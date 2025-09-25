2025-09-26 Friday

SEC approves Hashdex Nasdaq ETF to hold BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM

The SEC has officially approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to operate under new generic listing standards, giving it the greenlight to add XRP, SOL, and XLM to its existing portfolio of BTC and ETH. The ETF, listed as NASDAQ:NCIQ, made the change last Thursday after updating its trust structure to meet the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 11:41
PWEASE Solana Coin Skyrockets After Vice President JD Vance Posts Meme

The post PWEASE Solana Coin Skyrockets After Vice President JD Vance Posts Meme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief JD Vance posted a heavily edited photo of him on X, leading to a Solana meme coin to skyrocket 65% in an hour. The token and broader meme spawned after the U.S. Vice President told Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that he needed to thank America for help in the fight against Russia. His reposting of the meme is notable as a Norwegian tourist said he was been denied entry to the U.S. for having it on his phone—a claim the Department of Homeland Security denied. Solana meme coin PWEASE skyrocketed in value by 65% in the hour after U.S. Vice President JD Vance posted the meme that famously pokes fun at him on social media. The token has since given up much of the gains, dropping 24% to a $4.65 million market capitalization as of this writing, according to DEX Screener. The Pwease meme spawned in February after Vance told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to say thank you for America’s support in the war against Russia. As the public spat went viral, Vance memes started to flood the internet. That included an edited image of a bald Vance with bulging eyes, as well as another depicting him as a round-faced child saying, “You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky.” Unsurprisingly, a meme coin spawned from this and soared to a peak market cap of $54 million in early March. It had since fallen 92% to a $4 million market cap as of Tuesday, as the meme faded from the minds of traders. ﻿ However, the seven-month-old token was revived on Wednesday after JD Vance posted the meme on social media, in response to political commentator Joy Reid suggesting that the VP may have benefited from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives when getting into Yale University.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:36
Saudi stocks jumped over 5% on Wednesday

Saudi’s main stock market just logged its biggest single-day rally in five years, jumping over 5% on Wednesday, after it was reported that the Capital Market Authority is considering lifting the foreign ownership cap on listed companies. Right now, the limit sits at 49%, but that could change before the end of 2025, according to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 11:29
Devastating $3.01M Heist Plunges GAIN Token By 95%

The post Devastating $3.01M Heist Plunges GAIN Token By 95% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Token Exploit: Devastating $3.01M Heist Plunges GAIN Token By 95% Skip to content Home Crypto News Token Exploit: Devastating $3.01M Heist Plunges GAIN Token by 95% Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gain-token-exploit-heist/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:03
Crypto Market Price Changes: Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200%

The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 11:00
Australia Plans Fines Up To 10% Of Turnover For Crypto Rule Breaches

Australia’s draft law would fine crypto platforms up to 10% of annual turnover or A$16.5m for breaching new licensing and conduct rules.
Coinstats2025/09/25 10:57
India Dominates Onchain Volumes as Japan Records Fastest Crypto Growth: Report

The post India Dominates Onchain Volumes as Japan Records Fastest Crypto Growth: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia-Pacific is exploding onto the global crypto stage, with record-breaking adoption, surging transaction volumes, and game-changing momentum through 2025. APAC Surpasses Expectations as Global Crypto Powerhouse Asia-Pacific is establishing itself as a central force in the cryptocurrency economy, with adoption trends that increasingly influence global flows. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis released part of its 2025 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-dominates-onchain-volumes-as-japan-records-fastest-crypto-growth-report/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 10:56
South Korean Crypto Holdings See Dramatic 27% Plummet Amid Stock Rally

