Thanks to Bitcoin 40% More People are Millionaires as Crypto Market Hits $3.3 Trillion
The post Thanks to Bitcoin 40% More People are Millionaires as Crypto Market Hits $3.3 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global population of crypto millionaires has reached 241,700, up 40% in the past year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners. The surge coincides with a broader rally that lifted total digital asset market capitalization to $3.3 trillion in June, a 45% increase year-on-year, the report, featuring data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, said. Bitcoin remains the main driver of wealth creation in the sector. Holders with portfolios above $1 million in BTC climbed 70% to 145,100 year-over-year. At the upper end, 450 individuals now hold at least $100 million in crypto, while 36 billionaires control even larger stakes. The report points to a shift in how digital assets are used, with Bitcoin increasingly treated as collateral rather than a speculative play. This evolution, observers say, is transforming the token into the base layer of a parallel financial system. “Bitcoin is becoming the foundation of a parallel financial system, where [it] is not merely an investment for speculation on fiat price appreciation, but the base currency for accumulating wealth.” Philipp A. Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies, said in the report. Bordeless wealth Crypto’s decentralized nature is also redrawing patterns of global wealth. Analysts note that investors are pursuing citizenship and residency programs to navigate regulatory uncertainty while securing access to banking and tax-efficient jurisdictions. Henley’s annual Crypto Adoption Index ranks Singapore, Hong Kong, the U.S., Switzerland, and the UAE as the top five destinations for digital asset investors. With over $14 trillion in wealth moving across borders last year, the report argues that crypto’s portability—secured by little more than a seed phrase—marks a fundamental break from centuries of place-based financial systems. “Today, cryptocurrency has made geography optional — with nothing more than 12 memorized words, an individual can secure a billion dollars…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 13:56