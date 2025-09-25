MEXC-beurs
Next 1000x Crypto Price Prediction – Top Coins Set to Explode
The crypto world is abuzz with talk about the next 1000x crypto price prediction. Crypto enthusiasts, seasoned analysts, veterans, and even Artificial Intelligence (AI) have entered the discourse. The inventors are keeping a close eye on cryptocurrencies with the potential to skyrocket their value in the short term. Amidst all the talks, to make your ... Read more The post Next 1000x Crypto Price Prediction – Top Coins Set to Explode appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/25 13:44
No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025
The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in an interview with Fox Business that talk of a merger between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is only speculation. He also confirmed that the White House has set 2025 as the target deadline to pass the Market Structure Bill. Is Atkins Merging CFTC and SEC? In the interview, Atkins stated that the two agencies are working closely together as both agencies plan to join a roundtable by the end of the month, on September 29. However, he denied any speculation about a potential merger between the SEC and the CFTC. He said, “My hands are full right now, and we are working hand in glove right now with the CFTC. People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” Later in his X post, Atkins reiterated that these two agencies need to work together to provide clarity, but he didn’t confirm merging them. Atkins’ Comments on Market Structure Bill The SEC Chair also called on lawmakers to accelerate their efforts to pass the crypto market structure bill. He confirmed that the SEC is working with both the House and Senate to provide technical support on securities law and address existing gaps in oversight. He is urging the White House to pass the bill by the end of 2025. Atkins referred to the GENIUS Act and how it enhanced the crypto framework in the United States. Pushing that further, he said, “It’s important that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:44
What This Dramatic Drop Means For Ethereum Investors
The post What This Dramatic Drop Means For Ethereum Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH Balances Plummet: What This Dramatic Drop Means For Ethereum Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News ETH Balances Plummet: What This Dramatic Drop Means for Ethereum Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-balances-plummet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:42
GOAT Foundation Allocates 40% of $GOATED Tokens for Ecosystem Mining Poo
TLDR $GOATED will power rewards, governance, and staking within the GOAT Network, focusing on Bitcoin scalability. 40% of $GOATED’s 1 billion supply goes to mining rewards, including sequencer and zk proof incentives. The token will unlock 10.43% of its supply during the token generation event, available for trading. Airdrops of 7% of the $GOATED supply [...] The post GOAT Foundation Allocates 40% of $GOATED Tokens for Ecosystem Mining Poo appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 13:30
How Crypto Companies Use Buybacks to Boost Stock & Build Trust
Crypto treasury companies are gaining momentum as their share prices respond positively to recent buyback initiatives, signaling a shift toward increased credibility in the evolving blockchain economy. Industry analysts interpret these movements as a strategic effort by firms to bolster investor confidence amid fierce competition in the crypto asset landscape. Crypto treasury firms like Thumzup [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/25 13:24
Full List of Ripple’s Partnerships After XRP Regulatory Victory
The post Full List of Ripple’s Partnerships After XRP Regulatory Victory appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In March 2025, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the conclusion of the SEC case, confirming that XRP is not considered a security for public exchange sales, but remains one for institutional sales. After this regulatory clarity, Ripple formed new partnerships with several banks and financial institutions. The SEC officially closed its lawsuit against Ripple Labs …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 13:20
Based on: Hyperliquid's first Launchpad was oversubscribed 110 times, raising $73 million
PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.
PANews
2025/09/25 13:12
Top Crypto Coins 2025: BlockDAG’s Referral Growth vs Solana Price Prediction, XRP, Remittix, & Little Pepe Surge
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-coins-2025-why-blockdags-referral-model-beats-solana-xrp-more/
Coinstats
2025/09/25 13:00
Machi made over $42.6 million in profit in four months and lost about $30 million in six days
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Lookonchain, trader Machi Big Brother (singer Huang Licheng) saw his profits rise from zero to $42.6 million within four months of starting trading on the Hyperliquid platform in May. However, in just six days, his profits had fallen back to $11.6 million, wiping out approximately $30 million in profits.
PANews
2025/09/25 12:46
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA set for further decline on profit-taking acceleration, selling pressure
Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red at around $0.80 as of Thursday’s writing, following a close below the ascending trendline earlier this week. On-chain data paints a bearish picture as holders realize profits and increase selling pressure.
Fxstreet
2025/09/25 11:30
