Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support

Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support

The post Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing interest in digital currencies in 2023 has placed Bitcoin at the center of institutional attraction, with corporate giants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aggressively expanding their holdings. This increased demand is outstripping the rate at which new bitcoins are mined, prompting Michael Saylor, the chairman of Strategy, to suggest a potential price surge by […] Continue Reading:Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-draws-global-attention-with-institutional-support
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:29
TSMC is using AI software from Cadence and Synopsys to design energy-efficient AI chips.

TSMC is using AI software from Cadence and Synopsys to design energy-efficient AI chips.

TSMC rolled out a new AI-based chip design method on Wednesday in Silicon Valley, aiming to cut the power demands of AI chips by up to tenfold. The company, which manufactures chips for Nvidia and other tech giants, says this change is necessary as current systems burn too much electricity. At full load, Nvidia’s AI […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 11:37
Uniswap Labs Launches "The Compact v1" to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation

Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation

Uniswap launches The Compact v1 to unify cross-chain development, enabling reusable resource locks, seamless asset transfers, and modular DeFi infrastructure. Uniswap Labs has unveiled The Compact v1, an ownerless ERC-6909 contract designed to address growing cross-chain fragmentation. The system allows multiple blockchain networks to share the reusable resource locks. This launch is considered a huge […] The post Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 11:35
The crypto market fell across the board, with ETH falling below $4,100 at one point. Only the PayFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.61%.

The crypto market fell across the board, with ETH falling below $4,100 at one point. Only the PayFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.61%.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market fell today. Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.86% in the 24-hour period, briefly falling below $4,100. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.31%, remaining around $112,000. Only the PayFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.61%. Within the sector, XRP rose 2.14%, and Ultima (ULTIMA) rose 6.55%. In terms of other sectors, the DeFi sector fell 1.02% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Aster (ASTER) rose 8.70%; the Meme sector fell 1.17%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) fell 6.61%; the CeFi sector fell 1.67%, of which Cronos (CRO) fell 5.76%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.91%, and TRON (TRX) was relatively strong, rising 0.15%; the Layer2 sector fell 2.87%, but Hemi (HEMI) rose against the trend by 11.69%.
PANews2025/09/25 11:08
Yu Weiwen: Fixed Income and Currency Roadmap to be Released Today

Yu Weiwen: Fixed Income and Currency Roadmap to be Released Today

PANews reported on September 25th that Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, announced the release of his fixed income and currencies roadmap today in his welcome address at the Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum. Looking ahead, Eddie stated that whether through new instruments such as tokenized bonds, integrating and embedding technology across platforms, regions, and asset classes, or meeting the growing demand for green and socially responsible investing, Hong Kong's goal is not only to develop the market but also to enhance its quality, resilience, and connectivity to ensure it supports innovation. He also emphasized that deepening liquidity and providing more effective risk management tools are equally important to ensure the robustness of our ecosystem in the face of global challenges.
PANews2025/09/25 11:07
UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker

UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker

UXLINK hack update: the attacker swaps $6.8M ETH to DAI, exposing multi-sig wallet flaws and renewing calls for DeFi security standards. The UXLINK hack has taken a new turn as the attacker converted stolen funds into stablecoins. On-chain trackers showed that around 1,620 ETH, worth a value of $6.8 million was swapped into DAI through […] The post UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 11:00
Bitcoin and gold actually have nothing to do with each other?

Bitcoin and gold actually have nothing to do with each other?

