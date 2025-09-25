2025-09-26 Friday

Here's how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits!

Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits!

The post Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways Why is ASTER trending so hard? Strong FOMO, tight supply, rising HODLer count, and perp flow are driving short-term momentum. Any long-term risks? ASTER’s high whale concentration could trigger rapid price swings. Therefore, positions need constant monitoring. A week in, Aster [ASTER] is flexing hard. The DEX token is dominating the gainers’ board across all timeframes. On the 24H chart, it’s +30% up, but since launch? A staggering +2,587%. The bigger takeaway? This strength is showing up on-chain too. HODLer count, for instance, has jumped 7.3% to 61,450, showing fresh capital is sticking despite early manipulation fears. In short, ASTER’s hype has morphed into a tight, strategically engineered supply squeeze. Source: TradingView (ASTER/USDT) The result? The coin has flipped its $2 resistance into a springboard. What’s more, on the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) has surged past $1.25 billion, with Hyperliquid [HYPE] owning $617 million. Technically, that’s nearly 50% of ASTER’s perp flow happening on HYPE. Why does this matter? It shows where the real liquidity is concentrated, highlighting where short-term swings are likely to come from. Notably, this is exactly where ASTER’s supply squeeze narrative comes into play. ASTER whales playing the textbook ‘buy the fear’ game ASTER whales are flipping FUD into FOMO. After news that 96% of ASTER’s supply is concentrated in six whale wallets, the market reacted with a nearly 16% pullback from its $2 peak, liquidating massive perp positions. But the tape shows smart money scooping the dip. Lookonchain flagged a fresh whale loading 6.72 million ASTER at a cost basis of $2.08. Less than 24 hours later, the bag is already showing $1.09 million in unrealized gains. Source: Lookonchain In fact, out of the 11 big moves tracked, four were ASTER buys. That backs AMBCrypto’s call:…
2025/09/25
Lyno AI vs. Solana: Can This AI-Driven Token's Presale Beat Layer-1 Giants for ROI Potential?

Lyno AI vs. Solana: Can This AI-Driven Token’s Presale Beat Layer-1 Giants for ROI Potential?

Lyno AI Early Bird is preselling at 0.05 per token. Investors have bought 742,543 tokens and raised $37,127 of a target of 0.10. Since Lyno is doing a giveaway where those making purchases over $100 have an opportunity to win some shares of 100K, it is being publicized on the strength of its cross-chain arbitrage […] The post Lyno AI vs. Solana: Can This AI-Driven Token’s Presale Beat Layer-1 Giants for ROI Potential? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/25
Solana Price Drops Toward $200 Amid Selling Pressure, Can Bulls Defend?

Solana Price Drops Toward $200 Amid Selling Pressure, Can Bulls Defend?

The post Solana Price Drops Toward $200 Amid Selling Pressure, Can Bulls Defend? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana has been under pressure this week, with its price sliding to $204.45, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours and nearly 17% over the past seven days. Its market cap now stands at $110.91 billion, with $7.81 billion in trading volume over the last day.  Several factors have contributed to Solana’s price drop. First, …
2025/09/25
5 Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: From Bitcoin to Lyno AI Presale Tipped as the Best Opportunity

5 Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: From Bitcoin to Lyno AI Presale Tipped as the Best Opportunity

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP and the presale of the Lyno AI are the most promising cryptos to purchase in 2025. This features these five best cryptos, and why Lyno AI is the best opportunity. After the market favorites, the Lyno AI presale information and its new technology will be discussed. Bitcoin and Ethereum: Safe Havens […] The post 5 Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: From Bitcoin to Lyno AI Presale Tipped as the Best Opportunity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/25
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Recovery Possible, But Layer Brett Offers More Upside

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Recovery Possible, But Layer Brett Offers More Upside

