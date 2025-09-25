2025-09-26 Friday

Flare Launches FXRP, Opening DeFi Access to XRP Holders

Flare launches FXRP, a 1:1 XRP-backed token enabling lending, trading, and DeFi access, expanding XRP’s utility in decentralized finance. Flare Network has taken a major step in bringing XRP into decentralized finance. The blockchain platform launched FXRP, a wrapped XRP that enables holders to utilise the token in lending, trading, and liquidity in DeFi applications. […] The post Flare Launches FXRP, Opening DeFi Access to XRP Holders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins

PANews reported on September 25 that International Commercial Settlement (00147.HK): On September 24, the company's joint venture Keen Golden acquired a total of 105.88972 bitcoins on the open market at a total cost of US$1.2 million (equivalent to HK$93.6 million).
Catch MoonBull’s Upcoming Presale as the Top New Meme Coin to Watch in Q4 2025, With ApeCoin and Turbo Holding Investor Interest

Have you ever felt the sting of missing out on a meme coin moonshot? Crypto penguins and bulls alike know […] The post Catch MoonBull’s Upcoming Presale as the Top New Meme Coin to Watch in Q4 2025, With ApeCoin and Turbo Holding Investor Interest appeared first on Coindoo.
Ripple Powers New Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

Ripple has added another institutional rail to its stablecoin strategy: through an integration with Securitize, holders of BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized US Treasuries can now redeem fund shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) around the clock—initially on Ethereum, with support for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in the pipeline. BlackRock […]
Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

The cryptocurrency industry appears to be breaking with the traditional four-year cycle. The institutional adoption of exchange-traded funds, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the evolution of stablecoin infrastructure are reshaping the entire market. In a report released on September 24, an analyst using the pseudonym Ignas pointed out that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 will be a watershed event - since April, crypto ETFs have led all asset classes with a net inflow of $34 billion. These products have attracted the participation of pension funds, consulting firms and commercial banks, transforming cryptocurrencies from retail speculation targets to institutional allocation assets on par with gold and the Nasdaq index. Currently, the assets under management of Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded US$150 billion, accounting for 6% of the total BTC supply; Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of ETH's circulation. The SEC’s adoption of universal listing standards for commodity ETPs in September accelerated this trend, paving the way for fund filings for assets such as Solana and XRP. The report calls this shift in ownership from retail investors to long-term institutional investors the "Great Rotation in Crypto Assets." While traditional cyclicalists are selling, institutional investors continue to accumulate, pushing the cost basis upward and forming a new price bottom. ETFs have become the primary purchasing channel for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally changing the supply conditions that drive historical cyclical patterns. Stablecoins have gone beyond the scope of trading tools and evolved into payment, lending and financial management functions. The $30 billion real-world asset (RWA) market is a reflection of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities building on-chain financial infrastructure. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently approved stablecoins as collateral for derivatives, opening up institutional application scenarios beyond spot demand. Payment-oriented blockchain projects (such as Stripe’s Tempo and Tether’s Plasma) are driving the integration of stablecoins into the real economy, while digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are providing equity market access for tokens that have not yet been approved for ETFs. This mechanism not only provides exit liquidity for venture capital, but also introduces institutional funds into the altcoin market. The RWA tokenization, which establishes benchmark interest rates through government bonds and credit instruments, is building a real capital market on the chain. BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's BENJI act as bridges, connecting trillions of dollars of traditional capital to crypto infrastructure. This allows DeFi protocols to rely on legal collateral and lending markets, breaking away from the cycle of pure speculation. This structural shift signals that cryptocurrencies are evolving from cyclical speculative assets to permanent financial instruments. However, as institutional capital prefers sustainable business models rather than purely narrative-driven ones, individual performance differentiation may replace the general rise in prices.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
Crypto development platform Crossmint receives strategic investment from Circle Ventures

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto development platform Crossmint has received a strategic investment from Circle Ventures (Circle's venture capital arm). Crossmint will collaborate with Circle to develop stablecoin payment solutions centered around USDC, covering wallets, API access, fund transfers, and AI-powered payment agents. As reported in March this year, the encryption development platform Crossmint completed US$23.6 million in financing, led by Ribbit Capital .
The U.S. launched new national security probes

The U.S. Department of Commerce launched on Wednesday a new national security investigations into a sweeping range of imports, targeting everything from face masks to factory robots, according to a press briefing from the agency that said the probes were officially opened on September 2. The new cases cover personal protective equipment (PPE), medical instruments, […]
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
USDC Support: Unlocking Seamless Transactions for Users and AI Agents

