Trump tariff threat looms over robotics and medical devices

Trump tariff threat looms over robotics and medical devices

The post Trump tariff threat looms over robotics and medical devices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fanuc robotic arm moves bins of products during a media tour of the Amazon.com Inc. DAB2 fulfillment center in Daytona Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. The DAB2 fulfillment center is Amazon’s seventh robotics fulfillment center in Florida. Photographer: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images The Trump administration has launched national security investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machinery and medical devices, a move that could pave the way for fresh tariffs and raise costs for consumers, hospitals and manufacturers. The Department of Commerce said Wednesday that the probes, opened Sept. 2 under the “Section 232” of the Trade Expansion Act, will assess whether such imports threaten U.S. national security, according to Federal Register filings. The latest probes expand the list of items that could be exposed to higher tariffs to include personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves and other medical consumables, including syringes, needles and prescription drugs. They also extend to imported medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds and diagnostic and treatment devices like pacemakers, insulin pumps and heart valves. The probes could be used as justification for fresh sectoral tariffs aimed at boosting domestic production of goods deemed critical to national security. The department is seeking comments from companies on their projected demand for these products and whether domestic production can meet local demand and the role of foreign supply chains. Firms are also invited to outline the impact of foreign subsidies and what the administration described as “predatory trade practices.” The Trump administration has previously invoked Section 232 to impose levies on automobiles and parts, copper, steel and aluminum. Investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and chip components such as silicon wafers, chipmaking equipment and related downstream products are also ongoing, reflecting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:43
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ return draws 6.26 million viewers, ABC parent Disney says

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' return draws 6.26 million viewers, ABC parent Disney says

The post ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ return draws 6.26 million viewers, ABC parent Disney says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. File photo: “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned to air Tuesday night, generating 6.26 million total viewers despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households, according to data from Nielsen shared by Disney. This viewership is exponentially higher than average. During the 2024-2025 season, a period that ran from September to May, Kimmel’s average viewership was 1.42 million. The pretaped show, which airs on the Disney-owned ABC, marked the first time host Jimmy Kimmel publicly addressed his suspension from late night following comments he made during a previous show’s monologue that criticized members of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement for their reaction to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” In addition to linear ratings, Kimmel’s monologue, which clocked in at over 28 minutes, garnered more than 26 million views across YouTube and social platforms, Disney reported Wednesday. The company also touted that Tuesday’s show earned its highest rating among adults aged 18 to 49 years in more than a decade. “[Trump] tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show,” Kimmel joked Tuesday during his monologue. “Backfired bigly.” Local station owners Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair both said they would preempt the show’s return on Tuesday, meaning many markets across the country were not able to watch the program through local channels. Together, the two companies own roughly 70 ABC affiliate stations. According to Disney and Nielsen that preemption impacted a little less than one-fourth of the country. Nextstar and Sinclair said they would preempt the show last week following comments from from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr that suggested ABC and its affiliate stations could be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:22
Coinbase, Sony Get In On The Stablecoin Action

Coinbase, Sony Get In On The Stablecoin Action

The post Coinbase, Sony Get In On The Stablecoin Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin infrastructure provider Bastion announced a $14.6 million funding round led by Coinbase Ventures, with participation from Sony’s venture arm, Samsung Next, a16z Crypto, and Hashed, as Fortune Crypto reported on Sept. 24. Bastion operates as a white-label stablecoin issuer, enabling companies to launch their own branded digital currencies pegged to assets like the US dollar without hiring lawyers for regulatory licenses or developers for custom code. The approach addresses growing corporate interest in stablecoin solutions following significant regulatory clarity achieved through recent legislation. CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq and his team previously worked on Meta’s abandoned Libra stablecoin project before joining Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto arm, a16z Crypto. The company raised $25 million in a 2023 seed round, though Eddequiouaq declined to specify the current valuation. He explained: “We are building the tools that we wish we had when we built the Libra project.” The startup’s 27-person team focuses on creating comprehensive stablecoin services that outpace traditional competitors. Ludovic Copéré, senior investment director at Sony Ventures, noted the increasing frequency of corporate stablecoin announcements: “Almost every week, there are some announcements of whatever company launching its branded stablecoin. We think Bastion is very well positioned to be this kind of glue and enabler for many corporates.” The funding round comes eight weeks after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on July 18, establishing the first comprehensive federal framework for stablecoin regulation. The legislation requires stablecoins to be fully backed by US dollars or equivalent liquid assets, with annual audits mandated for issuers with a market capitalization exceeding $50 billion. This regulatory clarity eliminated significant uncertainty that previously deterred traditional companies from entering the stablecoin space. The passage of the GENIUS Act triggered a wave of corporate announcements, with major banks, including JPMorgan, launching deposit tokens and payment giants like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:13
U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says

U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says

The post U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People seen holding Puerto Rican flag during the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images U.S. Latino immigrants accounted for $1.6 trillion in GDP in 2023, according to a new research report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, contributing to an overall purchasing power for U.S. Latinos of $4.1 trillion. The 2023 data is the most recent year included in the study. U.S. Latino GDP, measuring the economic impact of the cohort, was up 50% in 2023 from 2015, boosted by increasing education, entrepreneurship and labor force participation, said economists with Arizona State University, who conducted the research. For comparison, the estimated GDP of non-Latinos in the U.S. grew by 17% over the same time frame. The report comes as the Trump administration is charging ahead with an unprecedented effort to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. California’s economy alone saw $989 billion of Latino GDP in 2023 and is projected to surpass a trillion dollars in 2025, according to the report. Texas, Florida and New York each also have Latino GDPs worth hundreds of billions of dollars. And Latino spending is making up a larger share of the overall economy. As baby boomers age, their share of spending declines by about 4% annually, according to the report, and U.S. Latinos are poised to fill the spending gap. Their share of U.S. consumption is growing by more than 3% annually. Actual consumer spending is up nearly 5% annually compared with 2.4% for non-Latinos, driven by population changes and rise in disposable income. “It’s very clear — if there’s a silver bullet for the economy beyond AI, it’s the Latino consumer. They are workers, entrepreneurs and consumers, driving significant growth across sectors in the American economy, ” said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:10
UK’s HSBC uses IBM quantum chip to boost bond price forecasts by 34%

