3% Allocation to JUP Stakers via LP NFTs

Meteora is stirring the Solana community with a controversial proposal: to allocate 3% of the TGE fund to JUP stakers, not in regular tokens but in Liquidity Position NFTs. This novel approach promises to bootstrap deep liquidity for MET from day one, yet it raises questions about fairness and concentration risk. Will this be a savvy move to bridge the two communities, or will it ignite a prolonged debate? 3% Allocation for JUP Staker As BeInCrypto reported, Meteora is preparing for a TGE in October. The platform floated one of the community's most notable proposals ahead of MET's TGE.  Under the plan, the project intends to allocate 3% of the TGE fund to Jupiter's JUP stakers as Liquidity Position NFTs. Specifically, Meteora would use the 3% to seed MET liquidity in a Single-Sided DAMM V2 pool, then allocate positions to Jupiter stakers based on time-weighted staking, amount, and voting activity. The objective is to create MET/USDC liquidity at listing without immediately adding more MET to the circulating supply. The proposal also emphasizes that "no additional tokens circulating will be added due to this proposal." This is a "liquidity-first" approach rather than a direct token payout. Meteora's Co-Lead, Soju, published a public calculation to visualize scale. According to Soju, roughly 600 million JUP are currently staked. A 3% allocation would equal 30 million MET tokens. That works out to about 0.05 MET per staked JUP. "I think its reasonable," Soju shared. A user on X ran some napkin math and produced a similar figure of ~0.05035 MET/JUP depending on FDV assumptions. The per-JUP reward is small but aggregated at scale, so it can serve as a meaningful incentive to convert users into MET liquidity providers. MET airdrop for JUP stakers. Source: fabiano Pros & Cons Meteora's proposal has clear…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:42
WTI declines to near $64.50 on profit-taking

WTI price edges lower to near $64.55 in Thursday's Asian session. US crude inventories fell by 607,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.  Geopolitical risks could boost the WTI price.  West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $64.55 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI decline as traders take profits after a rise to a three-week high in the previous session. However, a decline in US weekly crude inventories and concerns over Ukraine's attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure might cap the WTI's downside.  US crude inventories unexpectedly fell last week. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending September 19 declined by 607,000 barrels, compared to a fall of 9.285 million barrels in the previous week. Analysts forecast in a Reuters poll estimated that stocks would increase by 235,000 barrels "The report is somewhat supportive given the draws across the board here," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital, referring to the crude, distillate, and gasoline inventory draws in the EIA report. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia might lift the black gold. In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, targeting refineries and export terminals to reduce Moscow's export revenues. As a result, Russia is experiencing shortages of certain fuel grades with possible export restrictions on fuel if needed.  WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as "light" and "sweet" because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:37
USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3900 ahead of US Q2 GDP Annualized

USD/CAD depreciates as the US Dollar weakens ahead of Q2 GDP Annualized data. San Francisco Fed's Daly said more rate cuts may be needed to restore price stability and support jobs. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said that Canada needs to take a "more independent path" from the US. USD/CAD halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 1.3890 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) corrects downwards after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session. Traders would likely observe the upcoming US Q2 Gross Domestic Product Annualized later in the day. Focus will shift toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. The US Dollar gained ground as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious note, stressing that the US central bank must weigh stubborn inflation against a softening job market, calling it "a challenging situation" and reiterating comments from last week. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that money markets are currently pricing in nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October, up from 87% a week earlier. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions are likely to be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide necessary support to the labor market. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee broke away from the overarching narrative of consecutive Fed rate cuts heading through the end of the year, widening the narrative gap between Fed incumbents and Donald Trump's newly minted Fed pick, Stephen Miran. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said Monday that Canada must pursue a "more independent course" from the US, citing the Dollar's weakness and warning of systemic risks from shifting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:34
Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions

Unlocking Remarkable Growth: Over 50 Public Companies Hold Bitcoin Worth Billions
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:27
Strategist Publishes Bitcoin ‘Cheat Code’ As Factors That Led To Previous ATHs Return