Source: The DeFi Report Does Bitcoin Follow Gold? Compiled and compiled by: BitpushNews Year to date (YTD), gold is up 39%, while Bitcoin is up just 19%. The last time gold outperformed Bitcoin during a bull market was in 2020. In the first half of that year, gold rose 17%, while Bitcoin rose 27%. What about the second half of 2020? Bitcoin surged 214%, while gold only rose 7%. This begs the question: Are we at a similar stage today, with Bitcoin on the verge of a stunning outperformance? This report delves into the relationship between Bitcoin and gold, revealing everything you need to know. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author’s personal views and should not be considered investment advice. Let's get started. Correlation analysis What drives the price of gold? Gold and 10-year real interest rate data source: The DeFi Report The chart above tells us that there is a negative correlation between the price of gold and real interest rates (based on the change in monthly returns and the change in the 10-year real interest rate). In simple terms: Gold tends to outperform when real interest rates fall (nominal yields minus inflation shrink). When real interest rates rise (yields move higher relative to inflation), gold tends to struggle (because it doesn't itself produce a yield). Nonetheless, the relationship has recently decoupled somewhat, with gold rising alongside real interest rates – a move likely triggered by the US kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system in February 2022. Currently, the R² value is 0.156, which means that 15.6% of gold price movements over this period can be statistically explained by changes in real interest rates. importance: We are entering a period where real interest rates are likely to fall – a historically favorable setup for gold. For investors, this suggests that gold’s upward momentum is likely to continue as inflation expectations stabilize above 2% and nominal yields decline. Gold and US Dollar Index data source: The DeFi Report, FRED Similar to its relationship with real interest rates, gold has historically maintained a negative correlation with the US dollar index. When the dollar falls, gold tends to rise (which is the case currently). Gold typically comes under pressure when the dollar strengthens. The R² value is 0.106, indicating that approximately 10.6% of gold price movements during this period can be statistically explained by fluctuations in the US dollar. Bitcoin and 10-year real interest rates Data source: The DeFi Report, FRED Unlike gold, there is no significant relationship between Bitcoin and 10-year real interest rates. Sometimes, Bitcoin rises as real interest rates fall. Other times, the opposite happens. This inconsistency suggests that Bitcoin's price movements aren't driven by the same macroeconomic factors that influence gold. This is confirmed by the R² value of 0.002 – real interest rates barely explain Bitcoin’s returns. Bitcoin and the US Dollar Index Data source: The DeFi Report, FRED There is also no consistent relationship between Bitcoin’s price action and the US dollar index. At times, Bitcoin has been negatively correlated with the US dollar (rising when the dollar weakens), while at other times, it has risen alongside the dollar. This inconsistency highlights that Bitcoin is not driven by the same monetary dynamics that affect gold. An R² value of 0.011 reinforces this view – the US dollar only explains 1% of Bitcoin’s returns. importance: Unlike gold (which is often measured through the lens of the dollar’s strength), Bitcoin is driven by different factors: adoption cycles, liquidity flows, on-chain reflexivity, and other idiosyncratic factors/narratives. Its lack of correlation with the US dollar further confirms that Bitcoin is becoming a unique asset class, not just a "digital version of gold." Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Data source: The DeFi Report Bitcoin exhibits a stronger positive correlation with the Nasdaq than with macro drivers such as real interest rates or the US dollar. This relationship has remained consistent since 2017, with an R² of 0.089, meaning that approximately 8.9% of Bitcoin’s price movements can be statistically explained by fluctuations in the Nasdaq. By comparison, the R² between gold and the Nasdaq over the same period was just 0.006 – less than 1% of gold’s returns were correlated with the performance of tech stocks. Bitcoin and Gold Correlation 2017 cycle data source: The DeFi Report During the 2017 bull cycle, Bitcoin showed a weak correlation with gold. The R² for that period was just 0.033, meaning that from 2017 to 2018, gold could only explain about 3.3% of Bitcoin’s price movements. 2021 Cycle Data source: The DeFi Report Based on a 30-day rolling correlation, Bitcoin has shown a slightly stronger relationship with gold, particularly in 2020 as the two assets rallied together. 2025 Cycle Data source: The DeFi Report In this cycle, the correlation between the two has weakened. The R² for this period was 0.015 – meaning that gold only explains 1.5% of Bitcoin’s price movements during this cycle. Beta coefficient Analysis As mentioned above, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold is very weak. What about beta? Is Bitcoin like a “leveraged gold bet”? Data source: The DeFi Report (monthly) The answer is complex. It did play that role in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2023. However, in 2015 (a year of Bitcoin decline), 2018 (another year of decline), and 2021 (a year of significant Bitcoin growth), Bitcoin's price movement was in the opposite direction of gold. Bitcoin vs. Gold Returns Gold enthusiasts are rejoicing as the asset has outperformed Bitcoin year-to-date (39% vs. 19%). Gold is up 102% since January 1, 2023, and the gold mining sector has performed even better (VanEck's Junior Gold Miner ETF, GDXJ, is up 122% year-to-date). We’re even seeing some cryptocurrency investors start adding gold to their portfolios. But if you own Bitcoin, do you really need gold in your portfolio? This section of the report aims to answer this question. Data source: The DeFi Report Data source: The DeFi Report Bitcoin has historically had superior returns (and volatility) compared to gold. But how does it compare to gold’s returns when we adjust for risk? Risk-adjusted returns Sharpe Ratio: A measure of the return earned per unit of risk (measured by volatility, including both upside and downside). Sortino Ratio: Measures the return per unit of downside risk. Unlike the Sharpe Ratio, it only accounts for "bad" volatility (i.e., downside volatility). Data source: The DeFi Report We can see that Bitcoin tends to generate excellent risk-adjusted returns in bull market years (2017, 2020, 2023). However, in bear market years (2014, 2018, 2022), its Sharpe ratio also falls into negative territory due to its high volatility. That being said, the Sharpe ratio isn’t the best metric for Bitcoin because it penalizes all volatility (including upward volatility). This is why we prefer to use the Sortino ratio for Bitcoin (which only penalizes downside volatility). We can see that Bitcoin produces an excellent Sortino Ratio, which suggests that its volatility is a feature, not a bug. For reference, a Sortino ratio over 2.0 is considered excellent. Impact of 5% Configuration Data source: The DeFi Report Total returns since January 1, 2018 (5% allocation): 100% S&P 500: 149% 95% S&P 500 + 5% Gold: 152% 95% S&P 500 + 5% Bitcoin: 199% If the allocation to Bitcoin and gold is 10%: Total returns since January 1, 2018 (10% allocation): 100% S&P 500: 149% 90% S&P 500 + 10% Gold: 155% 90% S&P 500 + 10% Bitcoin: 253% If you are primarily a cryptocurrency investor, should you own gold? In our view, if you are seeking excess returns and can tolerate some volatility, Bitcoin is the superior asset. If your primary goal is to preserve value, then gold certainly has a place. In many ways, we believe the merits of these two assets are generationally specific. Millennials and Gen Z favor Bitcoin due to its asymmetric upside potential. Baby boomers may prefer gold due to its inflation hedge (less upside potential, but a proven track record of preserving value). We used to hold gold, but we moved 100% of our “hard currency” allocation to Bitcoin for the following reasons: Asymmetric Upside Potential: Bitcoin’s global penetration is very low compared to gold. Superior scarcity: With a hard cap of 21 million coins, supply is less elastic in its response to demand. Portability: Bitcoin is a hard currency asset that has global payment networks and accounting systems. Divisibility: Gold cannot be easily divided or fractionated. Transparency and Verifiability: The circulating supply of gold is unknown, and verifying its purity and ownership requires third-party trust. Liquidity and 24/7/365 market access. Demographics: Bitcoin is global and has stronger brand equity among younger generations. Financialization: Bitcoin is increasingly integrated into the global financial system. Conclusion Over the 21-year cycle, it feels like “gold leads Bitcoin.” However, it’s difficult to find solid evidence of a lasting correlation between the two assets. Bitcoin is often referred to as "digital gold" because of its "hard currency" characteristics. But the way it trades bears little resemblance to gold – which acts as an inflation hedge due to its inverse correlation with the dollar and real interest rates. Instead, Bitcoin is emerging as a standalone asset class – driven by technology adoption, financialization, global liquidity, reflexivity, and the adoption cycle.
PANews2025/09/25 11:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Call $0.45 DOGE While SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE See Retail Demand

