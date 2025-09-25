2025-09-26 Friday

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Future Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Adopter Should Have an Eye On can determine the future of blockchain investment. Early interest in such projects provides exclusive opportunities until mainstream. The most promising with good fundamentals and growth opportunities includes Lyno AI among them. Why Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token Matter Now
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:34
How to Complete KYC Verification in Seconds

How to Complete KYC Verification in Seconds

The crypto landscape is popular for its market volatility, but it is driven by attractive advancements and innovation. The demand for cryptocurrencies is increasing globally, as they offer quicker and cheaper money transfers as well as the possibility of financial gains. One of the main factors that makes a few people stay away from the ...
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 13:25
Bitcoin Loses Correlation With M2 Money Supply, Which Hits ATH

Bitcoin Loses Correlation With M2 Money Supply, Which Hits ATH

Bitcoin is no longer correlated with the global money supply, which continues to increase amid major money printing.
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 13:01
GriffinAI: We have requested all exchanges to suspend GAIN trading, deposits, and withdrawals on BSC

GriffinAI: We have requested all exchanges to suspend GAIN trading, deposits, and withdrawals on BSC

PANews reported on September 25th that GriffinAI has officially requested all exchanges to suspend $GAIN trading, deposits, and withdrawals on BSC to prevent the attacker and protect community security. The team is currently coordinating closely with exchanges and security partners to address the incident.
PANews2025/09/25 13:00
Unlocking Remarkable Growth: Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions

Unlocking Remarkable Growth: Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Remarkable Growth: Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a remarkable trend: a growing number of public companies hold Bitcoin, signifying a major shift in corporate asset management. What began as a speculative asset for individual investors is now increasingly finding a home on corporate balance sheets, marking a pivotal moment for the digital currency. Why Are Public Companies Holding Bitcoin? The latest data highlights this significant move: over 50 publicly listed companies have now accumulated more than 1,000 BTC each. Furthermore, the top 100 firms involved in Bitcoin investment each hold over 100 BTC. This isn’t just a handful of early adopters anymore; it’s a broad and accelerating trend among major corporations. But what’s driving this institutional embrace? Inflation Hedge: Many companies view Bitcoin as a strong hedge against inflation, especially in an era of quantitative easing and rising fiat currency concerns. It’s seen as a store of value, similar to digital gold. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin to traditional portfolios offers diversification benefits, potentially reducing overall risk and enhancing returns. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Investing in Bitcoin aligns companies with technological innovation and positions them at the forefront of the digital economy. It signals a forward-thinking approach. Potential for Appreciation: Despite its volatility, Bitcoin has demonstrated significant long-term growth potential, attracting companies seeking substantial returns on their treasury assets. The Growing Wave of Institutional Bitcoin Adoption This increasing commitment from public companies hold Bitcoin is a testament to the digital asset’s maturing ecosystem. Pioneering firms have led the charge, demonstrating that it is feasible and potentially profitable to integrate Bitcoin into corporate treasury strategies. This growing adoption by institutional players provides a layer of legitimacy and stability to the cryptocurrency market. The fact that so many significant entities are now involved means that Bitcoin is no longer solely a retail phenomenon. Instead, it is becoming an integral part of the global financial landscape. This institutional validation can help to reduce perceived risks and encourage even more conservative companies to consider similar moves in the future. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Public Companies Holding Bitcoin While the benefits are clear, public companies hold Bitcoin also face unique challenges. Volatility remains a primary concern, as large price swings can impact quarterly earnings and balance sheet valuations. Regulatory uncertainty is another factor, with different jurisdictions adopting varying stances on cryptocurrency assets. However, the opportunities often outweigh these challenges. For instance, the potential for significant capital appreciation can boost shareholder value. Furthermore, being an early mover in this space can enhance a company’s brand image as innovative and adaptable. Companies are increasingly developing sophisticated strategies to manage these holdings, including custodial solutions and risk management frameworks. Risk Management: Companies are implementing robust strategies to mitigate volatility, such as dollar-cost averaging and secure cold storage solutions. Regulatory Compliance: Staying abreast of evolving regulations is crucial, requiring dedicated legal and compliance teams. Public Perception: Communicating the rationale behind Bitcoin investments transparently helps manage stakeholder expectations and public perception. What Does This Mean for the Broader Market? The increasing number of public companies hold Bitcoin sends a powerful signal to the global financial markets. It suggests a long-term belief in Bitcoin’s value proposition and its role in the future economy. This institutional interest contributes to deeper liquidity, greater market efficiency, and potentially less susceptibility to extreme price manipulations. For individual investors, this trend can be seen as a strong vote of confidence, potentially fostering greater trust and encouraging broader adoption. It highlights Bitcoin’s transition from a niche digital asset to a recognized, albeit still volatile, financial instrument with significant institutional backing. Conclusion: A New Era of Corporate Finance The remarkable surge in the number of public companies holding significant amounts of Bitcoin underscores a profound shift in corporate financial strategy. From inflation hedging to diversification and embracing innovation, the motivations are clear. While challenges exist, the opportunities presented by Bitcoin are compelling enough for a growing number of firms to integrate it into their treasury operations. This trend is not just about accumulating digital assets; it’s about redefining what constitutes a robust and forward-looking corporate balance sheet in the 21st century. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Which public companies are holding Bitcoin? A1: While specific company names are often in flux, a growing number of diverse public companies, including those in tech, finance, and even manufacturing sectors, have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Pioneering firms have inspired others to follow suit. Q2: Why are public companies investing in Bitcoin? A2: Companies are primarily investing in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, a diversification strategy for their treasury assets, and a way to embrace financial innovation. They also see its potential for significant long-term appreciation. Q3: What is the significance of institutional Bitcoin adoption? A3: Institutional adoption by public companies lends significant legitimacy and stability to the Bitcoin market. It signals a maturing asset class, attracts further investment, and integrates Bitcoin more deeply into the global financial system. Q4: Are there risks for public companies holding Bitcoin? A4: Yes, risks include Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility, which can impact financial statements, and the evolving regulatory landscape across different countries. Companies mitigate these risks through careful treasury management and compliance strategies. Q5: How does this trend impact the overall crypto market? A5: The increasing trend of public companies holding Bitcoin generally leads to greater market liquidity, increased investor confidence, and a broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies. It can also contribute to more stable price discovery over the long term. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of corporate finance and digital assets. Your engagement helps us spread valuable insights! This post Unlocking Remarkable Growth: Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 12:55
SEC: ‘Vanaf december flink minder regels voor crypto’

