2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Ripple and Securitize Unlock $700M RLUSD Liquidity with BlackRock and VanEck Funds

Ripple has announced a major step in institutional adoption of blockchain with its latest partnership with Securitize. The collaboration introduces a smart contract that allows investors in BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund (VBILL) to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) at any time. This development offers around-the-clock access […]
Tronweekly2025/09/25 10:30
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Targets $4.50 Before Double-Digit Breakout

The post XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Targets $4.50 Before Double-Digit Breakout appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has lagged in past cycles compared to Bitcoin. Analyst Virtual Bacon says the important measure is XRP’s ratio to Bitcoin. In the 2020 cycle, XRP was heavily suppressed and did not reach the highs seen in 2017. A return to its 2020 ratio top of 0.000403 BTC could reset its path this cycle. The …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 10:11
Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Tether Reportedly Raising $15B–$20B for 3% Stake

Tether seeks $15–$20B for 3% stake, targeting $500B valuation amid profit surge, regulatory shifts, and transparency concerns. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is reported to be seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in fresh capital. The deal would entail the sale of roughly 3% of its equity, which means a possible valuation […] The post Tether Reportedly Raising $15B–$20B for 3% Stake appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 10:00
Top 5 Best Altcoins to Buy After Société Générale Launches Stablecoin on Institutional Rails

Société Générale’s crypto division has just rolled out its own US dollar-backed stablecoin, USDCV, on Ethereum and Solana. With a major global bank moving into stablecoins, many investors see this as proof that digital assets are maturing and gaining serious institutional trust. While stablecoins focus on settlement and payments, traders are shifting their attention to [...] The post Top 5 Best Altcoins to Buy After Société Générale Launches Stablecoin on Institutional Rails appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 10:00
DigiFT and Hash Global Launch Tokenized Fund, Providing Compliant Investment Options for BNB

PANews reported on September 24th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, announced a partnership with HashGlobal to provide qualified and institutional investors with a compliant tokenized access to BNB, the core asset of the BNB blockchain ecosystem. The fund, established as a professional fund registered with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC), will generate returns through long-term holding of BNB. The fund also participates in BNB ecosystem-related activities, such as Launchpool mining and airdrops, with the proceeds distributed as dividends. The fund, strategically supported by YZiLabs, will further promote the adoption of BNB in traditional finance.
PANews2025/09/25 10:00
One address bought the dip and saw a short-term surge of 530% in GAIN.

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Aiyi , the address 0x951…141de bought GAIN at almost its short-term low, purchasing $ 20,200 at an average price of $ 0.00625 . This resulted in a profit of $ 107,000 within an hour, a return of 530% . As of press time, no sales activity had been recorded from this address.
PANews2025/09/25 09:46
China’s year-end bond supply set to shrink

The issuance of Chinese government bonds is likely to contract sharply by the end of the year, which should take some pressure off a market already stretched by investors’ move into stocks. According to Bloomberg calculations, central and local authorities have only 16% — some 2.2 trillion yuan ($309 billion) — of their annual quota remaining, paving the way for the slackest fourth-quarter net supply since 2022. Bond supply shrinks as Beijing front-loads issuance The decline in issuance may help bring some balance and confidence to the bond markets, whose investors have become skittish with a proposal on the table to tax investment income and raise redemption fees for short-term funds. Yields betray the warning: The 10-year benchmark rate has risen 23 basis points this quarter, to roughly 1.88% as of Tuesday. “The significant supply shrinkage ahead will benefit market sentiment and help curb the ascent in bond yields,” said Zhou Guannan, analyst at Huachuang Securities, who expects the 10-year yield to fall to 1.7% by year-end. Beijing front-loaded much of its 2025 bond issuance to cushion a faltering economy, persistent property troubles, and escalating trade frictions following US tariff hikes. Bloomberg data show that bond sales in the first half of the year outpaced levels seen in the same period over the past three years. Easing pressure offers relief to skittish investors Officials say they favor a strategy of acting early, Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said this month, and wanted to seize the critical window,” and issue their policies decisively in one single action. Bloomberg compiled data that show that local governments have already issued almost all of their 2 trillion yuan quotas for special refinancing bonds to replace off-balance-sheet debt. Several pending deals are about to be completed, as the central government is scheduled to release its final tranche of 1.3 trillion yuan in ultra-long special sovereign bonds on Oct. 10, according to its published schedule. As the “predictable supply from the special bonds concludes, the market is better able to absorb the remaining, more regular issuance,” said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments at BNP Paribas Securities (China). With supply expected to ease, Beijing may be able to expand debt programs and increase the bond quota — as it had done in recent years — if growth lags its target of about 5%. However, economists are expecting only modest steps, as China has already pushed up its annual budget deficit to a decade high in response to lingering economic problems. China’s fiscal strategy stands apart from global peers Some investors are adjusting allocations. U-Shine Private Equity FD Mgt Co., which holds one of the biggest caches of 30-year sovereign notes, is gradually adding to its position as yields will slide on better supply dynamics and a potential rate cut, said Xu Yongbin, co-chief investment officer. Market expectations for reduced bond supply stand in contrast to those of developed economies. In the US, Japan, and Europe, longer-dated bond yields have soared as investor concerns mount over fiscal sustainability and widening budget deficits. According to BNP’s Li, China’s fiscal and supply outlook looks stronger than that of many developed markets, with the government taking a cautious approach that prioritizes optimizing existing funds instead of further expanding debt. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/25 09:44
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
