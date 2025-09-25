2025-09-26 Friday

The ‘Once A Decade’ Bitcoin Moment No One Sees Coming

The post The ‘Once A Decade’ Bitcoin Moment No One Sees Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:32
Mid-2029 A Fair Timeline For Digital Euro

The post Mid-2029 A Fair Timeline For Digital Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029. The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt. “The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states. If correct, Cipollone’s timeline would signal another delay for the digital euro, despite widespread calls to launch the CBDC to protect Europe’s financial sovereignty amid the US stablecoin push. European Parliament is holding up progress According to Cipollone, the European Parliament has been the biggest obstacle to progress toward a digital euro, as it must pass legislation to move forward with the project. “We should arrive at a general approach, as they call it, an agreement among member-states by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the Parliament is likely to have a position on a digital euro by May 2026. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg Cipollone’s assessment on Europe’s CBDC launch came soon after EU ministers reached a “compromise” on the digital euro roadmap last week, imposing holding limits on the potential digital currency. Related: EU lawmakers skeptical of digital euro as ECB renews pitch “The compromise that we reached is that before the ECB makes a final decision in relation to issuance […] there would be an opportunity for a discussion in the Council of Ministers,” Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said at a news conference last Friday. A MEP to report on progress on Oct. 24 While Cipollone expects the digital euro won’t launch before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:29
Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai: Innovators Shaping Decentralized Future

The post Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai: Innovators Shaping Decentralized Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai Location: TBA, United Arab EmiratesDate: Fri, May 01 – Sat, May 02, 2026Time: 01:00 PM – 10:00 PM (UTC+04:00) Abu Dhabi, DubaiEvent Type: Web3 SummitOfficial Website: https://unchainedsummit.com/dubai/ Event Overview The Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai is a premier Web 3.0, blockchain, and crypto event in Dubai that brings together global industry leaders, institutional and VC investors, innovators, and policymakers. Designed as a catalyst for strategic collaboration and high-value networking, the summit provides an exclusive platform for deal-making, thought leadership, and emerging tech adoption. With a focus on institutional crypto adoption, RWA tokenization, DeFi 2.0, and AI’s role in Web 3.0, the summit delivers insightful discussions and opportunities to engage with the brightest minds. Why Attend? Gain insights from leading industry experts in Web 3.0. Engage in strategic collaboration and networking opportunities. Access exclusive content on RWA tokenization and DeFi 2.0. Participate in curated investor meetings and discussions on emerging tech. Key Highlights Speakers: TBA Sessions: Workshops, panels, and keynote speeches Topics Covered: Web 3.0, blockchain technology, institutional crypto adoption Special Features: Interactive networking sessions and exclusive investor meetings FAQs What is Unchained Summit 2026 Dubai?It is a premier event that focuses on Web 3.0, blockchain, and the crypto industry’s future, bringing together top industry leaders and innovators. When and where is it held?Fri, May 01 – Sat, May 02, 2026, 01:00 PM – 10:00 PM, at TBA, United Arab Emirates. Who should attend?Industry professionals, innovators, investors, and policymakers interested in Web 3.0, blockchain, and emerging technologies. What topics are discussed?Discussions will cover topics like institutional crypto adoption, RWA tokenization, DeFi 2.0, and the role of AI in Web 3.0. Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content. Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/unchained-summit-2026-dubai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:27
BNB Token News: Fees to be Cut

The post BNB Token News: Fees to be Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Validators on BNB Chain have proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei while reducing block intervals from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. The goal is to drive average transaction costs down to around $0.005, making the network competitive with low-cost chains such as Solana and Base. The proposal follows a decision In April 2024 to cut gas from 3 Gwei to 1 Gwei, and again in May it was cut to 0.1 Gwei, with fees dropping by 75% as a result. “As long as staking APY remains above 0.5%, BNB Chain should strive to have the lowest gas fees possible,” the proposal notes, framing ultra-low costs as a core principle of network growth. Transactions per second compared with Base (TokenTerminal) The timing of the proposal is key; on-chain trading activity is booming with decentralized exchange Aster emerging as the breakout trading venue. According to CoinMarketCap, the exchange processed $29.37 billion in perpetual futures volume over the past 24 hours. Data from DefiLlama shows Aster generating $7.2 million in daily revenue, more than double HyperLiquid’s $2.79 million. That strength is mirrored in their tokens. ASTR has surged 37% in the past 24 hours, lifting its market capitalization from $931 million a week ago to $3.74 billion. By contrast, HYPE has shed billions in value, falling from $14.88 billion to $11.73 billion. Trading-related transactions already dominate BNB Chain’s activity, rising from 20% at the start of 2025 to 67% by June. The proposal notes that a lower cost environment could drive further growth. BNB token, meanwhile, is down by 1% in the past 24 hours but still remains above a key psychological level at $1,000 with daily volume topping $3.8 billion. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/bnb-chain-to-slash-fees-as-aster-spurs-on-chain-exchange-wars
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:26
Catching Criminals On-chain (Interview w/ Matt Price)

