2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Ethereum Layer-2 Rollups Misprice Small Transactions, Study Warns

Ethereum Layer-2 Rollups Misprice Small Transactions, Study Warns

The post Ethereum Layer-2 Rollups Misprice Small Transactions, Study Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Researchers find that rollup fee models collapse costs, leaving small transfers over- or underpriced. A benchmark shows Polygon zkEVM, zkSync, Scroll, Optimism, and Arbitrum use divergent, potentially exploitable fee rules. The authors urge multidimensional pricing of execution, data, and proof to prevent systemic risks. Ethereum’s rollup networks are mispricing small transactions, creating risks that range from inflated user costs to denial-of-service attacks, according to a new study by researchers at zkSecurity, Prooflab, and Imperial College London. The study, “Unaligned Incentives: Pricing Attacks Against Blockchain Rollups,” was posted on Sunday and detailed how different rollups calculate fees for execution, data availability, and proof costs. It concluded that current fee mechanisms are too simple to balance fairness, security, and usability. Rollups are layer-2 networks that batch transactions and settle them on layer-1 blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to reduce costs and increase capacity. Rollups are central to Ethereum’s scaling roadmap, which relies on these systems to handle high volumes of transactions while the base chain remains limited in throughput. To operate, rollups must pay for three distinct resources. The first is computation, the cost of executing the transactions inside a batch. The second is data availability, the expense of posting transaction data back to a blockchain so it can be verified. The third is the gas cost for batch settlement and proof verification. These three costs vary independently, but the study finds that most rollups do not account for them separately. Instead, they often collapse them into a single formula or apply fixed rules, which can distort prices. According to the researchers, this design means small transfers may be mispriced. Users making low-value payments can end up paying more than necessary, while attackers can take advantage of underpriced transactions to send large volumes of spam at little cost. The…
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0737-11.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016588+0.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:39
Delen
GSR Files 5 New Crypto ETF Tracking Treasury Cos Performance, ETH Staking

GSR Files 5 New Crypto ETF Tracking Treasury Cos Performance, ETH Staking

The post GSR Files 5 New Crypto ETF Tracking Treasury Cos Performance, ETH Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GSR filed for five new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Sept. 24, including a product tracking digital assets treasury (DAT) companies and funds offering yields by staking Ethereum (ETH). The filings came just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges. This regulatory development streamlined the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, potentially accelerating market entry for cryptocurrency investment vehicles. GSR crypto ETF filings | Source: US Securities and Exchange Commission filing Comprehensive Crypto ETF Strategy The GSR ETF suite represents Framework Digital Advisors’ inaugural product launch, with Tuttle Capital Management serving as sub-adviser. The funds employ varied approaches to digital asset exposure while maintaining compliance with Investment Company Act requirements. The GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF focuses exclusively on equity securities of companies that hold significant digital assets in their corporate treasuries. Examples include Strategy, Upexi, and DeFi Development Corp. The fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies, providing instead indirect exposure through public company holdings. The GSR Ethereum Staking Opportunity ETF provides direct exposure to Ethereum, along with staking rewards, through validator networks and liquid staking tokens. The fund charges a 1% management fee and invests at least 40% of its assets in ETH-linked ETFs, including those from Canada and Europe. The strategy aims to stake substantially all Ethereum holdings subject to 15% illiquidity limits under Rule 22e-4. Crypto ETF: Multi-Asset and Enhanced Yield Strategies The GSR Crypto StakingMax ETF employs a broader approach, investing in multiple proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies selected based on staking sustainability, liquidity, and growth potential. The fund charges a 1.5% management fee, reduced to 1% through 2026, and requires a minimum 40% allocation to securities, rather than direct cryptocurrency holdings. The GSR Crypto Core3 ETF offers equal-weighted exposure to…
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106-5.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-6.04%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 12:25
Delen
GriffinAI removes official GAIN liquidity from the BNB chain, while GAIN on the ETH chain remains unaffected

GriffinAI removes official GAIN liquidity from the BNB chain, while GAIN on the ETH chain remains unaffected

