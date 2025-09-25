2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
XAG/USD hovers near $44.00 near 14-year highs

XAG/USD hovers near $44.00 near 14-year highs

The post XAG/USD hovers near $44.00 near 14-year highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price maintains its position 14-year high of $44.47. CME FedWatch tool indicates nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October. NATO warned Russia it would employ “all necessary military and non-military measures” to ensure its defense. Silver price (XAG/USD) pares its recent losses from the previous session, trading around $44.00 per troy ounce during the European hours on Thursday. The non-interest-bearing Silver maintains its position near a 14-year high of $44.47, which was reached on Tuesday as traders widely expect a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) at its October policy meeting. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious note, stressing that the US central bank must weigh stubborn inflation against a softening job market, calling it “a challenging situation” and reiterating comments from last week. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that money markets are currently pricing in nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October, up from 87% a week earlier. Traders would likely observe the upcoming US Q2 Gross Domestic Product Annualized later in the day. Focus will shift toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. Safe-haven Silver draws support due to rising geopolitical tensions, with NATO warning Russia it would use “all necessary military and non-military measures” to defend itself, while President Trump said Ukraine could reclaim all territory held by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a UN speech on Wednesday, urged world powers to end Russia’s war, warning it fuels a dangerous arms race, per Reuters. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn…
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-5.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+0.47%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07465-0.02%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:43
Delen
Why Crypto Prices Are Falling Today:Key Factors Behind the Sell-Off

Why Crypto Prices Are Falling Today:Key Factors Behind the Sell-Off

The post Why Crypto Prices Are Falling Today:Key Factors Behind the Sell-Off appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is witnessing a sharp downturn today, leaving traders and investors questioning the sudden sell-off. Bitcoin (BTC) price and major altcoins have slipped after facing heightened selling pressure, with billions wiped out from global market capitalisation in just hours. Analysts point to large-scale liquidations, weak ETF inflows, and rising macroeconomic concerns—such as a …
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-15.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,512.68-2.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.11752-10.76%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/25 14:41
Delen
Pay Attention to This Date in the US: There is a Possibility of a Government Shutdown – Here’s How It Will Affect the Economy

Pay Attention to This Date in the US: There is a Possibility of a Government Shutdown – Here’s How It Will Affect the Economy

The post Pay Attention to This Date in the US: There is a Possibility of a Government Shutdown – Here’s How It Will Affect the Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A government shutdown is on the agenda in the US, effective midnight on September 30, if Congress and the White House fail to reach an agreement on the federal budget. That possibility puts the economy under new pressure eight months into President Donald Trump’s second term. The Trump administration’s tariffs imposed as part of its global trade war have driven up prices, while widespread public sector layoffs and mass deportations have squeezed the labor market. Now, a looming budget crisis could bring federal agencies to a standstill. “The economy is quite fragile right now. In a more resilient era, even a prolonged lockdown wouldn’t be a major blow. But under current conditions, it could be the factor that could drag the economy down,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. In the event of a federal shutdown, millions of public employees will lose their salaries, and some will be forced to continue working without pay. While Social Security and Medicare payments will continue, citizens’ access to many public services will be disrupted. It has also been reported that the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which provides food assistance to low-income families, will no longer be accepting new applications. Past lockdowns have shuttered national parks and museums, halted loans and permits for small businesses, and disrupted food safety inspections. Experts estimate that each week the federal government is closed represents a loss of about 0.1 percentage points of the country’s quarterly economic growth. The 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted five weeks during Trump’s first term, caused a significant decline in GDP. Ryan Sweet, Chief Economist at Oxford Economics, stated that such prolonged shutdowns negatively impact not only public spending but also private sector investment and consumer spending. This year’s lockdown risk comes at a time when the economy is already…
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+0.47%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002842-3.82%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:35
Delen
Can XRP extend its recovery after Ripple-BlackRock partnership?

Can XRP extend its recovery after Ripple-BlackRock partnership?

The post Can XRP extend its recovery after Ripple-BlackRock partnership? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways How will Ripple help BlackRock?  Fund holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL can redeem the shares to RLUSD for fast and efficient on-chain liquidity.  How will it benefit XRP?  The update did not stir XRP as the altcoin under the whims of the broader market sentiment.  Ripple [XRP] has announced off-ramp support for BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, allowing fund holders to swap 1:1 with its stablecoin RLUSD.  A similar feature will be enabled for VanEck’s tokenized product, VBILL, in the coming days. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the move was a ‘real utility’ for users to have on-chain liquidity on the go.  He added that the swap feature will be available on Ethereum [ETH] but will be expanded into the XRPL ecosystem.  Source: X Market reactions The off-ramping will be achieved through a partnership with Securitize, the real-world asset tokenization powering the VBILL and BUILD products.  Conventionally, the off-ramping for these two tokenized treasury funds involves off-chain through bank transfers or equivalent cash via Securitize. This could take more time for settlement, hence the on-chain exit like RLUSD can be more efficient.  But RLUSD isn’t the first one to offer this feature. Circle made the first move in April 2024, allowing BlackRock’s BUIDL fund holders to cash out via USDC. As of writing, RLUSD had a market cap of $742 million, with an 8% growth in the past month. Circle’s USDC, on the other hand, had a $73.6B market size and ranked second only to Tether’s USDT.  Source: DeFiLlama Some notable rival stablecoins that posted double-digit growth over the same period were Ethena’s [ENA] USDe and PayPal’s PYUSD.  For Ethena, its high yield has been a key selling point, while PYUSD has scored several partnerships on top of its 4% yield rate.  However, RLUSD was launched last December,…
XRP
XRP$2.7665-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+0.47%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:20
Delen
Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach!

Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach!

The post Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 09:00 Discover the best presale crypto to buy now. Compare BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Remittix, and Coldware, and see which coins to secure before prices climb higher! Which presale coin is truly worth locking in before prices move higher? That’s the question most investors are asking in 2025. While hundreds of tokens claim to be the next big opportunity, only a few back up their claims with strong growth metrics, real adoption, and a roadmap that looks practical. Presale buyers want to see evidence of progress, not just lofty promises, before putting their money on the line. This is where some projects stand out. From advanced blockchain models to passive income rewards and hardware-backed mining, a few names are proving they can deliver. In this article, we look at four contenders, BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Remittix, and Coldware, to see why they are being called the best presale crypto to buy now. Each project has unique strengths, but one is clearly running ahead of the pack. 1. BlockDAG: Real Ecosystem Before Launch! BlockDAG is confirmed as the fastest-scaling crypto of 2025, with over 312,000 holders and over $410 million raised in its presale so far. The project is shipping 20,000 X-Series crypto miners worldwide, scaling distribution at 2,000 units per week, and already has more than 3 million users mining through its X1 mobile app. These numbers alone put BlockDAG at the front of discussions around the best presale crypto to buy now, but it’s the upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, that really sets it apart. The Awakening is not just a placeholder test. It will be a live rollout of BlockDAG’s chain architecture, complete with account abstraction, updated vesting contracts, Stratum miner integration, and groundwork for EIP-4337. This phase validates how the system…
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+0.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00519-4.24%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 14:04
Delen
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF to Expand Crypto Holdings

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF to Expand Crypto Holdings

The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF to Expand Crypto Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC has given the green light for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to operate under new generic listing standards. With this approval, the fund can move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets like XRP, Solana, and Stellar. The decision allows investors wider exposure to digital assets through a regulated ETF, marking another important step in bringing cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial markets.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051-5.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.56%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:57
Delen
Yankees Take Care Of Their Own Business And The AL East Is Officially A Race

Yankees Take Care Of Their Own Business And The AL East Is Officially A Race

The post Yankees Take Care Of Their Own Business And The AL East Is Officially A Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Right before the Yankees started hitting in the eighth inning Wednesday night in New York, Alejandro Kirk hit a sinking liner that dropped in front of Wilyer Abreu. It appeared Kirk singled to put two on for the Blue Jays in their attempt to mount a big comeback. About a minute later Kirk was seen slamming his helmet in the dugout after being thrown out at first base and soon the Yankees were officially tied, a little over a month after being 6 1/2 out. The Yankees are contributing to a wild final few weeks of the playoff races featuring collapses by the Mets for the NL’s third-wild card, the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central after leading by 15 1/2 games and the Houston Astros not being able to fend off the Seattle Mariners, who are on a 16-1 run to claim their first AL West crown since 2001. “It’s unbelievable, but that’s baseball, especially with the expanded postseason,” Judge said. “You’re going to have some moments like this where teams are going back and forth. When I go home, I turn on MLB Network, check all the scores, see what’s happening. It’s pretty amazing.” The Yankees are doing what they’re supposed to by rolling past the 100-loss White Sox and enter the final four games with a chance at winning the division, though they would need to finish with at least one more win. The Yankees lost eight of 13 meetings and their 1-6 showing in Toronto during a four-game series June…
Overtake
TAKE$0.17674-1.94%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0595-4.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+0.47%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 13:49
Delen
Ohio Moves to Accept Crypto Payments for State Fees

Ohio Moves to Accept Crypto Payments for State Fees

The board's decision follows months of preparation that began in April with LaRose and Treasurer Sprague's initial proposal.
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:45
Delen
Hyperliquid Will Die Slow Death Explains Trader James Wynn After ASTER Token Rally

Hyperliquid Will Die Slow Death Explains Trader James Wynn After ASTER Token Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001373+10.90%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003014+4.98%
Aster
ASTER$1.8445-12.57%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:30
Delen
US Democrats are Putting Pressure on Donald Trump Regarding Cryptocurrencies

US Democrats are Putting Pressure on Donald Trump Regarding Cryptocurrencies

US Democratic senators have demanded an investigation into Donald Trump's family's ties involving cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: US Democrats are Putting Pressure on Donald Trump Regarding Cryptocurrencies
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.525-1.02%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 13:27
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?