2,000,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales in 2 Days: What’s Coming Next?

Whales buy 2B DOGE in 48 hours as traders eye key support and historic chart patterns targeting $1.30.
2025/09/25 14:43
Australia Tightens Grip on Crypto Platforms

The post Australia Tightens Grip on Crypto Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Treasury has unveiled a draft legislation that mandates cryptocurrency exchanges and certain service providers to secure a financial services license for operation. The proposed regulation, which is open to public review until October 2025, seeks to enhance existing legal frameworks by classifying digital asset platforms as financial products. Continue Reading:Australia Tightens Grip on Crypto Platforms Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/australia-tightens-grip-on-crypto-platforms
2025/09/25 14:38
ZachXBT: North Korean IT remote workers involved in at least 25 crypto industry hacking and ransomware attacks

PANews reported on September 25 that Replit CEO wrote that North Korean IT remote workers (ITW) use AI tools to obtain remote jobs in the United States to generate income for North Korea, and they have earned hundreds of millions of dollars. In response, ZachXBT, an on-chain detective, stated that North Korean IT remote workers were involved in at least 25 hacking attacks or extortion attacks against companies in the crypto industry. All of the victims were crypto companies.
2025/09/25 14:20
How New Brazilian Forex Rules Could Shake Up Crypto Operations

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) is making major reforms to the country’s foreign exchange (forex) system, as described in Law No. 14,286/2021. Although the changes mainly focus on electronic forex (eFX) platforms, they could also have a significant impact on crypto operations. Related Reading: Research Flags Bitcoin Nation-State FOMO—27 In, 13 About To Join […]
2025/09/25 14:00
The IRS amends Form W-9 to strengthen digital asset compliance requirements

The IRS amends Form W-9 to strengthen digital asset compliance requirements

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Crowdfund Insider , the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) has released a draft of the 2026 version of Form W-9 , adding new digital asset compliance provisions. These new provisions require U.S. brokers to collect and verify client Taxpayer Identification Numbers ( TINs ) when trading digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs to strengthen tax reporting. The draft also provides specific guidance for sole proprietors and disregarded entities when filling out their TINs, mitigating the risk of backup withholding due to errors in TINs. The new regulations will take effect in January 2026 , requiring businesses to update their compliance processes and individuals and businesses to ensure their TIN information is accurate.
2025/09/25 13:53
‘Crypto Dad’ Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation

The post ‘Crypto Dad’ Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High-stakes roundtable  On the same page?  Chris Giancarlo, who is colloquially known as ‘Crypto Dad,’ recently took to the X social media network to highlight the upcoming roundtable between the SEC and the CFTC.    He will be responsible for guiding the upcoming discussion about the history of the relationships between the two agencies.  The list of panelists will include Kenneth Bentsen (SIFMA), Craig Lewis (Vanderbilt University), Scott Litvinoff (Interactive Brokers), and others.  High-stakes roundtable  According to a Tuesday announcement, a joint roundtable between the CFTC and SEC will take place on Sept. 29. The purpose of the roundtable is to discuss aligning regulatory oversight across both agencies (particularly when it comes to financial markets and crypto markets). The roundtable will have three segments: reviewing previous collaboration between the two influential agencies, looking at how regulatory coordination impacts market operators (like exchanges, brokers), and discussing various challenges and opportunities that could potentially arise from better collaboration.   ‘Crypto Mom’ Hester Peirce will be giving the closing remarks.   On the same page?  Historically, the SEC and CFTC have had rather conflicting views when it comes to regulating crypto and financial products. Hence, a coordinated approach could make regulations clearer, more predictable, and less fragmented. This is a big deal for traders, exchanges, and institutional investors. Giancarlo calls it an “exciting new day,” which certainly shows how optimistic he is about the new development.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-dad-speaks-out-about-breakthrough-regulatory-cooperation
2025/09/25 13:53
Good News for Ripple? Flare Launches First FAssets for XRP on Mainnet

Flare says other protocols can integrate FXRP directly in their native building blocks, eliminating the need for special technicalities.
XRP
XRP$2,7667-2,96%
2025/09/25 13:47
Nansen unveils AI agent for crypto traders, targets autonomous trading in Q4

Nansen unveiled an AI agent to simplify onchain crypto trading with natural conversation, aiming to bring more value to Ethereum and EVM networks. Crypto intelligence platform Nansen is rolling out an artificial intelligence agent designed to make onchain cryptocurrency trading more intuitive, in a move it says could shift more value back to public blockchains such as Ethereum.The company announced Thursday that it is launching Nansen AI, a mobile agent that uses natural conversation instead of trading charts to deliver market insights.The new trading interface seeks to eliminate traditional trading charts and offer an AI agent as the main interface for onchain trading, delivering insights through what Nansen calls “natural conversation” instead of technical charts.Read more
2025/09/25 13:45
Sui Stablecoin Payments: A Revolutionary Step for South Korean Commerce