PANews reported on September 25th that GriffinAI has removed the official on-chain liquidity of $GAIN from the BNB Chain to protect user security. Officials also warned that any liquidity pools ( LPs ) created by the attacker are unofficial and pose security risks, and users should avoid interacting with them. $GAIN on the ETH chain was not affected.
Binance Coin
BNB$949.92-4.53%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,938.3-2.36%
Delen
PANews2025/09/25 12:24
Delen
Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outpace Gold Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outpace Gold Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold in value as corporate treasuries and institutional adoption rise.   Michael Saylor, the CEO of Strategy, has predicted that Bitcoin will eventually surpass gold in value by a factor of ten. His remarks come as corporate treasuries and institutional investors increasingly adopt cryptocurrency. Saylor’s argument centers around Bitcoin’s […] The post Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outpace Gold Amid Rising Treasury Adoption appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01775+18.25%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 12:20
Delen
Tether CEO says the company is still at the "0.25" stage and has huge room for future growth

Tether CEO says the company is still at the "0.25" stage and has huge room for future growth

PANews reported on September 25th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated in an interview that while Tether is no longer a startup, it is only at "stage 0.25 " of its development and is far from reaching its peak. He called the company's future growth potential "unlimited," stating that there is still ample room for innovation and development. He also emphasized Tether 's long-term strategic planning and industry-disruptive potential. Ardoino defined Tether as a "once-in-a-century company."
Startup
STARTUP$0.005209-23.88%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.002369-3.54%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12258+0.13%
Delen
PANews2025/09/25 12:17
Delen
Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

The post Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Asia-Pacific region—led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—had the biggest increase in crypto transaction volume, a new Chainalysis report shows. Volume in the region shot up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. Latin America wasn’t far behind in adoption. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for crypto adoption, research released Wednesday by blockchain data firm Chainalysis shows. In its annual 2025 Global Adoption Index, Chainalysis said that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam lead global crypto activity, with transaction volume in the APAC region growing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. The report drew data from the last 12 months ending in June of this year.  “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” the report said.  ﻿ Chainalysis added that Latin America was close behind the APAC region, with transaction volume soaringin the space of a year by 63%.  North America and Europe received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, the report said, but neither region had spikes in activity as sharp as APAC and Latin America.  The report further said that regulatory clarity in the U.S. led to 49% growth in North America. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, giving investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies via regulated investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges.  Chainalysis noted the accelerated institutional adoption in the country. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a ticket to help the industry, has also helped the regulatory landscape evolve, particularly with stablecoins, the report said.  In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading the tokens in the U.S. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies…
1
1$0.008658-33.94%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Union
U$0.010929+9.25%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 11:57
Delen
Can XRP Hit $10? Analyst Targets $4.50 in 2025 With Altcoin Rally Ahead

Can XRP Hit $10? Analyst Targets $4.50 in 2025 With Altcoin Rally Ahead

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for a potential breakout in XRP, as analysts forecast a major rally aligned with Bitcoin’s next move higher. According to crypto analyst Virtual Bacon, XRP could climb to $4.50 by the end of 2025 and even surge toward $10 at the cycle peak, provided market conditions align. XRP’s Upside Linked […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003748-10.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.56%
XRP
XRP$2.7658-3.08%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:54
Delen
Philippines Turns to Blockchain After Mass Protests Over Corruption

Philippines Turns to Blockchain After Mass Protests Over Corruption

The Philippines has launched a blockchain system to track public works spending following protests over corruption.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05561-0.82%
MASS
MASS$0.0006943+2.13%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:47
Delen
Chainlink Joins Canton Network Backed by Global Banks and $6 Trillion in Assets

Chainlink Joins Canton Network Backed by Global Banks and $6 Trillion in Assets

Chainlink has officially joined the Canton Network, an institutional blockchain backed by leading global banks and technology giants. This move gives Canton access to Chainlink’s trusted oracle services, including data feeds, proof-of-reserve tools, NAV reporting, and CCIP interoperability. Chainlink as a Super Validator As part of the integration, Chainlink will serve as a super validator, […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.56%
Particl
PART$0.1976-0.95%
Navcoin
NAV$0.05127+2.80%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:29
Delen
Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy

Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy

BitcoinWorld Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy The world of cryptocurrency investment is always buzzing with new developments, and recently, all eyes have been on Metaplanet. U.S. investment bank Benchmark has just reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating for the Japanese company, signaling strong confidence in its bold Metaplanet Bitcoin accumulation strategy. This move has set an ambitious price target of 2,400 yen for Metaplanet’s stock by the end of 2026, a significant leap from its current trading price of 540 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Why is Benchmark So Confident in Metaplanet Bitcoin? Benchmark’s decision to reaffirm its positive outlook isn’t just a casual endorsement; it comes with a strong rebuttal to market skepticism. The investment bank directly addressed claims suggesting that Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is collapsing or that its stock momentum is fading. Benchmark firmly stated that such assertions are premature and lack sufficient evidence, highlighting their belief in the company’s long-term vision. It is true that Metaplanet’s stock has recently faced headwinds, largely due to the activities of short sellers. These investors bet on a stock’s price falling, and their actions can sometimes create temporary downward pressure. However, Benchmark encourages a broader perspective: Past Performance: Metaplanet was Japan’s best-performing listed company last year, a remarkable achievement that underscores its potential. Current Standing: Despite recent fluctuations, its shares remain up an impressive 56% year-to-date, demonstrating considerable resilience and growth. This sustained performance suggests that the underlying value and strategic direction of Metaplanet Bitcoin remain strong, defying short-term market noise. Understanding Metaplanet’s Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation Metaplanet’s approach to Bitcoin isn’t merely speculative; it is a deliberate corporate strategy to integrate the digital asset into its treasury. This move aligns the company with a growing trend of publicly traded entities, particularly in the U.S., adopting Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset to hedge against inflation and preserve capital. For a Japanese company to embrace such a strategy is particularly noteworthy, given the traditional conservatism often associated with Japanese corporate finance. This bold step positions Metaplanet as a pioneer in its region, potentially paving the way for other Asian companies to consider similar moves. The goal is to leverage Bitcoin’s properties as a decentralized, scarce asset to enhance shareholder value over the long term. By consistently accumulating Bitcoin, Metaplanet aims to: Strengthen its balance sheet: Utilizing Bitcoin as a hedge against currency devaluation. Attract a new investor base: Appealing to those interested in digital asset exposure within traditional markets. Innovate corporate finance: Demonstrating leadership in adopting new financial technologies. The strategic clarity behind Metaplanet Bitcoin is a key factor in Benchmark’s unwavering confidence. Navigating the Market: Metaplanet Bitcoin Amidst Volatility While the overall narrative for Metaplanet remains positive, investors must always consider market dynamics. The recent faltering of the stock, though attributed to short sellers, serves as a reminder that even strong strategies can face temporary pressures. Bitcoin itself is known for its volatility, and companies that tie their fortunes to it will naturally experience some of this ebb and flow. However, Benchmark’s 2026 price target indicates a belief in the long-term trajectory of both Metaplanet’s operational strategy and the broader Bitcoin market. For investors, this suggests that looking beyond immediate price movements and focusing on the fundamental shift in corporate treasury management could be crucial. The ability of Metaplanet Bitcoin to navigate these waters will be a key indicator of its success. This situation highlights the difference between short-term trading sentiment and long-term investment conviction. Benchmark’s reiteration is a strong signal for those who believe in the enduring value proposition of Bitcoin and its role in modern corporate strategy. A Glimpse into the Future of Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Benchmark’s reiterated ‘Buy’ rating for Metaplanet is more than just a stock recommendation; it is a powerful validation of a forward-thinking corporate strategy. It underscores the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable treasury asset, even in traditional financial markets like Japan. Metaplanet’s journey serves as an important case study for how companies can strategically integrate digital assets to create long-term value. Despite the challenges posed by short-term market dynamics, the underlying strength of Metaplanet’s performance and the strategic rationale behind its Metaplanet Bitcoin accumulation strategy appear robust. The 2,400 yen price target by 2026 reflects significant growth potential, suggesting that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Benchmark’s current rating for Metaplanet? Benchmark has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating for Metaplanet. Q2: What is Metaplanet’s price target according to Benchmark? Benchmark has set a price target of 2,400 yen for Metaplanet’s stock by the end of 2026. Q3: Why did Metaplanet’s stock recently falter? The stock recently faltered due to activities by short sellers, who bet on a stock’s price decline. Q4: How has Metaplanet’s stock performed year-to-date? Despite recent fluctuations, Metaplanet’s shares are still up 56% year-to-date. Q5: What is the core of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy? Metaplanet’s strategy involves accumulating Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset to hedge against inflation and preserve capital, aligning with a growing trend among forward-thinking corporations. If you found this insight into Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy valuable, don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your network on social media and spark a conversation about the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.16%
Union
U$0.010929+9.25%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0142-2.00%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:15
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?