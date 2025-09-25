2025-09-26 Friday

Melee Raises $3.5M to Launch ‘Viral Prediction Markets’ Without Gatekeepers

The post Melee Raises $3.5M to Launch ‘Viral Prediction Markets’ Without Gatekeepers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Melee, a new prediction market startup that says speculation and betting should be as open as online discussion, has raised $3.5 million from Variant, DBA and a group of angel investors to roll out what it calls “Viral Markets.” Crypto native companies have witnessed the runaway success of Polymarket, the digital asset betting platform that grew to prominence during the U.S. election campaigns. Other novel projects to emerge include ‘Forecast Markets,’ a type of dated futures contracts launched on Clearmatics’ Autonity blockchain. Melee, which allows anyone to easily create a market on anything, sees prediction markets evolving alongside the internet like other types of social networks, following dimensions like media type, social graphs, interest graphs, and more, VC firm Variant said in an email. “We see prediction markets not as a winner-take-all market but as a burgeoning category, much like social networks, where there can be many winners. Social networks reshaped the way we create and consume information and media,” Variant said. “Unlike existing platforms that rely on centralized teams or professional market makers, Melee uses a pricing mechanism that rewards traders for being early and correct,” Variant added. The design also aims to attract creators. Influencers, podcasters or streamers can open markets tied to their audience’s interests and earn revenue from trading activity without taking on reputational risk. A fictional example might be a streamer launching a market on whether a blockbuster video game release will hit its target date, allowing fans to speculate directly alongside the conversation. For traders, the appeal lies in asymmetric upside. Entering a market early means lower costs of exposure, and payouts rise as more participants join and the outcome becomes clearer. The project’s team includes veterans of Solana, Avalanche, Monad, SIG, Microsoft and Amazon. The long-term vision, according to the announcement, is to…
Solana Rockets 47,990% in Rare Liquidation Trend as Bears Go Silent

The post Solana Rockets 47,990% in Rare Liquidation Trend as Bears Go Silent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No Solana shorts? What does this mean for SOL? The crypto market is still struggling to recover from the recent bloodbaths, causing leading cryptocurrencies to witness extreme abnormalities in their liquidation events, particularly Solana (SOL), as showcased via data from Coinglass. Notably, the slow market trend has extended to the Solana derivatives market, as the data shows that Solana has registered an unusual one-sided liquidation that saw $47,990 in longs being liquidated over the last hour. No Solana shorts? What makes the data more surprising is that no short positions were opened during the period, as bear traders were seen committing a rare $0 during the same timeframe. Source: Coinglass While such a liquidation event is not commonly witnessed in the Solana derivatives market, the zero activity from Solana short traders has sparked curiosity among market participants. Nonetheless, the Solana hourly liquidation trend, projecting an imbalance ratio that is quite impossible to calculate, has seen market watchers closely monitoring its on-chain activities. Apparently, Solana has a possibility of having at least $1 in short liquidation during the period, even though it was not recorded, positioning it for a wild liquidation imbalance of 47,990% in mere minutes. As the trend coincides with the high price volatility faced by Solana, which saw its price almost lose the $200 resistance level, investors are worried that the trend could be posing a threat to SOL’s potential price rebound. What does this mean for SOL? It is important to note that, in situations when short traders face little to no liquidations, the basic interpretation is that they have won their bearish bets over the negative movements in the price of the asset at the time. However, there seems to be a twist in this case, as Solana’s price was seen moving slowly but slightly upwards during…
Unveiling A Strategic $9.2M Accumulation

The post Unveiling A Strategic $9.2M Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital ASTER Withdrawal: Unveiling A Strategic $9.2M Accumulation Skip to content Home Crypto News Galaxy Digital ASTER Withdrawal: Unveiling a Strategic $9.2M Accumulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/galaxy-digital-aster-withdrawal/
Unleashing New Momentum As It Hits 72

The post Unleashing New Momentum As It Hits 72 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Unleashing New Momentum As It Hits 72 Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Unleashing New Momentum as It Hits 72 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-rises-5/
GoPlus: GAIN project exploited by attackers due to LayerZero peer configuration error

PANews reported on September 25th that GoPlus analyzed the GAIN project, claiming it was exploited by attackers due to a LayerZero peer configuration error. The attackers initialized additional peers on the Ethereum chain and minted TTTTT tokens , bypassing cross-chain verification and issuing an additional 5 billion GAIN on the BSC chain. This incident, similar to the previous Yala attack, caused the price of GAIN to plummet by over 90% . Users are advised to temporarily suspend interaction with the project to prevent losses.
XRP Ledger Launches Its First Native Stablecoin: A Historic Milestone — Details

