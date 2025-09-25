2025-09-26 Friday

B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy

The post B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s newest Bitcoin-focused public company wasted no time putting capital to work. Fresh off its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange, B HODL (AQUIS: HODL) announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million, establishing itself as one of the first British firms to formally adopt a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. The purchase, disclosed Wednesday, comes just a day after B HODL raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) in its IPO to fund a long-term digital asset strategy. With its inaugural buy, B HODL now holds 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin. That position places the company 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding Bitcoin. Following Saylor’s playbook B HODL’s model echoes the trail blazed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the U.S. software company that transformed itself into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.  Since first adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, Saylor’s firm has raised billions through equity offerings and convertible debt, using proceeds to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin. By mid-2025, Strategy’s stash had surpassed 500,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars, acquired at an average cost basis far below current market levels. Saylor often describes Bitcoin as “digital gold” and has positioned his company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s long-term adoption curve. Strategy recently purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562, raising its total holdings to 638,985 BTC The model has three key pillars: disciplined buying (often “buying the dip”), using capital markets to finance purchases, and treating Bitcoin as a non-yielding, inflation-proof balance sheet reserve.  B HODL’s decision to move quickly into Bitcoin mirrors this precedent — with one twist. Rather than a purely passive hold, the UK firm intends to activate its treasury through Lightning, effectively turning its…
‘Hyperliquid-Aligned’ USDH Native Markets Stablecoin Goes Live as HYPE Falls

The post ‘Hyperliquid-Aligned’ USDH Native Markets Stablecoin Goes Live as HYPE Falls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has debuted, after Native Markets won the high-profile bid for the ticker last week. It follows a swarm of crypto companies attempting to win the proposal, including the likes of Paxos, Agora, and Ethena. The launch comes as Hyperliquid faces notable competition from emerging perpetual futures decentralized exchange, Aster. Hyperliquid’s highly anticipated USDH stablecoin has gone live, after the newly formed firm Native Markets won the ticker bid last week. Native Markets claimed that over $15 million worth of the stablecoin was pre-minted in the 24 hours before it went live on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Hyperliquid opened proposals to take over the USDH ticker on the network. As a result, a stream of crypto companies put their hats in the ring, including the likes of Paxos, Agora, and Ethena—the last of those with backing from BlackRock. However, it was Native Markets, a company formed just “months” prior to proposals opening, that won the bid. “The next stage of Hyperliquid’s ascendance will be driven by native stablecoins,” Native Markets co-founder Max Fiege wrote on X. “We’re honored to be leading the charge with USDH and look forward to showing up for the ecosystem every single day.” The next stage of Hyperliquid’s ascendance will be driven by native stablecoins. We’re honored to be leading the charge with USDH and look forward to showing up for the ecosystem every single day. https://t.co/wnaOpwLs4r — max.hl (@fiege_max) September 24, 2025 The primary condition for proposals was for the USDH ticker to be a “Hyperliquid-first” and “Hyperliquid-aligned” stablecoin. Native Markets is doing this by donating half of USDH revenues to Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund, a protocol-driven buy-back fund.  The issuer’s proposal claimed the stablecoin is backed by a mixture of cash and “U.S. treasury equivalents” managed by Bridge—a platform acquired by…
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million

The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has excited the crypto community by making a bold prediction about the future value of Bitcoin. Armstrong predicts that, given current market conditions and progress, the leading cryptocurrency could reach $1 million by 2030. Armstrong urged investors to “think long term,” explaining the key rationale behind the ambitious target in an interview with Fox Business. The Coinbase CEO stated that there are “major supporting factors” that will increase Bitcoin’s value, basing his prediction on three key factors: Regulatory Clarity: Armstrong said emerging regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency market is a major factor. He noted that the US stablecoin “Genius Act” and the broader market structure legislation currently under discussion in the Senate will be a significant turning point for the industry. Institutional Money Flow (Bitcoin ETFs): He noted that the recent launch of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has accelerated the flow of institutional capital into Bitcoin. Armstrong added that Coinbase powers approximately 80% of the ETFs in the market and that he believes this flow will continue. US Strategic Reserve: If the US government were to start holding a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” he suggested, it would “massively increase” demand and other G20 countries would likely follow suit. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-predicts-bitcoin-will-reach-1-million/
Gaia’s Edge OSS Unlocks Decentralized Intelligence

