MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Stablecoins As Future Collateral: CFTC Opens Consultation
The post Stablecoins As Future Collateral: CFTC Opens Consultation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins As Future Collateral: CFTC Opens Consultation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/stablecoins-recognized-future-collateral-cftc/
COM
$0.016588
+0.56%
SIGN
$0.07983
-7.27%
AREA
$0.01027
+13.73%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:32
Delen
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Experience Remarkable $241M Inflow Surge
The post US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Experience Remarkable $241M Inflow Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Experience Remarkable $241M Inflow Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Experience Remarkable $241M Inflow Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-inflow-3/
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:27
Delen
Hashdex Index ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP, SOL
The post Hashdex Index ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP, SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest crypto ETF update, the U.S. SEC has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The product, which previously tracked only Bitcoin and Ethereum, will now include a wider basket of tokens such as XRP and SOL. SEC Greenlights Hashdex’s Expansion of Its Crypto ETF Holdings The US SEC has given a go-ahead to Hashdex’s plans to expand its crypto ETF portfolio. The approval allows the asset manager to align its U.S.-listed ETF products with the full composition of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Source: SEC Under the updated rules, the fund can expand beyond the top two cryptocurrencies to hold additional assets. XRP would comprise about 6.9% of the index, and SOL would account for 4.3%. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the dominant cryptocurrencies, accounting for 72.5% and 14.8%, respectively, while Cardano accounts for 1.2%. The decision comes under the SEC’s new generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. These standards streamline the process for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets across various platforms, including Nasdaq. Previously, each new crypto ETF required a lengthy case-by-case review, often taking up to 270 days. The fresh framework reduces that timeline to as little as 75 days, opening the door for quicker product launches. This week’s approval of Hashdex’s ETF comes alongside other updates. Earlier in the week, the commission approved Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF, after NYSE Arca filed to shift the firm’s Ethereum products under the same generic listing rule. The inclusion of XRP and SOL in Hashdex’s ETF could bring in more institutional participation for both assets. The altcoins, which have long been seen as essential but often overshadowed by Bitcoin and Ethereum, are now gaining traction. Asset Managers Move Fast on SEC’s New Crypto Rules Thanks to the new crypto ETF listing rules, Asset managers across the industry…
1
$0.008658
-33.94%
U
$0.010929
+9.25%
SOL
$196.65
-4.29%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:26
Delen
Unveiling The Truth Behind Surging Rumors And Future Cooperation
The post Unveiling The Truth Behind Surging Rumors And Future Cooperation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dunamu Naver Acquisition: Unveiling The Truth Behind Surging Rumors And Future Cooperation Skip to content Home Crypto News Dunamu Naver Acquisition: Unveiling the Truth Behind Surging Rumors and Future Cooperation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dunamu-naver-acquisition-rumors/
COM
$0.016588
+0.56%
FUTURE
$0.12258
+0.13%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:18
Delen
As ETFs Bleed Assets, Analyst Calls Them Better Versions of Tokens
The post As ETFs Bleed Assets, Analyst Calls Them Better Versions of Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 08:00 Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg’s go-to voice on exchange-traded funds, has managed to ignite one of the crypto community’s favorite debates: are ETFs really just another version of tokens? In a lively back-and-forth on X, Balchunas argued that ETFs carry many of the same features that made tokens popular in the first place – accessibility, low fees, and yield opportunities – but with regulatory guardrails and customer support layered on top. His description of them as “tokens with benefits” drew both support and criticism. The timing of his comments is notable. ETF launches are accelerating at a record pace this year, with more than 70 new funds arriving in a single month. That momentum has some traditional investors viewing ETFs as the safest bridge into digital assets, even as crypto natives bristle at the comparison. Cardano community members were quick to highlight that their ecosystem already hosts tokens with “extra features” – citing projects like NMKR and FluidTokens. Others pushed back harder, pointing out that tokens are rooted in permissionless code while ETFs exist within regulatory frameworks. One commenter framed it starkly: “ETFs are law wrapped around math, tokens are math as law.” Balchunas acknowledged that decentralization is crucial for Bitcoin, but he downplayed its role for other blockchains. Critics countered by pointing to repeated failures of regulated custodians during financial crises, arguing that code offers stronger guarantees than laws shaped by politics. Ironically, the “tokens with benefits” conversation unfolded just as crypto ETFs were enduring another bruising week. Spot bitcoin funds saw more than $100 million pulled in a single day, led by heavy withdrawals from Fidelity’s FBTC and Ark’s ARKB. Ether products bled even more, with Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s mini trust losing close to $100 million combined. The sector’s total assets slipped to…
