last week that it had already scooped up 6.8 million tokens for roughly $1.58 billion. Forward also launched a $4 billion ATM offering last week to bolster its SOL holdings. More corporate crypto treasury firms…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:56
Fusaka to scale data availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin
The post Fusaka to scale data availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fusaka’s PeerDAS system enhances data availability by having nodes verify only a subset of data chunks. PeerDAS is expected to support both Layer 2 and eventual Layer 1 Ethereum scaling as blob capacity increases. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin today outlined how Fusaka plans to scale data availability through its PeerDAS system, marking a novel approach to blockchain architecture where nodes won’t need to download complete data sets. The PeerDAS system operates by having each node request a limited number of data chunks to verify that over 50% of chunks are accessible. “The way PeerDAS works is that each node only asks for a small number of ‘chunks’, as a way of probabilistically verifying that more than 50% of chunks are available,” Buterin explained. “If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.” The initial version requires complete block data to exist in one location during initial broadcasting and reconstruction phases. However, these roles don’t require trust, as Buterin noted: “We only need one honest actor to do them, if there are also 100 dishonest actors the protocol simply bypasses them. And different nodes can perform this task for different blocks.” Future implementations will incorporate cell-level messaging and distributed block building to further decentralize these functions. The cautious development approach will see blob counts increase gradually before accelerating. “This is all new technology, and the core devs are wise to be super cautious on testing, even after they have been working on this for years,” Buterin said. The PeerDAS system is positioned as a crucial component for Layer 2 scaling solutions and eventual Layer 1 scaling when gas limits increase sufficiently to require Layer 1 execution data in blobs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/data-availability-scaling-peerdas-fusaka/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:51
SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Anchor US Crypto Market Leadership
The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Anchor US Crypto Market Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is laying the groundwork for sweeping crypto reforms, signaling upcoming rulemaking, unified oversight, and innovation-friendly exemptions aimed at building long-term clarity and investor confidence. SEC Plans Innovation Exemption in Broader Push for Crypto Market Clarity The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is moving to reshape oversight of digital assets in ways its […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-plans-innovation-exemption-to-anchor-us-crypto-market-leadership/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:47
Ripple (XRP) Bull Claims This New Project Reminds Him of Undervalued XRP at $0.001
XRP was once trading around $0.001. Then, it was difficult to predict its meteoric rise into the top class of global crypto assets. However, those who spotted the opportunity early witnessed life-changing gains as the coin rallied to highs above $3 and became a household name in the digital asset space. Now, a new project,
Coinstats
2025/09/25 08:30
