Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders

The post Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Myriad is now offering rewards in USDC and Myriad Points through a Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC, while also receiving Myriad Points. The protocol is also opening its revenue share program up to developers who build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem. Prediction market protocol Myriad is now offering USDC and Myriad Points rewards for users through a new Share to Earn model, and extending revenue sharing to developers using the Myriad Builder Ecosystem. “Myriad’s goal has always been to create a dynamic participatory model that fairly rewards all participants in its ecosystem,” DASTAN co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan told Decrypt. “Our on-chain revenue share system ensures that rewards are distributed in a transparent and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that, “We only win together.” (Disclaimer: Myriad is operated by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN) 🪙 Introducing our new global rev share program! For every market on Myriad, we offer you a link. For every $ of volume that link brings in, we give you back 1%. It really is that simple – Share to Earn! pic.twitter.com/BCBLtsOMR3 — MYRIAD (@MyriadMarkets) September 24, 2025 The revenue sharing program rewards users who invite others to trade on Myriad’s USDC markets through their personal referral link. To get started, click on the “Share to Earn” button on any USDC market page to copy your referral link. When someone signs up or trades through your referral link, you’ll automatically start earning rewards. Myriad Share to Earn. Image: Myriad USDC rewards Myriad users can earn both USDC and Myriad Points rewards through the Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link,…