The post XRP Ledger Launches Its First Native Stablecoin: A Historic Milestone — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger has just reached a turning point in its history with the launch of its first native stablecoin. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion for the XRP Ledger, positioning it as a serious player in the race to blend global liquidity with everyday usability. Why A Native Stablecoin Matters For XRP The recent launch of the first native stablecoin for XRP on the Flare Network marks a significant development for the XRP ecosystem. Onur, a trader and ambassador to NEARProtocol and Somnia_Network, has mentioned on X that the new stablecoin is designed to provide extra utility for XRP and create new liquidity rails for holders. It is worth noting that this initiative is part of Flare Network’s broader strategy to expand the utility of FAssets adoption.  Onur also drew attention to the stablecoin design, which is based on a battle-tested collateralized Debt position (CDP) and stability pool model. He also sees this as a first step toward a more self-sustaining DeFi layer on Flare, where liquidity is generated natively rather than depending solely on external assets. Onur concludes by expressing his curiosity about the level of demand from XRP holders for liquidity without selling for this new product. Based on a new report highlighted by a technical analyst, ALLINCRYPTO, Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger as a top-tier platform for institutional DeFi. In addition, the report reveals significant milestones, including securing over $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranking among the top real-world asset tokenization activities. Meanwhile, the report also confirms that zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are currently being developed for the XRPL to strike a balance between user privacy, regulatory compliance, and scalability. Major Analysts Are Now Targeting XRP An Italian crypto expert, Fabio Zuccara, has drawn attention to a shift in the market’s perception of XRP, referencing…
The Ethereum Foundation launches Ethereum Everywhere to support global community development

PANews reported on September 25 that the Ethereum Foundation established the Ethereum Everywhere project, which aims to support and connect global Ethereum communities and activities, including gatherings, developer workshops, community innovation centers and other related activities, to promote the long-term prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem.
GAIN malicious issuance and dumping address transfers 500 ETH to Tornado Cash

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Ember, a GAIN malicious issuance and dumping address had transferred 500 ETH ($2.05 million) into Tornado Cash. Previously, 2,955 BNB ($3 million) had been converted into 720.81 ETH via deBridge, a cross-chain bridge, and then transferred to six wallets (on the Ethereum mainnet).
$1B Crypto Plan Announced as Jiuzi Shares Spike to 55.5%

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN), a retailer and franchisor of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, saw its shares briefly surge 55.5% in premarket trading Wednesday. This happened right after the company announced a $1 billion crypto investment plan. The strategy focuses on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. A dedicated risk oversight framework was introduced. The move represents a strategic step to diversify corporate assets amid intense market competition. Strategic Crypto Investment in a Competitive NEV Market Jiuzi operates at the forefront of China’s NEV sector. It handles vehicles from emerging domestic brands and international entrants. The company is listed on the US Nasdaq, showing its connection to global capital markets. Meanwhile, the Chinese NEV market is the largest in the world but highly competitive. Following the reduction of government subsidies, domestic giants such as BYD and NIO and international players like Tesla are engaged in intense price competition. Companies are seeking alternative growth strategies. Against this backdrop, Jiuzi’s $1 billion crypto plan is a strategic step. The board-approved plan focuses initially on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The company emphasized governance and risk management. The size of the allocation drew strong market attention. Shares briefly surged 55.5% in premarket trading. Risk Oversight and Corporate Governance Jiuzi established a Crypto Asset Risk Committee led by CFO Gao Huijie. The committee oversees the investment within a defined risk management framework. The company clarified it will not self-custody the digital assets. Any expansion beyond the approved cryptocurrencies requires reassessment and board approval. CEO Li Tao said, “This initiative represents a proactive step in financial management to protect and enhance long-term shareholder value.” The statement signals a measured approach aimed at sustainable corporate growth rather than short-term speculation. Dr. Doug Berger, recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, will oversee financial initiatives related to this strategy. Analysts noted the plan evokes parallels with other corporate cryptocurrency strategies, including MicroStrategy and Tesla. Controlled digital asset exposure has provided new avenues for long-term value creation despite crypto volatility. Market Reaction and Strategic Implications The brief share surge reflects investor interest in companies combining traditional business operations with strategic crypto exposure. Volatility remains a key consideration. Jiuzi’s structured oversight and transparency measures highlight a cautious approach. The company’s approach may offer insights into how corporate treasury diversification complements growth in China’s NEV market.
FalconX Opens Door to Trading Ethereum’s Native Yield

FalconX has launched the first forwards market tied to Ethereum staking yields, giving institutions a way to hedge the network’s native rate.