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Recovery Possible, But Layer Brett Offers More Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Even as Cardano predictions suggest a recovery is in progress, various analysts believe it has the potential to grow more slowly than newer blockchain solutions. With its innovative technology and higher transaction speed, Layer Brett will provide additional advantages to investors.  ADA’s Path to Recovery Cardano (ADA) has been resilient in the cryptocurrency market, with its price currently at $0.81. Recent predictions estimate that ADA is likely to hit a high of $1.20 by the end of 2025, which means that the coin will recover. The interest of the institutions and the recent development of technology drive this optimistic prediction. The introduction of the Hydra scaling solution has greatly enhanced the transaction throughput of Cardano, making it a formidable competitor in the blockchain industry. Moreover, the fact that Cardano was incorporated in the U.S. strategic crypto reserve has contributed to investor confidence. However, challenges remain. Whale activity has brought volatility and major sell-offs, which are affecting the stability of the ADA price. These fluctuations notwithstanding, the fundamental underpinnings are promising for the recovery path of ADA. Short-term volatility is still to happen, but the long-term outlook of the Cardano recovery is optimistic due to the technology and strategic prospects. LBRETT: Where the Smart Money Is Headed Next While Cardano predictions point to a potential recovery, the conversation seems to be shifting elsewhere, towards Layer Brett. Unlike many meme coins that rely on nostalgia or viral moments, Layer Brett is driven by purpose. It’s not a token waiting for utility; it’s already operational. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett processes transactions at a fraction of the cost and with significantly faster speeds than the typical meme coins. Gas fees? Just pennies. Transaction speeds? Practically instant. However, the real attraction lies in staking. Early investors are securing rewards exceeding 630%…
2025/09/25
Celestia Upgrade Matcha Cuts Inflation — Can TIA Turn Deflationary?

Celestia Upgrade Matcha Cuts Inflation — Can TIA Turn Deflationary?

The post Celestia Upgrade Matcha Cuts Inflation — Can TIA Turn Deflationary? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celestia is entering a pivotal stage with two fundamental changes: the Matcha upgrade and the proposed Proof-of-Governance (PoG).  These technical improvements and a restructuring of tokenomics could transform TIA from a highly inflationary token into a potentially deflationary asset. With rising community expectations and a rapidly expanding ecosystem, the question is: Can TIA break out strongly in the coming years? Sponsored Sponsored Matcha: Technical upgrade and supply tightening According to Celestia’s official announcement, the Matcha upgrade will increase block size to 128MB, optimize block propagation, and improve performance under proposal CIP-38. More importantly, the CIP-41 proposal reduces annual inflation from around 5% to 2.5%, directly tightening TIA’s circulating supply. This change makes TIA more attractive to long-term investors and strengthens its role as a potential collateral asset in DeFi. Inflation rate over time for Celestia. Source: Celestia Beyond supply dynamics, Matcha also expands available “blockspace” for rollups, removes token-filter barriers for IBC/Hyperlane, and positions Celestia as the central data availability (DA) layer for other chains. This lays the foundation for new revenue streams, as DA fees from rollups could be channeled to support TIA’s value in the future. PoG: The path toward a deflationary token? The next highlight is the Proof-of-Governance (PoG) proposal. According to Kairos Research, PoG could lower annual issuance to just 0.25% — a 20x reduction from current levels. With such a sharp drop in issuance, the revenue threshold required to push TIA into net-deflationary status becomes very low. “Our analysis shows that TIA can potentially transition from an inflationary token to a deflationary, or near zero-inflation asset under the right conditions,” Kairos Research noted. Some experts argue that even DA fees alone may be enough to push TIA into deflationary territory. Adding new revenue streams, such as an ecosystem stablecoin or revenue-generating DATs, could “completely flip…
2025/09/25
India, Venezuela unveil AI pact; Ghana advances digital ID