BitcoinWorld Sui Stablecoin Payments: A Revolutionary Step for South Korean Commerce Imagine a world where paying for your morning coffee or your favorite meal is as simple as a few taps, powered by the secure and efficient world of blockchain. This vision is rapidly becoming a reality in South Korea, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership. Sui, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, has joined forces with t’order, a prominent South Korean table ordering platform, to introduce a Korean won-based stablecoin payment system. This move marks a significant leap for Sui stablecoin payments, bringing digital currency closer to everyday transactions. What Are Sui Stablecoin Payments and Why Do They Matter? At its core, a stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar or, in this case, the Korean Won (KRW). This stability makes them ideal for everyday transactions, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The introduction of Sui stablecoin payments means that consumers in South Korea can now use a digital representation of the KRW, backed 1:1 by actual Korean Won, for their purchases. This system leverages Sui’s high-throughput and low-latency blockchain, promising faster and potentially more cost-effective transactions compared to traditional methods. For a country as technologically advanced as South Korea, integrating blockchain into retail payments represents a natural evolution. It offers a glimpse into a future where digital assets seamlessly integrate into our financial lives, making payments more efficient and accessible. Bridging Blockchain and Everyday Commerce: The t’order Integration The partnership between Sui and t’order is not just about technology; it’s about practical application. T’order is a major player in South Korea’s hospitality sector, boasting an impressive network of over 300,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals. This extensive reach provides a massive springboard for the adoption of Sui stablecoin payments. Here’s how this collaboration is set to unfold: Widespread Access: Over 300,000 POS terminals will be connected to Sui’s blockchain payment network. This means a vast number of restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets could soon accept stablecoin payments. Seamless Integration: The goal is to make the payment process intuitive and user-friendly, mirroring the ease of existing digital payment methods. Real-World Utility: This isn’t just a pilot project; it’s a direct integration into an established payment ecosystem, offering genuine utility for digital assets. This initiative directly addresses one of blockchain’s biggest challenges: bridging the gap between innovative technology and practical, everyday use cases. By partnering with an established platform like t’order, Sui is ensuring that its stablecoin solution has immediate and widespread relevance. Unlocking Benefits: Why This Partnership is a Game Changer The launch of KRW stablecoin payments via Sui and t’order brings a host of potential benefits for various stakeholders. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how businesses and consumers interact with digital currency. Consider the advantages: For Consumers: Enjoy faster transaction speeds and potentially lower fees. The stability of KRW stablecoins removes the volatility risk associated with other cryptocurrencies, making them a reliable payment method. For Businesses: Experience streamlined payment processing and potentially reduced operational costs. The transparency of blockchain transactions can also offer enhanced security and easier reconciliation. For the Sui Ecosystem: This partnership significantly boosts the utility and adoption of the Sui blockchain. It demonstrates a powerful real-world use case for Sui stablecoin payments, attracting more users and developers to the platform. For the Wider Economy: It promotes financial innovation and could pave the way for broader acceptance of digital currencies in traditional commerce. Moreover, this initiative positions South Korea at the forefront of digital payment innovation, showcasing how blockchain technology can enhance national payment infrastructure. Navigating the Future: Potential Challenges and Opportunities for Sui Stablecoin Payments While the prospects are exciting, the path to widespread adoption for Sui stablecoin payments will naturally involve challenges. However, these challenges also present significant opportunities for growth and refinement. Key considerations include: User Education: Many consumers may still be unfamiliar with stablecoins. Educating the public on their benefits and ease of use will be crucial for adoption. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for stablecoins is continuously evolving. Adhering to current and future regulations will be vital for long-term success. Scalability and Security: As transaction volumes increase, Sui’s blockchain must demonstrate its ability to scale efficiently while maintaining robust security measures. Integration with Existing Systems: Ensuring seamless integration with diverse POS systems and accounting software will be key for merchant acceptance. Despite these hurdles, the opportunity to transform a significant portion of South Korea’s retail payments is immense. Successful implementation could set a precedent for other nations looking to integrate blockchain into their national payment infrastructures. The collaboration between Sui and t’order represents a pivotal moment for digital payments in South Korea. By integrating KRW stablecoin payments into over 300,000 POS terminals, Sui is not just launching a new payment option; it is laying the groundwork for a more efficient, secure, and technologically advanced financial future. This initiative showcases the immense potential of blockchain to move beyond niche applications and into the mainstream of everyday commerce. As this partnership unfolds, it will undoubtedly offer valuable insights into the future of global digital payments, solidifying Sui’s role as an innovator in the blockchain space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility. It is typically pegged to a stable asset like a fiat currency (e.g., the US dollar or Korean Won) or a commodity, aiming to maintain a consistent value. How do Sui stablecoin payments work with t’order? Sui stablecoin payments allow users to pay for goods and services at t’order-enabled POS terminals using a Korean Won-pegged stablecoin. These transactions are processed on the Sui blockchain, offering speed and security. What are the main benefits of using KRW stablecoins for payments? The main benefits include faster transaction speeds, potentially lower processing fees for merchants, enhanced security through blockchain technology, and price stability compared to other cryptocurrencies. Is this payment system safe and secure? Yes, transactions are processed on the Sui blockchain, which is designed for high security and transparency. The decentralized nature of blockchain technology adds an extra layer of protection. Will all t’order locations accept Sui stablecoin payments? The announcement indicates that the collaboration will connect over 300,000 POS terminals deployed by t’order. Adoption will likely be rolled out progressively, with the aim of widespread availability. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more valuable insights into the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Sui Stablecoin Payments: A Revolutionary Step for South Korean Commerce first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/25 13:40
Bold Move: Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase by International Business Settlement Signals Confidence

