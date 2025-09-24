$100 billion OpenAI deal is structured in cash, primarily to lease Nvidia hardware

OpenAI isn't spending $100 billion to buy chips, it's paying cash to lease them. The whole deal with Nvidia is built on spreading costs over time, and not dropping billions upfront. The artificial intelligence company wants to access Nvidia's top-tier GPUs, but instead of buying them outright, it's locking into long-term lease agreements. That way, the money goes out slowly, and the risk shifts to Nvidia.The arrangement is simple. As each new AI data center goes live, OpenAI gets access to more GPUs.The first center, being built in Abilene, Texas, is expected to go online in the second half of 2026. That's when the cash starts flowing. The exact price of each center is still unknown, but OpenAI isn't taking ownership of the hardware. It's renting the compute. Every GPU deployed will be leased, with payments spread across their useful life, around five years. OpenAI delays costs by leasing Nvidia chips instead of buying Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, described the deal as "monumental in size." He said building a single gigawatt AI data center could cost about $50 billion. Out of that, around $35 billion goes straight to Nvidia for its chips. The remaining is for everything else. But OpenAI isn't paying that up front. By leasing the GPUs instead, the company avoids taking a financial hit all at once. OpenAI will get an initial $10 billion from the deal soon. That money helps kick off the first wave of deployment. And while some of the funds will be used for hiring, operations, and other expenses, the majority of it will go straight to compute. More specifically, to Nvidia's processors. These GPUs are the engines behind AI training, powering models like ChatGPT and everything that runs on them. Sarah Friar, OpenAI's chief financial officer, said in Abilene that…