India, Venezuela unveil AI pact; Ghana advances digital ID

The post India, Venezuela unveil AI pact; Ghana advances digital ID appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India, Venezuela unveil AI pact; Ghana advances digital ID India and Venezuela have signed a partnership agreement to jointly explore the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital public infrastructure in sectors such as health, payments, and education. The partnership was finalized recently during Venezuelan Vice Minister for ICT Raul Hernandez’s visit to India. P Kumaran, the Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs, signed the agreement on behalf of the Indian government. Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Mr. Raul Hernandez, Vice-Minister for Development of Information and Communications Technology, Venezuela. Discussions focused on cooperation in the areas of Digital Public Infrastructure and AI, including in the fields of payments, citizen… pic.twitter.com/6MOjfdvoAt — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 16, 2025 The cooperation is wide-ranging, including setting up pilot projects in Venezuela to test some of India’s digital solutions like Aadhaar, the national digital identity program and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) instant payments system. It will also include training Venezuelan nationals in India on digital advancements. “Both sides agreed to carry out pilot projects in the priority areas of Venezuela. Training and capacity building in AI and related areas were also discussed, with Venezuela showing keenness to send its technical personnel for courses in India,” one official source told The Hindu. India has emerged as one of the key players in the global AI sector in recent years. The South Asian country is now home to the second-largest ChatGPT and Claude AI userbase. According to a BCG study, 92% of India’s workforce regularly uses AI tools in their jobs, outpacing America’s 64%. A separate study found that India has the highest AI skills penetration in its workforce globally. With a population of over 1.466 billion, India has also become the leading frontier for AI firms seeking…
2025/09/25
Dogecoin ETF Scores DTCC Website Listing, Only More More Step Before It Starts Trading

Dogecoin ETF Scores DTCC Website Listing, Only More More Step Before It Starts Trading

A new Dogecoin ETF has reached a significant milestone on its path to launch. The fund, created by 21Shares, has appeared on a key U.S. financial platform that prepares for market trading. The Dogecoin ETF is still awaiting approval, and the final decision rests with U.S. regulators as they continue their review. 21Shares Dogecoin ETF […]
2025/09/25
Crypto.com Expands TWAP Trading Bot By Integrating HEMI Token Support

Crypto.com Expands TWAP Trading Bot By Integrating HEMI Token Support

Crypto.com adds HEMI token into TWAP Trading Bot, where it supports a total of 200+ coins; bringing together Bitcoin security with Ethereum programmability.
2025/09/25
Significant Outflows Hit Spot ETH ETFs: What Does This Mean for Ethereum?

Significant Outflows Hit Spot ETH ETFs: What Does This Mean for Ethereum?