BitcoinWorld South Korean Crypto Holdings See Dramatic 27% Plummet Amid Stock Rally A significant shift is capturing attention in South Korea’s financial world. Recent reports reveal a dramatic decline in South Korean crypto holdings, indicating a notable reallocation of investor capital. This trend comes as traditional equities experience a strong resurgence, prompting a closer look at what’s driving this market movement. What’s Behind the Steep Decline in South Korean Crypto Holdings? Data from the Bank of Korea’s September Financial Stability Report, cited by Newsis, shows a substantial reduction in virtual asset holdings among South Korean investors. By the end of June, these holdings had fallen to 89.2 trillion won (approximately $64.6 billion). This represents a significant 27% decrease from their peak of 121.8 trillion won ($88.3 billion) at the end of January. The decline in South Korean crypto holdings directly correlates with a robust rally in the domestic stock market, including the KOSPI. Virtual asset deposits also dropped sharply, from 10.7 trillion won ($7.8 billion) to 6.2 trillion won ($4.5 billion) in the same period. Why Are Investors Shifting from Crypto to Stocks in South Korea? The primary reason for this pronounced shift appears to be the strong performance of the domestic stock market. As equities rally, they present an attractive alternative for investors seeking returns, often perceived as more stable than the volatile cryptocurrency market. Booming Equity Market: The KOSPI’s strong rally naturally draws capital, as investors chase potentially higher returns in traditional assets. Risk Reassessment: Following periods of significant crypto volatility, some investors may seek assets with lower perceived risk. Macroeconomic Influence: Broader economic conditions and investor sentiment favor established markets over emerging digital ones. This rebalancing of portfolios indicates a change in investor sentiment towards digital assets, as South Korean crypto holdings adjust to the evolving financial landscape. The Impact on South Korean Crypto Holdings and the Market Landscape The substantial reduction in South Korean crypto holdings carries broader implications for the nation’s digital asset ecosystem. A sustained outflow of capital could affect local crypto exchanges, potentially leading to reduced trading volumes and slower innovation. It also raises questions about future regulatory frameworks. For individual investors, this trend highlights the importance of a balanced investment strategy. While cryptocurrencies offer unique opportunities, their inherent volatility means that diversification remains a crucial principle. Understanding broader market cycles is essential for informed decision-making. Navigating Volatility: What Does This Mean for Your Crypto Portfolio? The experience of South Korean crypto holdings offers valuable lessons for investors globally. It underscores the dynamic nature of financial markets and the constant interplay between different asset classes. Consider these actionable insights: Diversify Wisely: Avoid concentrating all investments in one asset class. A diversified portfolio, including both traditional and digital assets, helps manage risk. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with both crypto market trends and broader economic news. Assess Risk: Understand your personal comfort level with risk and align your investments accordingly. This dramatic shift in South Korea provides crucial insights into investor behavior and market dynamics. In conclusion, the significant decrease in South Korean crypto holdings, fueled by a thriving stock market, marks a pivotal moment for the country’s financial sector. It highlights the cyclical nature of investment preferences and the enduring appeal of traditional assets during periods of equity market strength. Understanding these shifts is crucial for all investors navigating today’s complex markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What caused the 27% fall in South Korean crypto holdings? A strong rally in the domestic stock market (KOSPI) attracted funds away from virtual assets. 2. How much did virtual asset deposits decrease? Deposits dropped from 10.7 trillion won ($7.8 billion) to 6.2 trillion won ($4.5 billion). 3. Is this trend unique to South Korea? While specific to South Korea, reallocation of funds between asset classes based on market performance is a common global trend. The scale here is noteworthy. 4. What should investors learn from this shift in South Korean crypto holdings? Prioritize diversification, stay informed about market trends, and regularly assess risk tolerance for informed decisions. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the dynamic shifts in global financial markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post South Korean Crypto Holdings See Dramatic 27% Plummet Amid Stock Rally first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 10:40
U.S. Senate panel to hold crypto tax policy hearing on October 1

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a public hearing on October 1 to go after one of the most confusing messes in U.S. finance right now:- how crypto gets taxed. The committee confirmed the date in a notice first reported by Eleanor Terrett, and witnesses lined up include Jason Somensatto, Policy Director at Coin Center; Andrea S. Kramer, founding member of ASKramer Law; Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Taxation at Coinbase; and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Asset Taxation Working Group under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. This hearing is meant to address a problem that’s pissed off crypto users for years, which is why every small crypto transaction, even a few dollars, triggers a tax headache. The Senate is being pushed to finally look at de minimis exemptions, which would let people use crypto for daily stuff (like grabbing a coffee) without reporting every damn thing to the IRS. Trump administration backs small crypto tax relief Cryptopolitan reported back in July that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that the Trump administration still wants to push through the de minimis exemption in upcoming laws. “The president did signal his support for de minimis exemption for crypto and the administration continues to be in support of that,” Karoline said. She explained that right now, using crypto for basic purchases is too complicated because of tax rules, but a change could make everyday payments smoother. “We are definitely receptive to it to make crypto payments easier and more efficient for those who seek to use crypto as simple as buying a cup of coffee — of course, right now, that cannot happen, but with the de minimis exemption perhaps it could in the future.” Karoline also revealed that President Trump plans to host a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin-focused bill expected to pass soon. That bill is part of his administration’s broader goal to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the world.” The Senate has already tried and failed to deal with this issue before. In 2020, two Democratic lawmakers proposed the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act, which aimed to ignore tax on crypto gains below $200. It didn’t even make it to a vote. A similar version in 2022 also died on the floor. Then came a broader bill in 2025 called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which covered everything from taxes to border control. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, tried to get a crypto exemption added in for gains under $300, but that proposal got scrapped before the final bill passed. President Trump signed it into law on July 4 without the crypto language attached. Right now, the IRS says every single crypto transaction must be reported, even if there’s no gain or the amount is tiny. If you spend $5 of bitcoin, that’s a taxable event. The idea behind the de minimis exemption is to cut through that nonsense and give users room to breathe. But it hasn’t been easy. Lawmakers face real obstacles. First, the federal government depends on tax income. If it suddenly lets millions of small crypto transactions go untaxed, that means less money coming in. And there’s no sign yet of how they’ll offset that shortfall. Even with strong voices like Cynthia and Jason in the room, the Senate still hasn’t landed on a solution. October 1 might give them a chance to do something useful. Or it might be another meeting where everyone talks and nothing happens. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/25 09:51
UK's HSBC uses IBM quantum chip to boost bond price forecasts by 34%

HSBC has claimed a global first in financial tech after using IBM’s quantum chip to increase bond price prediction accuracy by 34%, according to information provided by the bank on Thursday. The trial, done with IBM’s Heron quantum processor, ran real, anonymized European bond trading data through the system, not fake models or simulations, and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 09:40
