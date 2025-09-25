Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Vows to Make State ‘Undisputed Leader’ on Bitcoin

The post Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Vows to Make State ‘Undisputed Leader’ on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Former California Assembly majority leader Ian Calderon has vowed to put Bitcoin on California’s balance sheet and back crypto payments for state programs as part of his bid for governor. Calderon previously pushed blockchain policy through AB 2658 and worked with the Satoshi Action Fund. Current bills, AB 1180 and AB 1052, stop short of allowing the state to hold Bitcoin directly. Ian Calderon, a Democrat and former California Assembly majority leader, announced his candidacy for governor with a promise to put Bitcoin at the heart of state policy. “California has always been a leader on technology. It’s time for us to get back to our roots and make California the undisputed leader on Bitcoin,” Calderon tweeted Tuesday. California has always been a leader on technology. It’s time for us to get back to our roots and make California the undisputed leader on Bitcoin. — Ian Calderon (@IanCalderon) September 23, 2025 Calderon has been a staunch advocate of the digital asset, confirming in a livestream earlier on the same day that, once elected, he would “make sure that we hold Bitcoin on our balance sheet” and support crypto payments for state programs. In a separate campaign video, Calderon compared his positioning with the status quo. “My generation pays bills on our phones, we send money to each other with Venmo and we save in Bitcoin,” Calderon said. “But the people running our government, they’re trying to use yesterday’s ideas to solve today’s problems, and it isn’t working.” “Ambitious and daring” Calderon’s statements are not without weight or work behind it. Having left the Assembly in 2020 after three terms, he remained active in the policy space, including work with the Satoshi Action Fund in 2022 that explored legislation to consider Bitcoin as legal tender in the state. Calderon…