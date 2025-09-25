2025-09-26 Friday

Nine European banks plan to jointly launch MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin

PANews reported on September 25th that nine European banks, including ING , Banca Sella , KBC , Danske Bank , DekaBank , UniCredit , SEB , CaixaBank , and Raiffeisen Bank International, have announced the formation of a new company with plans to issue a Euro-denominated stablecoin regulated by MiCA in the second half of 2026. The company will apply for an electronic money institution license from the Dutch central bank, aiming to establish itself as the European digital payments standard and open it up to more banks. The stablecoin will support low-cost, near-real-time cross-border payments and digital asset settlement.
Check Out the Best Meme Coins as Whales Buy 62B $SHIB in the Dip

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) may be down right now, but it’s definitely not out, as heavyweight traders rush in to buy the dip. The recent 62B $SHIB movement has helped push the coin’s price up, which had dropped sharply in the past few days. Currently listed among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, $SHIB is hinting at a […]
Securing The Future Of AI Infrastructure With Startups

The post Securing The Future Of AI Infrastructure With Startups appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud’s Strategic Triumph: Securing The Future Of AI Infrastructure With Startups Skip to content Home AI News Google Cloud’s Strategic Triumph: Securing the Future of AI Infrastructure with Startups Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-cloud-ai-infrastructure/
Bastion Raises $14.6M Led by Coinbase Ventures for Stablecoin Infrastructure

Bastion raises $14.6M led by Coinbase Ventures to expand regulated stablecoin infrastructure, driving enterprise adoption and simplifying digital asset management globally. Stablecoin infrastructure firm Bastion has raised $14.6 million in a strategic funding round led by Coinbase Ventures. Sony, the venture capital arm of Samsung, and Andreessen Horowitz Crypto and venture capital firm Hashed participated […] The post Bastion Raises $14.6M Led by Coinbase Ventures for Stablecoin Infrastructure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
IDC: Global AI investment is expected to reach $1.2619 trillion by 2029

PANews reported on September 25th that the International Data Corporation (IDC) recently released the "Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Spending Guide." The data shows that global IT investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will reach $315.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to $1.2619 trillion in 2029, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 31.9%. Focusing on generative AI, IDC predicts that the global generative AI market will achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate of 56.3%, reaching $607.1 billion by 2029, representing 48.1% of total AI market investment.
Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets

The post Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Futures Liquidation: Massive $110 Million Shockwave Hits Markets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidation-shock-7/
Don’t Miss Out: Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach!

Which presale coin is truly worth locking in before prices move higher? That’s the question most investors are asking in […] The post Don’t Miss Out: Here Are the 4 Best Presale Cryptos to Buy Before Prices Jump Out of Reach! appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin HODLers Booked $120 Million In Profits During Price Crash: Data

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin long-term holders locked in a significant amount of gain around the time of the latest price plunge. Bitcoin HODLer Whales Have Shown Profit-Taking Spree Recently As explained by analyst Ali Martinez in a new post on X, long-term holder whales have participated in some profit-taking recently. “Long-term holders” (LTHs) refer to the Bitcoin investors who have been holding onto their coins since more than 155 days ago. Related Reading: Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle This cohort is considered to represent the HODLers of the market, who rarely sell even in the face of volatility. That said, there are times when these investors do participate in selloffs, and one such instance seems to have occurred just recently. In the context of the current topic, the everyday LTHs aren’t of focus, but rather the LTH whales, diamond hands who carry more than 1,000 BTC (about $113.7 million) in their balance. Below is the chart shared by Martinez that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Realized Profit for the LTH whales over the last few weeks. The Realized Profit here is naturally an on-chain indicator that measures the total amount of profit that the Bitcoin LTH whales are locking in through their transactions. From the graph, it’s visible that this metric observed a notable spike on September 21st. This was the day BTC started a price drawdown that took it to the $112,000 level. Thus, it would appear possible that the profit-taking from the HODLers may have in part been to blame for the bearish action. In total, LTH whales harvested over $120 million in profits during this distribution spree. Meanwhile, the short-term holders (STHs), representing investors who entered the market during the past five months, participated in loss-taking instead, as CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has pointed out in an X post. As displayed in the above chart, Bitcoin STHs sent 15,700 BTC at a loss to exchanges during the price crash. Investors generally use these platforms when they want to sell, so these loss transactions could have been a sign of capitulation from the cohort. The STHs have a relatively short holding time, so they are assumed to include the weak hands of the sector. In that view, the latest capitulation would be on-brand for the group. Related Reading: Bitcoin Dip-Buy Calls Spike: Why This Could Actually Be Bearish Coming back to the LTHs, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has shared a chart that puts into perspective the total amount of profit that the LTHs as a whole have realized in the current cycle so far. The cumulative Bitcoin LTH Realized Profit sits at 3.4 million BTC for the current bull market, which is higher than all, but one previous cycle. BTC Price Bitcoin has made some recovery during the past day as its price has returned to $113,700. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, CryptoQuant.com, chart from TradingView.com
Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets

BitcoinWorld Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets Have you ever noticed how some things just seem to move together in the financial world? For a long time, many analysts observed a fascinating pattern with Bitcoin: its price often mirrored movements in the global M2 money supply, typically with about a 70-day lag. But what if that predictable dance has suddenly stopped? According to Joe Consorti, head of growth at the Bitcoin custody firm Theya, we are now witnessing a significant shift. He points out that the historical correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply has ceased since May. This development, which we can call the Bitcoin decoupling, marks a new chapter in understanding how the leading cryptocurrency behaves. What’s Behind the Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling? Joe Consorti’s analysis reveals a pivotal moment for Bitcoin. For years, the 70-day lag between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply was a key indicator for many. This meant that changes in the amount of money circulating globally would eventually influence Bitcoin’s value. However, that pattern is no longer holding true. Since May, Bitcoin has embarked on a new, independent path. This Bitcoin decoupling suggests that its price movements are now being driven by different factors, moving away from the direct influence of broader monetary aggregates. It’s a noteworthy change because it challenges long-held assumptions about Bitcoin’s market drivers. While gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the M2 metric, Bitcoin is charting its own course, signaling a potential maturation of the asset. Understanding Global M2: Why Does It Matter for Asset Prices? To fully grasp the significance of this Bitcoin decoupling, it’s helpful to understand what global M2 money supply actually is. Simply put, M2 represents a broad measure of the total money circulating in an economy. This includes: Cash Checking deposits Savings deposits Money market accounts Historically, an increase in M2 often indicates more money chasing a relatively fixed supply of assets, which can lead to inflation and higher asset prices. This is why many traditional assets, like gold, tend to move in tandem with M2, acting as a hedge against currency devaluation. The fact that gold maintains this strong correlation while Bitcoin breaks away highlights a fundamental shift in their respective market roles and investor perceptions. Navigating New Market Waters: Implications of Bitcoin Decoupling Consorti suggests that this significant shift is unfolding amid a complex global economic landscape, characterized by a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks. These broader macroeconomic factors are likely contributing to the changing asset correlations we are observing. The implications of this Bitcoin decoupling are substantial for investors and market watchers alike: Changing Asset Perceptions: Gold is traditionally seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, attracting capital during times of crisis and uncertainty. Bitcoin, however, is increasingly viewed differently. Bitcoin as ‘Risk-On’: Consorti explains that Bitcoin is now perceived as an asset that moves more significantly in a ‘risk-on’ environment. This means that when investors feel confident and are willing to take on more risk for higher potential returns, Bitcoin tends to perform strongly. Independent Drivers: This new behavior suggests that Bitcoin’s price might be influenced more by crypto-specific adoption, technological advancements, regulatory clarity, or unique supply-demand dynamics within the digital asset space, rather than just broad monetary policy. This evolving narrative requires a fresh perspective on how Bitcoin fits into a diversified investment portfolio. What Does This Mean for Your Crypto Strategy? The observation of a Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply presents both challenges and opportunities for investors. It means that relying solely on past correlations might no longer be an effective strategy. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Re-evaluate Investment Theses: It’s crucial to reassess why you hold Bitcoin. Is it purely an inflation hedge, or are you recognizing its potential as a growth asset in a ‘risk-on’ environment? Broaden Your Analysis: Look beyond just M2. Pay attention to other macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and, critically, developments within the cryptocurrency ecosystem itself. Diversification Remains Key: As correlations shift, maintaining a diversified portfolio across different asset classes and within the crypto space can help mitigate risks. Stay Informed: The crypto market is dynamic. Continuously learning about new analyses and market shifts, like this Bitcoin decoupling, is essential for making informed decisions. This period of shifting correlations could define Bitcoin’s role for years to come. The Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply is a truly remarkable development. It signifies a potential maturation of Bitcoin as an asset, with its movements now seemingly less tethered to traditional monetary metrics and more influenced by a complex interplay of risk sentiment and unique crypto-market dynamics. While gold continues its traditional role, Bitcoin is forging its own path, offering investors a new lens through which to view its value and potential. Understanding these evolving correlations is paramount for navigating the exciting, yet ever-changing, landscape of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the global M2 money supply? A1: The global M2 money supply is a broad measure of the total amount of money circulating in an economy, including physical currency, checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market funds. It’s often used as an indicator of liquidity and potential inflationary pressures. Q2: How did Bitcoin’s price previously correlate with M2? A2: Historically, Bitcoin’s price often showed a correlation with the global M2 money supply, typically with a lag of about 70 days. This meant that increases or decreases in M2 would often precede similar movements in Bitcoin’s price. Q3: Why is Bitcoin decoupling from M2 now? A3: According to analyst Joe Consorti, this Bitcoin decoupling has occurred since May. He suggests it’s happening amidst a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks, leading to a re-evaluation of asset correlations and Bitcoin’s role as a ‘risk-on’ asset. Q4: Does this make Bitcoin more or less risky? A4: The decoupling doesn’t inherently make Bitcoin more or less risky, but it changes the nature of its risk. It suggests Bitcoin’s price movements may be driven by different factors, potentially increasing its volatility in ‘risk-on’ environments and requiring investors to adapt their risk assessment strategies. Q5: How does gold’s correlation with M2 compare to Bitcoin’s? A5: While Bitcoin is decoupling, gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the global M2 money supply. This reinforces gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, contrasting with Bitcoin’s evolving ‘risk-on’ perception. Q6: What should investors do in light of this Bitcoin decoupling? A6: Investors should re-evaluate their investment theses, broaden their market analysis beyond traditional correlations, and consider how Bitcoin fits into a diversified portfolio as a dynamic asset influenced by both macro and crypto-specific factors. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone navigating the evolving world of digital assets. Share on social media to spark a conversation about Bitcoin’s future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
BullZilla Among Top New Presales in September 2025 As Litecoin & Polkadot Show Growth

Which crypto projects will define September 2025? With central banks introducing new regulations and institutional investors reshaping the landscape, retail traders face a crucial question: which cryptocurrencies offer real potential without unrealistic promises? This September, the spotlight is on Litecoin, Polkadot, and BullZilla. Litecoin has maintained steady growth and is weathering global financial policy updates. […]