BitcoinWorld USDC Support: Unlocking Seamless Transactions for Users and AI Agents In a significant move set to reshape the digital asset landscape, Circle, the issuer of the popular stablecoin USDC, has officially partnered with Crossmint, a leading cryptocurrency self-custody platform. This exciting collaboration is poised to dramatically expand USDC support, making it more accessible and versatile for both individual users and increasingly, for sophisticated AI agents. Cointelegraph initially brought this pivotal development to light, highlighting a strategic alliance that promises to streamline Web3 interactions and foster greater adoption. What Does This Partnership Mean for Enhanced USDC Support? This strategic alliance between Circle and Crossmint represents a powerful step forward for the utility of stablecoins. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, specifically by enhancing how users and AI agents interact with USDC. For users, this means a more straightforward and secure way to manage their digital dollars. Crossmint’s self-custody solutions are designed to simplify the often-complex process of interacting with cryptocurrencies, offering a user-friendly gateway to the digital economy. This enhanced USDC support is critical for broader adoption. Simplified Access: Easier onboarding for new users into the crypto space. Secure Self-Custody: Users maintain direct control over their USDC. Reduced Friction: Streamlined processes for transactions and participation in Web3. Moreover, the integration extends crucial USDC support to AI agents. As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in various sectors, enabling these agents to conduct secure, programmatic transactions with a stable asset like USDC opens up a world of possibilities for automated finance, decentralized applications, and beyond. How Does Crossmint Revolutionize USDC Support and Web3 Onboarding? Crossmint’s expertise lies in making Web3 accessible. Their platform is renowned for simplifying the complex technicalities often associated with cryptocurrency, allowing users to engage with digital assets without needing deep technical knowledge. This partnership leverages Crossmint’s capabilities to supercharge USDC support. By integrating Circle’s USDC, Crossmint can offer its users and developers a robust, regulated, and highly liquid stablecoin for various applications. This is particularly beneficial for: Developers: Building applications that require stable, reliable value transfer. Businesses: Accepting USDC payments with greater ease and security. Individuals: Participating in DeFi, NFTs, and other Web3 activities with confidence. The core idea is to remove barriers. Imagine an AI agent performing micro-transactions for data processing or smart contracts automatically paying for services using USDC. This partnership makes such scenarios not just possible, but practical and efficient, thereby solidifying USDC support as a cornerstone of future digital interactions. The Future of USDC Support in the Age of AI The implications of extending USDC support to AI agents are profound. We are moving towards an era where AI systems will increasingly participate in economic activities, from managing investments to executing complex supply chain logistics. Stablecoins like USDC are essential for these automated systems due to their price stability, which mitigates volatility risks inherent in other cryptocurrencies. This collaboration paves the way for: Automated Finance: AI-driven trading, lending, and borrowing on decentralized platforms. Enhanced Efficiency: Instantaneous and low-cost global transactions without human intervention. New Business Models: Innovative applications where AI agents are economic actors. As AI continues to evolve, the demand for reliable, programmable digital currency will only grow. Circle and Crossmint are positioning USDC support at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring that the infrastructure is ready for the next wave of digital innovation. Ensuring Robust USDC Support: Addressing Challenges and Security While the partnership brings immense potential, ensuring robust and secure USDC support remains paramount. Both Circle and Crossmint prioritize security and compliance in their operations. Circle’s commitment to transparency and regulation, backing every USDC with fully reserved assets, provides a strong foundation of trust. Crossmint, on the other hand, focuses on secure self-custody solutions, empowering users with control over their assets while simplifying the technical overhead. The ongoing challenge will be to scale these solutions securely and efficiently to meet growing demand, all while navigating the evolving regulatory landscape of digital assets. This forward-thinking partnership is not just about expanding a stablecoin’s reach; it’s about building the foundational layers for a more interconnected, efficient, and AI-enabled digital economy. In conclusion, the alliance between Circle and Crossmint is a game-changer for USDC support. It promises to unlock new levels of accessibility and utility for users and AI agents alike, propelling us closer to a future where digital assets are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives and automated systems. This is a monumental step towards a more efficient and inclusive digital financial ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About USDC Support and the Partnership What is USDC?USDC (USD Coin) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar on a 1:1 basis, meaning one USDC is always redeemable for one US dollar. It is issued by Circle and is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. government treasuries. Who is Crossmint?Crossmint is a cryptocurrency self-custody platform designed to simplify Web3 onboarding and digital asset management. It allows users to easily create wallets and manage digital assets without complex technical knowledge. How does this partnership expand USDC support?The partnership integrates Circle’s USDC into Crossmint’s platform, making it easier for users and AI agents to access, hold, and transact with USDC through Crossmint’s user-friendly self-custody solutions. What are the benefits for AI agents using USDC?AI agents can leverage USDC for stable, programmatic transactions, enabling automated finance, micro-payments, and secure value transfers within decentralized applications, free from the volatility of other cryptocurrencies. Is USDC secure with Crossmint?Yes, both Circle and Crossmint prioritize security. Circle ensures USDC is fully backed and regulated, while Crossmint provides secure self-custody solutions, giving users direct control over their assets. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements in digital finance and USDC support by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post USDC Support: Unlocking Seamless Transactions for Users and AI Agents first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
