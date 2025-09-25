Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach!

Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 09:00 Discover the best presale crypto to buy now. Compare BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Remittix, and Coldware, and see which coins to secure before prices climb higher! Which presale coin is truly worth locking in before prices move higher? That's the question most investors are asking in 2025. While hundreds of tokens claim to be the next big opportunity, only a few back up their claims with strong growth metrics, real adoption, and a roadmap that looks practical. Presale buyers want to see evidence of progress, not just lofty promises, before putting their money on the line. This is where some projects stand out. From advanced blockchain models to passive income rewards and hardware-backed mining, a few names are proving they can deliver. In this article, we look at four contenders, BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Remittix, and Coldware, to see why they are being called the best presale crypto to buy now. Each project has unique strengths, but one is clearly running ahead of the pack. 1. BlockDAG: Real Ecosystem Before Launch! BlockDAG is confirmed as the fastest-scaling crypto of 2025, with over 312,000 holders and over $410 million raised in its presale so far. The project is shipping 20,000 X-Series crypto miners worldwide, scaling distribution at 2,000 units per week, and already has more than 3 million users mining through its X1 mobile app. These numbers alone put BlockDAG at the front of discussions around the best presale crypto to buy now, but it's the upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, that really sets it apart. The Awakening is not just a placeholder test. It will be a live rollout of BlockDAG's chain architecture, complete with account abstraction, updated vesting contracts, Stratum miner integration, and groundwork for EIP-4337. This phase validates how the system…