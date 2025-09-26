MEXC-beurs
The Level team announced that it has been acquired by a leading DeFi protocol and the Level protocol will be shut down.
PANews reported on September 26th that the Level team announced it will be acquired by a leading DeFi protocol and will gradually shut down the Level protocol and its products, lvlUSD and slvlUSD . All users will be able to unstake slvlUSD and redeem lvlUSD within 2 seconds, with a reduced cooldown period. The last profit distribution will be on October 2 , 2025 , and the front-end interface will be offline on December 15th , though users will still be able to access their assets through smart contracts. The lvlUSD redemption ratio is fixed at 1:1 , and the minting function has been suspended.
PANews
2025/09/26 10:31
The 221st Ethereum ACDE meeting: Fusaka mainnet upgrade will increase the default block gas limit to 60 million
PANews reported on September 26th that Christine Kim summarized the 221st Ethereum ACDE meeting, which focused on the progress of the Fusaka upgrade public testnet. While the four client teams have yet to release testnet versions, developers unanimously agreed to activate the upgrade as planned on October 1st. The meeting also decided to increase the default block gas limit to 60 million after the Fusaka mainnet upgrade. Furthermore, testing of EIPs related to the Glamsterdam upgrade is progressing, and the EIP process will be streamlined to designate a contact person for each proposal. OpenZeppelin engineers introduced EIP 7819, which aims to simplify the creation and updating of smart contract delegate accounts.
PANews
2025/09/26 10:21
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 28, What It Means For Your Portfolio
The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 28, What It Means For Your Portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 28, What It Means For Your Portfolio Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 28, What It Means for Your Portfolio Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-43/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 10:18
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey
The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States. The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 10:01
Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Sweeping Relief?
The US Senate Committee on Finance has scheduled a hearing titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets” for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. US Senate To Put Crypto Taxes Under The Microscope The panel will hear testimony from industry and tax-policy experts, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 10:00
SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts Of Interest With New Rules
The post SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts Of Interest With New Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts Of Interest With New Rules Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-conflicts-interest-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 09:54
REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market
Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 09:52
Ning Moumou was punished for AI-generated fake article about a "Bitcoin female official"
PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blue Whale News, the Internet Information Office of Yiyang County, Henan Province, recently investigated and punished a user named Ning for posting an AI-generated fake article on his official account titled "Bitcoin Female Official Jing: The Crazy Corruption Behind 327 Bitcoins." Following an investigation, the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection has debunked the content. Ning confessed to the illegal activities, and the public security authorities have imposed administrative penalties in accordance with the law. It was reported last month that the Propaganda Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision: The rumor that Jing Yaping used the government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false .
PANews
2025/09/26 09:49
3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now
The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips. Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Coinstats
2025/09/26 09:30
‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook
Will ETH clear $5K or will it fall amid bearish bet from a VC?
Coinstats
2025/09/26 09:00
