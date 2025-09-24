2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
5 Takeaways From September 24, 2025

5 Takeaways From September 24, 2025

The post 5 Takeaways From September 24, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling AEW Dynamite touched down in Pittsburgh just days after All Out, and the show carried the kind of energy that hinted at bigger shifts on the horizon. Some stars solidified their place, others resurfaced at just the right time, and AEW quietly planted seeds that could define the fall stretch. This episode was about subtle resets and timely moves, including a hometown showcase, a long-awaited return, a titleholder proving his resilience, and new gold that could change the shape of the women’s division. Even the main event carried an edge that suggested AEW is finally ready to elevate someone who has been waiting for her moment. It all added up to an intriguing episode of Dynamite. Here are the key takeaways from the September 24 show. Lee Moriarty’s Title Shot Continues AEW’s Willingness to Elevate New Talent Nobody expected Hangman Page to drop the AEW World Championship in a non-main event segment, even after All Out. But the match still mattered. Open challenges often raise younger talent, giving them exposure against top names and valuable experience. That’s exactly what Lee Moriarty’s challenge to Page accomplished. In front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Moriarty got a spotlight most midcarders rarely see. Framing it as a world title opportunity showed AEW’s willingness to let him step up against a top star. Page kept the belt, but Moriarty came out bigger than he went in. Orange Cassidy’s Return Fills a Crucial Babyface Void For the first time in six months, Orange Cassidy returned to Dynamite. Mark Briscoe avoided naming him, Don Callis teased it with a painting, but when Cassidy walked out, the crowd exploded. The match itself didn’t matter. What mattered was Cassidy being back. AEW badly needs him. With Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland,…
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
SIX
SIX$0.02006-1.85%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:43
Delen
MoonBull vs ApeCoin vs Turbo

MoonBull vs ApeCoin vs Turbo

The post MoonBull vs ApeCoin vs Turbo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 07:15 Discover why MoonBull, ApeCoin, and Turbo are trending. See which is the top new meme coin to watch with presale hype and crypto buzz. Have you ever felt the sting of missing out on a meme coin moonshot? Crypto penguins and bulls alike know the thrill of catching a wave before it crests. Many watched ApeCoin soar only to see it tumble, while Turbo made some noise but struggled to keep the momentum rolling. Investors often ask themselves whether another chance for massive upside is around the corner, and the truth is, the market never runs out of surprises. The rise of meme coins isn’t just a trend; it’s a cultural shift. Over the years, these tokens have grown from quirky experiments into multi-million-dollar communities that rival serious blockchain projects. Whether it’s Dogecoin in its early days or the countless peanut-sized projects popping up overnight, meme coins have become staples of speculative trading. Their wild swings, viral communities, and eye-popping gains make them a magnet for crypto enthusiasts who crave adrenaline and big paydays. MoonBull has emerged as the freshest contender, and the buzz is hard to ignore. Its whitelist is already filling fast, offering presale participants the opportunity to grab tokens at the lowest price before the official September 26 launch. For anyone chasing exclusivity, bonus allocations, and hidden perks, MoonBull’s whitelist feels like an invitation to a secret club where the rewards are reserved for those who act quickly. MoonBull Whitelist Closing Fast: Your Second Chance at a 1000x MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another meme coin. It’s designed for degens and traders who thrive on high stakes, fueled by Ethereum’s secure backbone and spiced up with meme culture energy. The project blends DeFi mechanics with the unpredictable fun of community-driven hype,…
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Turbo
TURBO$0.003353-3.06%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009093-3.84%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:31
Delen
‘South Park’ Takes On Prediction Markets—And Traders Are Already Betting On It

