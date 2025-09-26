2025-09-26 Friday

Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 By June 2026, Claiming 50% Probability

The post Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 By June 2026, Claiming 50% Probability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
2025/09/26 11:38
‘Bitcoin Is Next’: Peter Schiff Slams Ethereum into Bear Market Territory

The post ‘Bitcoin Is Next’: Peter Schiff Slams Ethereum into Bear Market Territory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum dipped below $4,000 on Thursday, kicking off a technical bear market and causing Peter Schiff to sound the alarm once again. The move took ETH more than 20% off its August peak, where the token briefly touched $4,850 and marked the sharpest correction since early summer. The sell-off got worse once ETH hit $4,150. A heavy session dragged the major altcoin down to the $3,930 zone, canceling out weeks of gains and putting a damper on corporate treasury purchases that had been promoted as a stabilizing force.  ETH/USD by TradingView The latest breakdown means we are now looking at whether the second-biggest crypto can find a floor above the $3,800 support band, or if it is going to go even lower. Peter Schiff strikes again Schiff, who has always been cautious about crypto rallies, said that the Ethereum reversal was linked to Bitcoin. In his words, ETH’s decline is a sign that the crypto market has turned bearish, and BTC is poised to be the next asset to dip.  Ethereum just tanked below $4,000. Despite all the Ethereum Treasury company buying, the #2 crypto is now in an official bear market, down 20% from its August record high. Bitcoin is next. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 For traders, the report is about more than just Schiff’s criticism, though. It is also about the numbers on the chart. Ethereum is trading at the same levels it was at in early August, and it is clear that the momentum is broken right now . This means that the two biggest digital assets might have problems holding on until the end of 2025. Ethereum’s fall gave Schiff another headline. The big question now is whether Bitcoin will follow suit. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-is-next-peter-schiff-slams-ethereum-into-bear-market-territory
2025/09/26 11:29
Protect Your Bitcoin Wallet Now

The post Protect Your Bitcoin Wallet Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the less than ideal outcomes of this summer’s Tornado Cash trial and the Samourai Wallet case, it’s more important than ever to protect peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction rights. This is why the Bitcoin Policy Institute has joined forces with Save Our Wallets, CoinCenter, the Bitcoin Design foundation and regional Bitcoin hubs throughout the United States to launch the “Satoshi Needs You!” campaign. The initiative aims to catalyze Bitcoin enthusiasts from coast to coast to reach out to their elected officials to request that they support the provisions from the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that were included in the most recent version of the Senate version of the CLARITY Act. This draft of the bill provides robust protections for developers and providers of noncustodial crypto technology as well as protections for everyday users who utilize noncustodial bitcoin and crypto tools. Without such protections, Bitcoiners could lose their right to transact with bitcoin freely, and we could see more developers put on trial for creating noncustodial crypto technology. “This is a moment of great danger and great opportunity for the Bitcoin network,” said Kyle Olney, co-founder of SaveOurWallets.org, in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “We can’t take anything for granted until our fundamental rights to economic liberty in the digital realm have been codified into law. We need EVERY Bitcoiner to get involved, contact their representatives in Washington, D.C., and ensure this congress continues to execute on pro-Bitcoin policy,” he added. “We have a responsibility to fight for our freedoms like the right to transact, and to pass those rights on for future generations.” So, please don’t hesitate: Take action immediately by heading over to SaveOurWallets.org to learn more about the CLARITY Act and to obtain contact information for your Senators so that you get can in touch with…
2025/09/26 11:26
All Former FED Chairmen Issue Joint Statement – Here’s What They’re Calling For

The post All Former FED Chairmen Issue Joint Statement – Here’s What They’re Calling For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading economic policymakers who have marked the last 35 years of the US have called on the Supreme Court to protect the independence of the Fed. Eighteen signatories, including all living former Fed presidents, supported Fed member Tim Cook to continue his duties. The amicus brief warned that removing Cook before the completion of his legal process would undermine the executive branch independence guarantees Congress enacted 90 years ago. The brief cited research showing that independent central banks setting interest rate policy, free from short-term political pressures, reduces inflation and lowers long-term interest rates. The text’s signatories include former Federal Reserve chairmen Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen. Others who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations include former Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers, and former chairs of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers Glenn Hubbard and Greg Mankiw. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/all-former-fed-chairmen-issue-joint-statement-heres-what-theyre-calling-for/
2025/09/26 11:23
VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled

The post VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/etf-tokenization-vaneck-sec/
2025/09/26 11:18
Decoding The Alarming Outflows Trend

The post Decoding The Alarming Outflows Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, with daily shifts that can significantly impact investor sentiment. Recently, a notable trend has emerged concerning U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, which have now recorded their fourth consecutive day of net outflows. This sustained period of withdrawals signals a cautious approach from investors, prompting a closer look at what might be driving this shift. Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend in Spot ETH ETFs On September 25, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively saw a significant $251.2 million in net outflows. This figure, compiled by Trader T, underscores a consistent pattern where more money is leaving these exchange-traded funds than entering them. This isn’t an isolated incident; it marks the fourth trading day in a row that these funds have experienced a net reduction in assets. Breaking down the numbers further, Fidelity’s FETH was at the forefront of these withdrawals, accounting for a substantial $158.07 million in outflows. Following closely was Grayscale’s ETHE, which saw $30.27 million exit its holdings. Interestingly, the day concluded with no Spot ETH ETFs recording any net inflows, highlighting a widespread sentiment of withdrawal across the board. Why Are Investors Pulling Back from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the reasons behind these sustained outflows from Spot ETH ETFs is crucial for anyone tracking the crypto market. Several factors could be influencing investors’ decisions to withdraw their capital: Broader Market Volatility: The cryptocurrency market, known for its price swings, often sees investors de-risk during periods of uncertainty. Concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes, or global economic slowdowns can lead to a shift away from riskier assets like crypto. Profit-Taking: Some investors might be cashing out after earlier gains, especially if they entered positions when Ethereum’s price was lower. This natural cycle of investment often contributes to temporary outflows. Regulatory Scrutiny: The regulatory landscape for…
2025/09/26 11:12
Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers Questions, Is He Out Of Prison?

The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers Questions, Is He Out Of Prison? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers Questions, Is He Out Of Prison? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sam-bankman-fried-out-of-prison/
2025/09/26 11:08
Kazakhstan unveils national standards for AI in education

The post Kazakhstan unveils national standards for AI in education appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Kazakhstan unveils national standards for AI in education Amid the frenzied efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), Kazakhstan’s authorities have launched a national framework to guide the adoption of the emerging technology in educational institutions. The new national standards flow from a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. Signed by both coordinating ministers, the framework provides a clear blueprint for introducing AI technologies in Kazakhstan’s educational system from high schools to universities. Furthermore, the national standards extend to technical and vocational education institutions across Kazakhstan. A community reading of the joint document reveals a focus on ethics, legal regulation, academic integrity, and personal data protection for students and teachers across the Central Asian country. The framework also focuses on deepening the local AI talent pool, backing a raft of learning initiatives. Upon implementation, the framework will support the introduction of AI-related topics with “project-based learning” for students in the educational system. The blueprint provides a three-pronged approach to professional development for teachers, focusing on acquiring, deepening, and creating knowledge. Despite the heightened adoption stance, Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev revealed that the blueprint will not stifle the professional authorities of teachers. “The concept not only defines strategic priorities but also establishes a clear mechanism for implementation, a monitoring system, and a roadmap that will ensure the systematic, responsible, and safe use of AI in Kazakhstan’s schools and colleges,” said Beisembayev. Regarding protecting children’s rights, Beisembayev disclosed that the framework relied on the recommendations of UNESCO, the EU, and the OECD in addition to its own national approach. Authorities say that the blueprint will ensure that Kazakhstan’s students will become creators with AI rather than merely using the technology. Per the report, the 2025-2026 academic…
2025/09/26 11:06
A Staggering $250M Drain Despite BlackRock’s Efforts

The post A Staggering $250M Drain Despite BlackRock’s Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: A Staggering $250M Drain Despite BlackRock’s Efforts Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: A Staggering $250M Drain Despite BlackRock’s Efforts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-bitcoin-etf-outflows-4/
2025/09/26 11:03
AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move

The post AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move Skip to content Home Crypto News Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ton-coin-investment-alphaton/
2025/09/26 10:45