Strategist Publishes Bitcoin 'Cheat Code' As Factors That Led To Previous ATHs Return Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:17
Analysts See $0.5 Target in Play

Stellar (XLM) Shows Signs of Strength: Analysts See $0.5 Target in Play
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 14:02
Thanks to Bitcoin 40% More People are Millionaires as Crypto Market Hits $3.3 Trillion

Thanks to Bitcoin 40% More People are Millionaires as Crypto Market Hits $3.3 Trillion

The global population of crypto millionaires has reached 241,700, up 40% in the past year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners. The surge coincides with a broader rally that lifted total digital asset market capitalization to $3.3 trillion in June, a 45% increase year-on-year, the report, featuring data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, said. Bitcoin remains the main driver of wealth creation in the sector. Holders with portfolios above $1 million in BTC climbed 70% to 145,100 year-over-year. At the upper end, 450 individuals now hold at least $100 million in crypto, while 36 billionaires control even larger stakes. The report points to a shift in how digital assets are used, with Bitcoin increasingly treated as collateral rather than a speculative play. This evolution, observers say, is transforming the token into the base layer of a parallel financial system. "Bitcoin is becoming the foundation of a parallel financial system, where [it] is not merely an investment for speculation on fiat price appreciation, but the base currency for accumulating wealth." Philipp A. Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies, said in the report. Bordeless wealth Crypto's decentralized nature is also redrawing patterns of global wealth. Analysts note that investors are pursuing citizenship and residency programs to navigate regulatory uncertainty while securing access to banking and tax-efficient jurisdictions. Henley's annual Crypto Adoption Index ranks Singapore, Hong Kong, the U.S., Switzerland, and the UAE as the top five destinations for digital asset investors. With over $14 trillion in wealth moving across borders last year, the report argues that crypto's portability—secured by little more than a seed phrase—marks a fundamental break from centuries of place-based financial systems. "Today, cryptocurrency has made geography optional — with nothing more than 12 memorized words, an individual can secure a billion dollars…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 13:56
Europeans Have Only 4 Years Left to Buy Bitcoin: Why Though?

Key Takeaways: The ECB is targeting a full digital euro launch by 2029, claiming it will modernize payments, improve access, and reduce reliance on foreign providers. Yet, Vietnam's recent closure of more than 86 million bank accounts due to new compliance shows how centralized digital money systems can abruptly cut off citizens' access to their funds. As Europe marches toward a programmable CBDC regime, the window to buy Bitcoin as an independent, uncensorable asset may be narrowing. The countdown has begun, and few seem to realize it. By 2029, if the European Central Bank (ECB) sticks to its current roadmap, the digital euro will have become a reality. While Brussels and Frankfurt hail this as a leap into the future of money, the window for Europeans to freely use, hold, and buy Bitcoin could be closing fast. As the lessons from Asia's banking crackdowns show, the arrival of programmable money could change what financial freedom looks like in Europe (and not for the better). Digital Euro: Promise or Pandora's Box? The ECB has set mid-2029 as a realistic date for a full-scale digital euro launch. According to the central bank, this isn't just innovation for innovation's sake. The ECB believes a digital euro will modernize payments, boost consumer choice, and ensure European monetary sovereignty. Promised features include real-time payments, the ability to send and receive digital currency both online and offline, and built-in financial inclusion for Europe's unbanked. Supporters praise the digital euro for reducing Europe's reliance on foreign card networks and tech companies. ECB officials claim a digital euro is a matter of sovereignty, supposed to be free for everyday use and shield small transactions from Big Brother oversight (at least below certain thresholds). In theory, consumers should gain privacy, speed, and universal digital access. Digital Euro | Source…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 13:55
Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […]
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/25 13:30
Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung Power $14.6M Boost for Breakthrough Stablecoin Startup Bastion

Stablecoin venture Bastion has secured $14.6 million in a Series A funding round, joining prominent investors such as Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung. The effort is the latest development in Bastion's efforts to restructure the digital currency market with a more stable, decentralized option compared to conventional cryptocurrencies.
Tronweekly 2025/09/25 13:00