SEC: ‘Vanaf december flink minder regels voor crypto’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De SEC bereidt een flinke versoepeling van de regels voor crypto voor. Voorzitter Paul Atkins kondigde aan dat er in december een speciale innovation exemption van kracht moet worden, die het makkelijker maakt om blockchain producten op de markt te brengen. Daarmee wordt een duidelijke breuk gemaakt met de koers van oud-voorzitter Gary Gensler. Een nieuw fundament voor crypto in de VS Tijdens een interview met Fox Business benadrukte Atkins dat de Verenigde Staten een leidende rol moeten pakken in de digitale economie. Volgens hem moet de sector “een stevig fundament in Amerika” krijgen, zodat innovatie niet langer naar andere regio’s weglekt. De innovatie vrijstelling is bedoeld voor zowel crypto- als niet-crypto bedrijven die on-chain producten ontwikkelen. Het gaat dus om een breed kader dat ook traditionele financiële spelers moet aanmoedigen om met blockchain te experimenteren. Atkins verwees naar de waarden waarop de Amerikaanse economie is gebouwd: vrijheid, eigendomsrechten en ondernemerschap. DeFi zou daar volgens hem goed bij aansluiten. Al eerder lanceerde de SEC onder zijn leiding Project Crypto, een programma om bestaande regels te moderniseren en beter te laten aansluiten op digitale assets. Dat project moet verouderde wetgeving uit het pre-digitale tijdperk vervangen door meer toekomstbestendige kaders. Afrekening met Gensler De plannen zijn een scherpe breuk met het beleid van Atkins’ voorganger, Gary Gensler. Onder zijn leiding koos de SEC voor een “enforcement only” strategie. Vrijwel alle grote Amerikaanse crypto bedrijven werden geconfronteerd met rechtszaken, boetes en langdurige juridische procedures. Critici spraken van een vijandige houding die innovatie de nek omdraaide. In de sector raakte de term Operation Chokepoint 2.0 ingeburgerd: een vermeende gecoördineerde poging van toezichthouders en banken om de crypto-industrie uit het financiële systeem te drukken. Met de komst van Donald Trump in het Witte Huis en Atkins als nieuwe SEC voorzitter is dat beleid omgeslagen. Het merendeel van de zaken tegen crypto bedrijven is inmiddels ingetrokken. Waar Gensler vrijwel alle cryptomunten als effecten zag, vindt Atkins nu dat slechts “zeer weinig” tokens onder die definitie vallen. Daarmee wordt de deur geopend voor een heel andere juridische behandeling van de sector. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading SEC: ‘Vanaf december flink minder regels voor crypto’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Nieuwe initiatieven Naast de innovatie vrijstelling zette de SEC eerder al een speciale Crypto Task Force op. Deze wordt geleid door commissaris Hester Peirce, in de industrie beter bekend als “Crypto Mom”. Zij reist nu door de VS om met ondernemers en developers in gesprek te gaan over de praktische gevolgen van regelgeving. Daarmee kiest de SEC voor een meer coöperatieve en consultatieve aanpak, in plaats van directe handhaving. Ook internationaal staat de SEC onder druk. Terwijl Europa met MiCA al een uniform wettelijk kader invoerde en landen als Singapore en de VAE actief bedrijven aantrekken, dreigde de VS achterop te raken. De innovatie vrijstelling moet ervoor zorgen dat bedrijven weer kiezen voor vestiging op Amerikaanse bodem, in plaats van uit te wijken naar gunstigere jurisdicties. Een belangrijk moment De komende maanden zullen belangrijk zijn voor de verdere uitwerking van het plan. De details van de innovatie vrijstelling moeten nog worden gepresenteerd, en ook het Congres kan aanvullende wetgeving voorbereiden. Toch lijkt de toon gezet: waar de SEC jarenlang symbool stond voor strenge en soms vijandige regulering, belooft de nieuwe koers een vriendelijker klimaat voor crypto. Voor crypto in de VS is dit een beslissend moment. Na jaren van juridische onzekerheid en conflicten gloort er voor het eerst weer uitzicht op stabiliteit en groei. Of, zoals Atkins het zelf verwoordde: "Het is tijd om Amerika opnieuw te laten leiden door innovatie."
Coinstats2025/09/25 12:46
Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets

Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets The cryptocurrency market is renowned for its rapid shifts, and recent events have sent a significant ripple across trading desks. In a stunning display of volatility, a massive crypto futures liquidation event saw approximately $110 million worth of positions wiped out across major exchanges in just the past hour. This rapid cascade of liquidations underscores the inherent risks and dynamic nature of leveraged trading in the digital asset space. What Exactly is Crypto Futures Liquidation? For those new to derivatives trading, “liquidation” can sound daunting. Simply put, crypto futures liquidation occurs when a trader’s leveraged position is forcibly closed by an exchange. This happens because the trader no longer has sufficient margin to keep the position open, often due to adverse price movements. Futures Contracts: Agreements to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. They allow speculation on price without owning the asset. Leverage: Using borrowed funds to amplify potential returns, which also dramatically increases potential losses. Margin: The collateral a trader puts up. If the market moves against a position, the margin value decreases. When margin falls below a certain threshold (maintenance margin), the exchange automatically liquidates the position to prevent further losses for both the trader and the exchange. Why Did Such a Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation Occur? The recent $110 million wipeout in an hour, part of $303 million over 24 hours, is a direct consequence of significant price volatility. Crypto markets are notorious for rapid price swings, and sudden, sharp movements can trigger a chain reaction. Several factors contribute to such dramatic events: Unexpected Price Dumps/Pumps: Sudden market corrections or rapid surges catch highly leveraged positions off guard. Market Sentiment Shifts: Changes in investor sentiment, from macroeconomic news or regulatory announcements, can lead to widespread selling or buying. Cascading Effect: Initial liquidations add selling pressure, further driving prices and triggering more liquidations in a domino effect. This incident highlights how quickly market dynamics can change, leaving little time for manual trader reaction. What Are the Implications for Traders and the Market? The immediate implication of large-scale crypto futures liquidation is significant financial losses for affected traders. For many, this means losing their entire margin collateral. However, the impact extends beyond individuals. Increased Volatility: Liquidations often exacerbate market volatility, as forced selling (or buying) pushes prices further in the direction of the initial move. Market Sentiment: Large liquidation events can dampen overall market sentiment, making traders more cautious and potentially reducing trading activity. Risk Awareness: These events serve as a stark reminder of high-leverage trading risks, prompting traders to re-evaluate risk management. Understanding these implications is crucial for anyone participating in the crypto derivatives market. Navigating Volatility: Actionable Insights for Futures Traders Given the inherent volatility and potential for rapid crypto futures liquidation, how can traders better protect themselves? Effective risk management is paramount. Prudent Leverage: Avoid excessive leverage. It amplifies returns but drastically increases liquidation risk. Consider lower ratios. Stop-Loss Orders: Always use stop-loss orders. These automatically close positions at a set price, limiting losses before liquidation. Adequate Margin: Maintain sufficient margin, ideally more than the minimum required, to buffer against sudden price swings. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news, technical analysis, and broader economic trends impacting crypto prices. These strategies are not foolproof but can significantly reduce exposure to severe losses during volatile periods. Conclusion: The Unyielding Reality of Crypto Futures Liquidation The recent $110 million crypto futures liquidation serves as a powerful reminder of the high-stakes environment within cryptocurrency derivatives trading. While futures offer exciting opportunities, they come with substantial risks, especially with leverage. Understanding liquidation mechanisms, recognizing triggers, and implementing robust risk management are essential for survival in this dynamic market. Traders must remain vigilant, educated, and disciplined. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the primary cause of crypto futures liquidation? A1: Adverse price movement against a leveraged position, leading to insufficient margin. Q2: How can traders prevent liquidation? A2: By using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, and maintaining adequate margin. Q3: Is crypto futures trading inherently risky? A3: Yes, due to high cryptocurrency volatility and the use of leverage. Q4: What is a “liquidation cascade”? A4: When initial liquidations trigger more, creating a domino effect of price movement and further liquidations. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us reach more traders and investors, fostering a more informed and resilient crypto community. Let’s navigate the crypto markets together! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 12:45
US Dollar Bounces, Gold Pauses Rally: What’s Next for Bitcoin?

US Dollar Bounces, Gold Pauses Rally: What’s Next for Bitcoin?

Experts note that while Bitcoin is caught between macro headwinds, August's Core PCE data serves as a possible key near-term catalyst.
Coinstats2025/09/25 12:41
Crypto Millionaires Surge Globally

Crypto Millionaires Surge Globally

The global financial landscape is witnessing an unexpected surge in the number of crypto millionaires. Recent reports reveal a remarkable 40% increase, raising the total to 241,700 by mid-2025.
Coinstats2025/09/25 12:19
OpenAI’s $100 billion deal with Nvidia is structured as cash payments

OpenAI’s $100 billion deal with Nvidia is structured as cash payments

OpenAI isn't spending $100 billion to buy chips, it's paying cash to lease them. The whole deal with Nvidia is built on spreading costs over time, and not dropping billions upfront. The artificial intelligence company wants to access Nvidia's top-tier GPUs, but instead of buying them outright, it's locking into long-term lease agreements.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 11:52