The post Catching Criminals On-chain (Interview w/ Matt Price) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Catching Criminals On-chain (Interview w/ Matt Price) Matt Price, Elliptic’s director of investigations and strategic advisory, delves into the world of on-chain analytics, outlining the role of AI in crypto analytics, an evolving game of cat and mouse on-chain, and the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling sophisticated financial crimes. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/zAvJZbIJ/catching-criminals-on-chain-interview-w-matt-price
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:12
Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks

The post Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks Authorities in Zanzibar have introduced a new digital payment system for tourists visiting its Marine Conservation Areas as part of efforts to digitize the processes. According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zanzibar’s new digital fee-collection system will allow tourists to pay entrance fees using different payment methods. Visitors to the Marine Conservation Areas can make payments using digital wallets and credit cards as authorities pivot from cash-based transactions. The digital payment system is supported by the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative, designed to conserve the ecological diversity of Zanzibar’s water parks. Amid the introduction of the new digital payment system, authorities have revealed increased tourist fees for its Marine Conservation Areas. The fee hike is nearly triple the previous fees payable by visitors to the marine park, which authorities say forms part of efforts to improve the ecosystem. Before the increase, Zanzibar park entry fees were the lowest in the region at $3. Authorities say the hike is intended to bring fees to a competitive level and raise additional funds to power conservation efforts. Apart from environmental conservation, rising operational and management costs have forced the hand of regulators to increase tourist fees. Aboud Jumbe, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, disclosed that the fee hike will lead to Zanzibar raising nearly $4.5 million from its water parks. “Before the onset of the UNDP BIOFIN program, Zanzibar was collecting about $1.3 million per year from marine park fees – we’re now projecting around $4.3 million annually,” said Jumbe. About 45% of the funds will be earmarked for conservation efforts, particularly artificial coral reef planting and patrol activities. 30% will support local communities and fisheries committees, while 25% of the fund…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:06
Catching Up With Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Edwards

The post Catching Up With Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Edwards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kathleen Edwards released a new album “Billionaire” in August 2025. Kate York Why did Kathleen Edwards – a Canadian roots-rock artist who cut her teeth touring across the provinces – write a song about loving life in the Florida sun? “Well, I moved to Florida, actually,” she said in a phone interview with Forbes last month. “I’ve been to Florida a few times over the year, but then my husband and I went to St. Pete in early 2021 and we were blown away with how cool of a town it was.” She chronicles her relationship with the Sunshine state on “FLA,” a can’t-miss number from 2025 album Billionaire. Co-produced by world-class troubadour Jason Isbell and two-time Grammy Award winner Gena Johnson, the 10-song Billionaire debuted in August via Dualtone Records. Blending timeless Heartland rock riffs with urgent ruminations, Billionaire offers a soundtrack to days worth fighting for and the hard-earned nights to follow – whether that’s on a familiar beach or a long drive to a new adventure. In a new interview with Forbes, Edwards discusses working with Isbell, her return to songwriting after an extended hiatus and the meaning behind Billionaire. Her Definition Of ‘Billionaire’ Edwards didn’t name her album in nod to a faraway class of wealth. Far from it. The album takes its name from “Billionaire,” a song about a friends of Edwards’ who “went to bed one night and didn’t wake up the next day,” she said. “I couldn’t write any new songs because I was deeply upset about her loss,” Edwards said. “[It’s] this idea of ‘if this feeling were a currency, I’d be a billionaire. I didn’t ever, when I was making the record, think I would call the record ‘Billionaire’ but when I played the song for people, I could see it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:55
Crucial Recovery Portal Opens Within 5 Business Days After Hack

The post Crucial Recovery Portal Opens Within 5 Business Days After Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK Token Swap: Crucial Recovery Portal Opens Within 5 Business Days After Hack Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLINK Token Swap: Crucial Recovery Portal Opens Within 5 Business Days After Hack Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-token-swap-recovery/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:54
AnchorX’s Crucial Kazakhstan Licensing Confirmed

The post AnchorX’s Crucial Kazakhstan Licensing Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuan Stablecoin Unveiled: AnchorX’s Crucial Kazakhstan Licensing Confirmed Skip to content Home Crypto News Yuan Stablecoin Unveiled: AnchorX’s Crucial Kazakhstan Licensing Confirmed Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/anchorx-yuan-stablecoin-license/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:45
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP Gain, While ETH Dips Further: Analytics Firm Sees 'Calm Before The Storm' On These BTC Indicators

Leading cryptocurrencies edged higher on Wednesday, but overall market sentiment remained cautious and marked by “Fear.”read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 10:06