UK's HSBC uses IBM quantum chip to boost bond price forecasts by 34%

The post UK’s HSBC uses IBM quantum chip to boost bond price forecasts by 34% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HSBC has claimed a global first in financial tech after using IBM’s quantum chip to increase bond price prediction accuracy by 34%, according to information provided by the bank on Thursday. The trial, done with IBM’s Heron quantum processor, ran real, anonymized European bond trading data through the system, not fake models or simulations, and resulted in a major accuracy jump. That’s the first time any bank has used quantum to process real trading data at full scale. The test didn’t involve live trades, but it wasn’t theoretical. HSBC confirmed it was a production-scale demonstration. That means this wasn’t just another one of those tech tests that sit in a sandbox forever. This was finance in the wild, just without actual money moving. The bank believes this step sets the tone for how quantum will start creeping into daily financial systems worldwide. The quantum test focused on over-the-counter bond markets, where trades happen privately between two firms, no exchange involved. These are harder to predict due to low transparency and fragmented data. That’s exactly why HSBC picked this use case. IBM’s Heron processor, the latest in its quantum lineup, handled the task by running calculations in parallel, unlike classical chips that go line by line. Philip Intallura, HSBC’s head of quantum tech, said, “Is this a ‘Sputnik moment’ for quantum? My instinct is yes.” He pointed to how this milestone could trigger a wave of fast-moving adoption. “It will create a flurry of activity,” Philip added, hinting that rivals will rush to close the gap. Josh Freeland, HSBC’s global head of algo credit trading, gave a glimpse into what was happening behind the scenes. He said the trial involved 16 experts (physicists, machine learning engineers, AI specialists) who were “working around the clock” to replicate what the chip had done.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:07
How State Channels Can Reclaim a Decentralized Web

How State Channels Can Reclaim a Decentralized Web

The post How State Channels Can Reclaim a Decentralized Web appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than ever we are at the mercy of platform-based giants like Google and Amazon, who act as digital landlords. We have become cloud-serfs, giving our data and producing trillions in value for algorithms we will never own. Over 80% of Netflix viewing is dictated by its recommendation algorithm, and Amazon is far from a neutral marketplace — its matching engine gives preferential treatment to Amazon’s own products, and third-party sellers pay up to 50% of their revenue in fees for the privilege of competing for Amazon’s customers. The promise of Web3 was a world beyond these digital landlords. Reclaiming the Web3 thesis Web3, as defined by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in 2014, was a “post-Snowden web” — an antidote to centralized control built on peer-to-peer trust. Gavin’s architectural vision has been twisted. Ethereum created “more individual millionaires than any other project” and together with the rest of the ICOs wave shifted the focus from technological principles to financial gains. Billions of dollars were channeled into speculative ICOs, up to 90% of which suffered major losses or became defunct within a year. This culminated in the 2021 bull market, where the crypto market cap briefly touched $3 trillion, and “Web3” was diluted into a catch-all marketing term to attract investors. The mission of building a trustless, peer-to-peer internet would for a time being be buried under layers of hype. Intermediaries no more The power of centralized platforms stems from their role as a trusted intermediary. You trust Amazon to handle payments and arbitrate disputes with the sellers; you trust Google to vet, rank and present information. This trust-as-a-service model creates a golden cage: the intermediary owns the rules, the data and a significant cut of the value exchanged. Early Web3 attempted to solve this problem with on-chain transactions, where every…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:05
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: International team possible

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: International team possible

The post NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: International team possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans are seen during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. Tottenham Hotspur Fc | Getty Images NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is weighing the potential for an international team. “I would say that the markets outside the U.S. are very, very attractive,” Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “And we’ve got pretty good coverage here.” The league has been expanding international play in recent years, with match-ups this season taking place in Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany and Spain. It’s long seen success with games in London, in particular. Goodell said standing up a London-based team was “possible,” adding, “There are markets that could certainly support a team. We’ve always focused on, what are the competitive consequences of that? Can we manage that? And so every year we try to learn something from the international series.”  The Minnesota Vikings are playing back-to-back international games in the coming weeks, something Goodell said has “never been done before.”  The Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin on Sunday, followed by the Cleveland Browns in London on Oct. 5.  “It starts to give you a sense of, can you do certain things that are going to be necessary from a scheduling standpoint and a training standpoint? When we first came up with the idea of [an international] regular season game, I didn’t think there would be as much support. But now, every team wants to do it,” Goodell said. “We don’t have to talk them into it. They’re asking us.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:04
South Korean Won Weakens Past 1,400 Against US Dollar

South Korean Won Weakens Past 1,400 Against US Dollar

The post South Korean Won Weakens Past 1,400 Against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Alert: South Korean Won Weakens Past 1,400 Against US Dollar Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Alert: South Korean Won Weakens Past 1,400 Against US Dollar Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korean-won-weakens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:00
Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40%

Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40%

The post Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40% Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/liczba-milionerow-kryptowalutowych-wzrosla/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 09:47
Navigating Market Uncertainty At 44

Navigating Market Uncertainty At 44

The post Navigating Market Uncertainty At 44 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decoding The Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Navigating Market Uncertainty At 44 Skip to content Home Crypto News Decoding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Navigating Market Uncertainty at 44 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-sentiment-5/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 09:45