‘South Park’ Takes On Prediction Markets—And Traders Are Already Betting On It

The post ‘South Park’ Takes On Prediction Markets—And Traders Are Already Betting On It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief South Park’s next episode, “Conflict of Interest,” will center on a prediction market app taking over the kids’ school. Real prediction markets like Myriad and Polymarket are letting users bet on which words or topics will appear in the episode, which is set to air tonight. The current season of South Park has stirred controversy over its depiction of figures like Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump. In the midst of a headline-grabbing season that’s taken aim at all manner of timely and controversial subjects, South Park has found its latest target: prediction markets.  The latest episode of the hit animated series, due to air Wednesday night, will center on prediction markets and their incessant popularity among young people, Comedy Central announced earlier today.  The episode, titled “Conflict of Interest,” will specifically center on a rift that emerges between characters Cartman and Kyle when a popular prediction market app takes over their school. ﻿ Already, and perhaps proving the point of the show’s creators, crypto-backed prediction markets have jumped on the opportunity to financialize the finer points of tonight’s episode.  One Myriad market currently has odds at 31.7% that the episode will mention an existing prediction market—either Myriad itself, Polymarket, or Kalshi—by name. Roughly $11,400 has been wagered on the bet as of this writing. (Disclaimer: Myriad is a product of Decrypt’s parent company, DASTAN.) On Polymarket, users are wagering on the likelihood that other certain words are mentioned in the show tonight, including “predict” or “prediction” 10-plus times (71% odds), “Broncos” (49% odds), “Trump” three-plus times (45% odds) and “dildo” (55% odds). Despite the connectivity between prediction markets and cryptocurrency—which fuels the backend of platforms like Polymarket and Myriad)—odds of South Park mentioning “crypto” or “Bitcoin” tonight currently stand at only 31%. The market has so far…
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.528-0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016588+0.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:27
Delen
Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan

Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan

The post Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Jiuzi Holdings announced a crypto treasury strategy focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The firm’s board approved up a plan to spend up to $1 billion on the crypto assets, though its cash and cash equivalents were less than $1 million last year. Shares of JZXN skyrocketed upon open, but have now fallen nearly 10% on the day. Publicly traded electric vehicle charging firm Jiuzi Holdings is adopting a crypto investment policy, after its board of directors authorized the firm to deploy up to $1 billion into acquiring and holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB.  Shares of JZXN jumped as high as $2.38 on the news, a 47% spike above its Tuesday closing price, before retracing completely. Shares are now down nearly 10% on the day and changing hands at $1.46. JZXN is down more than 99.9% in the last 5 years. “Adopting the crypto asset investment policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said the firm’s CEO Tao Li in a statement.  ﻿ Using a strict risk framework, the Chinese firm was authorized to allocate a portion of its cash reserves into BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any additional crypto tokens would need to be approved by the board prior to investment.  While the board authorized up to $1 billion in crypto purchases, the firm’s latest financial filing with the SEC indicates it only had around $943,000 in cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024. The firm also reported a net income loss of around $55 million for the fiscal year ending on that day. While some firms creating crypto treasuries raise funds via convertible notes or private investment into public equity (aka PIPE placements), there is no indication of how Jiuzi Holdings intends to raise funds to…
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Binance Coin
BNB$949.88-4.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,511.78-2.23%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:12
Delen
$100 billion OpenAI deal is structured in cash, primarily to lease Nvidia hardware

$100 billion OpenAI deal is structured in cash, primarily to lease Nvidia hardware

The post $100 billion OpenAI deal is structured in cash, primarily to lease Nvidia hardware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI isn’t spending $100 billion to buy chips, it’s paying cash to lease them. The whole deal with Nvidia is built on spreading costs over time, and not dropping billions upfront. The artificial intelligence company wants to access Nvidia’s top-tier GPUs, but instead of buying them outright, it’s locking into long-term lease agreements. That way, the money goes out slowly, and the risk shifts to Nvidia.The arrangement is simple. As each new AI data center goes live, OpenAI gets access to more GPUs.The first center, being built in Abilene, Texas, is expected to go online in the second half of 2026. That’s when the cash starts flowing. The exact price of each center is still unknown, but OpenAI isn’t taking ownership of the hardware. It’s renting the compute. Every GPU deployed will be leased, with payments spread across their useful life, around five years. OpenAI delays costs by leasing Nvidia chips instead of buying Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, described the deal as “monumental in size.” He said building a single gigawatt AI data center could cost about $50 billion. Out of that, around $35 billion goes straight to Nvidia for its chips. The remaining is for everything else. But OpenAI isn’t paying that up front. By leasing the GPUs instead, the company avoids taking a financial hit all at once. OpenAI will get an initial $10 billion from the deal soon. That money helps kick off the first wave of deployment. And while some of the funds will be used for hiring, operations, and other expenses, the majority of it will go straight to compute. More specifically, to Nvidia’s processors. These GPUs are the engines behind AI training, powering models like ChatGPT and everything that runs on them. Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, said in Abilene that…
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.23%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:10
Delen
Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments

Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments

The post Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 07:00 A decade ago, stablecoins emerged as a niche solution for crypto traders looking to escape volatility without leaving the blockchain. Today, they’ve grown into a multi-trillion-dollar settlement layer – and some observers believe their next frontier could be the credit card industry itself. The appeal is straightforward: stablecoin transfers are nearly instant and cost a fraction of what traditional cards charge. Merchants currently hand over more than $100 billion each year in swipe fees, with rates climbing as high as 3.5% per transaction. For retailers working on slim margins, shifting even a portion of that flow to blockchain rails could prove transformative. Beyond cost savings, the user experience is also different. Stablecoin transactions don’t come with interest charges or annual fees, and settlement times are measured in seconds, not business days. These advantages explain why Visa and Mastercard have both begun pilot programs in the digital asset space – a defensive move as blockchain alternatives gain ground. But adoption won’t be automatic. Credit cards benefit from decades of legal protection and consumer trust. By contrast, stablecoin frameworks remain patchy, though the recent passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act marked a step toward clearer oversight. Until protections catch up, many users may be reluctant to treat stablecoins as a full substitute for their plastic. Even so, momentum is building. Banks, fintechs, and payment providers are already experimenting with stablecoin rails. If regulatory clarity improves, the combination of speed, efficiency, and lower costs could erode the dominance of legacy networks and put blockchain at the center of everyday commerce. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own…
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Union
U$0.010929+9.25%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.0301-4.98%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:01
Delen
Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption

Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption

The post Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Foundation allocates eight-figure ADA sum for stablecoin liquidity boost. Real-world asset tokenization receives over $10 million funding commitment. New delegated representatives program gets 220 million ADA allocation. The Cardano Foundation has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at accelerating mainstream adoption of the ADA ecosystem. The initiative includes multiple funding streams targeting key growth areas within the blockchain network. Tuesday’s announcement outlined the Foundation’s plan to address stablecoin liquidity challenges on Cardano. The organization will deploy eight-figure ADA amounts to support native stablecoin projects, targeting increased DeFi activity on the network. Current stablecoin market capitalization sits at $307 billion according to CoinMarketCap data. Unveiling the next phase of our roadmap for Cardano adoption. • 8-figures $ada for stablecoin liquidity• DeFi liquidity initiatives support• 220M ada delegation to new DReps• $10M+ RWA launch• 2M ada to the Venture Hub• Expanded promotion & adoption Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hlOwkNWct0 — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) September 23, 2025 Treasury Proposal Targets DeFi Growth A governance proposal currently under review seeks to allocate 50 million ADA, valued at approximately $40.65 million, from the treasury reserves. The Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget aims to enhance liquidity conditions for fiat-pegged tokens operating on Cardano infrastructure. Real-world asset tokenization represents another priority area receiving substantial funding. The Foundation has committed over $10 million to support RWA projects launching on Cardano, working alongside MembersCap to attract both retail and institutional participants. The delegated representative system will receive 220 million ADA to establish new DReps within “Adoption and Operations” categories. This allocation comes alongside plans to reduce self-delegation to 80 million ADA, limiting the Foundation’s influence on network governance decisions. Additional funding of up to 2 million ADA will flow to the Venture Hub through 2026, supporting broader ecosystem development initiatives. These measures indicate the Foundation’s strategic pivot toward expanding Cardano’s presence in…
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-6.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016588+0.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:00
Delen
XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels

XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels

The post XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token XLM weathered intense volatility over the past 24 hours, plunging to key support levels before staging a robust rebound. The moves, marked by unusually heavy institutional trading activity, underscored the market’s focus on the $0.36–$0.37 support zone as traders weigh the prospects of a breakout toward higher targets. During the Asian trading session, XLM plummeted to $0.36 on volumes surging above 40 million—more than double the 24-hour average—solidifying this price area as a critical high-volume support. The sell-off was quickly absorbed, with the token climbing back toward $0.37, a sign that institutional players may be accumulating positions at discounted levels. The final hour of trading on Sept. 24 was especially turbulent. XLM slipped sharply to $0.368 at 13:37 before recovering back to session highs of $0.369 by 14:10. Volume spikes at 13:37 (1.27 million), 13:58 (1.19 million), and 13:59 (1.58 million) highlighted significant institutional flows driving the intraday swings. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Signal Consolidation Pattern Price range of $0.01 representing 4 per cent volatility indicates active trading interest. Elevated-volume support test at $0.36 level with 40.69 million in trading volume. Recovery towards $0.37 during Asian trading hours suggests institutional buying. Critical support zone established around $0.36 psychological level. Volume spikes during final hour indicate significant institutional activity. Consolidation pattern formation above $0.37 support zone. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/xlm-consolidates-after-sharp-decline-testing-key-support-levels
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.23%
Stellar
XLM$0.3544-2.26%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:59
Delen
Arthur Hayes Accumulates 36.88M ONDO as Whale Deposits Fuel Sell-Off Fears

Arthur Hayes Accumulates 36.88M ONDO as Whale Deposits Fuel Sell-Off Fears

Ondo Finance (ONDO) faces growing market pressure after whale activity linked to Arthur Hayes triggered concerns of a potential sell-off. Whale Deposits Spark Worries On-chain data revealed that a Gnosis Safe Proxy wallet deposited 26.28 million ONDO (worth $24.7 million) into exchanges within just 10 hours. Of that, 6.57 million ONDO ($6.19 million) was transferred […]
Ondo
ONDO$0.88104-2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3671-1.81%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00532-6.17%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:48
Delen
TSMC taps AI for energy-efficient chips as Qualcomm targets enterprise PCs

TSMC taps AI for energy-efficient chips as Qualcomm targets enterprise PCs

The post TSMC taps AI for energy-efficient chips as Qualcomm targets enterprise PCs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TSMC rolled out a new AI-based chip design method on Wednesday in Silicon Valley, aiming to cut the power demands of AI chips by up to tenfold. The company, which manufactures chips for Nvidia and other tech giants, says this change is necessary as current systems burn too much electricity. At full load, Nvidia’s AI servers can use up to 1,200 watts, the same as keeping 1,000 U.S. homes running non-stop. That kind of energy drain isn’t sustainable, and TSMC is reportedly trying to fix it with smarter design. The approach revolves around building chips with smaller pieces called chiplets, each made with different tech, all packaged into one. But it’s not just about throwing pieces together. These new packages are being designed by AI software from firms like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, not by engineers alone. Cadence and Synopsys beat engineers on speed and accuracy Jim Chang, deputy director at TSMC’s 3DIC Methodology Group, showed off the results. Using Cadence and Synopsys software, chip designs that once took two days of human effort were finished by AI in five minutes. “That helps to max out TSMC technology’s capability, and we find this is very useful,” Jim said during his talk. The company sees this speed boost as key to getting more efficient chips to market faster. But not every problem can be solved with smarter code.Kaushik Veeraraghavan, an engineer at Meta’s infrastructure division, said during his keynote that the current chip manufacturing model is hitting physical walls.Moving data in and out of chips with traditional wires is slowing things down. Switching to optical connections could fix that, but right now, they’re still too unreliable for large data centers. “Really, this is not an engineering problem,” Kaushik said. “It’s a fundamental physical problem.” At the same event, Qualcomm launched…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.0758-11.36%
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:46
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?