BitcoinWorld Significant Outflows Hit Spot ETH ETFs: What Does This Mean for Ethereum? The cryptocurrency market is always dynamic, and recent movements in the institutional investment space have caught the eye of many. Specifically, Spot ETH ETFs have experienced a notable trend, prompting investors and analysts alike to question the underlying causes and potential implications. What exactly is driving these shifts, and what could they mean for the broader Ethereum ecosystem? Understanding Spot ETH ETFs: Why They Matter Before diving into the recent activity, it’s crucial to understand what Spot ETH ETFs are. An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) holds assets like stocks or commodities. A spot ETF, in particular, holds the actual underlying asset. Here, Spot ETH ETFs directly hold Ethereum, offering traditional investors exposure to ETH’s price without direct ownership or management. These financial products bridge traditional finance and crypto. They provide regulated, accessible, and often more liquid avenues for institutional and retail investors to participate in the Ethereum market. Their approval was a major step towards mainstream adoption for Ethereum. Spot ETH ETFs See Significant Outflows: The Details Recent data from Farside Investors paints a clear picture: Spot ETH ETFs recorded a net outflow of $79.4 million on September 24th. This marks the third consecutive trading day of withdrawals, suggesting a shift in investor sentiment or strategy. Several prominent funds were impacted: Fidelity’s FETH: Led withdrawals with $33.3 million. BlackRock’s ETHA: Saw significant outflows of $26.5 million. Grayscale’s ETHE: Experienced an $8.9 million net outflow. Ark 21Shares’ TETH: Recorded $6.2 million in withdrawals. Bitwise’s ETHW: Also faced $4.5 million in net outflows. These figures highlight a broader movement across various U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, not just an isolated incident. Consistent outflows can signal diverse underlying market dynamics. What’s Driving the Withdrawals from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the “why” behind these outflows is complex. While a single reason is elusive, market analysts often consider macroeconomic trends, profit-taking, and shifts in investor appetite. Possible contributing factors include: Broader Market Sentiment: A general “risk-off” mood in wider financial markets could lead investors to withdraw from perceived higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Profit-Taking: Investors who entered these ETFs at lower prices might be cashing out, especially after recent Ethereum gains. Asset Rotation: Funds could be shifting into other asset classes or even different cryptocurrencies offering perceived better risk-adjusted returns. Regulatory Uncertainty: The evolving crypto regulatory landscape can cause cautious investors to reduce exposure. Staking Competition: Some investors might prefer direct ETH ownership to participate in staking for yields, a feature not typically available through current spot ETFs. These outflows could also simply represent natural portfolio rebalancing by large institutional investors, rather than a definitive bearish stance on Ethereum itself. Impact on Ethereum and Investor Considerations The immediate impact of these outflows on Ethereum’s price can vary. While $79.4 million is substantial, Ethereum’s overall market capitalization is much larger. Therefore, a few days of outflows from Spot ETH ETFs may not cause a drastic price drop in isolation. However, sustained outflows could indicate weakening institutional demand, potentially pressing ETH’s price over time. It’s crucial to monitor these trends alongside other market indicators like trading volume and on-chain data. For investors, these trends underscore the crypto market’s inherent volatility and the importance of a well-researched strategy. The Road Ahead for Spot ETH ETFs Despite recent outflows, the long-term outlook for Spot ETH ETFs remains a key topic. Their very existence signifies a maturing market. As the crypto ecosystem evolves, so too will its investment vehicles. It will be interesting to observe if these outflows are a temporary blip or a prolonged trend. Factors like broader economic conditions, Ethereum’s developmental milestones, and evolving investor preferences will shape the future. Keeping an eye on flow data for Spot ETH ETFs will be essential for informed investors. Summary: Navigating the Dynamics of Spot ETH ETFs The recent $79.4 million net outflow from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs over three days, led by major players, is a noteworthy development. While reasons are multifaceted—from profit-taking to market sentiment—these movements highlight the dynamic nature of institutional crypto engagement. Investors should monitor trends closely, recognizing fluctuations as a natural part of a maturing market. The long-term significance of Spot ETH ETFs in bridging traditional finance and crypto remains undeniable. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are Spot ETH ETFs? A1: Spot ETH ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that directly hold actual Ethereum (ETH). They allow investors to gain exposure to ETH’s price movements through traditional brokerage accounts without needing to buy and store the cryptocurrency themselves. Q2: Why are Spot ETH ETFs experiencing outflows? A2: Several factors could contribute, including broader market risk-off sentiment, investors taking profits after previous gains, reallocation of funds to other assets, or even concerns about the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. It’s often a combination of these elements. Q3: Which funds saw the largest withdrawals? A3: According to Farside Investors, Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.3 million in outflows, followed by BlackRock’s ETHA with $26.5 million, and Grayscale’s ETHE with $8.9 million. Q4: How do these outflows impact Ethereum’s price? A4: While a single day’s outflow may not drastically affect Ethereum’s price due to its large market cap, sustained withdrawals could signal weakening institutional demand, potentially putting downward pressure on ETH’s value over time. However, many other factors also influence price. Q5: Are Spot ETH ETFs still a good investment? A5: The suitability of Spot ETH ETFs as an investment depends on individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook. While they offer regulated access to Ethereum, all investments carry risks. It’s advisable to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor. Did you find this analysis of Spot ETH ETFs and their recent outflows insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep fellow crypto enthusiasts and investors informed about these crucial market developments! This post Significant Outflows Hit Spot ETH ETFs: What Does This Mean for Ethereum? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/25