BitcoinWorld Bold Move: Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase by International Business Settlement Signals Confidence The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news from Asia. International Business Settlement, a prominent Hong Kong-listed firm, has made a substantial Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 106 BTC for an impressive $12 million. This move is more than just a transaction; it represents a powerful statement about the growing confidence of traditional financial entities in the digital asset space. What Does This Bold Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase Signify? This strategic investment by International Business Settlement (IBS) underscores a noticeable shift in corporate treasury strategies. For many years, Bitcoin was primarily the domain of individual investors and tech enthusiasts. However, we are now witnessing a robust trend of institutional adoption. IBS, a company known for its financial services and fintech solutions, is clearly positioning itself for the future. Their decision to execute this Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase suggests a belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition and its potential as a hedge against inflation and a store of value. This kind of corporate endorsement adds immense credibility to the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Why Are Hong Kong Firms Leading the Charge in Crypto? Hong Kong has been proactively fostering an environment conducive to digital asset innovation. The region’s regulators have been working towards creating a clear and robust framework for cryptocurrencies, aiming to become a global hub for virtual assets. This progressive stance encourages local firms like IBS to explore and integrate digital assets into their operations. The clear regulatory landscape provides a sense of security and legitimacy that traditional businesses require before making such significant investments. Therefore, this Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase is not an isolated event but rather a reflection of a broader, supportive ecosystem. The Growing Global Wave of Corporate Bitcoin Adoption International Business Settlement is joining a growing list of public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Pioneers like MicroStrategy and Tesla paved the way, demonstrating that corporate Bitcoin holdings can be a viable strategy for asset diversification and potential growth. These companies view Bitcoin as a strategic asset, aligning with the narrative of ‘digital gold’. Key benefits driving this trend include: Diversification: Bitcoin offers an alternative asset class, reducing reliance on traditional financial instruments. Inflation Hedge: Its fixed supply makes it attractive during periods of economic uncertainty. Technological Alignment: Investing in Bitcoin demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to financial technology. Potential Returns: Despite volatility, Bitcoin has historically shown strong long-term growth potential. Navigating the Landscape: Challenges and Considerations for Corporate Crypto While the benefits are clear, corporate crypto adoption is not without its challenges. Volatility remains a primary concern for many businesses. The price of Bitcoin can fluctuate significantly, impacting the value of a company’s holdings. Furthermore, the regulatory environment, while improving in places like Hong Kong, can still be complex and varies across different jurisdictions. Companies also need robust solutions for custody and security of their digital assets. Managing these risks effectively is crucial for any firm contemplating a similar Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase. However, the increasing availability of institutional-grade services is making these challenges more manageable. In conclusion, International Business Settlement’s Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase is a significant development. It not only highlights the firm’s strategic vision but also reinforces the accelerating trend of institutional adoption within the cryptocurrency market. As more companies follow suit, Bitcoin’s role in the global financial landscape will undoubtedly continue to expand, cementing its position as a crucial asset for the modern era. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is International Business Settlement (IBS)? A1: International Business Settlement is a Hong Kong-listed firm primarily involved in financial services and fintech solutions, focusing on cross-border payments and related technologies. Q2: How much Bitcoin did IBS purchase? A2: IBS purchased 106 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total of $12 million. Q3: Why is this Hong Kong Bitcoin purchase significant? A3: This purchase is significant because it signals growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class and reflects the increasing trend of traditional companies adding cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Q4: Is Hong Kong a crypto-friendly region? A4: Yes, Hong Kong has been actively working to establish itself as a global hub for virtual assets, developing clear regulatory frameworks to support the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies. Q5: What are the main challenges for companies investing in Bitcoin? A5: Key challenges include Bitcoin’s price volatility, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the need for secure custody solutions for digital assets. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrencies. Spread the word and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bold Move: Hong Kong Bitcoin Purchase by International Business Settlement Signals Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/25 13:25