The post Gaia’s Edge OSS Unlocks Decentralized Intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary On-Device AI: Gaia’s Edge OSS Unlocks Decentralized Intelligence Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary On-Device AI: Gaia’s Edge OSS Unlocks Decentralized Intelligence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gaia-on-device-ai-launch/
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 24

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.15% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the $113,188 level. If it happens and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 area. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the daily candle’s closure in terms of yesterday’s bar’s peak.  You Might Also Like If it happens above it, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $114,000-$115,000 zone by the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $110,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $113,199 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-24
XRP and Solana ETF Hype Returns — Price Prediction Momentum Builds Into SEC Decision

XRP and Solana rally on strong ETF speculation as traders watch SEC decisions that could spark institutional inflows and major price moves.
Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Vows to Make State ‘Undisputed Leader’ on Bitcoin

The post Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Vows to Make State ‘Undisputed Leader’ on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Former California Assembly majority leader Ian Calderon has vowed to put Bitcoin on California’s balance sheet and back crypto payments for state programs as part of his bid for governor. Calderon previously pushed blockchain policy through AB 2658 and worked with the Satoshi Action Fund. Current bills, AB 1180 and AB 1052, stop short of allowing the state to hold Bitcoin directly. Ian Calderon, a Democrat and former California Assembly majority leader, announced his candidacy for governor with a promise to put Bitcoin at the heart of state policy. “California has always been a leader on technology. It’s time for us to get back to our roots and make California the undisputed leader on Bitcoin,” Calderon tweeted Tuesday. California has always been a leader on technology. It’s time for us to get back to our roots and make California the undisputed leader on Bitcoin. — Ian Calderon (@IanCalderon) September 23, 2025 Calderon has been a staunch advocate of the digital asset, confirming in a livestream earlier on the same day that, once elected, he would “make sure that we hold Bitcoin on our balance sheet” and support crypto payments for state programs. In a separate campaign video, Calderon compared his positioning with the status quo. “My generation pays bills on our phones, we send money to each other with Venmo and we save in Bitcoin,” Calderon said. “But the people running our government, they’re trying to use yesterday’s ideas to solve today’s problems, and it isn’t working.” “Ambitious and daring” Calderon’s statements are not without weight or work behind it. Having left the Assembly in 2020 after three terms, he remained active in the policy space, including work with the Satoshi Action Fund in 2022 that explored legislation to consider Bitcoin as legal tender in the state. Calderon…
Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth

The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40%, reaching 241,700. This growth coincides with a digital asset market valuation surpassing $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to 2025 Crypto Wealth Report, published by the investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. The surge is largely driven by Bitcoin’s strong price performance and growing institutional adoption. Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin Created 145,100 New Millionaires, Up 70% YoY The number of investors holding more than $1 million in BTC rose 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Approximately 60% of the total 241,700 crypto millionaires come from Bitcoin, with 450 considered centimillionaires, owning $100 million or more. Among newly minted crypto billionaires, 36 individuals now control massive stakes, 17 of whom hold primarily Bitcoin assets, reflecting a 55% year-over-year increase in what the report calls a “historic” wealth surge. Henley & Partners notes, “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting US President and First Lady.” The current state of crypto millionaires / Source: Henley & Partners These numbers are small in the broader context: UBS’s latest Global Wealth Report estimates there are 60 million millionaires worldwide, meaning crypto millionaires represent only 0.4%. The study also estimates total global crypto users at 590 million, approximately 7.4% of the world’s 8 billion population, up 5% from the previous year. Bitcoin holders account for 295 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a foundational financial tool. Experts note it is increasingly leveraged as collateral and a store of value, indicating a move toward a parallel financial system. Sponsored Sponsored “Bitcoin is no longer just an investment; it’s becoming a base currency for wealth preservation,” said Philipp A. Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies. Which Countries Are Most Crypto-Friendly Henley’s Crypto…
GriffinAI responds to $GAIN-related questions: investigating the specific situation

PANews reported on September 25 that GriffinAI issued a statement regarding the $GAIN -related incident, saying that the team is investigating the issue and will release detailed explanations after obtaining more information.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price.
