Hashdex Index ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP, SOL

The post Hashdex Index ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP, SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest crypto ETF update, the U.S. SEC has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The product, which previously tracked only Bitcoin and Ethereum, will now include a wider basket of tokens such as XRP and SOL. SEC Greenlights Hashdex’s Expansion of Its Crypto ETF Holdings The US SEC has given a go-ahead to Hashdex’s plans to expand its crypto ETF portfolio. The approval allows the asset manager to align its U.S.-listed ETF products with the full composition of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Source: SEC Under the updated rules, the fund can expand beyond the top two cryptocurrencies to hold additional assets. XRP would comprise about 6.9% of the index, and SOL would account for 4.3%. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the dominant cryptocurrencies, accounting for 72.5% and 14.8%, respectively, while Cardano accounts for 1.2%. The decision comes under the SEC’s new generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. These standards streamline the process for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets across various platforms, including Nasdaq. Previously, each new crypto ETF required a lengthy case-by-case review, often taking up to 270 days. The fresh framework reduces that timeline to as little as 75 days, opening the door for quicker product launches. This week’s approval of Hashdex’s ETF comes alongside other updates. Earlier in the week, the commission approved Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF, after NYSE Arca filed to shift the firm’s Ethereum products under the same generic listing rule. The inclusion of XRP and SOL in Hashdex’s ETF could bring in more institutional participation for both assets. The altcoins, which have long been seen as essential but often overshadowed by Bitcoin and Ethereum, are now gaining traction. Asset Managers Move Fast on SEC’s New Crypto Rules Thanks to the new crypto ETF listing rules, Asset managers across the industry…