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Call $0.45 DOGE While SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE See Retail Demand

Dogecoin continues to defy critics as analysts set their sights on a $0.45 price target for the original meme coin. Despite countless dismissals over the years, DOGE remains one of the most recognized assets in crypto, thanks to its cultural influence and viral branding. It still commands a top-10 market cap, proving that community-driven tokens [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Call $0.45 DOGE While SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE See Retail Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 11:00
Griffin AI founder confirms attacker minted 5 billion GAIN on BNB chain and sold it

Griffin AI founder confirms attacker minted 5 billion GAIN on BNB chain and sold it

PANews reported on September 25 that Oliver Feldmeier, founder of Griffin AI, tweeted that GAIN (BNB chain) was tampered with by an attacker a few hours ago due to the LayerZero peer setting. The attacker deployed a fake Ethereum contract ($TTTTT, address 0x7a8caf) and set it as the GAIN Ethereum endpoint peer, replacing the official ETH contract (0xccdbb9). Subsequently, 5 billion GAIN were minted on the BNB chain and sold. The relevant attacker's wallet address is 0xf3d17326130f90c1900bc0b69323c4c7e2d58db2.
PANews2025/09/25 10:46
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Jiuzi's $1B Bet and Belarus Fuel Breakout?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Jiuzi’s $1B Bet and Belarus Fuel Breakout?

Jiuzi’s $1B crypto hedge and Belarus adoption fuel hype – Bitcoin price prediction signals a breakout setup traders can’t ignore.
Coinstats2025/09/25 10:42