BRIDGE
$0.0651
+2.31%
TRUST
$0.0004106
-5.89%
MORE
$0.0737
-11.23%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:16
Delen
Do Coinbase Wallets Have ‘ZERO’ XRP? Here’s What’s Happening
The post Do Coinbase Wallets Have ‘ZERO’ XRP? Here’s What’s Happening appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Do Coinbase Wallets Have ‘ZERO’ XRP? Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase, one of the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, now reportedly holds zero XRP in its cold wallets. Public data shows that just a few months ago, in June 2025, Coinbase had nearly 970 million XRP stored offline, worth around $2.8–$2.9 billion at the time. Over the past three months, those holdings have steadily declined, leaving no XRP in Coinbase’s long-term storage as of September 24, 2025. Where Did All the XRP Go? The XRP did not vanish from the market. Experts said that the tokens moved to institutional players, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, and private cold wallets that are not publicly visible. This aligns with trends seen earlier in the year, where exchanges began transferring large amounts of crypto to meet institutional demand. Outflows started in early June, with XRP moving from Coinbase cold wallets to hot wallets, then quickly to external addresses. By early September, the holdings had already dropped 90% to roughly 165 million XRP across just 16 public wallets. Mid-to-late September saw further consolidation to two wallets holding 32 million XRP. Institutional Demand Could Be Driving the Movement Many experts believe that institutional investors preparing for upcoming XRP ETF approvals are behind the large transfers. Historical trends with Bitcoin ETFs suggest that major asset managers purchase the underlying tokens well before a fund officially launches. Firms such as Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, and WisdomTree could be using Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade platform, to acquire XRP without public disclosure. The speculation is that these moves are strategic. Acquiring XRP ahead of ETF approvals ensures that these companies can meet investor demand once the product goes live. Other Possible Explanations Apart from institutional purchases, other potential reasons for the depletion of Coinbase’s…
U
$0.010929
+9.25%
XRP
$2.7655
-3.09%
COM
$0.016588
+0.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:02
Delen
Digital Euro Countdown Begins as ECB Official Eyes Mid-2029 Launch
The post Digital Euro Countdown Begins as ECB Official Eyes Mid-2029 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Europe is racing toward a historic financial shift as the digital euro accelerates, setting the stage for disruption of global payments and banking. ECB Eyes Mid-2029 Launch as Digital Euro Gains Political Momentum Policymakers in Europe are accelerating discussions on a central bank digital currency as momentum gathers behind the long-running digital euro project. Expectations […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/digital-euro-countdown-begins-as-ecb-official-eyes-mid-2029-launch/
COM
$0.016588
+0.56%
GAINS
$0.0218
-5.05%
BANK
$0.07458
-0.13%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 12:50
Delen
Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating For Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy
The post Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating For Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating For Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy Skip to content Home Crypto News Unwavering Confidence: Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metaplanet Bitcoin Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaplanet-bitcoin-buy-rating/
COM
$0.016588
+0.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 12:45
Delen
HIVE Digital Stock Rises 5% After Hours As Company Captures 2% Of Bitcoin Mining Network, Boosts Efficiency Outlook
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares rallied after Wednesday’s market close after the data center reported that it had reached 2% of global Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining capacity.read more
BTC
$109,525.17
-2.22%
MORE
$0.0737
-11.23%
HIVE
$0.1781
-2.25%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 12:31
Delen
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $79.3623 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of outflow
PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue, yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $79.3623 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.2632 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.744 billion; BlackRock ETHA saw a net outflow of $26.4682 million, with a historical net inflow of $13.358 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.418 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 5.45% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a cumulative net inflow of US$13.624 billion.
NET
$0.00007454
-12.55%
NOW
$0.00521
-3.69%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/25 12:01
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?